Lauren Petrullo Of Mongoose Media: “Discipline ”

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lauren Petrullo.

Lauren Petrullo is a multi-founder and content marketing ninja. She is the owner of digital marketing agency Mongoose Media, boutique e-commerce store Asian Beauty Essentials, Chief Marketing Officer of eco-conscious baby swimwear Beau & Belle Littles, and co-founder of chatbot service Bot Blondes. As a former Innovation Producer at The Walt Disney Company, Lauren incorporates her background in innovation and design to infuse creativity and play in all of her marketing strategies. Lauren builds brands by making future customers aware of her clients months before they begin seeking solutions.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

My parents. Growing up, I always knew that I could have anything I wanted as long as I put in the work with my most authentic self. ‘No’ wasn’t a word I heard often, instead it was ‘How?’.

At 6, I wanted an American Girl doll. I didn’t hear a ‘no’, my dad instead asked, “ok, how are you going to afford it?”. That day I called my friend Lizzie and we started a drawing business. For 2 hours we busted out pictures left and right before going door to door to sell them for 0.05 Cents — 0.25 Cents each. Before the block was over I had made 50 dollars. After that both my mom and dad encouraged me at every corner to try every entrepreneurial idea that solved a problem someone had. I was a janitor, a babysitter, Christmas list spy/saleswoman (yes — I sold my friends’ parents their Christmas list!), I was a hustler. And my parents never judged how I spent my money or how many Pokemon and Beanie Babies I bought to invest in.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Being recognized by strangers for work they’ve heard I’ve achieved. People I’ve never met have heard about the success some of our clients achieved and while we’ve helped create quite a few millionaires it’s still the weirdest feeling when they’re like, “Wait are you Lauren! YOU’RE Mongoose — the food and beverage wizards?!!?”

OR — learning that I suck at communicating. I run a digital marketing agency and my personal skill sets include demolishing a campaign and birthing a new one — like a phoenix from the ash. I am the queen at finding the pot holes and communication gaps. I can see marketing inconsistencies and offer misalignment like it’s my superpower. But, what’s not my superpower? Communicating over slack to the many people that work for me. I have communication potholes. It felt painfully ironic — or just painful, but thank GOD my team is full of rockstars that call it out and clarify. So while many of our clients get excited to work with me, Lauren, it’s actually 3x better when you work with Mongoose because I’ve found some really great humans that cover my pot holes.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Oh, like going to a conference and networking, but forgetting to ACTUALLY introduce who you are and what you really do?

At my first conference ever as a new female founder, I was surrounded by men. I felt imposter syndrome, intimidated, and unqualified (despite ridiculous success I had achieved for clients under my belt). So, I thought, let’s have some fun! Let’s play a game, where we introduce each other with a made up story. It was a hit! In fact, I got 2 of my closest friends from that game. The funny mistake? I never actually introduced people to what I really did. So, the following year, I ran into acquaintances from the previous conference and found out that many were dying to know who I really was and what I actually did because they hadn’t believed that I was a safari driver in Namibia or J.K. Rowling’s private plumber. I learned the power of having fun while networking and what a memorable experience it can be when you relinquish the ‘who are you and what do you do’ intro. Plus, I learned that going to conferences alone is something most of the other people are doing so they’re experiencing the same anxiety as you, so don’t sweat it! But, all games and jokes aside, do NOT forget to actually introduce yourself and how you can help solve someone’s problems. It’s equally as important to be memorable for the work you do and introduce yourself for who you are!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My husband, Roberto. He retired from working his full time job to emotionally support me in my career endeavors. He makes me breakfast, lunch, and dinner. He brings me water and supplements everyday if I’m too busy to leave my desk. He is my sounding board for the crazy ideas and the finance driven one that helps me rear in on budgets. He’s not my better half, he’s made me the best whole version of myself I could be because he believes in me more than the woman whose body I physically came out of, if that’s possible.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I think a lot of what’s holding women back from founding companies is the lack of community to provide resources. Plus, in my case, I have always had emotional support in my house to pursue any endeavor. I grew up with a stay at home father. And my husband retired to support me in my career pursuits.

