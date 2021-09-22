Richard Arts of LendingHome: “Building diverse and inclusive workplaces to drive innovation and flexibility”

Building diverse and inclusive workplaces to drive innovation and flexibility: Multiple societal trends are driving the need for organizations to innovate quickly and for their workforces to be nimble and flexible. Globalization of the workforce, hybrid work environments, new technologies and work methods, dynamic staffing models (full time employees, contractors, vendors, outsourcing), increased competition for talent and global challenges like climate change are just some examples.

There have been major disruptions in recent years that promise to change the very nature of work. From the ongoing shifts caused by the COVID19 pandemic, the impacts caused by automation, and other possible disruptions to the status quo, many wonder what the future holds in terms of employment. For example, a report by the McKinsey Global Institute that estimated automation will eliminate 73 million jobs by 2030.

Richard leads the Employee Success teams at LendingHome, which is soon rebranding to Kiavi, including Talent Acquisition, Human Resources and Admin & Facilities to ensure that LendingHome is an employer of choice and an environment where employees can thrive, build careers, and do amazing work. Prior to LendingHome, he was a management consultant at Korn Ferry based in Amsterdam and San Francisco. There he advised Fortune500 companies as well as small and-medium sized enterprises on HR strategy, compensation, learning and development. He holds a MS in Organizational Psychology from Utrecht University. He appreciates LendingHome’s mission of advancing the real estate investing industry and works to see that the company’s values and purpose carry throughout the company and on to customers.

I grew up in a small town in the Netherlands, a country known for its ability to reclaim land from the sea and our love for soccer.

As long as I can remember, I was interested in why people think and behave the way they do and I decided to major in Organizational Psychology. After I completed my masters, I wanted to see and learn as much as possible about the world of human resources (HR). I landed a job at Hay Group (now Korn Ferry) an international firm where I was focused on HR consulting, specifically in the areas of compensation and training. It was an amazing experience working for small and large clients across Europe.

My husband and I wanted to move to the US together and I was able to transfer to Korn Ferry’s San Francisco Office. Once I settled there, I saw so many start-ups and high-growth companies around me building products and services that solved big problems for society and I really wanted to be part of that. That’s when I received a message to come work for a startup that helps real estate investors grow and scale their business by providing financing powered by a tech platform: LendingHome. That was six years ago, and I’ve been enjoying the ride since!

Scarcity of critical skills. Certain skills, especially in fields like technology, education and healthcare will continue to become scarcer. The bar to entry into these fields is high, as they often require extensive educational programs. The scarcity will lead to increased competition for these skill sets, globalization of those skills and employers will be forced to think creatively about how to create an engaging and rewarding work environment.

Introduction of new technology. More and more industries are impacted by innovation in new technology. This means that the scope and responsibilities of jobs will change, and that jobs require different skills than before. Organizations can engage in strategic workforce planning to ensure their organizational structure and job designs are aligned to their strategic plans, and identify and make plans to attract and retain critical skills.

College degrees can be a great way to get a strong theoretical foundation in a particular field, but are certainly not the only way. Several studies indicate that only about 1/3 of college graduates work in a field directly related to their academic degree. That is a clear indicator that workers can be successful in different fields through on the job training and specialization of skills. While some organizations are becoming more open to ditch the college degree requirement for jobs because of labor shortages, the majority of companies still require, or strongly prefer, a college degree for many roles.

As a young person, here are some of the key considerations on whether or not to go to college:

Career path aspirations: Some career paths by nature require advanced theoretical education, e.g. jobs in medicine, biotech, law, etc. The entry into these career paths is very hard or impossible without an academic background.

Return on Investment (ROI): Young people are encouraged to do research on the ROI of an academic degree based on their career path of choice, and ask themselves ‘How much more likely am I to be successful in this career with an academic degree? And on average how much more can I expect to earn based on completing the academic degree?’ They should compare the answers to these questions against the time and financial investment of completing this degree. Young people can get answers to these questions by asking workers and employers in their fields of interests and researching this online.

