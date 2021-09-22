Angela Legh: “Tap into your playful side”

Tap into your playful side. We leave behind childish things when we become adults. However, there is so much magic when life is experienced through childlike behavior. Children are always in the present; they are playful, curious, and see the world through the lens of wonder. When you tap into your playfulness, your heart expands, and you have access to more joy.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Angela Legh.

Angela Legh is the author of a series of children’s books, The Bella Santini Chronicles. She experienced much adversity in her life; and learned significant lessons through all the hardship. Angela seeks to plant seeds of emotional resilience in the world and show people how to tap into the magic of their childlike wonder, playfulness, and curiosity. Her books and programs are available through her website, https://angelalegh.com

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

My childhood was filled with light and dark. I was born in San Francisco in the late ’60s. I have fond memories of my mom taking us to Golden Gate Park and being home creating Play-Doh animals. Mom also played music — the Mommas and the Poppas on the stereo; we kids would dance. My dad, on the other hand, was mostly absent. When he was around, he brought dark behavior into the house.

My father was a sensitive man who, as a child, was fed massive amounts of criticism from his father. As an adult, he held onto the perspective he was not enough. He could not cope with his emotions and chose to escape them by drowning them in alcohol. He was a monster when he was drunk.

When I was ten years old, my mom worked up the courage to divorce him. We moved about 100 miles north to Petaluma, a small town, and began a new life free from the negative influence of our dad. I saw this change as an opportunity to start over; I was excited about what the move might bring. The rest of my childhood was relatively tame. For a few weeks during my teen years, I tried to be a tough girl. That didn’t work out. So, instead, I became a cheerleader! After high school, I married into what turned out to be a very toxic relationship, but that is another story . . .

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

While working as a local government administrator, I had this crazy idea about writing a book. I had no idea about what, only that I wanted to write. My life took a dramatic turn when the Tubbs wildfire destroyed my house in October 2017. Everything was gone, reduced to ash. The only thing left was my toxic relationship with my now former husband. I was forced to examine my life choices and knew I had to make new decisions. I left the marriage and began an international odyssey of self-discovery. I had a lifetime of emotional abuse, starting with my father; ending with my former husband; I needed to heal those wounds before living the life I wanted.

My journey began with a trip to Bali, where I participated in a Mindvalley A-Fest event. I was in Bali when I began to learn who I was. A few weeks after the event, I saw a post in the Mindvalley Facebook group. A publisher was looking for contributors to an anthology of authors. I messaged her with my story of the fire and leaving my marriage; she enthusiastically accepted me into the book! My first book, Ignite Your Life for Women, debuted in February 2019. My chapter was a story of forgiveness . . . for the fire, for my former husband, and most importantly, for myself. Writing that story awoke my creativity; it needed an outlet. So I began writing a sweet children’s fairytale.

My healing journey continued in May 2019, when I quit my full-time job to become an author. I traveled alone to Europe for another Mindvalley event, skirting through several countries before ending in Croatia. The process of venturing out into the world without emotional support was a critical part of my emotional healing. All through this time, I continued to write my fairytales as my creative outlet.

In late 2019, after several more fires in Northern California, I moved to England — they don’t have many wildfires! I was there when the Covid lockdown started, so I just kept writing. Several months into the lockdown, I realized my story had expanded to 60,000 words; it was a bit much for kids aged 8–12. So, I massaged a couple of chapters to formulate a new end and a new beginning and created two books, with more on the way! I didn’t plan to become an author of a series of children’s books; it just magically happened!

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My fiancé, Dr. Richard Kaye, is my biggest cheerleader, best business manager, and biggest promoter. He saw the value of my mission and signed on to help me accomplish it. He is the one who so skillfully created my five things video — he is brilliant! He is also my editor, typesetter, and business manager. We make a great team; I provide the creative flow, he provides the structure, production, and overview.

Richard was also the genius behind the endorsements I received for my children’s books. He reached out to friends through CEO Space, an organization he’s been associated with for over two decades. As a result, we received endorsements from Jack Canfield, Dan Clark, Alec Stern, Greg Reid, Dame Doria Cordova, and other influencers and business leaders. These wonderful people saw the value as well as the entertainment in my writing. I am forever grateful to them for their endorsements. I believe without Richard’s mentoring and assistance; I would still be an unknown author.

