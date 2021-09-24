Laura Bowley of Neolé: “Create a shared experience”

Create a shared experience. Isolation has been a real issue throughout the pandemic. One way to bring people together is by creating an experience they can share together. Sometimes that’s by shipping them something physical that they can use or experience simultaneously during the event (e.g., decorations, food, items for an activity). A cooking class or yoga class is another experience that everyone can engage in at the same time. Make sure you have a way for people to talk with each other and show off what they’re doing. A shared experience is no time to turn off video and mute everyone. OK, maybe during yoga…

Laura is a virtual facilitator and meeting designer with Neolé Inc., a Canadian company that designs, produces and facilitates bespoke meetings, including virtual, hybrid and in-person events. Her mission is to create improbable conversations that transcend differences and spark change. As a facilitator and meeting designer, Laura combines principles of participation with the power of technology to create virtual spaces that connect people and promote dialogue. She is an early adopter of Zoom video conferencing and facilitates using asynchronous online tools. Laura is constantly on the lookout for new technology that will meet her clients’ needs.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I was an explorer. With friends or alone, I’d disappear for hours into the ravines of Toronto or the hills of Quinte West, Ontario, where we moved when I was 11. Even today I love to jump in the car and drive with no destination in mind except to see what’s around the next corner. I’ve carried this over to an exploration of technology…I’m always wanting to figure out “what’s next.” What’s funny is that when the Commodore computer, complete with the cassette tape drive, was introduced to our Grade 13 classroom, I wasn’t the least bit interested.

Can you tell us the story of what led you to this particular career path?

Believe it or not, my mother’s experience with vascular dementia. Wanting to “change the story” around dementia to one that empowers people living with dementia to take control of their health and lives connected me to advocates around the world. The best place to meet was video conferencing. I was introduced to Zoom in 2012 after trying a couple of other products, and I’ve never looked back. I started doing webinars, round tables, support groups and more, all using Zoom.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

In 2012, I was working with a group of nine individuals to record a virtual play in partnership with To Whom I May Concern®, a US-based organization using theatre to share the stories of living with dementia. Even though we hadn’t hit the capacity limit of Hangouts, when the ninth person joined, the first person to join inevitably got booted off. When they rejoined, the next person in line got the boot. It was hilarious. It also precipitated our move to this new-fangled product, Zoom.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Again, it has to do with dementia. Richard Taylor, PhD was living with Alzheimer’s Disease. He decided to write down his experiences, and he published his stories in a book called “Alzheimer’s from the Inside Out.” Doing so gave him purpose in his life, and publishing his book made him a highly sought international speaker at a time when audiences wanted to hear from people actually living with dementia. Having purpose can build resilience, which is essential for living with a terminal disease. His words made me realize the importance of having a purpose, at a time when I felt like I didn’t have one. As an aside, my first webinars were in collaboration with Richard. When he was diagnosed with cancer and couldn’t travel as much, we decided to do monthly webinars where he could share his words without the need to travel. Richard died in 2015 from cancer.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Oh my goodness…it has to be the words of Marianne Williamson, who says “Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure,” and “Your playing small doesn’t serve the world.” Her words remind me to show up every day.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. For the benefit of our readers, can you tell us a bit about your experience organizing events in general?

During one of my many career reinventions, I started a business as a conference organizer. This was in 1992, long before video conferencing. I worked on at least seven events from 100–700 participants with varying degrees of complexity, either as the primary organizer or the person responsible for registration and publicity.

Can you tell us a bit about your experience organizing live virtual events? Can you share any interesting stories about them?

I’ve been organizing virtual events since 2011, first using AnyMeeting and Google Hangouts and then moving to Zoom in 2012. I did monthly webinars, virtual support groups, a virtual roundtable, and collaborated virtually to create a non-profit with people from around the world. The reach we had simply wouldn’t have been possible without video conferencing, and the stability and user experience of Zoom was above and beyond the other products out there, which enabled more people to join in the conversation. I was also consulting with small businesses on marketing and social media, which led me to Ginny Santos at Neolé. In her work as a creativity consultant and facilitator, she was already holding virtual team events and hybrid conferences that combined virtual and in-person attendance. When the pandemic hit in March 2020, we decided to join forces under the Neolé umbrella to help facilitators, trainers, non-profits and companies continue with their meeting and training plans by pivoting their in-person events to virtual. We haven’t slowed down since then, and the Neolé team has expanded to nine.

In your opinion, what is an example of a company that has done a fantastic job creating live virtual events? What specifically impresses you? What can one do to replicate that?

Of course, I have to say the company I work with, Neolé! They design and produce custom events, and their specialty is integrating digital facilitation tools to allow for ideation and collaboration during the meeting. What sets Neolé apart is the degree of care they have in their clients’ success. They also put a high emphasis on building in opportunities for participants to connect with each other rather than just listening to speakers. Neolé will often convince clients to build in breakout room discussions, reception rooms for informal chat, and opportunities to connect via a board like Padlet. And the participants (and therefore the clients) love it.

What are the common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to run a live virtual event? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I’ve been fortunate to be able to participate in a few virtual events that we didn’t organize and find out what it’s like to be a guest rather than a host. Yikes! Three things come to mind immediately. One: It’s obvious when you haven’t had rehearsals with speakers or moderators. They either can’t join the meeting and/or don’t know what to do when they get there. Two: The organizer didn’t think beyond “pushing information out” to an audience that is silent, with no ability to even chat with each other. Zzzzzzzzz. Three: Too many tools. There’s no reason to use additional software outside of Zoom for Q&A when Zoom already has a perfectly good Q & A or Chat tool. Where possible, limit the number of external platforms you send people to during the meeting.

