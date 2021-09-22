Jim Carol of GameChanger Charity: “Promote your work”

Promote your work. It’s noble to do good deeds with no desire to have others know, but for a charity to grow and scale, you need to share the stories with the public so they can get involved. I didn’t know this when we first started so we kept a low profile for the first 14 years while building GameChanger. Now, we’re receiving a lot of positive feedback and offers to help as we’re beginning to share our story. This is inspirational and fuels our passion and determination to help more children.

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jim Carol.

Jim Carol, founder of GameChanger Charity — together with a team of high-tech superheroes from Amazon Web Services, Twitch, Reddit, YouTube and Microsoft Xbox — are in the trenches making life better for sick children and their caregivers. As a tech entrepreneur, Jim built and scaled ventures exceeding 1 billion dollars in market capitalization. He pioneered streaming video technology for smartphones by co-founding PacketVideo, one of the fastest-growing tech companies of the early 2000’s, raising 145 million dollars and opening offices in 11 countries. Fueled by the near-death experience of his son, Taylor, a leukemia survivor, Jim is on a mission to leverage his experience and passion to change the world for families facing similar challenges. The GameChanger Private Network is his magnum opus in a lifetime of devotion to building a “Conspiracy of Good” which has donated more than 25 million dollars in technology and assets to sick children, their families, and caregivers.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I started GameChanger Charity in 2007 in Dana Point, California, after my then 11-year-old-son, Taylor, was diagnosed with terminal leukemia. I didn’t know it at the time, but my tech background with HP, Motorola and PacketVideo became my secret weapon to get through this dark time. There wasn’t a lot we could do on the medical side, so my family and I really leaned into the idea of, “What could we do?” This led us to using technology to help him through his recovery. It was obvious that there was a huge digital divide between the “haves” and the “have nots” and most kids didn’t have the same access to devices, movies, video game consoles and technology. During our three years in and out of hospitals, we knew firsthand how important it was to have an outlet, distraction and a community during the isolation of long hospital stays. This sparked the idea to find a way to leverage tech to not only help our own child, but to scale up and help more people. We spent the next six years building a massive server platform driven by millions of lines of code and enlisted donations from some of the biggest internet companies on earth to pull it off. Today, the GameChanger Private Network provides ad-free premium content, secure games, and educational tools to thousands of sick kids in hospitals across the country, who would never have access to it otherwise. There’s nothing else like it. Hospitals would have to invest years and millions of dollars to develop anything similar. We give it away.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

Sometimes little things have a large impact. We helped a homeless 16-year-old named Lisandro in New York City when his hospital called and requested an Xbox to help distract him from his pain. He was receiving hospice care at a shelter, had less than six months to live and had open sores on his legs, but that didn’t deter his beautiful smile and love of life. The hospice nurse also let us know that Lisandro wanted to keep learning despite his terminal illness. A group of us rallied to provide him with a tutor, internet access and virtual reality. He was able to see Paris and snow for the first time before sadly passing away a couple of weeks later. Lisandro is with our team every day and reminds us that sometimes small acts of kindness can make a big difference in an individual’s life.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When we started the charity, we actually had people spend more money on stamps and shipping than the actual donation. Let me explain. Our original concept was to create businesses that made money and then give that money away. At the time GameStop had made an impressive 2 billion dollars in profit from used video games. So, we borrowed from their model starting with the personal inventory of games and consoles in our California home. We wanted to make it possible for people to donate their video games after they had played them and then we would repurpose them to help other kids with less means. The funniest thing was that we were still in Seattle when we launched this initiative and when we came home, we had so many packages in front of our house, they were lined up along the walkway and onto the street. Many people sent things out of the kindness in their hearts. There was even a package from the Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, with 50 dollars of stamps on it and less than 1 dollar worth of games inside. It was obvious that people really wanted to help! We realized that we needed to do a better job of clarifying what we were asking for to increase our impact. That’s when the charity was first formed; it was called Donategames.org. For the first few years, the concept was to collect excess inventory from individuals and then we found that corporations had a lot of excess inventory too. Companies like Electronic Arts and Square Enix and Microsoft started donating and that’s when our business model started improving. We made a lot of mistakes when we started, but we were flexible enough to change and modify our approach, so those mistakes became sparkles of goodness.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

We’ve dedicated our lives to using tech and innovation to ease the pain and suffering of sick, isolated children, their families and caregivers. Right now, the pandemic has not only created more isolation for the kids who are sick and facing chronic illnesses, we’re also witnessing spikes in the need for mental health services across the board for our young people. This is an area where GameChanger is adapting and responding immediately.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