Exploration and development: Going to college is more than just a matter of time and financial investment. It’s a great way to broaden your horizon, learn more about different areas before choosing a career path, and build new relationships. I did not know I wanted to be in HR after I completed high school, and it was through my college degree that I realized that’s where I wanted to be. A lot of young people discover their passion through advanced education after high school.

Going beyond the resume: Having a strong resume is an important part of a job search, but job seekers can stand out in different ways. They can create online profiles with skills and experiences (e.g. LinkedIn or curated hiring platforms that exist in many sectors), joining interest groups, online fora, and attending career fairs and partnership-events are ways to get introduced to employers and stand out from other job seekers. Employers are more often relying on prospecting efforts to find qualified candidates, rather than just relying on inbound applications. Companies also like to see candidates coming from referrals, frequently from their staff. LendingHome finds more than half of its candidates through referrals/networks and by prospecting candidates through reaching out directly.

Align to the company’s mission or customer: Job seekers can stand out if they demonstrate alignment with the company’s mission or customers. An analyst seeking a job at a pharmaceutical company may increase their chances by showing involvement in non-profits or interest groups tied to the medical field. At LendingHome, while we certainly don’t require exposure to real estate investing for most roles, job seekers who demonstrate an interest and understanding of real estate investing and real estate trends can stand out from other similarly qualified candidates.

Research and plan: A job seeker can increase their chances of finding their perfect job by conducting research and planning ahead. They should look for companies seeking skills that they have. They should research the ways they might get introduced or connected to a promising company and what skills that company values. A job seeker needs to not only understand those skills but must also dig deep into the details and become familiar with the company’s business, customers and industry challenges?

As companies seek to increase efficiency and expand their margins, automation and artificial intelligence will likely continue to be prized. The jobs that are less likely to be disrupted by AI in the future are jobs that involve a high-degree of emotional intelligence and the ability to participate in complex social interactions, e.g. teachers and nurses.

While certain jobs will be impacted or eliminated, some of those jobs will be replaced by new jobs which require different skills. Cashiers might be replaced by self-checkout. People can plan their careers by doing research and asking themselves, ‘Will technology impact or eliminate my job? And is my company likely to introduce new automation or technology to increase efficiency?’ By investing time in upskilling and education, workers can hedge their bets against being replaced by automation or robots. Seeking out local or online educational programs offered by non-profits or specific industries is a great way to build the skills needed in tomorrow’s work environment.

Access to education: In the U.S. there is limited access to academic education, particularly for individuals living in rural areas or from low-income families. One major reason for this is high tuition fees. The U.S. ranks amongst the top countries in terms of annual tuition for college and student-debt upon completing a college degree. A lot of young people simply can’t afford to go into significant debt to attend college, or they are not able to go to college and work at the same time. To ensure appropriate skill levels and foster talent pipelines into scarce fields that require advanced education, the US will have to find ways to lower cost for advanced education and lower the bar to entry.

Foster diversity and inclusion: Research continues to show that diverse and inclusive teams and companies outperform their peers. Many industries and leadership positions continue to suffer from lack of diversity and representation. Society will have to find ways to ensure equal representation and equity for all people (gender, ethnicity, age, sexual orientation, educational background etc) to make sure their workforce brings diversity of thought, to drive innovation, and build products and services that meet their diverse customer base. Companies and industries can do so through policies, processes and programs across hiring, promotion, development/training and retention.

Address climate change: Global warming and climate change are very likely going to impact us all. The globalization of our supply chains and talent means that no company is risk-free from the impacts of climate change. Addressing and solving climate change will require strong partnerships between the public and private sector, and participation of every industry and sector.

Climate change will be the most difficult for employers. It’s harder to take action to address problems that have a long-term or indirect effect, especially when it means an investment or cost in the short-term. The other challenge about addressing climate change is the shared responsibility. We’ll only be successful if we all work together, which means it’s easy to say, “If they don’t do anything, neither will I.”

Employees will be forced to think critically about the future demand for their skills, and they’ll be challenged to continuously learn new skills. This may mean an investment in the form of time or money in education or training in addition to a full time role, or switching jobs or careers that are more sustainable for the long-term but may mean a temporary setback in compensation or benefits.

