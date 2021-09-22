Michelle Burke Of Energy Catalyst Group: “Begin and end your day with gratitude”

Begin and end your day with gratitude. There is power in being grateful. It releases those “feel good hormones” immediately making you feel better. Give it a try and adopt an attitude of gratitude and see how quickly your energy changes. It’s like an instant boost that you can do any time of day. I do my best to wake up every morning before getting out of bed and say 3 things that I am grateful for like my hot cup of coffee, or a good night’s sleep, the sun is shining, and I also do the same before I go to sleep. This kick starts my day on a positive note and helps me reflect at the end of the day to focus on what was good about it. Some days are easier than others and there have been a few when I struggled to find one thing much less three. That said, over time, I’ve noticed a difference in my overall mood. Being genuinely grateful for what you have rather than what you don’t helps you to restore your energy, lower stress levels and recover from burnout. And you can do this whenever you want, whether you are feeling down, stressed or in need of a boost.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Michelle Burke.

Michelle Burke is a highly respected and sought-after women’s leadership coach, consultant, and speaker. As founder and CEO of Energy Catalyst Group, a consulting, training and coaching company for wellbeing, she has devoted her twenty-year career to helping individuals, teams, and leaders optimize their strengths and shift negative behaviors that get in the way of a thriving energized life and workplace. Burke’s vast experience includes consulting with Fortune 500 companies like Disney, HP, Microsoft, Cisco, Genentech, Snap, and Sony. It has established her as a leading expert in bridging communication and team gaps. Her latest award winning self-care book, 15 Minute Pause: A Radical Reboot for Busy People provides simple ways to lower stress, prevent burnout, and reclaim joy.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up as a shy yet happy child in Northern California. I have one brother and sister and a bonus sister from my dad’s second marriage. We were always a “game-playing” family, whether it was card games, board games like Monopoly, Clue, or outdoor sports, we enjoyed being active. We also moved a lot during my younger years and as a result, I went to three different Catholic grade schools and had to learn how to make friends as the “newbie” in class. Every Sunday, we went to church, which provided me with a strong faith in something greater than myself. Even though I don’t go to church now, the power of prayer has served me well during the many challenges I have faced throughout my life.

Like millions of others, my parents divorced when I was ten and left me questioning why. It took years later to understand the reason for their divorce and the blessing behind it. Over time, my parents healed their relationship and became friends, which was a huge gift and made our holidays together more fun. I’ve learned to trust that life happens for a reason even if you don’t know what it is at that time. When you are ready, it will be revealed. On a side note, our family still loves playing card games, which keeps us all laughing.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My mentor, Charles Amico, inspired me over twenty years ago. I was working for a consulting and training company in Marin County, and he was an Executive Consultant at that time. He saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself and encouraged me to become a consultant. I remember asking him what made a great consultant, and he said, “Someone who is willing to tell the truth, to be genuine and empathetic to whomever you are working with.” He went on to say, “You have those qualities,” which was the most encouraging compliment that I had ever received. His belief in me is what motivated me to become a consultant and eventually start my own business. He made such a huge difference in my career and life. I am a better consultant, coach, and human because of him and his sage advice, encouragement, and life-long friendship. I’m forever grateful.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

As mentioned previously, my mentor, Charles Amico, certainly contributed to who I am today. The other person is my father, who always said, “Go for it,” and lived his life fully even after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. He was an example of maintaining a positive attitude while overcoming adversity, and he made a point to always communicate his love for the people who mattered to him. He showed me how people can change, how to keep moving forward, and how to be authentic. I learned from him to not give up on what matters most, to nurture my relationships and live life with joy — to the fullest.