People often ask how we met — interestingly, we met during an online networking event. I was living in England; he was living in New Mexico. Richard facilitated a networking breakout room; he told a story of speaking with his son, soul to soul. I was intrigued. He was offering 15-minute business strategy consultations; I made an appointment. During our first conversation, he said we needed more time, so I made a second appointment. Not sure what happened during that conversation, but something sure did. The next day he called me just to chat. Our relationship grew over many phone calls. I was in the midst of making arrangements to move back to the United States, so I changed my destination to New Mexico. And, as they say . . . the rest is history.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

The most interesting mistake I made in building my business was spending 30,000 dollars to be featured in a television series directed by Patryk and Kasia Wezowski. This powerful couple is known for their award-winning documentaries, including the film Leap. The television series, organized by my friend JB Owen, is called Ignite Possibilities. While I call it a mistake, it was a great lesson. Unfortunately, the filming got severely delayed by the Covid lockdown. The series was to be filmed in Los Angeles last January. We’re still on hold! They were to help me achieve my impossible dream of having my children’s books be listed as NY Times bestsellers.

I call it a mistake because if I had targeted that 30,000 dollars into an established marketing company, I could have made significant inroads into establishing the popularity of my books. I got a bit mixed up, thinking I had to build my brand through visibility rather than building the book’s brand.

What I learned from this is to question my motives before I invest in promotional events. While my underlying reason with the television show was to gain a platform to spread the message about my children’s books, there was a little bit of ego involved. I thought I had to gain personal influence to sell my books. I now know I don’t matter here; what matters are the messages in my books. Now my marketing funds are targeted for promoting my books.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I have several projects happing right now! We are working hard to bring my second book to market. I am the author of a series of children’s books, which plant seeds of emotional resilience in kids and parents. I created Wisdom cards based on the children’s books’ teachings. I am also working with a brilliant team to bring forth new offerings for my clients.

All my work is dedicated to children, whether the inner child of adults or actual young people. I teach perspective shifts, emotional management, self-love, and self-trust. I joke that people can learn as much of what I teach through my children’s books as they can in my online course; it just depends on how much help they desire.

What I teach in my books, however, is no joke. Through the hardship I experienced in my life, I learned that what lies underneath substance abuse, self-harming, and suicide are the painful feelings people try to escape. For example, my father carried emotional baggage from his childhood, but he didn’t want to feel those feelings. None of us do. He chose to escape through alcohol, numbing himself so he couldn’t feel. Yet, his behavior when drunk caused him and his family a lifetime of pain. What if, as a child, he had learned to shift perspectives, manage his emotions, and understand emotional triggers. Perhaps we all could have avoided so much pain.

Through character conversations that deal with emotional triggers, shifting perspectives, and how to face and manage emotions, my books plant seeds of emotional resilience in pre-teens. Kids learn how to face and manage their emotions. I dream of a world where there is no substance abuse or suicide because children learn how to face their feelings.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I believe my success is related to my ability to hold agape love for humanity. Second, to my faith in the power of the words written in my books to create transformation. And lastly, my persistence to keep spreading my message of emotional resilience even when it felt like no one heard me.

What underscores all my work is my love for humanity. Love is the most powerful message in my children’s books. When I am sitting in my office prioritizing my savings, I think about helping even one kid, just one. Because if my books help one child navigate the complexities of the teen years, so they end up being an emotionally resilient adult, my heart is full.

I would not have invested most of my savings into making this series a success if I had no faith in my work. I know my books are transformational, filled with nuggets which can help children and parents shift perspectives. However, I would not have persevered in promoting my work if I did not fully believe in the power of the words spoken by the characters in my series.

Lastly, my persistence in pursuing my dream to create a world filled with emotional resilience is hugely responsible for my success. I have had the door slammed in my face by publishers; I have been told I would never make money selling children’s books. If I had listened to any of these people, if I had given up . . . Mark Victor Hansen and Jack Canfield, creators of Chicken Soup for the Soul, were rejected by 144 publishers!

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

I was trained in what creates happiness through UC Berkeley’s, The Science of Happiness course. The reality is, my life circumstances are what make me an authority. When adversity hits, people often respond as a victim — of circumstances or another person. For example, my house was annihilated four years ago by the Tubbs wildfire in California. For many, to a calamity of this caliber, the initial response is to feel victimized by the circumstances. After all, I did not ask nature to destroy everything I owned. Yet to adopt the victim perspective negates my ability to create change in the situation. It took some time, but eventually, I shifted my perspective to see the crisis as the catalyst that began my new career. This simple perspective shift created a tremendous change in my attitude.

We all know people who live in the past, always talking about the drama, violence, or horrible experiences in their life; they’re living in victim energy . . . an anchor, which holds them down. We’ve all had those experiences; however, when we choose to use those experiences as fuel to drive us forward . . . we’re the ones more likely to thrive.

