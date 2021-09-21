Hannah Easley of Vanity Beauty Boutique: “Fill your own cup”

Fill your own cup. This is something I preach daily to my clients and believe wholeheartedly. I have to force myself to step back and take my own advice. Do the things you want to do, so you can come back and do the things you have to do with love. Travel, spend time with family, work on personal development, get a spa day, or read a book. Let go of the guilt and recharge.

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Hannah Easley, founder of Vanity Beauty Boutique in Las Vegas.

Hannah Easley is a longtime beauty guru with over nine years of expertise in Las Vegas’ bustling health and wellness scene. The impressive entrepreneur who originally founded her business as Vanity Body Sculpting in 2012 at just the young age of 22, has since expanded her service offerings for an all-encompassing self-care experience for her clients.

Today, Easley’s new full-service holistic spa location located in Village Square (Summerlin) provides an array of luxurious aesthetic options, including micro-current body sculpting, teeth whitening, facials, waxing, zero gravity massages, organic spray tans, infrared sauna treatments, and more. Despite opening in January 2021 during a global pandemic, Vanity Beauty Boutique has opened to rave reviews, which is a true testament to Easley’s resiliency as an entrepreneur and speaks to the overall demand for a relaxing oasis for beauty and wellness during tumultuous times.

Celebrities from around the nation have flocked to Vanity for their renowned body sculpting treatments, which uses electric microcurrents to build and tone muscle, shrink fat and eliminate inches instantly including models, ring girls, Strip performers, adult entertainers, professional bodybuilders, and more. Vanity made a huge splash to more than 3.5 million viewers on TLC’s hit TV show, “90 Day Fiancé,” in September 2020, when starring cast member, Larissa Lima, came to Easley for body sculpting to complete her dramatic full-body makeover transformation.

In her free time, Easley enjoys going to church, reading, doing yoga, traveling and spending time with her three-year-old daughter. A powerful force in the industry, Easley donates service treatments to support local causes close to her heart annually. Dedicated to staying up to date on the latest health and wellness trends, Easley believes in continuous education and is always learning new holistic approaches to achieve outstanding results with her clients’ overall optimal health in mind.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in Las Vegas, NV. From the age of 11, I spent a lot of time volunteering. I loved helping people and making a difference. Growing up, I volunteered at my local community center, and at the hospital where my dad worked. I decided early on that I would work in the medical field. In the middle of my college years, I found I could combine my passion for health and wellness with my passion for the beauty industry. It was then I knew I wouldn’t be able to work for someone else and had to let my entrepreneurial spirit out.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Every moment has a choice, every choice comes with prices and benefits”

Often, we become victims of the things that happen to us. We hand our power over to situations, people, or our past. The experience that happens to me, would have a completely different impact on someone else. I get to CHOOSE how it affects me. If I decide to live in resentment, shame, or guilt, it’s not going to help me move forward. When I take that power back and instead choose love, forgiveness, and self-worth, my mind and body are in alignment to move forward and accomplish the best in life.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

It’s difficult to pick just one. “The Four Agreements” by Don Miguel Ruiz is a great start to revealing self-limiting beliefs. It’s a very short and easy book to read, but it’s full of wisdom. Becoming aware is the square one to beginning to make small, positive changes in life.

When it comes to business, “Think and Grow Rich” by Napoleon Hill is exceptional. Napoleon Hill studied what the successful person did that was different from what the average person did. It was eye-opening to be able to dive into these principles and apply them to business. A lot of them were reinforcements from things I’ve already learned from life or other training. It really helped me see it all in one place. Learning to think in a new way can and will change your outcomes. He’s able to explain how that happens and why.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

I started my business in 2012. I stayed small for a very long time. I was renting an office space inside a high-end salon. I loved what I did, but there was only so much growth I could do by myself. I created a wonderful, thriving job for myself for 9 years. Then, I started really thinking like an entrepreneur. I had dreams of opening my own spa previously, it always seemed it was so far away. There was always an excuse not to start. January 2020, I told myself I was ready to take it to the next level… then we were completely shut down because of the pandemic.

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

We were able to re-open during phase 2 in Nevada. After quarantine forced my dreams and momentum to go on hold, it just fueled my motivation, even more, to keep going. I was presented with the perfect location to expand and start the process of creating my vision. I dove all in and to be honest, I had people telling me this was the craziest thing I could be doing in the middle of a pandemic. I had to push through the doubts and just have even more faith in myself. A leader cannot stay in the past, reliving old methods, nor be so much a visionary where they are so far out in the future, both are important to balance, but a leader needs to stay in the present so when there is a problem, they are present to pivot in the direction needed. I followed my intuition and it’s been the best decision I’ve made.

Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path?

I can remember the exact moment. My friend, and successful business owner, Lauren came to see me for a body sculpting treatment. She loved the treatments and saw the potential of what I could be doing. I told her about my vision for what I thought was the far-out future. She had expanded her business and grew out of her old studio and told me it was available for lease and gave me the number to call. I went the very same day to see it and decided on the spot that it would be mine and now it’s the current home for Vanity Beauty Boutique.

How are things going with this new initiative?

Part of being an entrepreneur is following my intuition and living in my truth. That alone comes with the liberation that I’m proud to own. It’s wonderful to see clients loving the concept of this new venture, but that doesn’t mean it’s been a cakewalk. Being that we are in a pandemic, we’ve had to be innovative with gaining new clients. Celebration events have also been done very carefully. With social distancing in mind, we were still able to have our ribbon cutting hosted by the city councilwoman and our Grand Opening party hosted by “90 Day Fiancé” star, Jess Caroline.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mom has always been my biggest cheerleader. She never questions why I’m making my next crazy steps, instead, she’s always finding a way to be able to support me. When I was pregnant and single, my mom and stepdad welcomed me home for as long as I needed. My mom has been a superstar, helping this single mom. When they say it takes a village, it really does.

Raising my beautiful daughter, Madelyn has been the greatest joy. My dreams and aspirations that I had tucked away, suddenly all came flooding back up. Looking at her face, gave me the courage to follow my gut. I’m creating a beautiful life for us and want to be an example for her to live her most authentic life.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

Planning our grand opening, which was in the middle of the pandemic, was definitely stimulating. My publicist, Lindsay Feldman, of BrandBomb Marketing, orchestrated a ribbon cutting with our local councilwoman right when we initially opened, but I of course wanted a formal grand opening to get everyone excited, so a few months in Lindsay secured Jess Caroline from the popular show, “90 Day Fiancé” to host our event. This was a great tie-in since I had been on the show. Jess is so sweet and it was wonderful to have her. Unfortunately, there was some background drama and jealously coming from other reality stars. There were threats, and social media bashing happening all the way until the day of the event. We took action to keep everything as safe as possible with extra security. It was a whirlwind to be caught in the middle!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Think outside the box. This is more than just a cliche. Business doesn’t follow a neatly laid out plan. When a difficult situation comes up, it’s important to look at it from multiple perspectives to find the best solution. Having the guts to open your doors does not mean you are immediately flooded with business. It takes some time to build a brand, implement some grassroots marketing and I’d highly recommend hiring out for your PR. The importance of innovation. For a long time, I was stuck on just one way of doing things. Listen to your clients! The whole reason we were able to grow is by expanding our services based on demand. Fill your own cup. This is something I preach daily to my clients and believe wholeheartedly. I have to force myself to step back and take my own advice. Do the things you want to do, so you can come back and do the things you have to do with love. Travel, spend time with family, work on personal development, get a spa day, or read a book. Let go of the guilt and recharge. Networking. There’s something powerful that comes from supporting other business owners in the community. As a woman-owned, small business, I know the struggles. Aligning yourself with like-minded people can help strengthen your intentions. It’s also a wonderful feeling when you can start sending referrals around and having your clients able to join a family.

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

These stresses were one of the inspirations to open Vanity Beauty Boutique. Self-care is more important now than ever. Digging a hole of stress and anxiety will keep you stuck. I’m not saying to ignore the situations that are creating that experience for you, but when you start filling that hole with love, you can come out on top. Centering yourself to clear your head and follow your intuition will lead you to overcome a time that you are perceiving as stressful.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

To encourage you to take care of yourself first. There’s a reason they have to announce on airplanes to put your oxygen mask on first in case of emergency, we will instinctively help our loved ones first. We do this in life, we have to the “best” for everyone around us, neglecting our oxygen mask. Imagine how much better we get to be for our loved ones when we can breathe too. Dare to be vain. It’s ok to take time for yourself.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Michael E Gerber. His book “The E-Myth” helped me first realize where I was at in my business and that it was time to take it to the next level. Lunch and a coaching session with him would blow my mind!

How can our readers follow you online?

facebook.com/VanityBeautyBoutique

Instagram @vanitybeautylv

VanityBB.com

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!