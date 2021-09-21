Corey Blake of Round Table Companies: “Know what you want with your book”

Know what you want with your book: If you don’t know what you want, how do you possibly know if you’ve achieved it? With “The Story Hero,” the first 100 people to go through our program have had such a transformative experience that I know it works. So now, I want to scale our direct impact to tens of thousands of people so we can continue learning and even impact millions of lives down the road. My belief is that this program and accompanying book will be the thing I do in my life that contributes most to society.

As a part of our series about “How You Can Grow Your Business or Brand by Writing a Book,” I had the pleasure of interviewing Corey Blake.

Corey Blake is the founder and CEO of Round Table Companies, creator of The Story Hero, and publisher of Conscious Capitalism Press. He has been featured on the cover of The Wall Street Journal, and his work in storytelling has appeared in The New York Times, USA Today, Inc. Magazine, Forbes, and Wired. Corey has spent more than a decade guiding CEOs, founders, and thought leaders to build storytelling ecosystems around their brands. He is also the creator of the Vulnerability Wall and the Vulnerability is Sexy card game. His documentary of the same name won 2017 Addy and Hermes awards for branded content, and his recent animated short for Payactiv, “We Heard You,” has been viewed over 2.5 million times. Corey travels around the country delivering keynotes and facilitating storytelling workshops for organizations of all sizes.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share a story about what motivated you to become an expert in the particular area that you are writing about?

Before starting Round Table Companies, I lived in Los Angeles. My introduction into storytelling was as an actor, plus some film and television work that I loved — until I didn’t anymore. I was getting married and needed to find something more stable that brought me joy, so I started looking for work as a writer. I believed that everything I was doing from a storytelling angle began with the written word, so I started Round Table Companies to be a conduit between professionals and artists to help them exceed each other’s expectations.

Shortly into my career, Robert Renteria hired me to help him write his book, which became “From The Barrio to the Board Room.” We worked on the book for about two years. I also helped him package and publish it, and I had to learn through that process.

After it was published, Robert got a phone call from a mother in the community crying. She said, “Where have you been?” Robert’s book was about helping kids get out of gangs and get back in school. This book’s impact on the community was so monumental that I became obsessed with using books as a vehicle to create impact and change lives. Book publishing became the space that I committed to in my career to help make a difference.

Can you share a pivotal story that shaped the course of your career?

In 2009, I asked our creative director, “What are we not doing that you would love for us to do?” He said, “Get us into comic books.” I was not a kid who grew up with comic books (other than the occasional “Archie” comic), but I searched for a way to accomplish this project. I came across a former venture capitalist who had the idea to turn bestselling business books into comic books. He had no expertise in storytelling, building comic books, or publishing. Therefore, we partnered with him and his company to create SmarterComics.

We pushed ourselves to grow through this process in a way that we hadn’t before, which forced me to figure out how to secure more financing for media coverage. This project was a fantastic lesson for us because it allowed us to learn about book distribution, which is a very broken process. At the time, we were not profitable on book sales, but we doubled the size of our business through services from the attention created and the credibility offered. It pushed our system tremendously and taught us that where we excel is bringing creativity to traditional ways of talking about business concepts.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Are you working on any new writing projects?

The current project that I am most proud of is a course we created called The Story Hero. We partnered with Publishing Concepts, which has spent countless years collecting alumni information to create books for institutions of all kinds. We partnered with PCI because it wanted to create a different project for its clientele that involved collecting alumni stories. The problem was that its current agents did not specialize in storytelling, so we started training them. I couldn’t travel out there for in-person training during COVID-19, so we developed a 14-week course called The Story Hero. I love this project so much, and the impact that we see it has on PCI’s business and the lives of its employees is so powerful.

Thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. Can you please tell us a bit about your book? Can you please share a specific passage or story that illustrates the main theme of your book?

We launched my book, “Jump: Creativity Lessons from 9000 Feet,” in 2012. The book takes folks through my journey as a business owner, and a lot of its content is rather vulnerable. The book discusses the things we don’t do well until we learn how to be more trustworthy business owners.

