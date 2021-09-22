Dr. Rolf Gegenmantel Of Jedox: “Innovation”

Innovation. Perhaps the most important trend will be the speed of innovation. Today’s innovation is heavily IT-driven and thus characterized by computing power, data, and communication capabilities becoming exponentially more powerful. Just a few years ago, 3D printers, reliable voice recognition, and control, real-time translation, or augmented reality were unthinkable. Today, they are part of everyday life. The speed at which innovations that are unthinkable today become reality will increase in proportion to the underlying computing power. For the world of work, this means that job profiles will change at an even faster rate.

There have been major disruptions in recent years that promise to change the very nature of work. From the ongoing shifts caused by the COVID19 pandemic, the impacts caused by automation, and other possible disruptions to the status quo, many wonder what the future holds in terms of employment. For example, a report by the McKinsey Global Institute that estimated automation will eliminate 73 million jobs by 2030.

To address this open question, we reached out to successful leaders in business, government, and labor, as well as thought leaders about the future of work to glean their insights and predictions on the future of work and the workplace.

As a part of this interview series called "Preparing For The Future Of Work", we had the pleasure to interview Dr. Rolf Gegenmantel.

Dr. Rolf Gegenmantel is Chief Product Officer at Jedox, an EPM software solutions provider with global headquarters in Freiburg, Germany. With his passion for improving the way businesses operate, Rolf took the helm of the company's worldwide market activities and business consulting in 2011. Following his doctorate in Economics at the prestigious Goethe University, Rolf developed extensive conceptual and technical experience at major Business Intelligence providers in Europe and North America.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

I grew up in Germany, studied business administration, and did my doctorate at Johann Wolfgang Goethe University in Frankfurt am Main in the early 90s on the subject of information systems for marketing and sales managers. This first contact with information systems when the modern Internet was in its infancy has stayed with me ever since. I spent the .com-days with all its ups and downs at a German business intelligence provider. From there I went to America with my family for a few years to introduce a German planning product to the North American market. For the past few years, I have been responsible for product strategy and positioning at Jedox. Professionally, I have been shaped by the recurring experience that software revolutionizes work processes or makes them obsolete, but at the same time always creates the need for new job profiles that did not exist before. Through my stay abroad with my family, I have learned how important and enriching it is to approach challenges globally, interculturally, and always with an open mind.

What do you expect to be the major disruptions for employers in the next 10–15 years? How should employers pivot to adapt to these disruptions?

Disruption is a part of human evolution. It is a curious word, which implies an interruption of the norm. Clearly, at Jedox, we view the business world as a space at the forefront of innovation. Employers will continue to experience a rapid change in an already dynamic workplace environment. If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is that adaptability, flexibility and solutions-oriented thinking are essential elements to business success. I suggest that employers maintain a broader vision of how they can provide a workplace that is both enjoyable and doable for their workforce. Information overload is a real thing. Smart business leaders will look toward their company culture (which is really a series of norms held in place and acted upon in real-time) to ensure their employees have an environment in which they can thrive. That includes having the right tools to do their jobs well — both effectively and efficiently.

The choice as to whether or not a young person should pursue a college degree was once a “no-brainer”. But with the existence of many high-profile millionaires (and billionaires) who did not earn degrees, as well as the fact that many graduates are saddled with crushing student loan debt and unable to find jobs it has become a much more complex question. What advice would you give to young adults considering whether or not to go to college?

Education can come in many forms. Formal education, such as a college degree, can be helpful in providing young adults with the foundation for embarking on a fulfilling career. In the United States, students are often burdened with astronomical debt by attending college. In my view, both prestigious and less well-known US institutions should consider adjusting their tuition fees to match today’s reality: a full year of online learning is disproportionate to the high cost. In the German education system, it is usually public universities that enjoy the highest reputation, and tuition fees are only a fraction compared to the United States. At the same time, young adults are encouraged to pursue their interests in a variety of ways, depending on their level of development. Whether it’s an apprenticeship, internship, trade school or higher education, young people have access to a wide range of opportunities. The key is to ‘learn to learn.’ This doesn’t necessarily have to be at a university, but our society should give as many young people as possible this opportunity, regardless of their background.

Despite the doom and gloom predictions, there are, and likely still will be, jobs available. How do you see job seekers having to change their approaches to finding not only employment but employment that fits their talents and interests?