It was clear the COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on employment across many industries and sectors, particularly ‘close-contact’ industries like accommodation, food services, entertainment, recreation and education. The federal government and many state governments have implemented various measures to increase the safety net, like additional unemployment benefits, COVID-19 related sick pay and leave, direct payments to eligible residents, COBRA subsidies and moratorium on evictions (some of the measures have stopped or are being rolled back). In my opinion, areas of improvement in the implementation of these measures is increasing the speed by which these are rolled out at the federal and state levels, performing a more extensive analysis of how groups (e.g. based on income, industry, age, ethnicity, etc) are covered by these safety nets, and ensuring that the safety nets cover the entire time period of the economic impact.

I fundamentally believe in the ability for people to come together to solve complex problems. I believe in the power of innovation and technology to help us tackle the toughest problems. The COVID-19 pandemic showed just how collaboration and technology helped us create and distribute vaccines at a record pace and enable many people to remain productive in a remote work environment.

On the employee side, I think it is important to keep a mindset of continuous learning to sharpen and augment skill sets so that as new jobs become available, we are ready for them. And on the employer side, I think we have a duty to plan and forecast changes in the market and our external environments to better predict disruptions. We can also be more proactive in planning the skills and jobs we need for future business challenges, and taking steps early to adjust or re-design jobs with new responsibilities and skill sets.

Remote-First: LendingHome decided early on after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to go ‘remote-first.’ The key reasons were that we saw no change, or even an increase, in our quarterly engagement survey and productivity metrics after going remote as a result of COVID-19. Our workers also overwhelmingly indicated they preferred remote or hybrid work models: 65% preferred fully remote or fully remote with an occasional trip for a meeting or event, 30% preferred part-time in office and only 5% preferred full-time in the office. The results were very similar when we surveyed at the start of the pandemic and a year later. We also noticed that hiring for scarce skills became easier as we suddenly had access to a nationwide talent pool. Our remote-first environment means that, with a few select exceptions, all roles have the option to work remotely long term and can live and work from most of the states in the US. We decided to reduce our office footprint and optimize our office spaces for collaboration and innovation and are investing in tools and processes to improve asynchronous communication. We changed our benefits and perks in such a way that better fits with the remote-first work environment (e.g. internet & phone stipend instead of commuter benefits, remote-office reimbursement budget).

Building skill agility for companies and workers: As more industries and sectors will bring automation and new technologies to drive efficiencies, the types of jobs and required skills will change. Companies can benefit themselves and their workers by offering support in ongoing education, such as through partnerships with educational institutions, employer contributions or reimbursements for tuition and access to company-sponsored learning programs. Companies that are strategic in building critical skills for tomorrow’s challenges will be more likely to beat their competitors. Several large retailers (Amazon, Target, Chipotle, Starbucks, McDonalds) are offering contributions or reimbursement of tuition fees for workers in an effort to retain their employees and increase the skills they’ll need in the future. Companies can be proactive in building new talent pipelines by creating apprenticeship programs and partnering with universities and local governments to bring new talent into areas with labor shortages. Many companies will have to build skill inventories and offer educational or mentorship programs to identify and fill skill gaps internally and create internal mobility processes to accommodate this.

At LendingHome, almost 20% of our roles are filled internally. We do this by posting all jobs internally and externally. If someone is interested in a new role, we work with both the employee, their current manager and hiring manager to make sure there is alignment on process and timelines. We also encourage the employee to shadow someone in the other role to get a better understanding of the role. We see an internal mobility process not just as a way to fill roles, but as a development opportunity for employees who can get valuable feedback and build new relationships as part of the application and interview process. In addition to our internal mobility process, we have rolled out a professional development program where we are partnering with 20 ‘training specialists’ across the organization, who are spending 5% of their time on developing or implementing training for other departments in an area they are experts in. The creation of the learning roadmap and identification of what skills we focus on is a strategic initiative where we look at critical business initiatives and determine which skills we are lacking across the organization to deliver on those business objectives.