I have an entire chapter in the book about how I learned that good intention are not enough — and that I actually have to back that up with good behavior. I also have chapters about my naïveté and inner pain; as business owners, we often go through so many personal struggles to understand who we are and how we relate to the business. Besides that, I shared my issues with boundaries and how they got me in trouble.

Ultimately, the book is a pathway to my transformation. It shares my hero’s journey and my struggles through all the lessons I needed to understand to become somebody who employees wanted to work for, and somebody who clients wanted to work with the majority of the time (as opposed to some of the time). The last chapter covers “From the Barrio to the Board Room” and its transformational story, as that book impacted me deeply. It forced me to look at who I was so that I could be a better human being.

I have some tremendous endorsements on the book that I’m super proud of, including Chip Conley, founder of Joie de Vivre Hospitality, and Tony Hsieh, former CEO of Zappos.com.

You are a successful author and thought leader. Which three character traits do you feel were most instrumental to your success when launching your book? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1. Willingness to own my ‘shadow side.’

I have a strong willingness to own my shadow side. For example, I have issues around money, which has embedded itself in my family’s culture for years. I also have a shadow side around boundaries — particularly around being a Jewish son and feeling like a martyr at times. I have blame issues where it’s the first thing I default to when I’m upset.

Overall, there are parts of my personality that contribute to me acting like a real asshole. My willingness to take a good look at them and understand them without judgment (but to shine light and love on them and to confront them) has made me a kinder human being who more people want to be around.

2. Fascination with people and their motivations.

My fascination with people and their motivations comes from my acting career and my work as a story guide. I love understanding how someone got to the point where I can ask, “What were the three things that happened that led them to a point where they believed this was the appropriate outcome?” I do so without judgment, as it’s a practice of fascination and curiosity.

3. Being a truth-teller.

I say “truth” with a lowercase T and not a capital T. I don’t know the capital T truth, but I know my truth. I’m willing to share it, and I’m willing to share it from my standpoint and experience — not my perspective around why someone else is right or wrong. I work with various high-level people (such as CEOs running large companies or thought leaders) to help them articulate their personal story and their brand. I will share my understanding of how they articulate themselves and their brand in a way where I’m also offering them an opportunity to align their story differently if they don’t like what they’re hearing. We need more truth-tellers who can be a voice of reason when no one else will share important things for us to hear. I play that role, and it’s one of those key traits that helps my projects, books, and business be successful.

In my work, I have found that writing a book can be a great way to grow a brand. Can you share some stories or examples from your own experience about how you helped your own business or brand grow by writing a book? What was the “before and after picture?” What were things like before, and how did things change after the book?

The experience of writing the book itself involved becoming more whole. In each chapter, I write vulnerably about an experience that I had. It was important for me to have integrity when sharing what occurred. So in writing it, I had to force myself to take ownership of what happened each step of the way. As an intuitive blamer, I like to find reasons why other people are an obstacle to my intentions. In this case, I really wanted to own what had occurred at every stage. Before I put the book out, I made sure to share chapters with each client I mentioned and ask for their feedback. I was often telling stories that were tough to tell, but I kept my integrity. By sharing those stories, I opened up about tough aspects regarding my own family, like my relationship with my mother. I went to my mom, and I asked her to read it and give me her thoughts before I put it out. And we ended up having a really profound conversation that helped me in my life and helped me heal in some ways. Hopefully, it helped her heal, too.

All in all, the process forced me to take ownership of how I had behaved in the world. Because that’s also something we do in our storytelling endeavors with clients, our process can be very transformative. It was important for me to also have this kind of experience with the book to demonstrate certain things to clients: this is the type of company that we are, this is the kind of work that we do, this is the level of depth at which we’re willing to be vulnerable in that process.

One of the aspects of transformation that we don’t talk about too much is that those around us are invested in our consistency and not our change. When we know what we can expect out of those around us, we feel safer. And as a result, people can push back against those who change without realizing it and without any bad intention. In my case, that happened. My desire to put out a book called “Failure Parties” scared other people and sparked fear over what that project could become. I changed the title to “Jump.” To this day, I think that title has far less gravity to it.

