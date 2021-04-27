26 Mind-Blowing Psychology Facts That You Never Knew About People

Learning something new about yourself is always interesting and entertaining. And understanding the psychology behind the way we behave, treat others, and express ourselves can be even more appealing.

Today, we have compiled a list of the most surprising psychology facts that can help you better understand yourself and others.

Any friendship that was born in the period between 16 and 28 years of age is more likely to be robust and long lasting. Women generally prefer men with deep husky voices because they seem more confident and not aggressive. The people who give the best advice are usually the ones with the most problems. The smarter the person is, the faster he thinks, and the sloppier his handwriting is. Our emotions don’t affect the way we communicate. In fact, the very opposite is true: the way we communicate has an influence on our mood. The way a person treats restaurant staff reveals a lot about their character. People who have a strong sense of guilt are better at understanding other people’s thoughts and feelings.

