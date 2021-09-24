Oleg Kurchenko of Binaryx: “Learn to plan and develop investment strategies”

Learn to plan and develop investment strategies. Study the basic concepts of investing, how it is carried out. Even classical investment theories are suitable because the principles are similar. Firstly, discover basic terms, especially diversification and averaging. Knowing these concepts will help you to create an investment plan and develop your strategy.

Over the past few years, the Cryptocurrency industry has been making headlines nearly every week. Many people have gotten very wealthy investing or leading the cryptocurrency industry. At the same time, many people have lost a lot investing in the industry. In addition, more people have been scrutinizing the ecological impact of crypto mining, as well as its potential facilitation of illegal activity. What is being done and what can be done to address these concerns?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Understand In Order To Successfully Invest In Cryptocurrency” we are talking to leaders in the cryptocurrency industry, as well as successful investors, who share insights from their experience about how to successfully invest in Cryptocurrency.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Oleg Kurchenko.

Oleg is a serial tech entrepreneur, investor and business executive with over 10-years of experience in the blockchain industry. Currently, he is serving as Founder and CEO of Binaryx, digital asset exchange. He started to develop FinTech projects in 2017. Binaryx is his second tech company. Prior to launching Binaryx, he created a financial services company in 2016.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a little about your backstory and how you grew up?

I was born and grew up in a small Ukrainian city called Kryvyi Rih. To break out of the small town, I decided to enter the IT industry. I started as a freelancer while studying at the university. I faced financial responsibility when I began dating a girl and needed money, so I mastered HTML and CSS by myself in a few weeks and dived into Front-End development.

In 2012 I founded my first software development company. Then I got acquainted with cryptocurrencies in 2014, and after the 2014 market crash, I gathered a team of traders to develop and sell trading robots together. Four years ago, I entered the FinTech industry and have been going with it till now.

Is there a particular book, film, or podcast that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

“Principles: Life and Work” by Ray Dalio made a great impact on me. This book communicates what one of the richest men on the planet has learned during his life. Ray Dalio says that principles define personality, and he described his principles, which led him to success. “Principles: Life and Work” is not one of the books that could be described in a couple of sentences. It is a comprehensive manual, which covers all spheres of life and work. Each person’s behavior depends on a set of unique principles. The same situation applies to business owners: their principles define the nature of their business and how it impacts other people. This book gave me many insights. While reading it, I often caught myself contemplating how I use my principles as a business owner as the language of my communication with the world.

Is there a particular story that inspired you to pursue your particular career path? We’d love to hear it.

Actually, there is no particular story that inspired me. All my life, I have been fond of technologies and everything related to them. Moreover, I loved freedom. That is why I picked the cryptocurrencies industry and decided to connect my life with it.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I first heard about Bitcoin in 2011 from my German client. I downloaded the blockchain on my computer, created the wallet, and mined it from my personal computer. I was not impressed, so I stopped in a few days.

The second time spiced my life up as I have lost 100k dollars. That was in 2017. I sold my car and invested all my savings into mining equipment. I mined some money and started to trade. After a series of successful deals, I opened another position in BTC, acting on emotions. I started getting a profit and was very enthusiastic about that. Nevertheless, I didn’t close the deal in time and lost almost everything. That case taught me that you should keep a cool head in trading.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

At school and then at the university, I was not a diligent student. However, I am so grateful to my parents for their ultimate support. During my path, they believed in me and were always telling me that I would become an entrepreneur. As a result, it came true. Likewise, I appreciate my aunt’s contribution to my personality formation and development as an entrepreneur.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Recently, we launched the Binaryx tokenization platform. We decided to unite an existing trading platform with tools for entrepreneurs within our company. Currently, Binaryx combines a digital asset exchange and asset tokenization platform.

By tokenizing their assets, owners of small and medium businesses can encourage private investors from all over the globe to support their projects financially. Private investors in turn have the opportunity to diversify their portfolio.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The cryptocurrency industry seems extremely dynamic right now. What are the 3 things in particular that most excite you about the industry? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

The first point is that blockchain and cryptocurrencies are solving problems that banks were trying to solve. It is the settlement of the transactions. This feature is currently regulated by the algorithm. There is no need for banks anymore. We don’t need that whole infrastructure with many people and with a huge amount of money inside. People can transfer assets and make transactions directly with each other, and the algorithm controls that. I am confident that within 5–10 years, all the world’s population will be familiar with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

The second point is that digital assets erase the geographical boundaries between investors and businesses. The world economic system went far in its development, but still, we have some difficulties with transactions between countries. Cryptocurrencies break that limit and open new opportunities for international trade.