When I was in my early 20s, I was complaining to my dad about how hard my life was, paying bills, working, and going to college. Soon after the call, he sent me a telegram that said, “Get off the pity pot. Love dad.” I was not expecting that message! This was one of those defining moments for me. I had to take a good hard look at how I was living my life. Later when speaking with him, he explained that my life is not going to change by focusing on what’s not working, rather he encouraged me to do something about it. Another example, when I published my first book, he bought a dozen and gave them out to his friends and associates. He was my biggest cheerleader. I’m grateful for the lessons, the gifts, and the opportunity to pass along his words of wisdom.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

One of the funniest mistakes I made was when I was in London for the first-time years ago, delivering a keynote. I was chatting with a small group of ladies who were putting on the women’s leadership conference, and I asked, “Is it okay to wear pants tomorrow?” Immediately, everyone gasped and then burst into laughter. One of the ladies pulled me aside and told me that “pants” means underpants in their country. They use the word trousers. Needless to say, this was not my best moment; my face got beet red, and I quickly made a joke of it.

Lesson learned — every culture has its own language and protocols. So, don’t make assumptions, do your research, and pay attention to the words you use, especially when in a different country, even if they speak English!

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Treat others how you want to be treated.” Simple and yet very effective. We all want to be treated with respect and kindness, so be mindful of treating others the same way, especially now. Given higher levels of stress, it takes increased self-awareness and mindfulness to be kind and respectful. I learned that lesson growing up, and it has served me well. Whether I’m speaking with a client, telemarketer, friend, or grocery clerk, we are all human. When I remember that quote, it helps me to pause and breathe before reacting; it allows me the space to respond with kindness most of the time.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I got COVID19 last year and was out of it for weeks. I had the typical symptoms, including loss of taste and smell, extreme fatigue and my memory issues dragged on and on. Once I started to feel more human again, I wanted to find a way to make a difference, especially given the increased stress and anxiety that most of us have been feeling.

I just collaborated on two online self-care programs called ReENERGIZE Your Life and JumpStart Self-care. Both programs are based on my latest self-care book, 15 Minute Pause and were created because of the pandemic and my wanting to help women destress, reset, and hopefully prevent burnout. These programs are self-paced and provide a variety of simple and meaningful daily activities designed to recharge, quiet the inner critic, and help you notice your energy levels and energy impact. Given the increasing stressors that we are all facing right now, it’s important to find ways to develop healthy coping strategies that work for you. Each program gives you an opportunity to practice different tools, tips and techniques and build a toolkit that you can go to whenever you need a boost or a reminder to take time for yourself.

Joy Cards is another passion project that was created during the pandemic to help people find joy in unexpected ways. I believe that joy is contagious. Joy Cards show people how to live a life filled with more moments of bliss, delight, adventure, and humor, and learn how to spread joy wherever you go.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1. Creative. It is the essence of who I am. Since I was a kid, I’ve been generating ideas, making up games to play and coming up with solutions to problems. Even now, I continue to do that, helping friends solve a relationship issue, brainstorm ways to practice self-care or discover a work process that could be done more effectively. Being a coach and consultant allows me to be creative in the way I help my clients — thinking outside the box to approach a leadership challenge or to motivate a team.

2. Optimistic. I’m always looking for the silver lining in life, whether it be a new way to do something, a lesson learned, or a blessing in disguise. My nickname as a child and through various jobs was Sunshine; silly, I know. As I’ve gotten older, I appreciate that nickname now; back then, I was embarrassed by it. Given these stressful times we are living in, it helps to have a positive outlook or to be able to look for the positive in any situation. It isn’t about being a Pollyanna — rather being someone who makes a genuine effort to look for the positive even when it’s difficult, or to trust there will be something good that comes from the challenge even if it’s down the road. Being able to bring that to my coaching and training practice helps me support my clients to look for a solution, lesson, or see it from a different perspective, as a blessing to move through a challenging time or when dealing with a relationship conflict or work-related problem.