Which virtual platform have you found to be most effective to be able to bring everyone together virtually?

Honestly, Zoom. I mean, let’s face it; we’re all virtual. We’re all just sitting alone in our homes and offices. No amount of fancy graphics can convince us to believe otherwise. While it looks nothing like a virtual conference centre, Zoom offers consistently great video and audio quality. It’s easy to join and easy to use. And, people can join via phone or other devices, which is important in Canada where we often have participants joining from across the Arctic where bandwidth and connectivity is an issue. With Zoom, we can be flexible in how we build in ways for participants to interact and engage with each other and with speakers.

I must give a shout out to Gather.town as well. We’re using it to gamify meetings for clients who want to offer their participants something fun and interesting. We’re using it for a Leadership Gathering for Girls aged 12–18 and we’re thinking of the agenda design in terms of spaces participants can choose to move between rather than a linear series of events.

Are there any essential tools or software that you think an event organizer needs to know about?

I can’t give away our trade secrets, but here’s one: Padlet is a terrific little platform to use as a bulletin board for participants to leave messages for each other, or to use for simple ideation — before, during and after the event. It’s easy to use and fun.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our discussion. An in-person event can have a certain electric energy. How do you create an engaging and memorable event when everyone is separated and in their own homes? What are the “Five Things You Need To Know To Successfully Run a Live Virtual Event” and why?

Some of what I’m going to share here is kind of boring, but it’s that boring preparation work that’s key to successful events.

1 . Hold a technical run-through. The technical run-through, or “tech run-through,” is a practice session held 3–4 weeks before the event. Typically, it involves the event planning committee, the production people, the emcee and tech support people. The purpose of the tech run-through is to walk through the agenda step-by-step so that the key people involved in your meeting understand exactly what is going on at every step.

2 . Rehearse! Beware the people who say, “I’ve been on Zoom meetings every day. I don’t need to rehearse.” When we hold rehearsals (also called practice sessions or formal run-throughs), everyone learns something new. Keynote speakers tend to be busy people; booking them for a 2-hour rehearsal is unrealistic and you will need to set up separate sessions for them to test their slides with you and understand how to use Zoom for your event. Ditto award recipients and any other special guests or celebrity emcees. We also hold rehearsals for panel moderators and breakout room moderators. The goal here is to ensure, before the event, that everyone:

understands their role

has accessed and had an opportunity to try out the video conferencing platform and various digital tools being used

One question we have learned to ask speakers is whether or not they will be using the same computer, same camera, same mic for the actual event as they are using for the rehearsal. One time a speaker bought a new computer between the rehearsal and the event, and still didn’t know how to use her new computer to share slides. We got through it…

3. Prepare participants to be fully engaged. We like to say that we want everyone joining the meeting ready to go, not fiddling with their settings or having technical issues. We prepare people to participate fully in a few ways. Depending on the type of event, we’ll send out a virtual meeting guide with instructions on how to join and how to use some of the digital collaboration tools we’re using. We offer drop-in hours for people to join us at their convenience and get their questions answered about the technology or the meeting. And, when applicable, we find a reason for participants to create an account and start using the digital collaboration platform. Usually that involves a simple onboarding exercise. What we want to avoid is people wasting everyone’s time creating an account for our ideation platform when everyone else on their team is raring to go.

4. Plan for participation. With the aforementioned connectivity challenges in Canada’s North, while we’d like for everyone to be able to participate in everything, often that’s just not possible. We plan for everyone to be able to participate in something. Think through all the ways someone might join the event and how they might be able to participate. Often that means adding additional platforms. For people who can only call in to a meeting because of low bandwidth, we do offer ways to connect asynchronously with other participants through a purpose-built collaboration platform. One idea I heard of that I thought was impressive was sharing a recording of a speaker’s presentation to participants who couldn’t join Zoom, and then holding a call-in Q&A session with the speaker after people had a chance to watch it. No Zoom required!

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a live virtual event that they would like to develop. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

Seriously, take the time to plan the event. Planning for a successful virtual event takes just as much time as planning an in-person event. When we get a last-minute request, we throw everything at it to make sure it’s successful, and we can do that because we know what we’re doing and we have the resources to get it done. If you don’t have experience in planning and producing virtual events, make sure you start well in advance of the event. Take the time to plan. Build in time to prepare speakers and participants to be fully engaged in your event. Also, be clear on the objectives and outcomes of the meeting. What do you want to achieve? What needs to come out of the event? What do you want participants to feel as a result of the meeting? What change do you want to see?

Super. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

For me, it goes back to the idea of “improbable conversations.” What makes a conversation “improbable” is that it’s between two or more people who might never have had the chance to meet if someone hadn’t brought them together. Distance, cultural background, language…these and much more get in the way of creating improbable conversations, but the power of these conversations is that they bring together diverse perspectives and ideas that could spark change. I’ve seen this in social media; for all its downsides, it’s brought people together who would never have had a chance to otherwise connect, and they’ve sparked change, mostly for the good. We need more of that, and I think the metaverse will help to bring people together in this way as long as the technology is accessible.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I’d love to sit down with Eric Yuan at Zoom and pick his brain about “improbably conversations” and if Zoom is planning anything in the way of virtual reality for the future.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.