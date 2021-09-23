Jennifer Mercer of Metazoa: “Take time off!”

Take time off! Leave the office, walk away from the computer. Founder burnout is real. As founders (especially early on) we often feel that if we aren’t doing something all the time, everything will fall apart. It won’t. Full throttle does not get you to the finish line. You have to take a step back and assess where you’re going.

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Metazoa CEO Jennifer Mercer.

Jennifer Mercer is Co-founder and CEO of Metazoa, developers of Snapshot. Used by over 60% of Fortune 100 companies, Metazoa Snapshot is an admin and developer tool for companies with complex Salesforce orgs.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

It was not my degree! I graduated with a degree in Anthropology, but still was unsure about going to grad school. So, I moved to London for a year — which was an amazing experience. I worked at a corporate travel agency that was going through the process of being acquired by a large, global enterprise firm. It was very exciting and I loved the energy.

When I returned to the states it was 1996, which was still early in the world of tech. I started working for a company that wanted to modernize continued education and information for doctors. It was interesting blending the medical world with the tech world. WebMD acquired that company a year later.

I continued to work for WebMD and eventually moved to the Bay Area. No longer at a startup, I missed the excitement of a small, fast-moving work environment, so I moved to WebEx in 1999. It was challenging, exciting and fun. We all felt like we were part of something big. I was there during their IPO and then acquisition by Cisco. Clearly, I have a pattern.

My husband was an entrepreneur and a tech disrupter in his own right. This was about the time people were starting to talk about API’s. It was the first time you could call services and create apps using API’s. I left WebEx to help start our own company, DreamFactory.

The first year was tough because we were selling a technology and not a product. Then, Salesforce announced their “platform” — which was really just a palate of API’s. But we jumped on it and were one of the first to develop apps for Salesforce. In 2005, they launched the AppExchange and we were one of the first partners to list an app. We raised a series A with a top-tier VC firm and went on to create over a dozen apps on top of the Salesforce platform.

In 2010, during the credit crisis, our investors urged us to pivot as they didn’t see a viable exit just building on top of Salesforce. So, we raised more money and developed an open source API platform for php developers. DreamFactory was acquired in 2017 and in 2018 we launched Metazoa.

I wanted to do things differently this time. Salesforce had grown from a 3,000 employee company to 30,000. Partners were experiencing a lot of success and successful exits. We have a deep understanding of the Salesforce technology and the ecosystem, so we made the decision to ‘get back to where it all started’. We had over a decade of market research, understood who our ideal customer is and saw problems that no one else was solving. We jumped in and ended our first year selling to nearly 100 of Salesforce’s largest customers.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

I am definitely drawn to disruptive markets and technology. I can see the vision for where industries, technologies and business trends are going. For example, currently, Metazoa is 100% bootstrapped. The company is three years old now and we still haven’t taken on any institutional funding — which in itself is disruptive.

It doesn’t mean we won’t raise money in the future, but I want to wait for the right time, right partner and right valuation. The best time to raise money is when you don’t need it. But it is difficult to stay the course. There’s no shortage of money or investors out there, and a lot of them are very interested in Salesforce, their partners and the marketplace.

Another way we are disruptive is that I am a female CEO in a male dominated industry. I knew early on that I wanted a mission-driven company that was diverse and inclusive. If we are to stay small and lean, I want everyone to feel like they are instrumental to the vision. We are all invested in this.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One of the mistakes I have made is not asking enough questions before agreeing to be on a panel in front of a live audience. Once there, I saw that the other panelists had notes, but not me. They were also speaking on what seemed to be a completely different topic than the one I had prepared for. I spent more time staring at the participants than answering the questions directed at me.

From that I learned to always be prepared. That was a BIG lesson and I have not repeated it since!

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I’ve had a few mentors over the years and they’ve all had a significant impact on my life and my career. None of them are well known, but you don’t have to be a known figure to be a great mentor. The best mentors are people who are knowledgeable, provide honest feedback and are willing to be a champion for you. They are invested in your success and are rooting for you.