So I dealt with not getting a tremendous reception to the book. That was for many reasons, but certainly, the title and the cover were another one. I had to live through that to better understand how we needed to advocate for our clients as the people around them got nervous — after all, they were putting out something that others might have uncertain responses to. The value of being in the experience where I didn’t get the outcome that I wanted helped our company become a far better advocate for people going through that experience.

If a friend came to you and said, “I’m considering writing a book, but I’m on the fence if it is worth the effort and expense,” what would you answer? Can you explain how writing a book in particular, and thought leadership in general, can create lucrative opportunities and help a business or brand grow?

I’d say that’s a good place to be. I want somebody to be extremely considerate in their thinking. If you’re approaching your book from the standpoint of: “I think I know what I want, and I just need someone to execute on it,” you’re missing a grand opportunity.

That opportunity is transformation. If you want people to change through the process of reading your book, you better be willing to change in the process of writing it. If you don’t change, you’re just regurgitating stuff you tell around the dinner table already. This transformation is where a book is so invaluable because it’s an opportunity to help advance your understanding of what you do in the world and the impact that you have. It’s the next iteration of what it is that you are manifesting through your work and through your purpose.

How you approach your book is an opportunity for you to amplify your message. If you look at it just from the standpoint of the effort and expense only being justified by how many books are sold, I think you totally lose the value of the opportunity. Instead, you can look at it as going on a journey where you’re forced to be reflective about how you do business, why you do it that way, why you think what you think, where all that comes from, and why it’s important to the people that you want to be in service to. Our process can take a year (and sometimes even longer), so you grow monumentally when you’re forced into that reflective state for so long.

Putting out a book is also an opportunity to create a pinnacle moment in time when it launches. As business owners, we want to be creating pinnacle opportunities that help us meet the world in a new way and create a collision between what people knew about us before and what people will think about us next. We want them to see our growth. As human beings, we don’t see each other’s growth incrementally. But when we show up in profoundly new ways, we force people to rewrite their understanding of us. And that’s when putting out a book that you’ve really poured yourself into can have a dramatic impact.

What are the things that you wish you knew about promoting a book before you started? What did you learn the hard way? Can you share some stories about that which other aspiring writers can learn from?

It’s an opportunity to create a new understanding of who you are in the world. Particularly if you’ve gone through a transformative journey and you care about the product or if you’re nervous about putting it out there. That’s a good sign that you’ve done something worthwhile.

There are so many different opportunities to promote a book. You can hire a PR company to help you promote it. You can create a book club and an entire book club PDF that you give away for free. You can send free copies to reviewers and people in your network. You can create social media campaigns and ask everyone in your network to help promote them. Those are the standard things. But where you really have an opportunity is to identify the through-line of your book. Ultimately, what is your book about? Why are you putting it out? How do you want it to change people? How do you want people to be nourished by your book? Find that through-line and the impact you want to have. Then, get creative to drive attention toward that theme.

For example, when we recognized that writing a book was a very vulnerable experience for our clients, we realized that how vulnerable they were willing to get at the beginning was very different from how vulnerable they’d get in the third month. At six months, they started telling us stuff they had never told their spouse. And in the ninth month, they tell us things they had never said out loud to themselves. So we recognized we had to create a safe space for people to get more and more comfortable; they could say the things that needed to be said and get into the book.

We were able to take that process and ask this question: “If this vulnerable environment is something that we’re really good at creating, what are different ways that we can create that experience for people that don’t cost as much money and don’t take as much time?” Our answer led to the creation of vulnerability walls, or art installations where we invite people to make anonymous vulnerable contributions that they put into a box. Then, our artists draw versions of what’s been shared on those cards live, and later, people come back and see something that they’ve shared that they feel vulnerable about. It’s turned into a piece of art that’s now staring back at them. We created an experience where people got to share something vulnerable and see it reflected back to them as beauty. It’s the same thing that we do when we help someone write a book; we just do that over the course of a year as opposed to a single event.

After we did our vulnerability walls (which cost 10,000 dollars and up), we asked how we could do this for less. And that’s when we came up with our game that people can buy for 49 dollars. Now, they can have a similar experience at a lower cost.

