Michelle Grace Maiellaro: “Smile Often (and Laugh More)”

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic”.

What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”?

One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about the “How Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness” I had the pleasure of interviewing Michelle Grace Maiellaro.

A U.S. expat in Italy, Michelle Grace Maiellaro is a leukemia survivor who helps people triumph over life challenges and dramatic change. She’s a content marketer, freelance writer, screenwriter, and blogger. You can discover more about overcoming hard times and grab free resilience resources on her blog, The Resilient Woman.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

I’m a U.S. expat living in Italy, a personal development geek, and a leukemia survivor thanks to a successful bone-marrow transplant six years ago.

When I found out I had stage III acute myeloid leukemia, one regret overwhelmed me: I never pursued a writing career. All because I lacked self-belief and harbored a fixed mindset, the attitude of needing natural talent to succeed. Since I believed I wasn’t talented enough to become a writer, I never really tried.

So, I poured my regret into the will to survive, promising myself that I’d change my attitude and life if I got a second chance.

Today, I’m a blogger, content marketer, and quarterfinalist in two writing competitions.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

You can’t erase years of self-doubt in seconds. So, to put myself to the test, I entered writing competitions, ones with prompts, tight time limits, and feedback.

I didn’t win any contests, but I learned a lot. Plus, I received phenomenal responses on some of my short scripts that totally blew me away and confirmed my writing path. It motivated me to try writing short stories, one of which landed a quarterfinalist spot in a top cinematic story competition. Recently, I co-wrote a short script, which has also placed in the quarterfinals of another major competition.

It’s nice to know I’m on the right track.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“You get what you give.”

I’ve always had a problem with asking for things from others, for example: attention, help, advice, support, even love. But I always gave those things freely without asking or expecting anything in return. I was raised that way. You do something because you want to do it, not because you expect something.

When diagnosed with leukemia, I was finally on the receiving end. And I truly believe that everything I ever gave came rushing back to me with interest. It’s as if I gave away a million dollars, and I received it all back.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

I have many favorite books, but there are two I always hold close: The Little Prince and the Tao Te Ching.

Both books are philosophical guides to life.

Most people think of The Little Prince as a children’s book. Yes, it’s a simple story, but one with a profound punch. It focuses on letting go of attachment and superficiality to savor life. My favorite lines are the most famous ones: “The essential is invisible to the eye,” and “One sees better only with the heart.”

The Tao Te Ching teaches you how to achieve integrity through simplicity, flexibility, and self-awareness. To let go of fears and attachment means finding your true path in life. Here’s a quote as an example:

“Simplicity, patience, compassion.

These three are your greatest treasures.

Simple in actions and thoughts,

you return to the source of being.

Patient with both friends and enemies,

you accord with the way things are.

Compassionate toward yourself,

you reconcile all beings in the world.”

― Lao Tzu, Tao Te Ching

For me, both books represent a natural spirituality, the basis that life is best when simple and slow. And that’s a tough lifestyle to achieve in our fast-paced society.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Currently, I’m concentrating on getting my blog out to the public because I want to share my experience and wisdom with others who are struggling with life challenges.

Leukemia opened my eyes to a lot of the unneeded complexity and drama in my life, which was wearing me down. And trauma changes you — you can become mentally and emotionally stronger… or more fragile.

So I want to help people who are facing change and adversity and let them know they are not alone. They can survive hardships and emerge more resilient. It’s not easy, but it’s possible especially when you have the proper support and skills.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are many people who helped me during the hard times of leukemia. I’m lucky and grateful to have had an excellent medical team who saved my life and wonderful friends, coworkers, and family who supported me.

But, if I’m still here today, it’s thanks to my bone-marrow donor.

Unfortunately, my brother and I didn’t match. However, within a month of searching the international bone-marrow registry, my doctors found me two matches! And one responded right away.