Job searches today are very different than, say, twenty years ago. Today you can use Internet platforms such as LinkedIn or Indeed.com to look for a job. In my day, I had to scan the want ads in the newspaper. Nonetheless, I advise job seekers to take advantage of career counseling and networking events whenever possible. Build your network and be clear about the value you offer. There are also plenty of great resources to help determine your strengths and weaknesses. Gallup offers the CliftonStrengths test, for instance, that lists 34 different characteristics in the order in which you most strongly exhibit them. Such surveys help immensely in knowing where your talents lie.

The statistics of artificial intelligence and automation eliminating millions of jobs appear frightening to some. For example, Walmart aims to eliminate cashiers altogether and Dominos is instituting pizza delivery via driverless vehicles. How should people plan their careers such that they can hedge their bets against being replaced by automation or robots?

I understand why it may seem frightening to some. It is not so much that there won’t be jobs available in the coming years, but rather that new skill sets will be required. Although the statistic you referenced at the beginning seems bad, the truth is automation is an inevitable part of today’s workplace. The complete replacement of cashiers may require further study, as there will always be customers who need help or because customers have service expectations that we don’t yet know, creating new job profiles. Whether in manufacturing, retail, or banking, automated processes free up time and resources, allowing employees to spend more time on creative solutions, better strategies, or a different way to create value and improve business performance.

Technological advances and pandemic restrictions hastened the move to working from home. Do you see this trend continuing? Why or why not?

Our leadership team offered that option immediately during the pandemic. Because we have a global team strewn across five continents, we rely heavily on digital connections. As long as the Internet connection is stable, we can work from anywhere. Having said that, our regional teams need to have the option to meet in person, which they do frequently. I envision a hybrid model that will balance both works from home and office-based time because work flexibility is extremely important. The trend of mobile work will continue in my view.

What societal changes do you foresee as necessary to support the fundamental changes to work?

Employers need to reconsider their approach to flexibility. People are not, and never will be, machines. Society needs to recognize people’s various needs and stop shaming those who may need to go home early because of a family emergency or other personal matter. In light of increased mobile work, employees with small children, in particular, are challenged with balancing both their personal and professional lives. Do you remember that BBC interview from 2017 with Professor Robert Kelly in which his two toddlers interrupt the television interview by barging into their father’s office? The juxtaposition of his wife scrambling to collect them with the seriousness of the interview made for a hilarious moment. As people continue to work from home, such interruptions will happen. That’s life! It is what makes us human. Quite honestly, I think we all need to relax a little bit. You can be professional and human at the same time.

What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employers to accept? What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employees to accept?

The top two challenges for employers today include attaining and retaining talent. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, wage and salary workers stay in their jobs on average for 4.1 years. Our company has an above-average employee retention rate, but many employers face crushing employee turnover. In terms of employees, the greatest challenge will be finding a company culture that supports their vision and values. And that brings me to a challenge that affects employers and employees alike: creating a shared corporate culture is typically much easier in a world where people work together in the same physical space. Employers and employees need to look for new ways to create real cohesion and a real team culture in the new virtual world.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped highlight the inadequate social safety net that many workers at all pay levels have. Is this something that you think should be addressed? In your opinion how should this be addressed?

On this point, I am strongly influenced by my German roots. For me, social security in the event of unemployment through no fault of one’s own is a part of the foundation for a strong economy. In Germany, the economic consequences of the pandemic were cushioned by state short-time working allowances and unemployment benefits. I think that’s the right way to go.

Despite all that we have said earlier, what is your greatest source of optimism about the future of work?

Human beings are the most innovative creatures on the planet. We are constantly searching for ways to optimize work and life. In my view, automation affords businesses an immense opportunity to liberate their overburdened workforce with processes that free up their time for more value-added tasks. Automation does not replace human hands but rather amplifies their power. I truly believe in the indomitable human spirit. The future of work is a bright one.

Historically, major disruptions to the status quo in employment, particularly disruptions that result in fewer jobs, are temporary with new jobs replacing the jobs lost. Unfortunately, there has often been a gap between job losses and the growth of new jobs. What do you think we can do to reduce the length of this gap?

