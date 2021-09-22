Samir Diwan of Polly: “There will be an increase in alternate forms of employee positions”

There will be an increase in alternate forms of employee positions. The past few years have shown there are lots of ways to work: part-time, spurts, consulting, etc. People are realizing how they truly value their time and flexibility when it comes to working. Not everyone has the opportunity to not work full time, but for those that do, they’ve had the flexibility opened up to them more than ever before. I anticipate that we’ll see more and more work in consulting where previously those people worked in steady full-time or part-time jobs. Employers are going to need to find ways to engage and attract that same talent to be competitive, just in a different way. Those great minds and skills are still going to be available, just not in the form they might have previously thought or wanted. If employers aren’t willing to think outside the box or let go of the ways things used to be done, they might lose out on talent entirely.

As a part of this interview series called “Preparing For The Future Of Work”, we had the pleasure to interview Samir Diwan, Co-founder of Polly.

Samir Diwan is the co-founder of Polly. Samir was born and raised in Montreal and holds degrees from McGill University and the University of Washington. He spent 8 years at Microsoft as a Software Engineer before launching Polly with his cofounder in 2015.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/bb1a08187cd81f05dc81190608ce79e0

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

I was born and raised in Montreal and spent my entire childhood there. I attended McGill University and eventually moved out to Seattle about 15 years ago to work for Microsoft. I spent 8 years there and then left to start my own company with my buddy Bilal, who actually worked with me at Microsoft but left before I did to jump into the software world. We partnered up to start our own company, not sure what we wanted to do, but we figured we’d give it a try.

Lots of moments have shaped me, but most notably — professionally — it was working at Microsoft and feeling like everyone else was smarter or more capable than I was. I felt like a complete imposter coming out of school. But that changed when I quickly realized that everyone had their own strength, and the key thing for me was to learn what my strength was and discover where I could make the most difference. Leaning into this and my strengths early on in my career taught me that yes, there are going to be people that have more experience or skill in something than I do — but maybe those people have less skill in another area that someone else does. I learned that I didn’t have to be just like everyone else, that I have my own strengths that others don’t and that the most important thing for me was to find where I can make the most impact. That is the one thing I’ve aimed to find most in my career: how can I make a difference? Who can I partner with to make the most difference? Whether that be as an individual, as a team or as a whole company — that has been my biggest motivation for as long as I can remember.

What do you expect to be the major disruptions for employers in the next 10–15 years? How should employers pivot to adapt to these disruptions?

What I’ve seen, from my own experience with Polly and from what we’ve observed from others, the biggest impact on employers will be the melding of synchronous and asynchronous work. It’s not just about remote or hybrid work anymore — it’s bigger than that. As companies and their employees are growing more dispersed, “hybrid” work isn’t just about who’s in the office and who’s on their laptop at home — it’s about learning to work in entirely new settings that stretch time zones and countries.

The best way employers can adapt to this diversifying workforce is to learn how to effectively work in both asynchronous and synchronous settings and really push their own boundaries. To be successful, every organization needs to dip into a workforce that’s beyond a 15–20-minute drive from its office. The pandemic really highlighted that we all have much more to learn about how to work in asynchronous and synchronous settings — we’re just getting started. But figuring out how to bring these two worlds together is KEY for moving forward and being successful in the future of work.

The choice as to whether or not a young person should pursue a college degree was once a “no-brainer”. But with the existence of many high profile millionaires (and billionaires) who did not earn degrees, as well as the fact that many graduates are saddled with crushing student loan debt and unable to find jobs it has become a much more complex question. What advice would you give to young adults considering whether or not to go to college?

This is a tough question because college is a very personal choice. There’s not a one-size-fits-all. Everyone’s life situations and experiences are different, and that influences decisions like this differently. Looking ahead, however, there are going to be alternative sources of education — beyond what’s already available — that are going to increase tenfold and will make college education less expensive and more accessible to more people than ever before. Now, people are graduating with 30k dollars in student debt, a significant amount of money that some people never come out from under. But the pandemic has shown that doing school at home is not only possible but often easier and much cheaper than it was before. Why would someone choose an expensive college in their state if they can get the same level of education at a different school across the world at a fraction of the cost? So potentially, sources of education are going to look different, and that opens up a world of possibility to those that might have never considered pursuing a degree otherwise.

What advice would I give? Take a look at your own situation and realistically evaluate what your end goal is — what’s going to make you happiest? Explore options other than college. Explore multiple in-person and online colleges before you choose.

Something to consider as well is the field you want to be in. More and more in the tech world, having a certain degree (or having a degree at all) is becoming less of a requirement. Our co-founder, Bilal, didn’t graduate with a computer science degree. It was a biotech degree! And 3 or 4 of the first software developers we hired didn’t have a computer degree or even a degree at all. So it’s becoming more about how to get from here to there, whatever that journey looks like for you. And for many, there’s definitely a lot that people can do without that piece of paper.