3. Empathetic. Being empathetic has been pivotal in my life and career, and I believe it is a necessity in most careers. Having empathy has served me well and is my secret sauce. It’s like having a magnifying glass that helps me identify and address the needs of my clients. Being able to put myself in another person’s shoes also allows me to listen and better understand where they are coming from and how best to support them. It provides an opportunity to see their perspective, builds trust, and a more meaningful connection.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

After dealing with various losses (family members, work projects, financial) in my life, I found I was struggling, exhausted, and had little energy to do much of anything. I decided to go back to what I learned many years ago — meditation. I knew I needed more structure to get back into it, so I started taking mindfulness classes, and I immediately noticed what a positive difference it was making in my mood, energy levels, and overall outlook in life. I felt like myself again. It’s been several years now, and I completed UCLA’s MARC intensive mindfulness program and have since cultivated a practice of mindful meditation. I do it most days, and like many, have missed a day or two. However, the difference now is that I get back to it more quickly and I don’t beat myself up for missing a day. Also, as mentioned, my latest book 15 Minute Pause, A Radical Reboot for Busy People was written to help others find a way to pause, slow down, and take time for self-care. This book is based on years of research and included are activities that I developed for my training programs over the past two decades. The tips, tools, and strategies are designed to help you cultivate a daily practice to take time for yourself to decrease stress, build resilience, and prevent burnout.

In addition to my years of mindfulness practice, ongoing research, I’ve applied what I’ve learned when working with my clients. In fact, many of my coaching clients have experienced burnout, and I have helped them develop a realistic and motivational self-care practice to either prevent burnout or recover from burnout. Lastly, based on research, client feedback, and my life experience, I recently co-developed two online self-care programs (mentioned above) to help women boost their energy and prevent burnout. I find great purpose and satisfaction from helping others create solutions, coping strategies, and a practice that allows them to live with less stress and more joy!

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Here is the simplest way that I describe burnout.

Burnout is when your physical, mental, and emotional energy is depleted. Essentially, your mind is too tired to think, and your body is too tired to act. When we are exhausted, we typically become more reactive, short-tempered, irritable, resigned and too annoyed to deal with our relationships and life’s demands. If you are experiencing this, then you are likely already in burnout mode. The result is increased stress, lower productivity, and strained relationships on or off the job.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

The opposite of burnout is being present — mentally, physically, and emotionally energized, fully engaged in your life personally and professionally. It doesn’t mean that you never feel stressed; rather, you know the signs and quickly put in the stopgaps to manage it and prevent it from getting worse. You have the coping skills, tools and resilience to overcome the challenges along the way and recognize the red flags of burnout before it takes over. That allows you to maintain energy levels and be joy-filled because you take the time to reset, relax, and recharge daily.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance, and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

The simple answer is that when we just continue to push forward, eventually, it catches up to us. We are human, and we can’t just keep going. Like a car, if you don’t refill your fuel tank, it will run out of gas and just stop where it is. The same is true for human beings. We need to be mindful and refill our energy tanks daily. Further, when we feel prolonged stress and don’t take the necessary time to recharge, it will negatively impact our health, well-being, and relationships. In my research, those who experience burnout can suffer from distress symptoms such as fatigue, both physical and mental, and feelings of depression, overwhelm, and the inability to deal with life’s demands. That directly impacts our level of productivity, our quality of relationships, and our ability to contribute to our community and society. Each person who experiences burnout has a direct impact on those around them. Think about a team at work. Even if one person is in burnout mode and can no longer function fully, it immediately impacts the rest of the team.

Another great example is Olympic or professional athletes who need to go full force when they are training or performing; then they need equal time to recharge, revitalize, and rest — not just their body, but their mind too. They are connected. That is what separates them from the rest of us. They understand that they need the “downtime” to reset to consistently perform at their best. They understand their performance impacts the larger team, so they do what is necessary to maintain their physical health and mental well-being. That is a great reminder and lesson for us all.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

The main causes of burnout are when we don’t pay attention or listen to our body when we are exhausted, in pain, or when our mind wants to say no, and instead says yes. Each time we go against what we know deep down inside to be a self-care choice, we immediately drain our energy; when our energy gets depleted, we become negative, and so does our impact on those around us. Each time we negate that little voice inside that says to rest or do something that boosts our energy, we are putting ourselves closer to burnout.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Once you are in burnout, it takes time to recover. Give your mind and body that time to rest, and don’t be hard on yourself. We often think we should be able to just force our way through it or ignore the signs, and it will go away. Burnout doesn’t go away on its own, and in fact, it gets worse when you don’t stop, acknowledge it, then find out what’s causing your burnout. Even though there are signs (exhausted, distracted, forgetful, lack of sleep, irritable are just a few), we typically ignore them. That’s what gets us into burnout mode in the first place.

