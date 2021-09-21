Eimantas Sabaliauskas of Nord Security & Tesonet: “Trust in people”

Trust in people. Surround yourself with the best people and invest everything you can in nurturing them and maintaining your own distinct culture and vibe. When you scale up, you’ll find that sustaining that culture becomes more challenging but even more critical. At some point, you should experience a temporary leap of faith in trusting your employees. Whether it’s granting them more liberties or something else, that feeling is a necessary step in building a trustworthy synergy in your company.

As part of our interview series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Eimantas Sabaliauskas.

Eimantas is a Co-Founder of Nord Security, a family of market-leading cybersecurity tools for private and business use. Passionate about technology, AI application, and longevity topics, Eimantas is dedicated to strengthening the startup ecosystem and has solid experience in being an angel investor to several tech companies.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

After I finished studying computer science at university, I started working for an advertising agency. At the time, they had already developed a startup for digital advertising tech and later launched another one. So, early on, I had several great opportunities: to go through all the stages of creating and owning a digital product, develop my programming and marketing skills, and acquire a sense of leadership and delegation.

But the true catalyst for everything we did, and what later became Nord Security’s family of products, was the early IRC chats with my friend and co-founder Tom Okman. Talks and our shared vision about business, the future, and technology moved from virtual chats to live discussions in our parents’ homes, and we understood that we would create things together. At the time, we just didn’t know what they were.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

We tried 34 different ideas, prototypes, and products before finally finding a successful one. Of course, now it is just an entertaining fact presented in the Vilnius Museum of Startups, but it certainly didn’t seem like an amusing matter back then. One of the earliest hard lessons we learned was developing a video game for publisher Electronic Arts (EA).

The core concept of our first game was simple, but the technical execution was complex enough. To give you an idea, it was similar to the Ingress gameplay, just preceding it by five years. So, we presented that prototype to EA, and they rejected it, offering us to make something along the lines of “Candy Crush.” We thought, alright, why not go all-in on this approach? And we spent almost all our savings and two years developing it. EA released it in Canada and Australia but ultimately said that there are better games already in the line, and we can take it back and try distributing it ourselves.

That taught us one of the cornerstone principles that we still live by at Nord Security — pivoting should be done quickly. If you are doing something and it starts to look like you are beating a dead horse, do not hesitate to stop and start doing something completely different. Would we be a video game studio now if EA had said yes? Maybe. But then we wouldn’t have created the fastest and most popular VPN on the planet.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

During the initial stage of Tesonet, there was a lot of running on fumes — hiring people, working at several jobs to pay for those people, testing out ideas, and having virtually no free time for ourselves. At some point, we talked among the core team that, yes, we work hard now, but if this succeeds and takes off, we will be free to do nothing. The irony is that it did succeed, and it did take off, yet we all still work as hard as ever.

The most challenging part might be the unknown phase, when you don’t even have a clear vision of what you are trying to achieve or where you want to go. Circumstances will test you through all the stages of your venture, but when you have something tangible, it just clicks, and you will push through anything to see it grow. Parents and startup founders are quite similar in that aspect.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Currently, we are one of the leaders in the VPN market, with 15 million internet users worldwide. Of course, the global pandemic was a complex challenge, primarily for our company’s inner culture. Still, the new reality of remote work paved the way for the increased demand for our Nord Security business solutions.

For example, NordVPN Teams, our business-orientated VPN product, saw a 165% usage spike and almost a 600% increase in sales overall during the pandemic. We now count more than 13,000 enterprise customers who saw that VPNs are an easily implemented solution for the growing problem of cyber threats.

In the onboarding info packets for our new colleagues, one of the first things our fresh family members see is the bolded words that only 10% difference in effort is the difference between great and freaking amazing results. We all live by these words, which frustrates our business partners to no end because of all the hustling they have to endure. But that allows us to be a few steps ahead of the competition.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Well, definitely not a mistake, but an entertaining situation happened back when we had much fewer people than we do now. We started a lovely little tradition of having breakfast with newly hired people. During those, Tom and I would discuss the vision we have with our new colleagues and have an overall informal chat. We would usually end it by saying that we are dedicated to all our people’s well-being and comfort, so, if anything was bugging them, they could reach out directly to us without hesitation. One late night, our customer success worker noticed that there was no milk left in one of the kitchens during his night shift. So, of course, he texted the co-founders about it. It might have been the most extravagant way of delivering one carton of milk, but our dear colleague received it from the company’s founders that same night.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

The talent pool and the team we assembled is the thing that is probably unmatched in our industry, and not only in the strict sense of team members being the best experts in their fields. They are also rebels and changemakers, unafraid to challenge established norms. We seek out people who wouldn’t be stopped by concerns that something is impossible or that nobody does it that way. It’s what drives us forward and allows us to push the envelope in technological improvements.

