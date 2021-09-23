Esther LeNoir Ramirez of Session Goods: “Ask for advice”

Ask for advice. Cannabis is centered around sharing. I’m constantly floored by how much knowledge/experience sharing happens in this industry. Building a business in this space is not for the faint of heart, and the companies that have found success know that. It’s amazing when you see established brands that are willing to re-invest their insight into the newcomers.

After studying apparel design, Esther LeNoir Ramirez began her career in New York working for fashion labels such as Lucky Brand, Tommy Hilfiger, and VPL.

In 2013, she moved to San Francisco to join the early team at Everlane where she led the product development and technical design of the accessories collections. In 2014, she saw an opportunity in the emerging cannabis market and left Everlane to co-founded her first company, a playful e-commerce marketplace for cannabis accessories.

After years of selling unbranded products, Esther partnered up with a few friends to create a line of smoking accessories that would fit into the modern home. This project came to be known as Session.

Since its launch in 2018, the Session Bong has won 3 awards for packaging and excellence in product design. Session has been featured in Forbes, Rolling Stone, Buzzfeed, Thrillist, and more.

Esther currently resides in Los Angeles with her husband and two rescue dogs.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the cannabis industry?

What initially attracted me to the industry was its opportunity and newness, the idea that the legal market was still in its infancy and you could get in and really shape the future of how these products are perceived in the long term. So in 2014, I quit my job as an accessories designer at Everlane to start my path in the cannabis industry.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I could fill a book with anecdotes about my time working in weed from having been shot in the face with a teeshirt cannon full of unpackaged buds at the Cannabis Cup, to getting myself, my team, and their parents blackballed by a major banking institution, but the biggest surprise was how increasing the cost of our products increased our conversion rate.

When we launched, our initial target was to keep the price point of our whole line below 100 dollars. We wanted to keep it simple. After a few months on the market we started hearing questions and comments like ‘what’s wrong with the piece?’ And ‘why is it so cheap?’ These comments grew more frequently and with the rise of tariffs and the cost of importing we made the decision to raise the prices across the board in order to help offset the new operational costs. Finding that balance is difficult. We want to convey that we are a premium brand, but we also didn’t want to seem that we were at a price point that would turn people off.

Two major things happened when we changed the price: We stopped hearing those comments and we were now able to create discount codes for the first time. Before the price change, there just wasn’t any room for us to allow discount codes while still making it cost effective; so now that we can tinker with that, it opened us up to more marketing ideas, networking, etc. While this change proved to be successful and doubled our online conversion rate, there was the downside of our distribution partners. We made the mistake of not taking into account the effects of the price change and the impact of having to now adjust across their entire catalogue. We also didn’t take into account the current deals that they already had underway. While this change grew our D2C, it took roughly six months to adjust for our B2B partners.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Amongst the laundry list of hats I wore at the beginning of Session was customer service. I had a customer reach out saying they had purchased but they were afraid their shipment wouldn’t arrive before they would have to travel for the holidays. Little did they know that I was also the person physically shipping out each order and I was eager to prove our stellar customer service.

I told him I would upgrade his shipping and would guarantee it would arrive prior to his departure. The problem, when creating his label I accidentally shipped the package to his billing address not his shipping address. It turned out that the billing address was his parents house and I accidentally outed a grown man’s cannabis use. He was quite angry and I felt absolutely terrible. I apologized profusely and we eventually were able to make it up to him by sending him a free bong, but I think about him often and hope his mom has come around.

Do you have a funny story about how someone you knew reacted when they first heard you were getting into the cannabis industry?

My parents initially had a lot of questions but in the end they were happy that I seemed happy and they have been proud to watch the business grow. I think the funniest response was from my friend’s mother who thought for years that I was selling bongos online.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

We are fortunate to have a strong network of friends, family, and colleagues who have helped us get to the level we are at today, but it’s safe to say no one has put more work in than my husband Tommy. In the early days, he would help to carry pallets of bong boxes up three flights of steep apartment stairs when shipments would arrive unexpectedly. He’s worked trade shows, he’s hand-modeled, he’s taken on extra work at times freeing me to focus on building the foundations of the business, he will probably proofread this interview before I send it. He is both my and Session’s biggest cheerleader. Tommy is the first to remind us of all the places we’ve been and how important it is to appreciate /celebrate the smallest milestones.

(Hey there! I did indeed proofread most of it!)

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We have a few new products in our pipeline launch soon an Ashtray and Stash Jar but I am really excited about our Mixed Bag sample sale. I have amassed quite a selection of various colors of silicone we use to customize our bong. Each Silicone Accessory set is unique and some contain unreleased or never to be released colors. All profits from the sale will be donated to Open Market a non-profit virtual marketplace that connecst BIPOC owned business to conscious consumers.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Despite great progress that has been made we still have a lot more work to do to achieve gender parity in this industry. According to this report in Entrepreneur, less than 25 percent of cannabis businesses are run by women. In your opinion or experience, what 3 things can be done by a)individuals b)companies and/or c) society to support greater gender parity moving forward?

I joke that my memoir in the cannabis industry would be called “It’s Me and 3 Dudes”. This seems to be the first thing I tell my mom when I am starting a new project, but the truth is on the ancillary side of the industry the gender divide is far greater than 75:25.

To put it bluntly (no pun intended) investors and VC’s need to fund women, plain and simple. In 2020 female-fronted startups accounted for only 2.3% of VC portfolios. Fundraising within Cannabis further complicates the matter as many traditional investors are unable to invest in vice industries. The two working together further magnifies the up-hill battle women have to face to succeed in this industry.