Begin by acknowledging that you are in burnout or on your way to burnout. Here are a few steps to get you on the road to recovery:

1. Take time for yourself, even if only fifteen minutes a day, and do one thing that makes you feel good. You deserve it. For example, keep it simple and easy because then you will continue to do it — I take my dog, Jadie, out for a walk every morning which is a great way to start my day. I consider it a walking meditation because it helps me clear my head. It doesn’t matter what you choose, do you enjoy a little TV, reading a book, drawing, or dancing, singing in the car, or shower? What’s most important is that it makes you feel good, it’s easy and doable. If it isn’t, you won’t do it!

2. Be mindful. Pay attention to your energy levels throughout the day; if you are tired, rest or reset. For example, in the same way you would take your temperature to see if you have a fever, you take moments during the day to see how your energy level is — it’s normal for it to fluctuate. What’s important is to notice when it drops. Is it always during a particular meeting or when you skip lunch? When you notice it, then you can pivot and put in your calendar . . . eat lunch. That may seem simple, yet in my coaching practice, I hear many of my clients say that they forget to take a lunch break. By the end of the day, they are crabby, tired, and short-tempered. It’s an easy fix to schedule time every day for lunch.

3. Create boundaries and stick to them. These are your personal guideposts for maintaining balance. For example, I created a schedule since I work from home like so many, I have dedicated hours 8 to 1, then a lunch break, and 2 to 6pm. That’s what works for me. Determine what works for you. If you have children, then adjust time for a dinner break, homework, bath time or bedtime stories, and if need be, finish up for an hour later with a hard stop to ensure you get a good night’s sleep. Saying No more often when you know you don’t have the time, renegotiate or you simply don’t want to. When you say no to others, you are saying yes to yourself. These boundaries are for your benefit and those around you. When we practice self-care, we are also teaching others how we want to be treated. So, if we keep going against our own boundaries, guess what, so will others.

4. Begin and end your day with gratitude. There is power in being grateful. It releases those “feel good hormones” immediately making you feel better. Give it a try and adopt an attitude of gratitude and see how quickly your energy changes. It’s like an instant boost that you can do any time of day. I do my best to wake up every morning before getting out of bed and say 3 things that I am grateful for like my hot cup of coffee, or a good night’s sleep, the sun is shining, and I also do the same before I go to sleep. This kick starts my day on a positive note and helps me reflect at the end of the day to focus on what was good about it. Some days are easier than others and there have been a few when I struggled to find one thing much less three. That said, over time, I’ve noticed a difference in my overall mood. Being genuinely grateful for what you have rather than what you don’t helps you to restore your energy, lower stress levels and recover from burnout. And you can do this whenever you want, whether you are feeling down, stressed or in need of a boost.

5. Be Brave — ask for help or support, whether from a friend, manager, coach, therapist, or counselor. The idea that asking for help is a sign of weakness is simply not true. Asking for help is a sign of strength, vulnerability and, in my opinion, an act of courage. It reminds us that we are human, and we need each other for different reasons. Be brave, reach out today. Create a small support squad that you can count on, that uplifts you, is kind, caring and helps you recover. And remember to be a gracious receiver along the way. For example, when someone makes a meal for you or your family, reminds you to slow down, or encourages you to take a walk or do some gardening. Simply say thank you. Your support squad are your positive cheerleaders helping you get through this time. They are there to remind you that you deserve to rest or do things that restore you. By the way, allowing others to give to you is a gift to them. Another good reason to reach out.