And the main point is the cherry on the top. It is asset tokenization. Asset tokenization opens significant opportunities for businesses to encourage their existing community to invest. Small and medium businesses that do not have much time, money and other resources for the IPO or traditional investment tools, can attract financial support by tokenizing their assets.

What are the 3 things that concern you about the industry? Can you explain? What can be done to address those concerns?

The first point is legal issues, of course. Currently, in the USA, the government controls the system by managing companies that provide services for cryptocurrencies. On the opposite side is China which is trying to ban Bitcoin, miners, and crypto holders. That is aimed to give way for digital yuan. The regulation of the crypto market is the hottest topic of discussion.

The second point is the low adoption level. Many are willing to spend time and effort studying the materials. It seems to people that cryptocurrencies are something difficult and “not for them”, a phenomenon that will pass soon. Also, the trust level in cryptocurrencies is poor due to wide spreading negative news about hackers and their environmental impact. More recently, news about Bitcoin began to appear not in the specialized but the traditional media. And little by little, society is starting to take an interest in the industry. It was the same with the Internet when it first appeared. Many did not believe that technology would develop, and most did not even think that it would take most of our time. According to the Hootsuite Digital 2021 Report for Q3 2020, people spend 6 hours 54 minutes on the Internet. Meanwhile, blockchain technologies are at the beginning of their mass application.

The third point is low financial inclusion in the regions, which need investments the most. The level of Internet penetration in many countries is low. In January 2021, only 59.5% of the world’s population was connected to the Internet. Although this figure is growing year-to-year, Internet penetration is not enough for mass knowledge of cryptocurrencies. Many countries in Africa and Latin America are experiencing problems with access to the Internet. There, the percentage of those who are aware of cryptocurrencies is even less than in developed countries. But due to the obstacles of accessing banking services, these regions most of all require the opportunities that blockchain opens up.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about cryptocurrency? Can you explain what you mean?

The myth about mining. This myth concerns people who start mining and consider it as a passive income. But mining can not be a passive income. It requires attention and financial investments. The maximum profit can be obtained only when the price of the cryptocurrency is at its peak. Up to that moment, it is necessary to ensure the operation of the equipment by financing the mining farm out-of-pocket.

How do you think cryptocurrency has the potential to help society in the future?

Sooner or later, cryptocurrencies will replace traditional money (fiat currencies). We can say that Bitcoin by itself won’t replace all currencies, but governments are already in the process of developing their digital currencies. China is at the forefront of this process. Other countries are considering such an opportunity. Very soon, we will witness the introduction of cryptocurrency into everyday life, along with fiat funds. I think that it is our turn on the way to a cashless society.

Recently, more people have been scrutinizing the ecological impact of crypto mining. From your perspective, can you explain to our readers why the cryptocurrency industry is creating an environmental challenge?

Let’s go deeper into technology. There are diverse types of blockchain algorithms, and mining is intensively used only in Proof-of-Work (POW) consensus algorithm. It manages a lot of energy and has a high level of carbon emission. Although it is the most frequently used one, Proof-of-Stake (POS) is gaining popularity, which does not require a large amount of energy like POW. Ethereum, the second popular cryptocurrency, is now launching Ethereum 2.0 and switching from POW to POS. That will decrease the amount of energy consumption in the future.

Additionally, we do not know the consequences when the mining equipment is out of work. There is not enough attention to equipment disposal, but I am sure that soon this issue will be solved.

From your perspective what can be done to address or correct these concerns?

I’ve mentioned above that Ethereum is switching its algorithm, and that will decrease carbon emission. But there are several actions we can do additionally.

Primarily, mining forces can use renewable resources for the Proof-of-Work algorithm. For example, El Salvador plans to use electricity generated from volcanoes to mine Bitcoin. Other miners are also trying to use wind and solar energy to reduce the negative impact on the planet.

