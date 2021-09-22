Matthew Price of Phosplatin Therapeutics: “This requires a great deal of effort, and it goes a very long way”

In the remote work environment, though, we must dedicate time to keeping up with one another, often staying on calls late into the night and in the early morning to account for the time difference. Even though data exchange is governed by formal agreements, it is our colleagues carrying out the work, and we are all human and respond to respect and to the right touch. This requires a great deal of effort, and it goes a very long way.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Matthew Price, co-founder and COO of Phosplatin Therapeutics, a clinical stage biotech company headquartered in New York City. Matthew is responsible for strategy, finance and operations across the company’s activities, which have expanded to sixteen countries since inception. He helped negotiate the original license for the company’s PT-112 development program, and currently oversees the clinical and translational research and development involving phase I / II studies in solid tumors and hematological malignancies. He is also responsible for the company’s sub-license collaboration with SciClone Pharmaceuticals for greater China. In addition, he led the design and launch of the clinical trials collaboration jointly with Pfizer and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Thank you for the opportunity! I think back to my time at Columbia Business School, where I had the opportunity to meet my co-founder and CEO, Robert Fallon, who had spent much of his earlier career in Asia. At the time, I was embarking on a transition from my earlier professional background, which was in the arts. The Columbia MBA had opened my eyes to IP-driven businesses, and I was intrigued. Both of my grandfathers were researchers and inventors, and perhaps I was beginning to key into that family background as part of the fascination with biotech that I came to have.

I was aided and abetted by “the Great Recession”. Conventional job opportunities simply did not exist. It was a moment of near desperation for many of us. I had classmates who were unemployed for years with their new MBAs in hand. Robert Fallon was kindly advising and mentoring me, and by the time those conventional job offers appeared, I turned them all down. I could feel it in my gut that I was doing the right thing, as crazy as it seemed in the moment. I had started to look at investment opportunities in biotech on behalf of a small family investment office, and in a twist of fate, Robert had come across the asset family we would eventually license together. Little did I know he and I would soon be enmeshed in all the complex processes of drug development together, and little did I know I would come to love it so much.

We formed our company, Phosplatin Therapeutics, sitting in the Uris Deli at Columbia Business School. While the formation documents were done by very serious attorneys, there actually were deli napkins used along the way!

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now?

Yes, fast forwarding to today, we have built a team and brought our drug into Phase 2 clinical development, treating cancer patients on three separate clinical studies. The drug, which we call PT-112, kills cancer cells in a way that engages the adaptive immune system against the cancer, and the evidence to date suggests that it is an active drug and is quite safe. Much of our effort has been a steady focus on finding the right people to work with, and this has taken the form of multiple external collaborations. Our studies have been directed by leading clinical investigators at prestigious research centers such as the Mayo Clinic, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center here in New York, and the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where we first started, and we have recently branched out to research hospitals in Europe as well.

Our main focus in Phase 2 thus far is in very advanced patients with metastatic prostate cancer. This population suffers from heterogeneous disease that often spreads to the bone and can be extremely painful. We were led to design and launch this study with a wonderful clinical advisory group, based upon our experience in Phase 1, where we happily observed different forms of clinical benefit among such patients. Our Phase 1 work has been reported at the major medical conferences relevant to oncology, such as the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the European Society of Medical Oncology, and the American Society of Hematology.

In addition, the National Cancer Institute will soon launch a Phase 2 study with PT-112 in a rare disease called thymoma, where FDA has awarded us with Orphan Drug Designation. We also have an ongoing clinical trials collaboration jointly with Pfizer and Merck KGaA (EMD Serono), as well as a regional sub-license partner for Greater China, SciClone Pharmaceuticals in Shanghai.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I mentioned that my early career had been in the arts. Actually, my first experience doing international business came in Asia as an opera producer. While this may seem completely different from what I do now, I have come to see that there are surprising similarities, and this experience was extremely valuable in my early career. It was my then mentor, the late Paul Kellogg, who empowered me to arrange for the entire New York City Opera company to perform in Japan, where we had been named the US Cultural Ambassador to the World EXPO. This required transnational deal-making, legal agreements and financing under pressured timelines, and I was in the hot seat to get it done. Much as in drug development, I had to learn about all the varied disciplines involved in a major production, budget for them and coordinate amongst them, fundraise like mad, align incentives and personalities, bridge cultural divides and all kinds of barriers to success.

