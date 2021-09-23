Lauren Chew of Love + Chew Brands: “Support ”

Support — If there’s something you’ll need throughout your journey as an entrepreneur, it is support from your community.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lauren Chew.

Lauren Chew is the founder and CEO of Love + Chew Brands, a protein cookie company based in San Francisco. Her cookies are made with clean, plant-based ingredients and are so tasty you won’t believe they’re healthy too. Lauren’s goal behind starting a business was never about just providing a better-for-you treat, but rather a mission-driven brand that encourages people to eat a little more plant-based and support a good cause.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I started my brand in June of 2018 when I went plant-based at the urging of my stepmom for health and environmental issues. I had no background in CPG (consumer packaged goods) and came from the solar/energy storage industry. However, my passion for the environment has been consistent throughout my career and if everyone ate more fruit, vegetables, and whole grains, then food-related emissions would drop by 70%. This passion of mine has given me a “why” and keeps me going every day. We are bootstrapped, and for the longest time, I was a one-woman team. I’ve made every mistake possible, and these mistakes have been my greatest learning experiences.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Well, there are too many stories to tell! For me, it’s been the evolution of our packaging and name. We started out with stickers on clear film to package our cookies and the brand name “CompletEats.” Since then, we’ve rebranded to “Love + Chew Brands” and have changed our packaging four times. It’s been a learning experience, but it’s also expensive to change your packaging (sourcing, design costs, burning plates during the printing process). For early-stage food entrepreneurs, I would advise to wait until you commit to a printed film packaging. There are going to be so many iterations, and if you can stick to a label (which is cheaper, but doesn’t look as good) and continue to iterate/collect feedback, it will save you money in the long run. For example, we got the feedback from our customers that “CompletEats” was hard to pronounce and spell.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Sure! At the time, this mistake wasn’t funny, but in hindsight now it is! A couple of years ago, I moved to a new, larger bakery (contract manufacturer) and I didn’t correctly test if my cookie films would work with their existing equipment called a flow wrapper. After we baked the cookies, the wrappers kept snapping as they went through the machine. Needless to say, it was extremely challenging to wrap up the cookies! Long story short, we ended up having to change our films in order for them to work with the flow wrapper. This ended up being a blessing in disguise, because we were able to use films that utilize 20% PCR (post-consumer recycled plastic), and we used this opportunity to elevate our branding as well. Even though in the moment, the situation was stressful, we were able to make a business decision that was better in the long run.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The great thing about the natural foods industry is that everyone is willing to help one another due to the competitiveness, low margins, and many challenges surrounding the industry. Also, the industry has so many amazing female founders who have created products that genuinely create value. I wouldn’t have gotten far without the female founders and mentors I’ve had, especially when it comes to pricing strategy, operations, retail promotional strategy, and SMS marketing etc. There are also a lot of free resources for those just looking to start out as well.

A friend of mine who started a large skincare company and sold it has helped me a lot throughout my journey, especially during my rebranding. She invested a lot of time and energy into giving me feedback and I truly believe my brand’s look and feel wouldn’t look so great without her!

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Some of the reasons are definitely systemic barriers in education, lack of governmental initiatives, and the lack of focus on female founders by the general public which can be traced back to the press. I also believe that we as individuals, society, and the government have the power to overcome these obstacles so that more women will be encouraged to start their own businesses.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

As individuals and specifically as female founders there are many opportunities to help overcome those obstacles. Think of mentoring other women or encouraging other women in the community to follow their dreams.

Society as a whole could help overcome these obstacles by removing systemic barriers in education and/ or supporting organizations or businesses that focus on women’s empowerment. One organization that is doing this is Oasis for Girls, a local San Francisco based nonprofit that provides after-school programming and internships for young girls ages 14–18 that come from marginalized and low-income communities. We are partnering with them by donating 5% of sales and are very passionate about this cause. I think that collectively as a society, we need to decide that we want to see change and create programming and initiatives that support this.

As for the government, I believe there are opportunities to partner with venture capital firms to fund female founded companies. Additionally, I think that an accelerator for female founders would also help early-stage founders get their businesses off the ground. I would especially like to see more investment and resources directed to female founders of color.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

I believe more women should become female founders for a multitude of reasons. First of all, being your own boss and being in control of your own schedule is a huge value add. It gives you the freedom to work in your most efficient hours and to juggle professional with private life.

Secondly, as a female founder, you have the power to inspire the next generation of female founders. This is especially rewarding since there’s still such a wide gap.

Lastly, you have the opportunity to uniquely speak to a market you understand. Women have the purchasing power in their household yet there are gaps in the market for products that speak specifically to them.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

One of the myths about female founders is that they work all the time and don’t have any personal life.

Having met many female founders over the years, and being a female founder myself, I can say that it is true that they are ambitious, determined and hard-working which is why they are so successful. However, I learned that women, especially wives and mothers, are excellent at multitasking, focus, and execution which allows them to juggle their professional and personal lives efficiently.

After I had my first child earlier this year, I had to re-prioritize my life and not only continue focusing on my start up, but find the time to spend with my child. I stepped back from activities I used to do that no longer served me and focused on my daughter.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

Being an entrepreneur is not for everyone. Some of the traits needed to succeed as an entrepreneur are determination, leadership skills, analytical skills, emotional intelligence, etc. Many of these traits can be learned, however, some of them are hard to learn (e.g. empathy).

People who are looking for less risk and responsibility are definitely better-off seeking a “regular job.” However, oftentimes that is not the reason why people have a “regular job.” Many times, people are unable to start their own business due to the lack of funds.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Resilience — As a leader, there will be many days where you’ll face criticism, powerlessness, and time pressure. In these tough moments, there’s no other way than staying resilient and believing in yourself. Support — If there’s something you’ll need throughout your journey as an entrepreneur, it is support from your community. Funding — Take all of your business expenses and double it. You will make mistakes, and those mistakes will be costly. Scrappy — Unless you are launching a new product or service with a ton of funding, you will have to rely on your own scrappiness to get your product out there. For example, during COVID, our sampling opportunities dried up in the form of grocery store demos and in-person events. We decided to partner with like-minded brands to exchange samples and insert them in each other’s e-commerce orders. Not only did this generate brand awareness and sales, but it was a very inexpensive form of marketing. Down Time: Although it constantly feels like there are a million things to do, it’s important to take some time to refresh your mind, whether it’s getting outside, catching up on sleep, or simply doing nothing at all.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I converted to Judaism in 2018, and tzedakah, or “giving back,” is a huge part of my family’s values. We give back as much as we are able to personally, and Love + Chew donates 5% of revenue to the Oasis for Girls, a local San Francisco nonprofit focusing on young girls from disadvantaged backgrounds. We are also constantly looking for more ways to be sustainable as a brand, from packaging (currently we use 20% PCR) to ingredients. (We are looking at using more sustainable ingredients in our supply chain — look out for an announcement next year!)

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Healthy and sustainable nutrition by system — not only by choice. If the food system in the United States would be set up to allow open access to healthy and sustainable food instead of junk food, people would be healthier (mentally and physically) and environmental issues would be reduced. We need more cities like Berkeley that commit to vegan meals.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to have breakfast with the investor Cathie Wood, Indra Nooyi (former CEO of Pepsi) or Sara Blakely (of Spanx). Cathie has made a name for herself with her Innovation ETF, and I would love to pick her brain on public securities. Indra Nooyi was the first female CEO of Pepsi and rose within the company throughout her career. I follow Sara Blakely on Instagram and not only has she created an entire category in women’s wear, but I think she’d be so fun to hang out with!

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.