While I’ve always been scrappy, I’ve seen many boys clubs have round table discussions about funding opportunities, government contracts, subcontractors to use, lawyers that can help solve the most daunting, but relatively easy barriers to entry (like are you an LLC or an S Corp). It has felt at times like there’s a secret rolodex of humans that are shared amongst the male founders in my life. It’s not that rotary, or the SBA, or other networking clubs are male specific, but they’re predominantly male. I’ve learned so much over a pint of beer at an after hours networking event that some of my female friends chose not to participate in as they were at home with their kids planning dinner and helping with homework. I’ve inserted myself into bbq conversations with male founders that led to financial recommendations and resources that the others attending didn’t discuss.

Honestly, as much as I hate to say this, I do believe that some women are waiting for these conversations to start or be specifically included in the convos already happening. And at the end of the day, I’ve seen men bring other men to the discussion in an effortless way that I have not always seen with women. And until there are many women that are effortlessly introducing more women to the conversation, I’ve found my own success by elbowing my way into the discussion whether invited or not.

To be clear, I’ve met many great men that are now or have been keen on including me, a female founder, in these discussions. So this isn’t the case for every man. However, it’s been the case for the majority of men I’ve interacted with. They’re not inviting women to the convo, but they’ll put up with me when I show up!

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

The most successful instances I’ve seen is where there’s a government liaison that is seeking out the female founders where they are vs. expecting them to find them where they’re at. The Orange County mayor, Jerry Demmings, appointed Shally Wong as an Asian American liaison for the business community. I’ve never seen a better example of someone starting the conversation and getting resources to a minority group. I know that doors are open, but I don’t think it’s always clear where the door is.

And of course, representation matters. I can’t assume that members of the opposite sex will understand my specific concerns that are often share by females.

If I could have a magic wand that let me fix something that is super easy and feasible, it would be that government websites with resources become mobile friendly. The UX and UI are so bad at times that it’s increasingly difficult to find what you’re looking for. In fact, I have to call the Florida Revenue department every quarter because it’s convoluted and over complicated to file quarterly sales. For most of the female founders I know, we consume everything we can get our hands on, but when the resources available are set up with unnecessary roadblocks like, forgive my french — piss poor navigation — the young female that likely has more opportunities than an older generation, doesn’t have access to the resources. Where their male counterparts may be given a guided instruction on who to call and where, because the older men have navigated the ridiculousness of these resources before. There aren’t so many women that can say, ‘Yes this site is confusing, here’s the direct number, ask for Mike.’

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Women represent more spending power in the US. As our country continues to diversify, many households will have a matriarch that will make the bulk of the buying decisions. Until there are more products and services geared towards women and addressing women’s specific needs and concerns, we’ll just keep buying what’s available versus sourcing what’s needed.

Where men might ‘bring home the bacon,’ it’s the women that are gonna tell them which brand of bacon to pick up, which bacon based meal we’re having tonight, and which products we need to clean the bacon grease off of pots and pans.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

It’s not a walk in the park. I don’t just make the big bucks because I’m the founder. I may make the big bucks at times because of the risks I’ve had to take. I will likely wear the most hats of anyone in my business, especially in the beginning. If being a founder was easy, there’d be more mom and pops and fewer franchises.

I created my first company 3 and a half years ago and I’m so frigging proud of that! I’ve created jobs for 20+ people. But I don’t always take home the most money. Often I’ve paid individuals on my team more than I’ve paid myself. Because I’m always investing in my company and our resources. For example, last year, one of my brands (not as a founder but as co-owner), came close to 7 figures in sales. That’s amazing, however, the profits available to pay the founders, was 40k dollars. Why? Because scaling and growing is expensive. 1M dollars in sales doesn’t mean 1M dollars in my pocket.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

I think anyone can be a founder, for sure. Everyone has an idea that can help solve a problem they or someone else has. However, being a founder is more than being an idea generator. There’s marketing, resourcing, payroll, branding, legal, accounting, and so so so so much more that’s required. So, while anyone can do it, I don’t think everyone will be successful.

I believe if you’re willing to do what it takes while remaining authentic, you’ll find success. You need to be resourceful and a doer. You can’t wake up and say, I’ll do it later. You can’t neglect the foundational pieces for what’s shiny.

