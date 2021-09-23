Felicia Munion of Arizona Facial Plastics: “Vision of how you want to live your life”

Vision of how you want to live your life. Why are you starting a company? What is it that you want your life to look like? Do you want to have never-ending growth and all the time commitment that goes with that? Or do you want to have a lifestyle that your business serves? Make sure that you understand your vision. I have a five-year vision board on my wall, and I check in with it every day. It helps me realign when times are tough and celebrate when I accomplish things that I had visioned.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Felicia Munion.

Felicia Munion is the CEO and Co-Founder of Arizona Facial Plastics, the leading med spa and plastic surgery practice in Phoenix. Munion moved to the Valley from Albuquerque and opened Arizona Facial Plastics in 2016 and has been in the aesthetics industry for more than 15 years. She loves the diversity and range of opportunities that come with managing a practice, and especially loves interacting with patients at Arizona Facial Plastics. She truly believes that patients deserve a physician who cares for their overall wellbeing and delivers results that fit the patient’s desires. Arizona Facial Plastics specializes in plastic surgery, sexual rejuvenation, skin care, and overall aesthetics.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this career path?

Running a medical aesthetics business was a bit of an accident. I trained as an attorney, but because my then-husband was a physician, we always had our own business that I managed on the side. Eventually, I left the law to open a business coaching practice. When some circumstances changed dramatically in 2015, I stepped in and started running our medical business full time.

It’s hard to pinpoint something as being “the most interesting,” as there have been so many changes along the way. The most recent interesting thing has to do with Covid. I went to Israel in March 2020. I was supposed to come home on March 19, but as things were getting crazier I decided to come home on the 17th instead. I got home and quickly had to decide whether to shut down my business or stay open. When the governor ordered everything closed, the decision was made for me. This turned out to be a huge blessing. Because we were closed I started looking at some irregularities in the inventory and finances. It turned out that my front desk employee was way over her head, and had “sold” over 50,000 dollars worth of goods without getting payments from customers! I spent the whole time we were closed calling clients and explaining the situation and running credit cards. Luckily I was able to recover all but about 500 dollars. Needless to say, that employee moved on.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

In 2017 we acquired a business that had a largely passive income stream. It did, however, involve some paperwork. I’m horrible at paperwork, so I almost outsourced the entire process to another person. This revenue line now accounts for almost 12% of our annual profit — it would have been so sad if I had signed a contract for this other person to manage it and take all that revenue!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are so many people who have been instrumental to my success at different parts of my journey. I’m forever grateful to my VP of Business Development, Shea. I’ve never worked in a national organization, so I don’t have a lot of perspective on how bigger entities operate. Shea has worked for several national companies. One of the biggest things he has helped me with is understanding revenue cycle management. I used to be really worried about expenses and whether we would be able to cover them. I also worried about people pre-paying for services — I didn’t want to owe them money in case anything happened. But if you don’t encourage people to sign up for packages and prepay, then you leave a lot of potential revenue on the table. He has helped me understand how to help clients make commitments to themselves, and how encouraging clients to sign up for a complete treatment program will actually make them happier.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Two things: confidence and resources. I read an article that said if a man has 60% of what is required for a posted job, he will apply — a woman feels like she has to meet 110% of the qualifications before jumping in. I notice this all the time — I am highly educated and have a ton of experience, yet still question whether I know enough or am legit enough to take on the next thing. Resources are also hugely important. Women carry so much more of the mental burden of family and life, whether caring for elderly relatives or children. If you don’t have help with all the things — grocery shopping, after-school activities, managing appointments — it becomes very challenging to add all the millions of details and tasks involved in starting a business.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

As individuals, having support is hugely important. Increased professional networking helps women fill important knowledge gaps and also creates a support system for when women encounter challenges in their business and personal lives. Consistent, reliable, affordable and high-quality child care would be a huge help. People focus on the short-term cost of providing care and yet overlook the incredible benefits generated by women-owned companies. Society benefits when children are well-educated and cared for. It also benefits from the jobs and economic opportunities created by new companies.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder, but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders? Most women-led businesses that I know are highly invested in their employees. In a world where there are so many challenges — from climate to viruses, to economic instability — personal connections are key. Women founders care not just about their products and services, but also their employees, and tend to create businesses that do good for the people who work in them.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