For me, personally, [college] opened up doors, but everyone has their own path. Employers these days are starting to care more about what you can bring to the table and less about how you got there. What can you do to make a difference? What will you do to show me that in the next 2 to 3 years?

Both employers and colleges are going to need to be aware of this shift moving forward and learn how to reinvent themselves to get the best talent. They need to change their traditionally exclusive thoughts of everyone needing an MBA or a degree from an Ivy League to get a job at a certain company. Competition is going to be fierce everywhere, no matter what, so employers, colleges and individuals are going to have to evolve — and likely shift from the more traditional mindset they’ve had for decades.

Despite the doom and gloom predictions, there are, and likely still will be, jobs available. How do you see job seekers having to change their approaches to finding not only employment, but employment that fits their talents and interests?

The world will open up if people are more open to remote work. More and more people are discovering they love the flexibility of being able to travel and work from essentially anywhere for a month or two. So essentially, everyone has more choice. Employees and potential employees are realizing they have more choices now, which is why “the great resignation” is happening. 40% of people are looking to change jobs because, for the first time, they have the real option to do so. They’re learning their true value as employees and realizing the level of choice they have, which is increasingly making the employers more competitive to get the best talent that they want.

So it feels like the trend for the next decade or more is in the favor of choice. People are more likely to search and find opportunities that suit them, such as an employer that doesn’t require a certain degree in one city versus one in another city that would require that degree.

If you’re willing to go remote, or just generally be more flexible and creative with your options, you are going to find more opportunities that match your talents, interests or even give you the chance to do something you’ve always wanted to do but never had the option to do. Approach more opportunities with an open mind that goes beyond that “dream job” checkbox mentality you had initially.

The statistics of artificial intelligence and automation eliminating millions of jobs, appears frightening to some. For example, Walmart aims to eliminate cashiers altogether and Dominos is instituting pizza delivery via driverless vehicles. How should people plan their careers such that they can hedge their bets against being replaced by automation or robots?

I don’t know that people need to hedge their bets that way, but traditional thinking would look at my professional journey and say, “who in their right mind would leave such a great place as Microsoft — a great employer with solid benefits? Eight years is nothing at a place like that!” But the reality in the tech world is that if you’re at one place for more than 3 years, you’ve been there forever. And that’s not how it used to be.

The way we think about job moves changes by generation, but in our current time, something people should focus on — instead of the specific employer they’re with — is the theme of continuous learning. Because your job will change as you progress or you’ll move to another employer, that fact is you won’t be doing the same thing you’re doing now for the rest of your career. No matter where you start, the mentality of continuous learning, always having options and the opportunity to improve is huge.

This is going to require a mental shift from our parents’ generation to ours that you are not going to be at the same employer or doing the same thing your entire career. So if this continues, it’s going to apply across a wide variety of jobs and industries. Across North America, places are becoming more and more accessible whereas other parts of the world have only just started adopting this mentality. Changes have opened up doors that allow someone to work at an organization whose office is halfway across the world. These opportunities that didn’t use to be possible now are as technology has allowed us to break down borders everywhere.

Managing these changes hasn’t been easy and won’t be easy, but opportunities like this will make a business infinitely more competitive and will focus more on employee retainment because that’s the biggest need we’re seeing right now — more than ever before. Retainment is key because your employees have strengths that AI and robots can never bring to an organization. So you as an individual and you as a company need to take the steps to discover what those strengths are. Take risks and steps to see if you have strengths you didn’t know you had. Put yourself out there to uncover new talents and skills. That’s how you evolve.

Technological advances and pandemic restrictions hastened the move to working from home. Do you see this trend continuing? Why or why not?

Absolutely. You know they’ve called it not “the new normal,” but it’s now “the never normal.” We actually had someone who was working in the office that ended up selling their home and lived in an RV last year. Just traveled around the entire country, living and working from an RV. So we’re seeing that even “work from home” doesn’t always mean you’re literally working from home. Many city people have considered going suburban or even rural, now that they realize they have the freedom to work from anywhere.

Employers are realizing their companies can thrive without necessarily physically seeing their employees every day, taking out the 2-hour commute and allowing for employees to spend more time with their families and doing other things that matter to them outside of their jobs.

And now that employees are realizing their personal time is more valuable than they previously knew, they’re starting to request more of it. With some companies enforcing mandatory return to office policies, people are balking at the idea of losing that precious time working from home has allowed. Even though many are craving the social elements of working in person again, everything hinges on social value. How much is your job a part of your life? Where does your family fit in? You have to decide that. And that’s where things like company value and mission become increasingly important because you need your employees to be motivated for something more than a paycheck or transactional activity. Their work needs to be something they care about and want to devote their time to. That becomes key.