If you’re someone who: takes accountability for your actions and others beneath you, someone who thrives in chaos, excels in reactionary pivots, can think quickly on your feet, and most importantly has the mindset and emotional capacity to begin the marathon which is founding a company, then do it! I don’t care if you’re 15 or 50. If you can hustle and you can show up 100% of the time 80% of the week, you are going to go far in everything.

But, if you’re someone that is more focused on the 5pm cash out vs the 5 year trajectory (or sale of business), status quo is up your alley. I’m not saying that you need to grind 23 hours a day and never get sleep. Not at all. Actually, you need balance and you need the diligence to adhere to it, otherwise you’ll burnout. And most businesses I’ve seen fail, failed because of burn out. Of either cash or energy. The best 3 traits of a founder, in my opinion, are drive, discipline, and desire to make an impact in the world. But, if you’re someone that is quick to make an excuse, then don’t. There will always be excuses. And if you’re better at finding excuses versus overcoming them, you’re most suited for a ‘regular job’. A founder is not someone who can say, ‘that’s not my job or that’s not my problem’, because they all fall into your wheelhouse. And when you’re a founder, no one will work harder for your brand than you so if you’re not leading by example, consider following someone else’s lead.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Drive — As a founder you start as the driver, the mechanic, and every other position related to the automobile. As you grow your team, you’ll always need to be the navigator that’s operating and controlling the direction of your organization. If you don’t have the spirit and the drive to push beyond your goals and KPIs then you’ll come against men who can and will with half the effort required. It sucks. But, you need the drive and determination to push through. My drive is guided by my vision board, my 2021 goals, and my check-ins that let me see the success of my persistent work. Plus the desire to help clean water initiatives. I firmly believe that clean water is one of the most basic rights any citizen of the world should get. And with every ounce of success I achieve in life, I hope to contribute that many ounces of clean water access. This is my why, this my drive. Determination — With COVID there were days, weeks, and a few months where I didn’t hit my goals. Despite my best efforts, sometimes you just have to keep going. Honestly, it was exhausting. I would watch my friends on social media talk about not doing anything, being stuck inside, many were laid off or on furlough and still earning during the limbo pre-vaccine era. While in 2020, I never worked harder. I had clients that we were working our best to help them recover in sometimes impossible situations. The restaurant couldn’t open, the events we sold tickets to were canceled, and people weren’t traveling. We were doing everything and anything we could to stimulate business and sometimes it worked, while sometimes it didn’t. It was a true labor of love with contractions at every COVID protocol update. Conversely, our e-commerce clients were going gangbusters. We had done 1M dollars in sales for a new client within 90 days of launching. Spending less than 100k dollars in combined ad spend and management. This massive success led to unprecedented levels of stress to keep the momentum going at a time when we didn’t know what was going to happen next. Then the vaccine came and it seemed like a reprieve was on the rise, until iOS changes came and said, let’s test your endurance and determination. I honestly don’t think most people could endure what we went through. I met many that tried and gave up. It’s not easy, but it’s necessary especially as a female founder! If you want to compete, everytime you show up, it better be at 100%. Discipline — I have often felt at networking events in amongst a population predominantly of males that it would be too easy to fall into stereotypes and tropes that perpetuate the myths and assumptions of being a female founder. It’s easy to lean in on charm and genetics. I am grateful to my good looking parents who blessed me with a hollywood-esque look that can capture attention (tall slim blonde with blue eyes, long legs, and my daddy’s smile) but as great as it can be for capturing attention, it can equally stray to being ‘just’ that. I’ve not been taken seriously on countless occasions, conversations veered on from sort of to very unprofessional, and my efforts or time are not respected or appreciated because as one man said, ‘I’m so glad to be doing you this favor’ after scheduling 20 mins on my calendar for advice and staying on the call for an additional 40 min. ***Can you hear my eyes rolling?*** Diplomacy — I cannot tell you the countless times I’ve had to justify my presence as an award winning female founder. It’s disheartening that men in my industry or in networking events I attend still live in a world where they thrive on belittling others. Actually, if I’m being honest, there’s been even more hostility from other women. I’ve had to prove myself twice over and it can be exhausting. So, from my experience, the world is much smaller than you can imagine. I’ve been awarded projects and been granted access to connections purely on my ability to remain diplomatic in the most obscene of scenarios. I was once at an after hours networking event for entrepreneurs that had achieved a specific level of success. I felt like I had been backed into a corner and getting opinions from 2 male entrepreneurs and 1 female. I welcome constructive criticism, but this was a rant of others’ opinions on how I run my business. It was inconsiderate and obtrusive. After what felt like an attack on my person for the success I had achieved and my pride in helping several clients become millionaires within our first year together, a seasoned entrepreneur and guest speaker at the event approached me and was impressed by my ability to stay the storm. Desire — We are busy humans. And can often be relied on to manage the household, the family, kids, and so much more. Plus as a founder, you are almost always wearing a ton of hats. In order to hold the vision and be the leading example for your team, you need to have passion. This passion, this desire will be the fuel for your endeavors. We all wish that everyday wouldn’t feel like work, but the truth is, as a founder, there are gonna be days full of work. And as a female, society is giving you plenty of reasons to pull your energy away from your business. If you can cultivate your WHY, you’ll go far. The desire I had when creating Mongoose Media was to generate wealth. Create jobs for 20+ individuals and introduce marketing to individuals that can thrive but were not necessarily considered for this career path. And by my second year in business, I had achieved that. Then when I founded Asian Beauty Essentials, my desire was to provide clean water access to those in the East. While I hope to help fund 20 wells and thousands of reusable filtered straws, I have not hit that yet. But, this desire energizes me, especially during the more exhausting days. I’m not going to lie, since starting my business, there have been job offers where I’d be working a ‘regular’ 40 hour week, taking home more, and being responsible for less. It has been tempting at times, but the desire I have behind my businesses, and the pride I have in being a multi founder is something I’m grateful for because it’s helped me succeed beyond my wildest dreams. If you neglect that desire, you may opt-in for the 5pm cashout rather than the 5 year payout.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Honestly, I want to do more, especially with funding clean water initiatives, but what I defined as successful, early on as founder, was the flexibility of my calendar and dictating my schedule. Since starting my businesses, I’ve committed to volunteering in person quite a bit. I’ve been working with disabled veterans at my chamber of commerce, foster youth through a local nonprofit, and teaching at a nearby juvenile prison.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