I think it’s a myth that you have to have a revolutionary idea to create a company. You don’t have to do something that’s never been done before — you don’t need to create a unicorn. There are plenty of people who have been able to design amazing businesses that impact their communities simply by doing something in a way that feels good to them. Not everyone needs to do something revolutionary. I used to think you had to change the world to have an impact — now I believe you just have to change how one person feels each day. If you can have a positive impact on other people, then maybe that’s enough. If you can make money and create something beautiful in the process, then that’s a bonus.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

Being a founder involves a certain amount of risk. As someone who tends to be more risk-averse, it has been challenging for me to become aware of the difference between my fears and business risks. Business risks are generally calculated and the decisions are based on logic. Fears stem from past experience or imagined outcomes. Taking risks is an important part of business, so to be a founder you have to get comfortable knowing that you can only control so much. That also goes for life though — you can’t control anything outside of yourself. I wonder though why people think “jobs” are more secure than owning a company. When you own a company, much of your success or failure is in your hands. When you have a normal job, someone else could decide to let you go at any time. I don’t think one is more “secure” than another, they are just different kinds of risk.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. Money to get started.

All businesses take money to start. If you are underfunded, it can be very discouraging as you aren’t able to implement what you need to be successful. When we started this business we took out a very large loan. It was scary, but we knew that we couldn’t do what we needed without funds.

2. Support to help you manage all of the things.

I’m blessed that my kids’ grandparents are always available to help. It would be impossible to manage three kids and this business without their support. I also have a wonderful network of friends and mentors with businesses that are women-led. When I am going through something that seems really tough, it’s great to get advice and love and know that I am not the first one to encounter this challenge.

3. Knowledge about how to grow and when.

There are a ton of programs out there to help you become a more literate business owner. Two years ago I didn’t know what “KPI” stood for, let alone did I know how to identify them in my business. Learning is essential if you want to continue to grow as an individual and business owner.

4. Self-awareness so that you enjoy the journey.

It can be very easy to get stuck in the same patterns and wonder “why does this keep happening to me?” For over a decade I have invested in personal coaches, meditation programs, and read a ton of books so that I am continuing to learn about myself better. If I wasn’t aware of my fear around losing money, then I wouldn’t be able to make the purchases we need to continue to grow because I would think my fear was reality. It’s not. Now I look at it as a hereditary trait, one that I can recognize, thank, and move past. It doesn’t paralyze me, it just alerts me to pay attention.

5. Vision of how you want to live your life.

Why are you starting a company? What is it that you want your life to look like? Do you want to have never-ending growth and all the time commitment that goes with that? Or do you want to have a lifestyle that your business serves? Make sure that you understand your vision. I have a five-year vision board on my wall, and I check in with it every day. It helps me realign when times are tough and celebrate when I accomplish things that I had visioned.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

My main goal in my company is to create great experiences for my clients and my employees. I want everyone who comes through these doors to feel a little bit better about themselves and walk away with something informative. That doesn’t always happen, but nine times out of 10 people leave with a smile. As we have grown and become more profitable we have also been able to help local charities that really impact people’s lives.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

It’s not really my idea, but it would be to think UNITY. When you are looking at life and making decisions, how can you make a decision or think a thought or engage in an action that will inspire more unity? So many influences in our lives encourage division and disunity which really weakens humanity. When you are looking at which way to go or who or what to believe, what if your reference point was always “Which choice is going to create more unity?”

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I love the ideas of @RachelBotsman and how she presents them. I’d really enjoy having a chat with her to see what she is reading and thinking, as she has some amazing insights on interpersonal relationships in business — specifically around trust, empathy and humility. These are qualities that haven’t historically been super popular in business. But it would change the world if businesses were more motivated by those qualities than shareholder profits. And businesses would still make money.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.