Right then, the interconnectedness of life hit me. I’m not related to my donor, yet 7 out of 10 our genetic markers matched. That says something profound about all of us — we need one another to survive and thrive. Yes, we are all unique, yet inherently connected.

We are all one.

Before my diagnosis, I didn’t know about the existence of a bone-marrow donor registry.

Today, approximately 30% of people with blood cancers can find a match within their family. But, thanks to the bone-marrow registry, there’s a 77% chance of a match… if you’re white.

Unfortunately, the percentage lowers if you’re not white.

So, diversity is key in blood cancer survival. If you’re healthy, consider becoming a bone-marrow donor. You have the power to give someone a chance at survival, a second chance at life. In most cases, all you need is a cheek swab to sign up.

To register or find more information, you can check out the World Marrow Donor Association, which offers a list of registries around the globe.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

Before my diagnosis, gratitude for me meant appreciation.

For example, two years prior to falling ill, I moved into a temporary apartment, located in a nicer section of my neighborhood. And I remember feeling immensely grateful for the space, the nearby park, and the people who let me use their apartment while they were away. However, I attached gratitude to material things and people.

Nowadays, gratitude is a spiritual practice where I give thanks for life.

After the transplant, I spent two years giving thanks for each morning, for waking up and having a new day. Now, I start my days with a 20-minute meditation practice that keeps me grounded and connected to gratitude. What better way to appreciate your life than focusing on your breath first thing in the morning.

We take for granted our lives and our health, thinking we’re going to live forever. We believe we’re invincible.

As we age, we continue to chase after youth and deny our own mortality — wanting to appear perfect, looking good in selfies, and using programs, filters, and apps to keep our images young. And when digital technology doesn’t suffice, we turn to plastic surgery. We’re using artificial totems and systems to ward off death. Because we don’t want to be reminded that life is finite. Maybe this is the reason for such pervasive ageism in society.

But gratitude can help you recognize and accept the impermanence of life. Everything and everyone changes. You can’t stop the inevitable. Accepting this truth helps live life with much more grace and respect than you normally would.

So coming face to face with my mortality gave me a newfound understanding of gratitude. It no longer meant listing things I had, saw, or received in my environment. It didn’t entail ownership.

Gratitude means treasuring the miracle of life.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

I think gratitude is a more profound emotion than many people think.

When you think or say, “I am grateful for….” the object is material, tangible. Sometimes, it will imply a person or a kindness received. And though we may thank someone who has done something for us, we rarely define it as gratitude.

Most people will see this kind of gratitude as external to themselves. You’ve received a gift or a favor, and, politely, you acknowledge it. And some may feel guilty or angered because they feel indebted to someone.

But what happens when you change this perspective?

What if you no longer think of anything materialistic? What if you decide to give thanks to what you cannot touch or see? Then you recognize and appreciate actions, kindness, words, thoughts, or life easily, naturally.

And if we change this attitude, then gratitude leads to a natural reciprocity, without feeling bound by duty.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

I recently read The Gift, by Lewis Hyde. The book traces an anthropological and ethnological history of gift giving and creativity.

And Hyde turns the idea of reciprocity on its head: it doesn’t matter if you return a gift to the same person who gave it to you. The importance is to share the gift, period.

It’s a sacred act of contributing to a continuum of kindness that perpetuates throughout time and humankind. A pay-it-forward mentality where, eventually, that gift or kindness will return to the giver in another shape or form. Givers and receivers become one in an infinite cycle.

I know I’m getting philosophical here, but it’s a simple concept.

When you understand gratitude, you’ll understand the special role you play in society.

We’re all wrapped up in ourselves, what we’re doing, what we have, how we’re perceived, etc. But being grateful is recognition that you’re not alone. We’re all in this together. Gratitude connects your internal world to the external one; it connects you to others.

Practicing gratitude creates a ripple effect of kindness that touches everyone.

Imagine living in a world where we all practiced this kind of gratitude.

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness?

I think gratitude grounds us in reality and keeps us present.