What societal changes do you foresee as necessary to support the fundamental changes to work?

Work-life balance is a must. One thing we’ve seen from our customers — and even in our own operations — is that, as much as we thought our annual or quarterly surveys were giving us the info we need to improve our employees’ experiences, there is still a pretty big gap. A lot of senior leadership teams lack the understanding and empathy that employees have. It’s very complex. And Polly doesn’t come out here as if we have all the answers — we’re a tool to help. And it’s in these areas where a significant amount of progress needs to happen. We need to learn how to best support employees, no matter where they work because if we don’t, there will be consequences. And not just in turnover, but in productivity and how we present ourselves as a company. We need to ensure our workforces know why they are doing what they’re doing, that they’re bought into the mission of the company. And truly caring about employees fuels that buy-in, so while it’s the right thing to do, it’s also good for business. It’s an opportunity to change the employer/employee dynamic. The generation entering the workforce now is more “touchy-feely”; they want better ways for employers to show they care about them, something more than a clock-in/clock-out dynamic. This shift in relationship is becoming increasingly more important for employers to take note of — a shift that’s evolving from a place of compassion.

What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employers to accept? What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employees to accept?

Maybe not the most difficult to accept, but perhaps the most difficult to be successful in would be mastering asynchronous work. I’m not going to sugarcoat it — it’s hard. Working with people across different time zones is hard. But to attract and retain talent, it’s going to be hard not to have this asset. It’s going to become a crucial aspect to be competitive moving forward. The challenges we’re facing though is figuring out someone is having to go to bed late or wake up really early while another is missing family dinner time or a social hour — so we figuring out how to be more productive asynchronously (while not asking anyone to wake up at 4 am or miss family game night) is the biggest piece of the puzzle. This is hard and is going to continue to be hard, and I think that’s the part that’s difficult to accept. Companies know it’s going to be hard, so they don’t want to embrace it or work toward it. But those who don’t will lose out in the long run. So as long as you, your team and your organization are working towards that, making little changes to progress, you’re going to thrive a lot faster than your competitors.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped highlight the inadequate social safety net that many workers at all pay levels have. Is this something that you think should be addressed? In your opinion how should this be addressed?

This is a tough question. I don’t pretend to have the answers to all of these. But I think that any time there is an imbalance, identifying or understanding that it exists is a key step in understanding what could be done to resolve it. For example, we’ve all been required to use video calls during the pandemic. It was already hard enough for more introverted people to speak up during meetings, but on video calls, you don’t get to use body language or social cues to even say you want to speak up. So what ends up happening is someone has to interrupt or people are talking over each other, and it becomes even more anxiety-inducing to speak up than it was before. So one thing we have to look at is how to create opportunities for people to contribute meaningfully and give everyone a voice. That’s our entire mission: to empower voices. We have to create environments where every voice has the power to transform work. This question gets to the heart of our mission, where those imbalances are neutralized by giving a voice to every person.

Despite all that we have said earlier, what is your greatest source of optimism about the future of work?

The fact that in the past 18 months, the world has had access to more opportunities and information than ever before. Technology can help us level the playing field. The more we make technology accessible, the more opportunities people have to make a difference in the world by bringing their unique perspectives to every situation.

Historically, major disruptions to the status quo in employment, particularly disruptions that result in fewer jobs, are temporary, with new jobs replacing the jobs lost. Unfortunately, there has often been a gap between the job losses and the growth of new jobs. What do you think we can do to reduce the length of this gap?

This goes back to the earlier thought of education and continuous learning — people reinventing themselves. Continuously evolving.

We can’t always predict how things will change and disrupt the status quo, but one thing we can do to help reduce the gap is to accept that the status quo will get disrupted. Internalizing that things are different now than they were in the past — it will be hard for someone to keep the same job, the same responsibility forever. Recognizing that forces individuals to be thinking about one’s own future continuously.

This isn’t an easy problem to solve for — not everyone has the time, opportunity or means to invest in continuous education and continuous self-improvement. That’s why it’s also incumbent on institutions — government, schools and even private companies — to try and make it easy for society to invest in continuous self-improvement.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Trends To Watch In the Future of Work?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Trend #1: The line between synchronous and asynchronous tools and products is going to blur. We’re going to see both incorporate pieces of the other, such as connecting Zoom or Teams to email, to include both more stationary and live communication components. So teams will need to find ways to be more productive with both because they each have their value, especially as workforces become more geo-distributed. You could schedule a Zoom call for next week or you could work on that task this week asynchronously. These elements live separately but because of hybrid workforces, there is a need to make them happen together.