Think about how you would treat a friend or loved one who was feeling like you. Most likely, you would be gentle, caring, and kind, so do the same for yourself as you recuperate. If you had a broken leg, you wouldn’t get up and run a marathon, right? Burnout is the same. It takes a toll on your body and mind; the difference is with a broken leg, you can see the cast, and with burnout, you can’t see a cast, and no one else can either. Don’t listen to your inner critic who wants you to get up and go. That makes it harder to slow down, rest, and relax so you can recharge your energy levels. Remember to be self-compassionate as you create a practice of taking better care of yourself.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Be kind, caring, and don’t push. Everyone does it differently and goes at their own pace. What works for you might not work for your loved one, friend, or colleague. Ask the person what they need or how you can help rather than assuming.

Also, no one wants or needs a person who is going to be blaming, judgmental, or critical when recuperating. Burnout takes time to recover from, so be patient with your friend or loved one and give them space to relax, reset, and rejuvenate. Be sure to show compassion, encouragement, and support.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

There is a lot that employers can do to help employees recover from burnout. Start by creating policies and a culture of health and wellness that help to prevent burnout going forward.

Provide resources like Headspace or Calm apps that they can use for free. Bring in trainers or speakers to teach how to prevent burnout. It’s a big opportunity for employers to rethink how work gets done and the pressure we put on people. Also, allow flex time or more PTO. Provide support if someone on the team gets into burnout mode and don’t stigmatize it. Employers need to ensure they are aware that burnout is real and that it takes time to recover.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

So true. Companies need to acknowledge the reality of the pandemic and its effects on their employees. Include what to do about employees who are still working from home and may not be going back into an office anytime soon.

Here are a few ways to increase awareness and shift the culture to one that supports mental wellbeing.

Start by creating a wellness task force.

Discuss and research how to create a healthier work environment

Conduct a survey to determine what resources and support employees need

Provide opportunities to create an open dialogue about burnout, so it isn’t a stigma

Design new policies to include a hybrid approach going forward

Create a support system when employees have burnout, so they don’t feel like an outcast or that they’re being judged

Provide results from the task force to employees, so they know how the company is changing or responding to the issue

Provide a list of resources that are accessible to employees

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

A few of the most common mistakes:

Not acknowledging the totality of the physical, mental, and emotional toll of being in burnout Not allowing the time it takes for a person to fully recover from it Not giving the person the professional support and stress-reduction tips, tools, and strategies so they can build an effective self-care practice to prevent burnout, a practice that is sustainable over the long term.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Spread more joy! Life has become more challenging, more stressful, and more divisive. We forget that we are all human beings. How fantastic it would be to bring more joy into your world. In my ideal world, it would be amazing as a society and culture if we celebrated and cheered each other on rather than tore each other down. Imagine taking time each day to purposefully look for the “joy-gems” in your life. Those are the little things we often miss or take for granted in our lives; we would have a more fulfilling life.

Sounds simple — in many ways it is. It requires each of us to access our healthy coping strategies or what I call a “self-care toolbox” like taking a deep breath when we need to calm down, being grateful for what we have, taking a walk to boost our energy, pausing before reacting, or slowing down to appreciate the small stuff. These are just a few tools we have available to us and yet often don’t use. We each have a choice and one we need to make to create a better place to live.

What if we could spread joy as quickly as we do hate or negativity; what a different world we would be living in? The good news is that joy is contagious! The more you see and feel it, the more it will show up. Start by looking for what’s good and right in your life. We could create a more joy-filled world!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to meet Gayle King, and I almost had the pleasure many years ago when she had her show. She had asked me to be a guest when she was talking about Stedman Graham’s book, You Can Make It Happen. I had written a letter to Mr. Graham about the power of his book and how it had positively impacted me and my business. Anyway, I was asked to be a guest, and unfortunately, I had a prior commitment with a client that I couldn’t back out of, so I missed the opportunity.

Her interviews are powerful, thought-provoking, and genuine. She is not afraid to ask tough questions or push back when necessary and does so with grace. She is an advocate for women and a voice who is highly respected. I admire her courage, humor, down-to-earth demeanor, how she says what she thinks, and doesn’t apologize for being who she is. She has interviewed some of the most powerful men and women in the world, and I would love to hear about what she has learned along the way. Gayle King is a powerful woman that I would love to meet.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Visit our website energycatalystgroup.com or connect with us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/MBurkeECG