I now know everything that happened to me created the opportunity to gain insight into the human condition. I know each event refined me in the crucible of life. I would not be the person I am today if I had not lived through the experiences in my life. When you are neutral to the circumstances of your life, if you can see the gift your adversity presents for you, you are prepared to experience more joy.

When we perceive chaos, can’t understand what’s going on, it’s because we are too close to the situation. For example, when we look at an atom under an electron microscope, we see what looks like pure chaos, but it is divinely organized. Elements spinning, rotating. Talk about uncertainty; an electron only has a probability of being there! However, when we step back and distance ourselves from the chaos, we see the atom as part of a molecule; step back even further and see a whole bunch of molecules that make up some structure.

When you experience what appears to be chaotic, step back to see the bigger picture. It may take some time, but that bigger picture is there.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

I am sure there are many reasons why, but it may be that most of us fail to live in the moment. We think happiness will find us once we achieve a goal. When I get to college, I will be happy. When I get married, everything will be wonderful. When I get the promotion, I will be happy. By focusing your mind on the future and planting your happiness there, you overlook the potential of being happy right now!

Another way people keep their attention in the future is by worrying about what may happen. No matter how much you worry about an event, all that worry will never change the outcome. Worrying only serves to cause pain before an event happens. Think about it — why would you choose to cause yourself pain before what you worry about happens? Most of what you worry about never comes to pass anyway! So, why worry? Alfred E. Newman, from Mad Magazine, had it right: “What, Me Worry?” When a worry pops up, ask yourself, “Is this happening to me right now?” If not, let it go.

Holding on to things from the past doesn’t serve you either. There is no benefit to keeping your attention on the past or the future. There is only the present; you may have heard Eckhart Tolle say, “Time isn’t precious at all because it is an illusion. What you perceive as precious is not time but the one point that is out of time: the Now. That is precious indeed. The more you are focused on time — past or future — the more you miss the Now, the most precious thing there is.” All the magic in our lives is in the present moment. When you are in the present, worry is not available.

Be Here Now was published by Ram Dass, through the Lama community, in Taos, New Mexico.

Be in the moment: Be Here Now.

So how do you get in the present when you’re carrying something from the past in your emotional backpack? The criticisms we receive as children often stick with us; the emotions were never released, we carry that energy. You can dissipate that energy; you can change the past. The Talmud says: “We don’t see the world as it is; we see it as we are.” This reminds us we all look through our filters to see the world as we believe it to be. However, you can expand this, so you know that any criticism you receive reveals more about the speaker than it ever does about you. It’s not about you. It is indeed about them. I used this technique to dismiss many of the criticisms I heard from my dad; I understand he was looking through his filters. The world he experienced was much different from the world I saw.

Sometimes, when there is a lot of emotional baggage, and we all have it, it takes much more than a perspective shift. One of the things I teach is to visualize your persecutor as they criticize you. First, see yourself as the little child being yelled at. Then, imagine that you, as an adult, show up and whisper in the child’s ear words of encouragement and love. Then write down this reframe, knowing it is true, more accurate than what you were told as a child.

There is another tool for dealing with your emotions to help you let go of past and present hurts and stay in the moment. I teach a process called AAA, developed by Dr. Donald Epstein, in which you become aware of how you’re feeling; acknowledge the feeling. Then, accept the energy of the emotion. Aware. Acknowledge, Accept. This does not mean you accept the circumstances; you are only accepting the energy. This technique allows the energy to flow, and the emotion dissipates.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

It seems many think happiness is something you find outside yourself. Some seek happiness in others, in ownership of things, in accomplishing their goals. While these things can make us temporarily happy, true lasting happiness is an inside job.

While in my toxic marriage, I took UC Berkeley’s, The Science of Happiness course by Dacher Keltner and Emiliana Simon-Thomas. I took that course three times, seeking happiness out “there.” The course was terrific; I learned a lot. However, I was being broken down every week with criticism from my former husband . . . I couldn’t find happiness in the world around me. So, I had to leave the battlefield. I got a divorce to have space for self-introspection, room even to know what would make me happy.