We have helped many individuals including Lisandro, my son Taylor, and children like Tristan, a five-year-old boy who is currently receiving life-saving cancer treatment at Children’s Hospital of Orange County. In a broader sense, GameChanger also improves the quality of life for the caregiver and frontline worker. When we began the charity, we were focused on the individual child and we were giving away tens of thousands of individual presents and gifts, but six years ago, GameChanger decided to focus on the caregiver to magnify our impact. We adjusted our approach to help the staff, hospice workers and the families who serve as the caregivers. We found that their biggest struggle is not being skilled at helping patients with the available technology. We provide simple and easy-to-use systems allowing the caregivers to focus on the individual rather than struggling with the tech. The biggest game changer in this regard has been providing our solutions securely in the cloud, giving every person in the hospital access to the benefits. By helping the staff, we’re able to build continuity and help thousands of people.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

You can help us help more people. As COVID’s Delta Variant further isolates and elevates risks for immunocompromised patients, children are suffering. We’re here to help those kids and their caregivers during this tough time. Go to our website and see how you can get involved at gamechangercharity.org Let’s not forget about the frontline workers. They need our help too now more than ever. Send e-cards, make signs, buy them coffee. Be considerate of their essential role throughout this pandemic and show your support in whatever way moves you. Make an impact in people’s lives. When my son was sick, so many strangers came to help and lifted us up in really dark times. I want your audience to know that they can do that for others. There are a lot of people suffering right now so if you are able to help, now is the time to do it. And remember it doesn’t need to be something big to have a meaningful impact.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

We’re a purpose-driven organization; leadership is quite simple. Be authentic, humble, kind and stick to your North Star. Our North Star has always been to use tech and innovation to ease pain and suffering. We also look to the ancients like Marcus Aerilius, Epictetus and the Stoics, and in modern terms, author Ryan Holiday for daily teachings. The obstacle is truly the way, and we remain resilient and persevere. That’s leadership.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Try to understand the good in the bad. For example, when we experienced the pain of a family battling pediatric cancer, we didn’t fully understand how much it would inspire us to help other people. A charity is a business and needs to be run like a business. The need to help innovate charities and philanthropy is real. We can’t grow and expand our impact if we’re not disciplined. It’s okay to make mistakes. The important thing is to learn and grow and try again. Be kind to yourself. Life is a constant climb so all we can do is our best. If we can help one child, we have done good. Perfect is the enemy of good. Promote your work. It’s noble to do good deeds with no desire to have others know, but for a charity to grow and scale, you need to share the stories with the public so they can get involved. I didn’t know this when we first started so we kept a low profile for the first 14 years while building GameChanger. Now, we’re receiving a lot of positive feedback and offers to help as we’re beginning to share our story. This is inspirational and fuels our passion and determination to help more children.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

That’s exactly what we’re doing at GameChanger — starting a “Conspiracy of Good,” where we leverage technology for good. We asked ourselves, how could we use our networks to scale the good. This is how and why we inspired the tech icons to help. We have now assembled a team of “Tech Avengers” including Amazon Web Services, Twitch, Reddit, Microsoft, YouTube and others to ease the pain and suffering for sick kids across the U.S. and around the world. We are proud to have a growing list of hospital partners onboard including Arkansas Childrens, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health and the Intermountain/Primary Children’s Hospital system. The more folks who get involved, the more people we can help. To date, we have helped more than 25,000 children and 6,500 caregivers. And we feel like we’re just getting started.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Happiness in life is not getting what you want, it’s wanting what you have.”

Lucius Annaeus Seneca

The wisdom of the ancients remains exceedingly true today. For example, if you’re on a constant quest for material wealth, you’re never going to be happy. Appreciating what you have, now that’s a happy person.

Is there a person in the world, or in the U.S. with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I don’t think you can tag him, but if I could turn back time, I would love to meet with Roman emperor and Stoic philosopher Marcus Aurelius. Six of his kids died and he presided over a massive pandemic and two wars. Remarkably, he harnessed the virtues of good and wrote the book, Meditations, which was his own personal guide on how to lead his life. Even though he was one of the most powerful and richest people in the world at the time, he wrote about service to others, being egoless, not needing material things, living in the moment and doing the best you can, all of which continue to be incredibly relevant now.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Check out our new website at gamechangercharity.org and connect with me on LinkedIn @jimcarol. You also can follow us on Twitter @GameChangerOrg.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!