When you’re ruminating, your mind runs amok in either the past or present. And it’s incredibly difficult to stop those thoughts.

When you’re anxious, your thoughts lurk in some dire future of what could be. You’re already defending yourself from dangers that may never happen.

So when you cultivate an attitude of gratitude, you’re focusing on the present moment, on the here and now. Gratitude forces your mind to stay still. It grounds, guides, and calms you. It brings clarity.

During my long, isolated hospital stays, gratitude helped me appreciate every moment. When I could barely get out of bed after the transplant, I felt grateful to be alive. I could have worried about the future. Or the long progress to recuperate my strength could have upset me. Instead, gratitude filled my heart. Because I received one more day.

And I had no guarantees of receiving a second day.

For me, every day is a gift.

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”. Can you please share a story or example for each?

Write It Out

I’m a sporadic journaler. I start and stop all the time. But when I started my gratitude journey long ago, I began with a daily gratitude list. If you’re new to gratitude, keeping a journal is a great way to leverage its power. The process is easy: at the end of each day, list 3 to 5 things for which you’re grateful. It can be a kindness, an action, a word, a thought, an event, an object, anything. Don’t give up if you struggle at first. It happened to me, too. Try to find at least one thing on the first day. If not, come back tomorrow and try again. Then work your way up to 3 or 4 things gradually.

Writing your gratitude will awaken a dormant awareness, one that recognizes, appreciates, and no longer takes for granted things, people, acts of kindness. In fact, once you start, you’ll notice more kindness and richness in your life than before.

Over time, you’ll hone this awareness until it becomes natural. And even if you slip back into old habits, you can start again, because feeling grateful becomes easier the more you practice.

However, I don’t recommend keeping a gratitude list or journal forever.

I’m very wary of repeating these types of practices over a long period because repetition dulls the wellbeing effects. You can quickly forget your original purpose. You wind up doing it because it’s a habit and, even though it may come more naturally to you, the sentiment and honesty may no longer be there. Use it for a limited period, for example, 3 to 6 months. Then stop. You can always come back to it anytime you want.

Whether you’re a beginner or you want to recapture a lost sense of gratitude, try gratitude journaling.

2. Stop To Smell the Roses

I recently returned from a weeklong beach vacation on Italy’s crystal-blue southern shores. No sightseeing, just relaxing and swimming. It’s amazing how nature retreats can regenerate your energies.

Why is this?

Because you know it’s a temporary situation. Unless you spend your life in a tent, soon you’ll be back indoors, in a safe, enclosed, and digitally connected space where you won’t be able to enjoy amazing nature scenes for a while. So you feel grateful for that special time, and you savor it more.

Because nature forces you to be totally present. Nature quiets the mind — when you take in the views, the sounds, the colors, the air, you remember you’re a small part of something much larger. It’s humbling.

Because nature allows you to slow down, relax, and switch off. It asks nothing of you other than respect. And that kind of respect generates positive awe, which awakens your gratitude.

When you can, go to a park, the beach, the mountains, or a forest and allow yourself to soak up the awe-inspiring surroundings. You’ll be grateful you did.

And if you can’t spend time in nature, other awe-inspiring sensorial activities like listening to music, going to a museum or concert, or admiring architecture or outdoor art can also generate gratitude.

3. Ground Yourself in The Present

When worries hound you, clarity disappears. And it’s difficult to focus on the present.

But, as I mentioned before, practicing gratitude keeps you grounded in the present. Because it’s much more powerful to be grateful for what you have today than what you had yesterday. And you don’t know what tomorrow will bring.

Focusing on what you’re grateful for today can stop the mental chaos. Gratitude changes your perspective in hard times and brings you clarity when you’re confused.

During my hospital stays, morbid thoughts of death assailed me. So I transformed the anxiety into gratitude for being alive in that moment. Feeling grateful kept me focused on the present instead of dwelling on my uncertain future. And staying present made it easy for me to feel immense gratitude to everyone helping me, from friends and family, to the doctors, nurses and hospital orderlies.