Building diverse and inclusive workplaces to drive innovation and flexibility: Multiple societal trends are driving the need for organizations to innovate quickly and for their workforces to be nimble and flexible. Globalization of the workforce, hybrid work environments, new technologies and work methods, dynamic staffing models (full time employees, contractors, vendors, outsourcing), increased competition for talent and global challenges like climate change are just some examples.

One crucial way for organizations to improve innovation and flexibility is to build diverse and inclusive teams. A myriad of studies show diverse teams (based on gender, age and ethnicity) outperform their less diverse counterparts because diverse teams bring more diversity of thought, more critical thinking, and therefore innovate quicker. Inclusive work environments are characterized by high levels of openness, belonging and connectedness, and high equity between subgroups in terms of compensation, leadership representation and development opportunities. Research by Forbes showed that inclusive teams see a higher level of idea-sharing, innovation and problem solving. Inclusive work environments also lead to higher levels of engagement and productivity as concluded by research from Gallup and Deloitte.

LendingHome has made diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) a company-wide objective with measurable goals and initiatives that are planned and executed on a semi-annual basis. We track DEI metrics across the entire employee lifecycle. In addition, every quarter we survey our workforce about their sentiments towards diversity, equity and inclusion and we ask about key behaviors that drive inclusion and equity (e.g. receiving feedback and recognition, psychological safety, openness of perspective). We have three major pillars from which we plan and implement change: 1) Diversity recruiting, 2) Driving awareness and understanding on DEI, and 3) Creating an equitable work environment (compensation, leadership representation, development opportunities etc). In the ideation and implementation of initiatives, leadership partners closely with employee resource groups and the people team to create and develop holistic solutions for which there is broad support and commitment. The metrics and survey data help us compare to our baseline and identify successes and gaps we need to close.

Managing and mitigating cyber security risks: Most intellectual property, customer information, and critical business processes run on online systems. These systems are interconnected and managed by a variety of third parties and vendors. This increases the risk and the negative impact of cyber attacks. Last year hackers infiltrated SolarWinds, a software program for businesses to help manage their networks and information technology infrastructure. This resulted in the penetration of thousands of organizations globally including multiple parts of the United States federal government, leading to a series of data breaches. This potentially gave hackers access to confidential and proprietary information as well as information relevant to national security. This event showed just how advanced hackers are and how widespread the impact can be to both the private and public sector. It will be more important than ever for small and large organizations across the private and public sectors to invest in controls, cyber security defenses, and increased levels of training and knowledge among the workforce.

Beating the competition for talent through overall employee experience: The competition for critical skills will continue to increase as more companies and industries rely on similar skills to solve tomorrow’s challenges. Companies will have to become more innovative in attracting and retaining talent. We’ll see compensation levels and perks continue to grow for select skill sets. Employers can further distinguish themselves by providing a work environment that fosters work-life balance, flexibility, connection, ongoing development, inclusion and hybrid work models. In a few very competitive talent markets, we can see clear examples of this. At investment banks, candidates are choosing very high cash compensation packages, a clear career path, and the promise of impact and influence. Many tech companies on the other hand go with robust cash and equity compensation packages, and experiment with hybrid work models and internal programs focused on development and inclusion. Companies will be challenged to pull multiple of these levers at the same time.

My mother taught me to be kind to others and learn the stories and experiences of someone before jumping to conclusions about them. She would encourage me to ‘seek first to understand, and then to be understood’. As a result, I try to approach all my interactions with kindness and empathy. While I too lose my patience or get flustered at times, I try to remain kind and remain positive even when tension is high. I build close relationships by being curious about the experiences and backgrounds of other people, and being authentic and vulnerable about my own.

Serena Williams. I played tennis throughout my childhood and remember rooting for Serena in every grand slam and tournament I watched. It’s phenomenal how she has been at the top of the sport for more than 20 years, innovating her game. She has been breaking barriers and overcoming challenges every step of the way. I admire her efforts in fighting for equity and inclusion in the sport, such as advocating for pay equity between men and women in tennis. I would love to ask her how she has accomplished all of this and what she is looking forward to in the future.

My LinkedIn page and my company’s website and blog.

