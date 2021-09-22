Farzad Rashidi Of Respona: “Average workdays will become shorter than ever”

Augmented Reality + Virtual Reality blending together into mixed reality — this is going to be big for designers, game developers, movie effects, and new cool advertisement technologies.

A distributed work gig economy — the rise of the machines (AI, robotics, etc.) replacing human labor, cutting costs, and improving efficiency.

Average workdays will become shorter than ever — a lot of the most time-consuming processes will be automated, allowing you to focus on what’s truly important.

Education will be even more central to careers — don’t drop out of school, kids.

No more will you be bound to a single workplace — people will be able to work from literally anywhere in the world.

There have been major disruptions in recent years that promise to change the very nature of work. From the ongoing shifts caused by the COVID19 pandemic, the impacts caused by automation, and other possible disruptions to the status quo, many wonder what the future holds in terms of employment. For example, a report by the McKinsey Global Institute that estimated automation will eliminate 73 million jobs by 2030.

To address this open question, we reached out to successful leaders in business, government, and labor, as well as thought leaders about the future of work to glean their insights and predictions on the future of work and the workplace.

As a part of this interview series called “Preparing For The Future Of Work”, we had the pleasure to interview Farzad Rashidi.

Farzad Rashidi is in charge of marketing at Visme and is the lead innovator at Respona.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

I went to Truman State University for Business Administration, and, of course, that had a tremendous impact on my career and life as a whole — now what we’re doing is innovating in the field of email outreach and data visualization.

What do you expect to be the major disruptions for employers in the next 10–15 years? How should employers pivot to adapt to these disruptions?

The major disruptions for employers in the next 10–15 years will be due to artificial intelligence, work being done remotely instead of on-site, and an increase of freelance workers coupled with a decrease in full-time employees. Be aware of that fact — and don’t be afraid to hire people remotely.

The choice as to whether or not a young person should pursue a college degree was once a “no-brainer”. But with the existence of many high profile millionaires (and billionaires) who did not earn degrees, as well as the fact that many graduates are saddled with crushing student loan debt and unable to find jobs it has become a much more complex question. What advice would you give to young adults considering whether or not to go to college?

I would say — do your homework and try to land that scholarship. A degree will make all the difference in the world for your work opportunities.

Despite the doom and gloom predictions, there are, and likely still will be, jobs available. How do you see job seekers having to change their approaches to finding not only employment but employment that fits their talents and interests?

It’s becoming increasingly hard to find a job that you love and that pays well at the same time. One way out is through personal branding — all you really need to start a business nowadays is a website and a lot of dedication.

The statistics of artificial intelligence and automation eliminating millions of jobs appears frightening to some. For example, Walmart aims to eliminate cashiers altogether and Dominos is instituting pizza delivery via driverless vehicles. How should people plan their careers such that they can hedge their bets against being replaced by automation or robots?

Since a lot of jobs are going to become completely automated, you need to focus on something that can’t be — administrative work, arts, design, development, etc. People used to rely on very menial jobs — factories, driving, operating machinery — most of these opportunities are going to go, so be ready for a shift to something more creative or that demands a level of problem-solving skills that machines are not going to possess for a long time.

Technological advances and pandemic restrictions hastened the move to working from home. Do you see this trend continuing? Why or why not?

Personally, I don’t see people just rushing back to the office as soon as the pandemic ends. It’s good for both employers and employees: the former don’t have to pay rent for the office spaces, and the latter get much more flexible work conditions. A lot of people work more efficiently from home, and if someone feels that they need to return to a “real” workplace for a while, there are such things as coworking, which are essentially shared office spaces.

What societal changes do you foresee as necessary to support the fundamental changes to work?

Society as a whole needs to learn to accept the world as it is. Of course, it is far from perfect, but this is our new reality, and we really don’t have another choice other than to do our best to adapt to it.

What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employers to accept? What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employees to accept?

A lot of employers tend to rely on time-tracking software to get the sense of being in control, even if their employees are on the other side of the world. In reality, time trackers are a hassle for both sides — workers hate them since a lot of the time they just do their work as fast as possible so they can enjoy the rest of their day but are stuck tricking the tracker into thinking you’re still working. For employees, the hardest thing is the lack of human interaction — sitting at home alone all the time does take its toll on anyone’s mental health.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped highlight the inadequate social safety net that many workers at all pay levels have. Is this something that you think should be addressed? In your opinion how should this be addressed?

This definitely should be addressed but it’s very hard to come up with a good solution — the economy can get quite turbulent, and everyone is impacted in one way or another.

Despite all that we have said earlier, what is your greatest source of optimism about the future of work?

People view automation as potentially bad since it will leave some people without a job, but people don’t tend to think about the new avenues that this will open for people, allowing them to spend their time on something that they are passionate about rather than spending their lives working at a factory.

Historically, major disruptions to the status quo in employment, particularly disruptions that result in fewer jobs, are temporary with new jobs replacing the jobs lost. Unfortunately, there has often been a gap between job losses and the growth of new jobs. What do you think we can do to reduce the length of this gap?

It’s already getting smaller — now that companies are much more receptive towards remote workers, and it’s possible to work for virtually any company around the world — you just need to know English.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Trends To Watch In the Future of Work?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Augmented Reality + Virtual Reality blending together into mixed reality — this is going to be big for designers, game developers, movie effects, and new cool advertisement technologies. A distributed work gig economy — the rise of the machines (AI, robotics, etc.) replacing human labor, cutting costs, and improving efficiency. Average workdays will become shorter than ever — a lot of the most time-consuming processes will be automated, allowing you to focus on what’s truly important. Education will be even more central to careers — don’t drop out of school, kids. No more will you be bound to a single workplace — people will be able to work from literally anywhere in the world.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how this quote has shaped your perspective?

“Short cuts make long delays.” — so don’t do them. You can do anything, as long as you’re dedicated and honest about it.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Sam Oh from Ahrefs — great guy, great tool, and practically a role model in the SEO world.

Our readers often like to follow our interview subjects’ careers. How can they further follow your work online?

You can follow our blogs: https://visme.co/blog/ and https://respona.com/blog/, and connect with me on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/farzadrashidi/.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this. We wish you continued success and good health.