That’s the kind of marketing you want to have if you want people to read that book. Create marketing that in 30 seconds or a minute does what your book is going to do for people on a smaller scale. When they start getting into the book, they’ll see that if they loved the marketing and the book and everything meets their expectations, they’re going to talk about it because they were impacted by it. And then they will become your marketing force.

Based on your experience, which promotional elements would you recommend to an author to cover on their own, and when would you recommend engaging an expert?

Cover on your own what you’re an expert at. Other than that, hire additional experts. That’s not always plausible because you have to consider budget, time, and your network. However, because your book launch is a pinnacle moment, you want to put your all into it.

Of course, that’s dependent upon infinite factors. You’ve got to hire people who are aligned to you — people who will do what they say they’re going to do at the price they quote.

PR is a common marketing tactic for books. Use a PR firm when you’ve got an amazing hook. If you don’t have an amazing hook, a PR company is going to put you through their machine and spend a lot of your money without generating dramatic results. In my experience, you’ve got a tremendous hook when you throw out that single sentence and people turn their heads and get excited. Adding the machine of a PR company to that is a phenomenal investment. In the absence of that hook, it’s a total waste of money.

The quality of your marketing — what you share about your book — is what people are going to think about the quality of your book. If your marketing is mediocre, expect people to assume your book is mediocre. If your marketing is tremendous, they’re going to make an assumption that your book is tremendous.

Wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your own experience and success, what are the five things an author needs to know to successfully promote and market a book? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

I’ll use my next book, “The Story Hero,” as an example for each of these five items:

Know what you stand for: I stand for the intersection of love and vulnerability.

I stand for the intersection of love and vulnerability. Know your audience: It’s not everyone. Your audience includes those who need your book most right now. For “The Story Hero,” my audience is people who are struggling with their own sense of identity. People who are searching for their purpose and who know who they are, but struggle to share their beauty with those who need to see it.

It’s not everyone. Your audience includes those who need your book most right now. For “The Story Hero,” my audience is people who are struggling with their own sense of identity. People who are searching for their purpose and who know who they are, but struggle to share their beauty with those who need to see it. Know the ways your book is going to change lives: “The Story Hero” invites readers into their own heroic nature. It gives them the confidence of knowing that their vulnerability is their strength. And it helps them find the language that will show others what is most brilliant about them.

“The Story Hero” invites readers into their own heroic nature. It gives them the confidence of knowing that their vulnerability is their strength. And it helps them find the language that will show others what is most brilliant about them. Know what you want with your book: If you don’t know what you want, how do you possibly know if you’ve achieved it? With “The Story Hero,” the first 100 people to go through our program have had such a transformative experience that I know it works. So now, I want to scale our direct impact to tens of thousands of people so we can continue learning and even impact millions of lives down the road. My belief is that this program and accompanying book will be the thing I do in my life that contributes most to society.

If you don’t know what you want, how do you possibly know if you’ve achieved it? With “The Story Hero,” the first 100 people to go through our program have had such a transformative experience that I know it works. So now, I want to scale our direct impact to tens of thousands of people so we can continue learning and even impact millions of lives down the road. My belief is that this program and accompanying book will be the thing I do in my life that contributes most to society. Know that how you deliver your message matters as much as the message itself: Use creativity as entertainment so you make people come alive. And while their hearts are open, trust that they will let in all you have to teach them. Know that when you open hearts, minds follow.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in business, VC funding, sports, and entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the U.S., with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

What I would give to have had lunch with Harold Clurman when he was alive. He’s been my hero for going on 30 years. He was the founder of the Group Theatre in New York City in the 1930s. Group Theatre went on to become the origins of Broadway, and eventually Hollywood as we know it. He was somebody who brought talented people together to use art that spoke to the moment of the day. And he was a profound and animated character who loved life fully and loved inspiring people.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/coblake/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/rtcompanies

Blog: https://www.roundtablecompanies.com/how-to

The Story Hero: http://www.thestoryhero.com/

Thank you for these excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent. We wish you continued success with your book promotion and growing your brand.