Paul was an artistic leader and visionary and must have seen in me a budding entrepreneur and manager. He gave me implicit trust and support, and I found myself in my late twenties on airplanes to Tokyo, Nagoya, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Beijing, often alone, lining up meetings in an effort to create a new international business line for this storied arts company, whose later struggles would become fatal. Paul eventually became the first person to write a letter of recommendation for me to attend Columbia Business School, which as mentioned was a major turning point in my career.

Once I came to know Robert at Columbia, with his extensive business background in Asia, and we later launched our company, I could see the evolution in my own career starting to make sense, despite the fundamental change in direction I took. Mentoring has been at the heart of it, and I feel very fortunate and grateful to both Paul and Robert.

What do you think are the new markets in China that may become the next “big thing”? What challenges does that new market face? How would you address it?

In the past few years, there has been an explosion of activity within the biopharma field in China, along with sea changes in the regulatory environment. Funding has expanded, research has expanded, and drug candidates generated in China have proliferated. Companies like BeiGene and Legend Biotech have captivated the Western biopharma industry. There is now an established interchange within industry between these two countries, as it should be.

Most people in the field expect these trends to continue, and I suspect there will increasingly be drug candidates of interest for companies like ours emerging from Chinese research. Meanwhile, the political and trade environments have become complicated. When companies deal directly together, though, and align their incentives, interests, and teams, it is our experience that these difficulties can be made smaller than they appear.

Can you share the top challenges of doing business in China and how you overcame them?

In addition to what I mentioned, one must always remain sensitive to cultural differences and our respective knowledge gaps. We find that putting in the time and effort to building and deepening our relationships is essential to success. Prior to Covid, this was often done with extensive travel. Our team made many trips to meet our colleagues on the West Coast, in Shanghai, Beijing and Taipei, and at major medical conferences around the world, in Munich, Madrid, Atlanta and Chicago to name a few.

In the remote work environment, though, we must dedicate time to keeping up with one another, often staying on calls late into the night and in the early morning to account for the time difference. Even though data exchange is governed by formal agreements, it is our colleagues carrying out the work, and we are all human and respond to respect and to the right touch. This requires a great deal of effort, and it goes a very long way.

We keep hearing about the “Trade War”. What are your thoughts about it? Given the unknowns, how do you plan to pivot?

We are still a pre-commercial company, and so there are thankfully no direct effects on our business or our relationships currently. Of course, we have to remain aware and careful in our planning, and it goes without saying that there is much in the geo-political environment that is in need of thoughtful solutions.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I’d offer up two that are relevant to our work.

First, at the risk of sounding dramatic, Andy Grove’s famous “only the paranoid survive” remains a guidepost for entrepreneurialism. That said, it is from another era and harbors a potentially bleak interpretation that I try to avoid. What I take from it is the need to be ever watchful, which translates into a continuous attempt to think ahead, hopefully steering around and avoiding problems before they arise, rather than fearing competition or all the barriers to success that can irk us daily.

The other is something my late mother used to say: “it’s amazing what you can accomplish when you give others the credit,” which I think was her adaptation of a quote by President Truman. Early in my career, I’m embarrassed to say I simply did not understand what she meant by this. But it has become a watchword for me as we build our company, and others are now responsible for carrying out the work we did with our own effort in the early days. As entrepreneurs, we will accomplish nothing alone. As entrepreneurial managers, we are building teams or even systems of humans and their talents and potential. I try to recognize others whenever possible, and to motivate them where I can, and am aware I do not always get that right. People are at the heart of drug development, even more fundamentally than data in my view. Our program and our collaborations have spanned 16 countries and involved many hundreds of people since inception. We would be nowhere without them.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

We are fortunate to be in a position to help cancer patients. Since we began clinical development and became aware of patients responding to our drug, this has become an incredibly rewarding core of our work at Phosplatin Therapeutics. Many of us in the company have suffered losses due to cancer, and as a result we have an engine of motivation to do good. That’s already a movement, when viewed in the aggregate: the oncology therapeutics field is galloping forward and is leading innovation globally in many ways. In fact, the successful mRNA Covid vaccines even emerged from research in oncology therapeutics.

That said, I see a need for better applying data technology in our field, where the nuts and bolts of clinical data capture and analysis, let alone “big data” integration, remain well behind fin-tech or consumer tech. The dirty secret is that small biotech companies are effectively forced to reinvent the wheel with third party vendors each time a trial is designed and launched, for the purpose of data capture. This is not just cumbersome, slow and expensive, in the era we live in it is clearly ripe for disruption, and it ultimately represents a needless barrier to patients being able to access new therapies. Done right, advances in this area could dramatically accelerate and improve outcomes for our patients. Now you’ve got me thinking…!

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!