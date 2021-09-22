David Niu of TINYpulse: “Investing in Well-Being”

Investing in Well-Being. Employers will embrace that if employees are not emotionally, physically, financially, and professionally well, then they will not be as engaged nor productive. There will be a huge push because it is not only the right thing to do, but it also delivers tangible benefits to the bottom line. Care and compassion will not just elevate culture, but elevate your business. Trust me when I say, your customers will notice.

There have been major disruptions in recent years that promise to change the very nature of work. From the ongoing shifts caused by the COVID19 pandemic, the impacts caused by automation, and other possible disruptions to the status quo, many wonder what the future holds in terms of employment. For example, a report by the McKinsey Global Institute that estimated automation will eliminate 73 million jobs by 2030.

To address this open question, we reached out to successful leaders in business, government, and labor, as well as thought leaders about the future of work to glean their insights and predictions on the future of work and the workplace.

As a part of this interview series called “Preparing For The Future Of Work”, we had the pleasure to interview David Niu.

David is the founder and CEO of TINYpulse. The author of the book Careercation, he’s a visionary leader who invented the pulsing category and believes that a great employee experience is essential to a successful business. He’s been quoted in The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Forbes, and CNN on employee engagement issues.

A high-energy and engaging speaker, David keeps a regular conference and convention schedule, speaking about culture, competition, and employee happiness. He’s wowed audiences everywhere from San Francisco to Fargo, North Dakota.

Before TINYpulse, David cofounded BuddyTV in 2005, focusing on content development, strategy, and monetization. Prior to that, he co-founded NetConversions in 1999, which was sold to aQuantive in 2004. After the acquisition of NetConversions, David was Vice President at Razorfish, a division of aQuantive.

David graduated from U.C. Berkeley and received his MBA from Wharton. He has also studied at Beijing University and INSEAD. David was the youngest recipient of the prestigious Woodrow Wilson Fellowship and has received the Puget Sound Business Journal “40 Under 40” award.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

I grew up in Texas and Oklahoma, so I’m a diehard Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Mavericks, and Texas Rangers fan. In high school, I worked in food services so I definitely learned the notion of hard work while flipping burgers for 3.15 dollars per hour.

Going from Tulsa to Berkeley was certainly jarring for a wide-eyed eighteen year old. During college, the most impactful experience for me was studying abroad at Peking University, in Beijing, for a year from 1994–1995. There was no internet and the highlight of my day was seeing if I got a letter from a family or friend back in the US. However, I expanded my horizons and hung out with students from Korea, Venezuela, Cuba, Syria, etc. I loved learning about their culture and chatting with them deep into the night. That year also ignited my love for backpack traveling throughout the country and SE Asia. Overall, it changed me in innumerable ways.

I now live in Seattle with my wife and two young children.

What do you expect to be the major disruptions for employers in the next 10–15 years? How should employers pivot to adapt to these disruptions?

COVID-19 clearly brought to the forefront the notion of distributed and remote work. I believe this will ripple through society. On the one hand, employers will now be able to access talent around-the-world. On the other hand, they’ll have to compete for that global talent and also retain their talent from other international organizations.

Organizations will have to learn to embrace this disruption by improving their hiring and onboarding processes for new employees. Furthermore, they’ll have to learn how to build windows versus walls for their employees because if people are siloed, it’s much easier for them to seek a new company with shallow roots. This disruption is precisely why employee engagement should be at the forefront of every leaders’ mind.

The choice as to whether or not a young person should pursue a college degree was once a “no-brainer”. But with the existence of many high profile millionaires (and billionaires) who did not earn degrees, as well as the fact that many graduates are saddled with crushing student loan debt and unable to find jobs it has become a much more complex question. What advice would you give to young adults considering whether or not to go to college?

I believe there are many ways to be successful, and there’s not a one-size fits all approach for everyone. I also do think more and more people will eschew going to college for four years, and the associated costs. But for every dropout success story, there’s countless others who didn’t make it. Unfortunately, society highlights the rich and famous and often overlooks others who fail along the way.

So if someone was asking me whether or not to go to college, I would ask them what they want to accomplish in the short and long term. If you want to be a doctor or a lawyer, then you’ll want to go to college. If you want to pursue a role as a software engineer, then you may not have to go to college. Higher education isn’t just about learning hard skills — there’s so much more soft, people, Emotional Intelligence skills that students learn on their own that are more and more valuable in the workforce.

