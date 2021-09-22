Michelle Davis: “Practice mindfulness daily”

Remember to breath, and trust that the storm will pass

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Michelle Davis.

Michelle is a Cognitive Hypnotherapist living and working in Canmore Alberta. She specializes in helping adults and children manage and overcome stress, anxiety and depression, as well as other common problems such as smoking cessation, addiction, PTSD, sports anxiety and exam stress. Michelle is originally from the UK, and moved to Canada in 2015 after training at the Regents University in London (UK) in 2014.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I’m originally from Birmingham in the UK. My father was English and my mother was Canadian, so my accent was quite confusing for my peers growing up. My childhood was turbulent, which is why I enjoy working with children now, to help them overcome some of the difficulties I faced in childhood.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

When I was in my early 20s, I often felt anxious, sad and angry. I had difficulties maintaining relationships and had very low self-esteem. When a Quest Institute Cognitive Hypnotherapist came into my life, I was able to turn things around. As I worked through past trauma and learned valuable tools, my self-esteem and confidence grew. I could manage my anxiety and I felt happier. I was finally able to develop deep and meaningful relationships, and over time, my insecurities diminished. My company name, The First Step to Freedom, echoes this journey where it all started with one step. A phone call that led me to find freedom from the things that were weighing me down.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

For as long as I can remember, my grandmother told me I could do whatever I wanted. When things were tough, she would tell me ‘Well Michelle, if it’s not hard, then it won’t feel like an achievement’. She championed me to live my best life, and I’m living that best life today.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

When I deliver hypnotherapy to clients, I often cover people in a blanket. Well, one day a pair of very well used panties were stuck to the blanket. My client noticed and politely informed me of my blunder. Needless to say I check the blankets thoroughly now when I take them out of the drier!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m currently working on a new program to help people with sports anxiety. Living in the Canadian Rockies means I work with a lot of people who participate in extreme sports, such as skiing or rock climbing. This new program is designed to help people who have developed anxiety, so they can get back to enjoying the sports they love.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Courage, determination, and self-belief. Without courage I would not have quit my successful job in London to go back to school to do my qualifications to become a therapist. Without determination, I would not have spent so many years working on my studies, and building my business. And without self-belief, I would not have left my hometown, in search of a better life elsewhere. These combined have been instrumental in my success.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

I know what it feels like to begin a journey to find happiness and joy, not just during the COVID-19 pandemic, but also during troubled and turbulent times in life. Cognitive Hypnotherapy has completely changed my life personally and professionally in so many positive and powerful ways. I hope I can share this journey, and the knowledge of have acquired on the way, so I can help others find their happiness and joy too.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

Perhaps it is because there is an assumption that all people living in the US are privileged and have equal opportunities?

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

For many people, finding joy and happiness is just a dream. Something that other people have but is inaccessible to them. Sometimes there can be fear around having joy and happiness, and that it can be taken away at any moment, therefore its safer not having it in the first place. The truth is anyone can have joy and happiness, they just need to believe they deserve to have it.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

Giving up on finding joy and happiness is the biggest mistake I’ve witnessed people make. Sometimes the journey can feel too challenging, too painful, too overwhelming. I often compare it to hiking a mountain. You can take many different routes to the summit, and there are harder parts of the journey than others, but eventually you will get to the summit. You just need to believe you can make it.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

5 things you need to live a joyful and happy life would be:

Remember to breath, and trust that the storm will pass Practice mindfulness daily Trust in yourself and your abilities. We as humans are resilient, we can overcome turbulent times Pay special attention to the things you are grateful for in your life Ask for help when you need it, you are not in it alone

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

Let them know you are there for them. Listen and avoid trying to ‘solve the problem’. Remind them that its ok to not be ok, and that the way they are feeling will pass, they will have joy and happiness in their life again.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would irradicate the stigma associated with mental health and inspire people to seek out a therapy that is right for them. Having an impartial therapist to talk to can help people let go of the things weighing them down, so they can life their best life.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

The person I’d like a private breakfast or lunch with would be my grandmother. I would tell her everything I have achieved since she left this world, and I would thank her for always believing in me.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Readers can follow me on Facebook or Instagram, as well as find me through my website on https://www.thefirststeptofreedom.com/

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!