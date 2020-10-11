26 Things I Have Learned in 26 Years

- Life is too short for people’s bullshit, including my own.
- Being kind is so much more important than being nice.
- No one wishes they had worried more when they look back.
- To allow the unfolding of life, I need to waste some time and make some space.
- I make my choices, but my choices also make me. Always choose wisely and mindfully.
- Take full responsibility for my life, even for things that are out of my control.
- I don’t need other people’s milestones as rulers to measure my own growth. I just need to know where I am going and keep on moving.
- Bucket List > Career Ladder, and in some way, career is part of my bucket list as something I yearn to achieve in my lifetime with passion and perseverance.
- Move and breath through pain, not running away from it.
- The strongest people are also the softest people.
- Friends are the family I choose.
- Make calling your family as necessary as doing laundry and grocery shopping.
- Friends are those who show up for your achievements; true friends are those who continue to show up when your friends don’t.
- Change happens incrementally, day by day and step by step. Short-cut has a price. Always focus on the long-term and take the sustainable approach.
- Leadership is a choice, not a rank.
- People give up power by thinking they don’t have any.
- Be careful when choosing who I surround myself with and who I allow to influence me, and choose by character, values and visions, not age, rank or wealth.
- Things are not always black and white; most of the time they are thousands of shades of grey in between. Always ask “why”? Keep asking “why” to see the bottom of things.
- Sometimes to solve a problem you don’t need to create something new, the solution is simply making sure the problem doesn’t exist in the first place.
- Sleep is a top priority.
- Truth is lived, not taught.
- Facing my own mortality isn’t as scary as I make it be.
- Sunrise and sunset are the most beautiful moments on earth.
- Things I cannot live without: music, art, stories and human connections. Things that nurture me: fresh air, trees, yoga, citrus fruits, all types of greens and plant-based milk.
- We always have a bigger part of nature in us, than nature has a part of us.
- In a technological era, always remember what it means to be human.