On an individual level, do your research and vote with your dollar. Know who is behind the brand you are purchasing or ask your shop if they support any equity programs. By being a conscious consumer you tell the stores which brands they should keep on their shelves.

You are a “Cannabis Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 5 non intuitive things one should know to succeed in the cannabis industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

I’ve been noodling on this for a while and I can really only come up with 4, so in no particular order:

Not everyone is high all the time. There are certain environments which people do consume during their day but if being high impacts your ability to do your job people are not going to allow it.

No one is going to judge you if you don’t smoke at the weed event. Everyone has different reasons for using cannabis, and the industry has heard and supports them all. There are some who use cannabis to function through pain and there are others who use it to sleep. The expectation to smoke stems from everyone wanting to be inclusive, but everyone is highly respectful of those who prefer to abstain or are trying to minimize their usage.

Ask for advice. Cannabis is centered around sharing. I’m constantly floored by how much knowledge/experience sharing happens in this industry. Building a business in this space is not for the faint of heart, and the companies that have found success know that. It’s amazing when you see established brands that are willing to re-invest their insight into the newcomers.

Don’t burn bridges. Aside from being a good rule to live by, most people are very surprised to find that the industry is very small. Everyone knows each other, and if they don’t, they’re only two steps away from you. Most people are working in weed because they enjoy it, so it’s likely the person you might have a disagreement with will show up in a different role at a different company in your cannabis career. Be kind and treat everyone with respect, it costs you absolutely nothing and in turn grants you a whole lot.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the cannabis industry?

More and more consumers are entering the market every day, leading the way for new innovations and brands to take seed. While there is still a long way to go, the diversity that has grown over the years has been incredible. We would be remiss to overlook the amazing people that have helped propel cannabis into this dynamic and exciting platform. The BIPOC community has been absolutely pivotal in empowering the industry and steering it in the right direction. The women who have come before me have been instrumental in allowing brands like mine to have a seat at the table. It gives me a lot of optimism and hope.

In 2014 the only people on social media who were open about their cannabis consumption were people who were already confidently living alternative lifestyles. I was in the industry but I didn’t feel comfortable displaying my pieces in a public forum, but slowly over the years, this is changing. People who I never thought would have tried cannabis are on IG live talking about their nightly edible. People who have no affiliation with the industry are photographing products on their coffee tables. While there are still stereotypes and harmful misinformation fluttering about it feels like the majority of people have decided to embrace it.

The community of women in cannabis is honestly one of the best parts of this journey. There are not many of us compared to the numbers of total people in the space but through social media and events, we’ve found each other and built communities to help share what knowledge and resources we have. I remember going to my first event and feeling like these women were giants. I had followed their careers from afar and know how hard they must have pushed to be in the position they are today. I remember feeling so nervous but they graciously welcomed me and ever since I have been working to bring more women into the space.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

Lack of banking and access to affordable debt. We are barred from using credit cards and banking in nationally recognized institutions and as a result, most businesses in our space are limited to being cash-only. This ultimately leads to shops not being able to take traditional methods of securing their revenue, but it also leaves them extremely vulnerable to robbery and theft.

There’s an awful amount of waste from products and their packaging. State agencies dictate how each product needs to be packaged for compliance standards. Policies are constantly changing and with each shift entire runs or series of products are trashed or rendered illegal to sell; so while that packaging might have been up to standards a few months ago, it may need to be repackaged now, doubling the waste and energy from having to create new packaging and throwing out the old. There’s also the disposable vape pen market which is generating waste from not only the packaging but the cartridges that can’t be recycled. While brands ought to always do their best to minimize waste ethically, policymakers need to align so that the cycle of waste ceases to continue.

Over-regulation is driving prices up and de-incentivizes buying from the legal market. We see this in Canada where the average cultivation to shelf time is around 6 months. You are paying more for sub-par cannabis and as a result, people are opting to use their old illicit market dealers to save money and secure a better product. In the broader picture, all this is doing is stymieing progress amongst our industry and setting it up for failure. We do not track beer from the hop to the final can, so why is cannabis subject to the same oversite?

What are your thoughts about federal legalization of cannabis? If you could speak to your Senator, what would be your most persuasive argument regarding why they should or should not pursue federal legalization?

I believe that Cannabis will be federally legalized in the next 5 years. States are already legalizing quickly but without Federal legalization, we will be operating in an environment where every state has its own regulations. There is no sound argument against the legalization of cannabis, and the government should look at it as a very easy way to unlock more tax dollars.

Today, cigarettes are legal, but they are heavily regulated, highly taxed, and they are somewhat socially marginalized. Would you like cannabis to have a similar status to cigarettes or different? Can you explain?

Cigarettes offer no medicinal value, unlike cannabis. I believe that over time the acceptable use of cannabis will expand and similarly to alcohol will start to be advertised as a hangover-free good time.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

In college, Natalie Chanin spoke to my apparel design class and said “whenever possible make mistakes on other people’s dimes”. I think about this often especially in my early career, I looked for jobs that would allow me to learn and grow in various aspects of business without the risk. I’ve always known I would start my own business, and that quote has saved me alot of money over the years.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

We need to normalize and celebrate doing absolutely nothing. We, especially as Americans, run ourselves thin and are constantly in a state of burnout. We work hard and play hard but there really is no celebration or time carved out for doing nothing. The Dutch call the concept Niksen (the art of doing nothing) but implies that by being still and letting your mind wander you can unlock greater creativity. We constantly are looking for life hacks but maybe the best thing we could do for our mental health is to relax.

Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you only continued success!