Despite the doom and gloom predictions, there are, and likely still will be, jobs available. How do you see job seekers having to change their approaches to finding not only employment, but employment that fits their talents and interests?

I think it’s important for job seekers to remember what they value. Take the time, research any potential companies you may want to work for, and really find out what that business stands for. When you can align on something that won’t change over time, you’ll be happier and more likely to trust your organization. Plus, you’ll know where the company stands should any controversies arise.

It’s also important to remain strategic. The way people are hiring is changing. I’m a firm believer in having the right skillset, attitude to learn, and value alignment, but be prepared to adjust to how recruiters are hiring. Is it a new platform, a new type of resume, or video interviews? All of that, I’m not sure. Regardless, being on top of these hiring trends will allow you to stand out from the rest.

Let’s also not overlook the tried and true approach of “It’s not what you know but who you know.” Job seekers should cultivate their own network, tap into their school’s alumni network, family’s network, etc. Even if it’s not looking for employment but just having coffee or a Zoom call to determine if that’s a career path they want to explore. This is truly an invaluable approach.

The statistics of artificial intelligence and automation eliminating millions of jobs, appears frightening to some. For example, Walmart aims to eliminate cashiers altogether and Dominos is instituting pizza delivery via driverless vehicles. How should people plan their careers such that they can hedge their bets against being replaced by automation or robots?

Automation seems inevitable at this point, I mean, take a look at Musk’s new Tesla Robot. If you’re truly that worried, plan your careers where automation doesn’t or cannot exist. Although, that may be harder to do nowadays. I think just being skilled and delivering results will be your best bet. Leaders won’t be retiring their top talent for automation over those who don’t possess strong skill sets.

There’s also a flipside that AI and automation will free humans up from mundane activities so they can be more creative and collaborative. For example, if a car drives by itself, the commute time can be used for meditation, reading, or socializing. Then at work, they can focus on more innovation and problem solving that is challenging to automate or program software to solve.

Technological advances and pandemic restrictions hastened the move to working from home. Do you see this trend continuing? Why or why not?

Remote work is here to stay. Businesses and companies need to adapt to remote work sooner than later. As of today, WFH employees have proven it’s successful. They adapted to business needs, worked longer hours, and stayed resilient throughout the pandemic. Why would you take that success away from them? Also, if you’re not offering work from home options, somebody else will. Your people will go find what they want. You risk losing top talent and competition without flexible work options. Arguably, it’s a business investment and competitive advantage to keep the remote work trend going.

What societal changes do you foresee as necessary to support the fundamental changes to work?

It’s time to reevaluate how we measure success. Is success determined by clocking-in at 9 am in the morning and not leaving till 5 or 6 pm? No, it’s not. Results are what matter at the end of the day. If your employees are delivering results, then that should be considered success. Even more credit is deserved if they have to juggle child-care needs or at home responsibilities. There needs to be a shift in the way we think about what we determine is successful.

Moreover, cities will have to be re-imagined if people are commuting less or not at all to the traditional office. Will parking garages and some buildings be replaced with more green space? And areas with lower cost of living or higher standard of living will start seeing population growth as well. They’ll need to adapt too to support these workers with amenities like high-speed internet access.

What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employers to accept? What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employees to accept?

Employers are going to have a hard time not seeing their employees every single day. This is nothing like it used to be nor should it be. Just because you can’t physically see your team, it doesn’t mean they’re not working hard. It just means you have to make the extra effort to build culture and those social bridges that the traditional in-person office offers. Company culture can exist in a remote setting. Those who don’t think that, quite frankly, are just lazy.

On the flip side, employees are going to have to accept more accountability. Accountability from their bosses, yes. But, holding themselves accountable — how you structure your workday, taking breaks, not getting distracted are all a part of adjusting to a distributed-first work model. It’s not impossible, it just takes some practice.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped highlight the inadequate social safety net that many workers at all pay levels have. Is this something that you think should be addressed? In your opinion how should this be addressed?

Absolutely. Society is already adjusting by raising the minimum wage for employees and offering more benefits. I think the pendulum will continue to swing in this direction, which would include a more comprehensive social safety net like healthcare.