Trend #2: Companies are going to spend more time, energy and money focused on even greater employee experiences. Especially in light of “the great resignation”, talent is and will continue to be hard to come by, so employers need to lean in on what their competitive advantages are, things like company culture and mission. Work will need to start meaning more than a paycheck or teammates or even moving in the same direction as a company. If we’re all marching toward progress, and choices become more numerous for great workplaces, it’s going to be increasingly important to get that employee buy-in on culture and mission. Office perks are essentially gone or at least look different now. People have realized the value of a free office lunch or foosball table pales when compared to more time with their family or to travel — this is a huge dynamic shift, and employers need to lean in hard on what this means for their workforces.

Trend #3: Workforces are going to be diversified across the board, in every sense of the word. As I’ve mentioned, geographically is one way, but recent studies have shown that in the US, about 26% of adults have some kind of disability. So in competing for talent, it’s clear there is a whole segment of the population and world that have been underserved, walking through this evolution of work and being given less opportunity to succeed. So it’s going to become an increasing priority for organizations to improve to be competitive and retain talent. Make work more accessible. If you can find a way to get to that talent, engage them and retain them like nobody else, that’s a massive competitive advantage. There will be an increase in investment, attention and communication that caters to a diversified set of employees. Another part of this is as companies grow more global, it will be imperative to understand that employees from other parts of the world might have different opinions on how business should be done or interactions made and realizing “this doesn’t work for this culture/this part of the world”. So it forces everyone to get more exposure and learn how to interact with people you might never have had a chance to interact with before. So exposure changes perception.

Trend #4: US-based colleges are going to need to reinvent themselves to find their competitive advantage. This directly impacts the future of work because of how people find education and level themselves up to enter the workforce. Average student debt is about 30k dollars, growing roughly 25% over the past decade. And the pandemic has clearly shown that people can learn from anywhere. Schools showed that you can pay tuition but still stay home and learn. And people are starting to think… “Well if I can be that effective from home, why am I paying this much when I can go get an education that’s just as effective at a fraction of the price?” So in the same vein, the pandemic exposed that some schools weren’t as effective in that way. People are realizing they have more choices in education (and work), so universities are going to need to find their competitive advantages too. They’ve historically relied on brand, but how much is a brand going to make a difference? That name legacy only takes you so far. It’s substance that gives you lasting legacy, so there is going to be a need to find what differentiates them from everyone else, either as a collective institution or individually. And for this example, I like to think of how some newspapers balked at going digital, staying stubborn around content and staying purely analog. But now creators have come in and wiped out newspapers almost entirely. It’s the same concept here of universities and workplaces. The world is changing, and you don’t reinvent yourself, you’re going to fall behind and become irrelevant.

Trend #5: There will be an increase in alternate forms of employee positions. The past few years have shown there are lots of ways to work: part-time, spurts, consulting, etc. People are realizing how they truly value their time and flexibility when it comes to working. Not everyone has the opportunity to not work full time, but for those that do, they’ve had the flexibility opened up to them more than ever before. I anticipate that we’ll see more and more work in consulting where previously those people worked in steady full-time or part-time jobs. Employers are going to need to find ways to engage and attract that same talent to be competitive, just in a different way. Those great minds and skills are still going to be available, just not in the form they might have previously thought or wanted. If employers aren’t willing to think outside the box or let go of the ways things used to be done, they might lose out on talent entirely.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how this quote has shaped your perspective?

Something both our co-founder and I live by is “The Ronin Rule” from the movie, Ronin. Essentially it’s “whenever there is doubt, then there is no doubt”.

In life and in business, you are going to have to make a lot of hard decisions and you stress and debate on them. And this rule doesn’t apply universally, but when you find yourself in those moments and you have any kind of doubt or uneasy feeling, that’s when you know to walk away.

Early on in our company, we gave ourselves the option to just walk away at any point. There was so much debate and back and forth that sometimes you just need to throw it down and say “we don’t need this”. Especially with a startup, there’s so much risk, doubt, unknown and stress that you have to know that’s going to be part of it. If you’re going to take a chance, obviously there is a risk of failure so you have to accept that level of risk. But that doesn’t mean you don’t take the risk, but you walk in knowing you have to accept that, and if you can’t… then you know you need to walk away. Panic isn’t great for innovation, so you have to go into something like this with the acceptance of all possible outcomes without extensive internal strife. And the Ronin Rule is a great framework for that.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

If I had to pick someone, I’d pick Muhammad Ali. I think he’s such a great example of a mix of different parts of life that I admire: business, sports, life — just standing up and fighting for what you believe in.