Let’s consider the finance industry as an example. Accountants are not in danger of losing their jobs through automation. In fact, it augments their ability to work more effectively and efficiently. Disruptions through innovation are like a blip on the screen as workers adapt with new skill sets. It does not require a computer science degree to work with these solutions. If you can use Excel, you can use automated tools to make your life easier. While some jobs may fall away, others will indeed replace them. I am very confident that the job market will stabilize because new business needs always arise. It is a bit like a tomato plant: some leaves shrivel as new ones burst forth. Cutting away the old leaves gives the plant power to feed its fruit. The more quickly businesses can prune outdated processes, the more robust they will become.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Trends To Watch In the Future of Work?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Automation. Automation is an important trend for the future of work and is the first step to eventually achieving innovation. Get the chaos of outdated systems under control and allow your team to increase efficiency. In my industry, the handling of data is a wonderful example: employees in the finance department in many companies are largely occupied with manually preparing data from different systems with different formats using Excel before they can even perform a value-creating analysis. Progressive companies save this time and work through automation and use the freed-up labor capacity for actual analysis and decision preparation based on this data. This ultimately creates competitive advantages, growth, and so often new jobs. Collaboration. Increasing collaboration is another important trend. The key to success here is eliminating siloed, closed-off pockets of information which will, in turn, enable increased flexibility, agility, and resilience. In the past, controlling departments often concentrated on analyzing and reporting financial figures. However, in today’s fast-paced working world, this is no longer sufficient. When a change in the company’s environment is reflected in financials such as costs or revenue, it is usually too late for management to react. You have to know the cause-and-effect relationships between operational processes and finances: The number of marketing leads is an indicator of the sales pipeline, which gives an indication of future revenue and resulting production requirements. Only if the finance department works together with the operational areas through networking and collaboration can early indicators be obtained that allow countermeasures to be implemented. Transformation. The transformation of business models through digitization has been a trend for quite some time, and that is not going to change. Above all, modern methods such as artificial intelligence and machine learning are creating new opportunities to respond more quickly with more precise decisions or to improve workflows. This paves the way for the creation of new value. For example, if you determine through the previously mentioned early indicators that you are likely to lose a customer, you can not only predict the potential churn but ideally prevent it through appropriate countermeasures. In this case, a business model designed for new customer sales can be transformed into a customer-for-life model. For the future of work, that means that job profiles will continue to change and transform. Data-Driven Culture. A trend closely related to collaboration and transformation is the emergence of a data-driven culture. As a result of the digitization of almost all business processes, these also all generate data and are thus also becoming increasingly measurable. Operations positions such as Sales Operations, Marketing Operations, and Product Operations, are already emerging in numerous companies to harness the value in the available data. Gut feelings are increasingly being replaced by facts. This process is often supported by the finance department in what is now being called a business partner. Data literacy will be an important asset in the future of work. Innovation. Perhaps the most important trend will be the speed of innovation. Today’s innovation is heavily IT-driven and thus characterized by computing power, data, and communication capabilities becoming exponentially more powerful. Just a few years ago, 3D printers, reliable voice recognition, and control, real-time translation, or augmented reality were unthinkable. Today, they are part of everyday life. The speed at which innovations that are unthinkable today become reality will increase in proportion to the underlying computing power. For the world of work, this means that job profiles will change at an even faster rate.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how this quote has shaped your perspective?

There is a quote by 20th-century German poet and playwright Bertholt Brecht that has stuck with me since my school days: “In the face of obstacles, the shortest line between two points may be a crooked one.”

In life, there are countless situations where the solution seems logical, simple, and tangibly close, but the direct path still does not easily lead to the goal. For example, we talked about college education earlier: College seems like the most obvious path to a successful career, but many successful leaders show that there are other paths. I have learned that you can often reach a goal better, faster, or at all if you have your goal in mind but instead of clinging to it rigidly on the way there, you make situational decisions that sometimes take you off the direct path.

A few years ago, I had the chance to listen to Steve Wozniak as a keynote speaker at a start-up conference in Berlin. I was very impressed by him. As co-founder of Apple, he created the products that are the foundation of what is now the most valuable company in the world. With his incredible life experience, he has witnessed and influenced digital transformation from the very beginning. Learning from his experiences regarding successful product strategies would be fantastic. At the same time, during the keynote I mentioned, I was impressed by his down-to-earth views and attitudes towards life. Discussing the possible effects of digitization on work and life with him would be very exciting.

