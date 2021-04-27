Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

26 Mind-Blowing Psychology Facts That You Never Knew About People

Learning something new about yourself is always interesting and entertaining. And understanding the psychology behind the way we behave, treat others, and express ourselves can be even more appealing. Today, we  have compiled a list of the most surprising psychology facts that can help you better understand yourself and others. Any friendship that was born […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Learning something new about yourself is always interesting and entertaining. And understanding the psychology behind the way we behave, treat others, and express ourselves can be even more appealing.

Today, we  have compiled a list of the most surprising psychology facts that can help you better understand yourself and others.

  1. Any friendship that was born in the period between 16 and 28 years of age is more likely to be robust and long lasting.
  2. Women generally prefer men with deep husky voices because they seem more confident and not aggressive.
  3. The people who give the best advice are usually the ones with the most problems.
  4. The smarter the person is, the faster he thinks, and the sloppier his handwriting is.
  5. Our emotions don’t affect the way we communicate. In fact, the very opposite is true: the way we communicate has an influence on our mood.
  6. The way a person treats restaurant staff reveals a lot about their character.
  7. People who have a strong sense of guilt are better at understanding other people’s thoughts and feelings.

CONTINUE READING

Tags: psychology, mindfulness, spirituality, self-improvement, happiness, psychology, mindfulness, spirituality, self-improvement, happiness,psychology, mindfulness, spirituality, self-improvement, happiness,psychology, mindfulness, spirituality, self-improvement, happiness,psychology, mindfulness, spirituality, self-improvement, happiness,psychology, mindfulness, spirituality, self-improvement, happiness,psychology, mindfulness, spirituality, self-improvement, happiness,psychology, mindfulness, spirituality, self-improvement, happiness,psychology, mindfulness, spirituality, self-improvement, happiness,psychology, mindfulness, spirituality, self-improvement, happiness,psychology, mindfulness, spirituality, self-improvement, happiness,psychology, mindfulness, spirituality, self-improvement, happiness,psychology, mindfulness, spirituality, self-improvement, happiness,psychology, mindfulness, spirituality, self-improvement, happiness,

    Lily D

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    8 Scientifically-proven Psychological Tricks to Make People Instantly Like You

    by Elizabeth Gilardo
    Community//

    8 Benefits from Studying Psychology

    by Andrew Lancaster
    Community//

    Dr. Lisa S. Larsen: “When you love and understand yourself, relationships can be much easier and fulfilling”

    by Ben Ari

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.