This is how I felt grateful for each day.

4. Say Two Words Every Day

Mooji said, “Your mantra is thank you. Just keep saying thank you. Don’t explain. Don’t complain. Just say thank you. Say thank you to existence.”

The spoken word is probably the most powerful of all tools.

If you want to leverage the power of gratitude, use “thank you” as your mantra once a day, making a point of thanking someone for something they did. You can either write or call a friend and thank them for a past kindness, a recent kindness, or for being your friend.

But beware! Thanking is automatic. We do it out of politeness.

Instead, the next time you thank someone, make it intentional. Think before speaking, then explain why you’re thanking them. What did they do? How did it make you feel? Why is it important to you? How did it affect you?

Don’t take “thank you” for granted. Instill more purpose in those two words to reap the benefits of gratitude for yourself and for others. Because those two words will have a powerful effect on the recipient, who will be happy to perform more kindness for you and for others.

5. Smile Often (and Laugh More)

A smile is one of the easiest ways to express gratitude to others. It’s an unspoken sign that means, “I’m so happy you’re here,” or “Thank you for existing.”

Besides the health benefits such as releasing endorphins (your natural pain killer), improving your immune system, and reducing stress, smiling is also contagious. You’re not just helping yourself, you’re helping others, too.

During my leukemia battle, I crafted a wellbeing plan that included laughter. I made a list of comedies, movies, and sitcoms, ones I knew would make me laugh or smile, then watched them whenever I could. Then, I discovered my hospital had weekly clown doctors, an added bonus to my laughter therapy.

Since I’m all about balance, here’s my second warning. Beware of smiling to hide your sadness or despair. If you catch yourself smiling when you want to bawl instead, you have what’s called smiling depression. Yes, sometimes forcing a smile can make you happy, but there are other times when you use it as a mask.

Be mindful of your smiles. Use them to generate gratitude. If you find it’s backfiring, stop immediately and find counseling.

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

I believe in the benefits of mindfulness, the practice of being aware of the present, noting and accepting your thoughts and feelings without judgment. Both acceptance and non-judgment are essential to feeling grateful.

Because of the fragility of my immune system during leukemia, I could only eat cooked food, nothing raw and nothing exposed to the elements. And if you don’t believe Italy has terrible food, you haven’t eaten at that hospital. We patients had relatives and friends bring in packaged, store-bought food as backups for particularly inedible-food days.

We all longed for a good home-cooked meal… and a real Italian pizza.

Of course, I ordered a pizza as soon as I got home after a 44-day hospital stay. My dad laughed when he saw me eating with my eyes closed, thoroughly enjoying the moment. I still remember savoring the smell and taste, mindful of and grateful for every bite.

Instead, the period after my bone-marrow transplant is a different story. My taste buds went on strike, and everything tasted like cardboard. Plus, I had no appetite. What then?

I could have sat around and moped, but I ate what I could and focused on other things, like resting and recuperating my strength. When your health is precarious, you’re forced to listen to your body’s needs. I wanted to do many things but couldn’t physically.

Instead, when you’re mindful of yourself and your body, you accept your circumstances. Because, if you resist, you struggle and suffer.

So the next time you sit down to eat, really notice and enjoy your food. The next time you take a walk, notice the way your foot meets the ground, the feel of the air on your face, the surrounding sounds. Mindfulness helps you get out of your head and into appreciating life.

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

I love the Greater Good Magazine from Berkeley. It’s one of my favorite resources for mental health and emotional wellbeing, and offers an amazing selection of articles, quizzes, podcasts, and exercises on gratitude.

For mindfulness, I recommend Headspace. The basic meditation package is free, but when you subscribe, you have access to mindful activities like noting, mindful breathing, sleep casts, guided body scans, and much more. All activities that help you become more self-aware and appreciate life.

Thank you for the time you spent sharing these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!