The other way is dedicated to exchanges. They have the opportunity to purchase carbon permits and decarbonize Bitcoin in that way. The first large exchange that announced the offsetting Bitcoin carbon emissions was Gemini. They have launched the Gemini Green initiative. Other exchanges will get on the eco path soon. A new exchange-traded fund for bitcoin BITH11 has appeared in Brazil. Fund management company Hashdex Asset Management claims it is the first green Bitcoin ETF. All these cases indicate that the industry worries about ecology and trying to reduce harmful impacts.

Recently, more people have been scrutinizing cryptocurrency’s impact on illegal activity. From your perspective, can you explain to our readers why cryptocurrency, more than fiat currency, is seen as an attractive choice for criminals?

Cryptocurrencies are seen as an attractive choice for criminals because of their anonymity feature. The blockchain wallet doesn’t require personal identification. Especially at the beginning of Bitcoin development, there were many criminal cases because of the lack of regulation. The introduction of Bitcoin opened new possibilities for criminals as they started avoiding personal meetings or bank transactions that could be easily tracked. But currently, the opportunities diminish with regulations evolution. There are less than 1% of these kinds of transactions. We have special software that tracks suspicious transactions, and we get data from other exchanges. I expect that this indicator will decrease with time.

From your perspective what can be done to address or correct these concerns?

Governments of developed countries currently pay high attention to avoiding criminal transactions. For regulation of the transactions, exchanges use a required procedure that is called KYC (Know Your Customer). It is a part of AML policy used by financial institutions (including cryptocurrency exchanges) to verify identity. It requires the collection of the client’s data and the provision of documents — a passport, ID card, driver’s license. Hence, criminals will be identified in case of a suspicious transaction.

Furthermore, there is the Blacklist of wallets which has been noticed in transactions with so-called dirty coins. Dirty coins are digital assets used for criminal objectives or stolen from exchanges. Almost any type of coin can be “dirty”. The more exchanges become “white” and regulated, the lesser amount of suspicious transactions is appearing.

Regulated exchanges and exchangers closely monitor the use of compromised coins. Major platforms have a dedicated department that monitors suspicious transactions. Dirty coins are recognized with bots, automatic notification systems (alerts), and manual checks.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are “The 5 Things You Need To Understand In Order To Successfully Invest In Cryptocurrency?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Understand how the technology works or the background of the particular coin you are investing in. It is essential to know what stands beside the cryptocurrency because there are numerous meme currencies without a deliberate technical background that can blow up in one day.

Learn to think critically so that scammers cannot deceive you.

Assume that the market is cyclical and there are phases of growth and decline. You should be patient and able to wait for the drops to pass by. If you have invested in a decent cryptocurrency, such as Ethereum or Bitcoin, and their price has dropped, just forget about your investment for a few years and then return to them 🙂

You must be able to keep your assets secure and be able to protect yourself. Install two-factor authorization for sure.

Learn to plan and develop investment strategies. Study the basic concepts of investing, how it is carried out. Even classical investment theories are suitable because the principles are similar. Firstly, discover basic terms, especially diversification and averaging. Knowing these concepts will help you to create an investment plan and develop your strategy.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they enter the industry? What can be done to avoid that?

As I described before my failure story, emotional decisions do a bad favor for market newbies. Feeling the first profit, you are eager to gain more and more till the first mistake. It is okay to get your experience, make conclusions, and continue investing with a cool head.

Lack of research is also a common mistake. Some young investors bet on luck while investing is a well-thought-out strategy.

Consider cryptocurrencies as hard investing activity. Relax, go out of stress, and develop your investing strategy with specific rules. Those rules will help you to invest correctly and fix losses when needed.

Do you have a particular type of cryptocurrency that you are excited about? We’d love to hear why.

I hold Bitcoin essentially, also I have Ethereum and some other altcoins on my balance sheet. I don’t invest very much in freshly released currencies, as I don’t have time to investigate them intensely. I focus my forces on developing Binaryx.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Currently, the main task for Binaryx is the tokenization of assets, and I believe that this is an immense accelerator for the world economy. We are working on this idea because if the economy develops, then technological progress will move humanity forward.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

There are several people I am eager to meet. Still, most of all, I would like to have a conversation with Elon Musk and Ray Dalio. I am fascinated by their performance and style of doing business.

Thank you so much for these excellent stories and insights. We wish you continued success and good health!