Rather than a story, I would like to share a small piece of wisdom. Whether you are early or long in your career, surround yourself with positive people who want to see you grow. Don’t worry about being the one with all the answers because all of us are still learning. Find the people that truly are servant leaders. It’s always nice to know there are people in your corner.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Disruption in general is usually a good thing. But those things sometimes evolve into a negative or unhealthy situation. One example is fundraising. A decade or two ago it was much more difficult to raise money. There weren’t nearly as many options available to startups and investors were much more conservative.

Today, as newer technologies are quickly taking over, investment ideologies have shifted. It’s getting easier to raise money and most consider it a badge of honor. They want that press release…it validates them and their offerings. But, unless you really understand what your valuation is and how much equity you are giving up, you should consider it very carefully.

Taking venture funding is a train that you can’t really get off of once you are on it, and it limits your exit potential. In my opinion, it’s gotten a little out of control and entrepreneurs who don’t understand venture capital are being taken advantage of. Like any disruption, at some point you need a happy medium.

But that doesn’t always tend to happen. The pendulum often swings too far in each direction and eventually the bad outweighs the good….until the next disruption comes along.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

I learned early on that a good leader has a good leadership team. It’s so easy for entrepreneurs and founders to think they have to do everything. In the beginning you are doing everything and it’s difficult to transition those tasks to others. But, by doing everything you are disempowering your team. Someone once told me that a good leader has their team beside them, not following behind them. I have really worked on this part of being leader and it has SAVED me and the company from a lot of pain and frustration. My team leaders lead their departments independently. Sure we meet weekly and collaborate, but I don’t have to question if they are on top of things (they are usually one step ahead). This allows me to focus on my job and it also empowers them, which makes them more dedicated and passionate about their role at the company. In line with the above, take time off! Leave the office, walk away from the computer. Founder burnout is real. As founders (especially early on) we often feel that if we aren’t doing something all the time, everything will fall apart. It won’t. Full throttle does not get you to the finish line. You have to take a step back and assess where you’re going. Be realistic about your strengths and weaknesses. No one can do everything. Focus on your strengths and outsource everything else.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Well, my current focus is completely on Metazoa. But I learn from each venture on what works, what doesn’t and what to take risks on. So, in the back of my mind I am always thinking about other opportunities down the line.

In the future, I see myself working with other female led startups. Sharing some of my experiences — both the wins and the fails. It’s the failures that you really learn and grow from. I know I will not retire because I want to stay active. But what that looks like 100%, I am not sure.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

I think things are progressing in the right direction and that there is more of a level playing field in general. However, we still have some improving to do for sure. For example, look at the percentage of women in leadership roles. C-level positions in companies raising money from a VC firm are still 90% male dominated.

I read an interesting study recently that found women tend to speak in more factual terms when compared to men. The men they polled admitted to regularly inflating their numbers, revenue, market opportunity, etc. So, if we’re being honest, it seems that our natural instinct for facts puts us behind in the business world.

What should women do, start doing the same thing? I think managers, investors and other stakeholders need to take more time researching before being sold on a concept — just because it’s a boys club.

In addition, for most women, it is always going to be tough managing home life and work life. I’m a working mom and wife, but my family sees my passion and they support me. I’m fortunate in this regard. I don’t want my daughter to have to make a choice between being a mom or following her dreams, so we really need to do more to support our working moms in the workplace.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

A friend and mentor recently turned me onto Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast. It’s really, really good. Other than that, I have a huge list I listen to on Spotify regularly.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to remove phrases like “dog eat dog world” from our vocabularies. There is enough of everything to go around. We live in a world of competition, which is sometimes good. It’s motivating, it can prompt people into action and we all like a “win.” But women especially could do so much more by supporting and inspiring one another.

I’m so fortunate to have women that support and inspire me in my life. I attribute it to my successes. I’m envisioning something that just isn’t an idea, but a movement. I feel like we’re on the brink of one.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One I’ve always loved by Henry Ford is, “Whether you think you can or think you can’t, you’re right.”

I do believe in the power of our words. Someone once said to me, “don’t envision the life you have, envision the life you want. Then do one thing every day that moves you in that direction.”

Often, when we want something or hope to achieve a goal it can seem overwhelming. Too big! So we don’t do anything at all. All it takes is STARTING. Just START. Put one foot in front of the other. That’s how anyone gets anywhere.

How can our readers follow you online?

Website: www.metazoa.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jennifercmercer?lang=en

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jennifercmercer/

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.