My legacy dream is to fund a library. Not the physical library everyone goes to, but a digital library of courses available to those incarcerated. When someone has served their time, re-entering society can be really challenging. If I could inspire educators and infopreneurs to share their learnings with those that don’t necessarily have access to their materials, I think that could do the most amount of compounding good. Reentering society isn’t always successful and can lead to recidivism, homelessness, or worse. Entrepreneurship doesn’t require background checks the way the white or blue collar jobs often do. If there’s not a job for you or one you can find that will accept you, then create the job of your dreams! I grew up in a household where I knew this to be true. I want to spread a movement where that can be true to anyone. Creating something like Lynda or coursera, curating the schools of YouTube, specifically for those with limited internet access and/or computer privileges. According to prison policy, about 0.7% of the US population is incarcerated. How many families does that affect? Imagine equipping more than a quarter million individuals with entrepreneurial skills that can lead to creating jobs in The States, income for their family, and a true second chance. What does that look like for the current generation and further, what does that look like for their kids and the next generation?

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Kevin Hart (*answered without skipping a beat*). He’s the epitome of what entrepreneurial success looks like and transcends expectations, something I hope as a female founder to do. This man has not just been lucky, he’s been working his rear end off for years. Contributing to entertainment beyond his comedy. But to business through Hart Media, through unique collaborations, and so much more. He’s the ultimate networker and pollinator (like Walt Disney). Not only is he successful now, but he’s maintained success while sharing that with so many. He leads with his heart, he inspires with his action, and dominates with his efforts. Why him? Because when you think of Kevin Hart, most don’t think of the same thing. He’s not a one hit wonder. Some may think of his blockbuster films, some may think of his sold out stadium comedy tours, others may reminisce about his marital challenges. This dude is multidimensional and knocking down entrepreneurial records the way BTS is crushing the US charts.