I spent a lot of my time using the tools I talked about in this article; I needed to face my shadows, the ones I had repressed for so long. When we suppress a feeling, the energy is stored in our cells. Each repression builds the energy. I had to face my feelings; I had to allow the energy to flow. But facing my shadows didn’t only happen once; it was like a hole; I had to dig deeper and deeper. My friend Randy Peyser once said, “I dug a well of sadness so that I could fill it with joy.” If we are holding onto shadow energy, we cannot be filled with happiness or joy. It is only by clearing that stored energy we can feel more happiness and joy.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

I believe the biggest mistake is to deny the feelings you are experiencing. There is something called toxic positivity, something I was very guilty of. I would deny my feelings of anger, repressing them, always seeking to be a positive, happy person. Because I suppressed anger, I could not believe someone would choose to be angry. I showed up as upbeat and happy but was, in reality, dying on the inside. I was living a lie.

Toxic positivity denies the “negative” emotions we are feeling. When we approach others in toxic positivity, we shame them; telling them how they feel is unacceptable. We may see the others as “doing something wrong.” This sends a message that their feelings are not valid.

But toxic positivity hurts us much more than it hurts others. When we deny an emotion, we deny a part of ourselves. We deny our reality. This toxic behavior is an avoidance mechanism, so we don’t have to face our uncomfortable feelings. Feelings and emotions are energy which provides us with information. Denying a feeling is suppressing energy. The biochemistry of an emotion lasts about 90 seconds. Anything more than that, and you are experiencing the concept of the emotion. It is far better to face a feeling using the AAA method of neutrality for our mental health than repressing it.

Many people sell us the idea that we must be positive to have a happy life. Of course, there is a place for positivity and affirmations; but if you deny your other feelings, your happiness will only be surface deep. I believe the only way to true happiness is to experience all your emotions from a space of neutrality, simply observe them.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Video Link: https://yout.ube.com/

Tap into your playful side. We leave behind childish things when we become adults. However, there is so much magic when life is experienced through childlike behavior. Children are always in the present; they are playful, curious, and see the world through the lens of wonder. When you tap into your playfulness, your heart expands, and you have access to more joy. Look at the world through childlike wonder. A three-year-old will crouch down to examine a snail, marveling about the goo trailing behind it and wondering how it walks without legs? As adults, we walk right by a snail without a second thought. How much happier could you be if you increase your sense of wonder by seeing the world through the eyes of a three-year-old? Bring curiosity to the table when things aren’t working out for you. You can be curious instead of frustrated when things don’t go the way you think they should. Take a deep breath, and ask yourself, “How can I . . .” Or, “What would it take to . . .” Or, “What would happen if . . .” This’ll help you be emotionally neutral and energetically open to possibilities and solutions. Know when you are triggered; it reveals matching emotional energy stuck within you. It is easy for us to point a finger at the other person and blame them when we are triggered. But, in reality, we are triggered because we have stored emotional energy that matches the situation. That is why we react. Understanding this allows you to move out of victim energy and take measures to free that stuck emotional energy. Work toward having self-love, and if that is a challenge, self-like. One of the best ways to be happy is to love yourself. This doesn’t only mean exercise, eating well, and massages. Loving yourself means loving all parts of your body, your thoughts, and your feelings. Can you say, “I love me,” and be comfortable? If not, try saying, “I like me.” Sometimes we have to take small steps to achieve big things.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

First, you need to know the warning signs for suicide. Depression and suicidal feelings are treatable conditions. Seek medical help where indicated. As a public service, I offer a free downloadable booklet about the warning signs of suicidal ideation. The information in this booklet is compiled from trusted websites available through my website.

When you are speaking to someone, do not tell the person to snap out of it. Do not try to force them to talk about it. However, do let them know you are available to talk whenever they are ready. It is essential you let them know they matter.

If the individual is open to speaking, it’s OK to talk about suicide. Some appropriate things to say include, are you feeling sad or depressed? Please tell me what I can do to help. You can also say, I’m here to support you, not judge you. Another good thing to say is, I’m sorry I didn’t realize you are in such pain; I am here for you whenever you want to talk. You can even ask, are you thinking about hurting or killing yourself?

The key is to listen with an open heart; help them to feel understood. Accusation and blame will only make the individual feel worse. Instead, listen, be open to seeking help, and let them know you love them.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

My biggest dream is a world where every child has a toolbox of techniques for managing their feelings. These emotionally balanced children will grow up with less anxiety and worry. They will not numb painful feelings through alcohol or substance abuse because they know how to face those feelings. What kind of adults would they be? What kind of leaders would they become? My dream world is a place of harmony, happiness, and health.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Even though I took their online course three times, I never had the opportunity to speak with the UC Berkeley Center for the Science of Happiness leaders, Dacher Keltner and Emiliana Simmon-Thomas. I would love to sit down with them to get their input on my perspectives.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

The Suicidal Ideation book, along with my other books and programs, are on my website: https://angelalegh.com

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!