On the work front, regardless of their management level, employees need to and deserve to feel secure in their roles. I recommend taking the time to talk about this during your 1-on-1’s with your manager. If you don’t have regularly scheduled 1-on-1’s, this is the perfect opportunity to set that up. They allow you to connect deeper and directly to your employees or manager. We set them up internally by rating how you’re feeling on a scale of 1–5 coupled with a one-word descriptor. A rating of “3” and “optimistic” is much different than a “3” and “burnt out.” It simply just gives you the time to talk through that, set up where you need support, and build trust.

Despite all that we have said earlier, what is your greatest source of optimism about the future of work?

People. The pandemic has shown that people are flat out resilient. Although where and how we’re working may be changing, it’s my employees and teammates that make me so proud. We’ve found new ways to connect — Zoom calls showing a glimpse into someone’s home, a kid or dog disrupting a call, and fun, often quirky, virtual ‘happy hours’ or trivia games. Your people are your biggest asset. Without them, you’d have no customers and no business. There simply wouldn’t be a future of work. People are adaptable, intelligent, and what makes your business unique. I’m excited just even thinking about it.

Historically, major disruptions to the status quo in employment, particularly disruptions that result in fewer jobs, are temporary with new jobs replacing the jobs lost. Unfortunately, there has often been a gap between the job losses and the growth of new jobs. What do you think we can do to reduce the length of this gap?

I believe that the gap is pretty balanced right now if not in the favor of job seekers. Organizations are already fighting the “War for Talent,” and I don’t foresee that abating in the near future. In addition, there’s been a proliferation of upskilling options like Coursera that enable people of all ages to learn new skills. A mix of private and public upskilling options will further enable workers whose jobs are getting disrupted to embrace new opportunities.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Trends To Watch In the Future of Work?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Hybrid and remote work is here to stay. Our TINYpulse research is conclusive that after COVID-19, businesses aren’t just reverting to business as normal. According to our most recent state of employee engagement survey, 36% of organizations are working in a hybrid fashion. The data is also clear that more and more organizations are embracing hybrid work models since they can be equally if not more productive than the traditional everyone in the office approach. Employees have grown to love their new flexibility and autonomy, and in my opinion, have proven success in it. Why would anyone want to disrupt what’s working well? AI transformation. AI will impact every job function in the future and this trend will only accelerate. This will free people from more mundane tasks like coding qualitative survey feedback to reviewing insights and actions from the responses instead. AI will definitely augment our ability to have insights to make better decisions moving forward. This is a great opportunity to upskill your workforce to embrace technology instead of running from it. Rise of freelancing. The pandemic brought with it the ‘Great Resignation’ and people all over the world have realized their life is too short. Gig work allows people to take control of their life and do what they really want to do — start business, travel more, take more time off, or even financial freedom. Freelancers will become a normal part of business operations and success. Focus on company culture. As more and more people work remotely, they’ll be less of the casual cultural interactions in the hallway, coffee runs, or social hours. So employees will be less embedded and will have shorter and narrower roots within their organization which makes switching jobs much easier. Therefore organizations must focus on investing and creating cultural connections to drive deeper and wider embeddedness with their people. This creates social capital and organizational resilience so employees are less likely to jump ship when times are challenging. Investing in Well-Being. Employers will embrace that if employees are not emotionally, physically, financially, and professionally well, then they will not be as engaged nor productive. There will be a huge push because it is not only the right thing to do, but it also delivers tangible benefits to the bottom line. Care and compassion will not just elevate culture, but elevate your business. Trust me when I say, your customers will notice.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how this quote has shaped your perspective?

“Man looks in the abyss, there’s nothing staring back at him. At that moment, man finds his character. And that is what keeps him out of the abyss.” That quote from Wall Street stuck with me so much that I wrote it up and taped it to my dormitory wall. It let me know that it was OK to fail, but it’s what you learn from it that defines you. Being an entrepreneur is all about failure and learning from it because if we’re not failing then we’re not pushing the boundaries enough.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I’m such an admirer of Elon Musk. He had it made after Paypal, but he kept innovating. In fact, he’s overcome long odds and pushed his chips all in when Tesla was on the brink of bankruptcy. Now he’s not only transforming the automotive industry, but also the energy industry while combating climate change and colonizing Mars. The scale is simply stunning.

Our readers often like to follow our interview subjects’ careers. How can they further follow your work online?

Sure! You can connect with me on LinkedIn by searching “David Niu,” follow me on Twitter @davidniu, or even subscribe to our content on www.tinypulse.com. You can also read more about my Careercation at www.careercation.com.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this. We wish you continued success and good health.

Thank you, I’m grateful to contribute to this important conversation.