Until about the first 100 people, the other co-founder Tom Okman and I would interview each potential new member ourselves. As a result, we developed a keen eye to notice even the slightest details on whether the person in front of us will be a great addition to us and, more importantly, whether they will fit our company’s culture. Of course, not all of them did. But even in those cases, we spent a considerable amount of time talking about our vision, goals, and the culture we were trying to nurture.

That had an effect: people who didn’t join us still spread the good word about our company, so the interest in us grew exponentially. After several waves of significant expansions, it quickly became a logistically tricky thing, so we have now confined ourselves to recurrent collective newbie breakfasts.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

You will definitely want to do all the things that meet your eye. But, without any doubt, you will not have enough hours in a day to do everything. So, the first thing is to learn to set your priorities. It will not happen overnight, though. If you are genuinely devoted to your business, it will be hard to balance out time. For example, to this day, we have a running joke that, in the whole day, there is probably just a three-hour window when neither Tom nor I are online.

The other important thing is to keep the flow of inspiration. Knock on the doors of industry leaders, get yourself invited to meetings with the founders or executives of leading companies, seek them out in conferences, or message them directly. Essentially, learn from the best because there is a high chance that they already tried several things and found solutions to every struggle you are facing now.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

There have been many people who helped me grow and push ahead, probably too many to mention everyone, and I do feel grateful to each of them. But, of course, there were a few brightest guiding stars in my journey, who supported my decisions when it mattered the most. Tom Okman, a fellow co-founder and long-time friend, provides daily inspirations of endurance, vision, and leadership. My parents and family deserve a separate mention for backing me throughout the years. And, most importantly, my wife Toma, a marketing master and a true example of professionalism and drive. Her efforts to overcome any challenges or obstacles inspire not only me but all the females in the tech industry.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

One of our products, NordVPN, was born out of the idea that the internet should be free from surveillance and censorship and that it should be accessible to all. All of our products are working towards this goal in one way or another.

We work with nonprofits that fight for online freedom, human rights, and education across the globe. Some of our key partners are AccessNow, Amnesty International, Internet Freedom Festival, Open Rights Group, Linux Professional Institute. We also supported those directly affected by the pandemic — educational institutions, nonprofits, and others in need.

I also take part in strengthening the local startup ecosystem by giving my knowledge, experience, and insights back to the community.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Your start might not be a smooth ride. Don’t rely on your gut feeling. Until you find your market niche and have a minimum viable product or first paying clients, a million things you were not expecting could happen. In those moments, the urge to go with your gut is strong. But we now have the luxury of a multitude of data points that can help us make objectively informed decisions. Instead of failing, pivot. And do so quickly. Before deciding to focus on cybersecurity solutions, we tried 34 different ideas and projects. At some point, we were video game makers. We could have saved a lot of money, energy, and time if we had pivoted in time. So, don’t attach yourself to sinking ideas, because the next one could be even greater. 10% extra effort could be the difference between #1 and #2 place in the market. In the early stages of your startup, it is vital to try every option. For example, don’t settle on unanswered emails or calls. Instead, find shared connections and recruit them to help get your foot in the door. At some point, you might tire your partners, but you’ll get the results. We call it being politely assertive. Your best specialist might not be the best leader. Of course, it’s great to have the best specialists in a particular field. But inspiring and motivating a team of experts is a whole different game. So, instead of going the easy route and awarding your star experts with managerial positions, try to find other ways to motivate them. It will help your growth in the long term. Trust in people. Surround yourself with the best people and invest everything you can in nurturing them and maintaining your own distinct culture and vibe. When you scale up, you’ll find that sustaining that culture becomes more challenging but even more critical. At some point, you should experience a temporary leap of faith in trusting your employees. Whether it’s granting them more liberties or something else, that feeling is a necessary step in building a trustworthy synergy in your company.

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

I think it all boils down to the type of motivation that drives you forward. Let’s say you operate on reward-driven reasons, and your energy is bound to external factors, like founding a company to become influential or wealthy. The moment things start to get rough, it might become hard to push forward. However, in long-term projects, especially in the startup ecosystem, people are far more likely to succeed if they are motivated by intrinsic motivations, with no apparent external rewards. In other words, if you love doing what you do, showing up to work every day and overcoming challenges will be easier.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

One of the more significant interests for me personally is the science and innovation behind longevity, a notion that the process of aging is less about the natural part of life and more about it being a disease we could treat. Of course, longevity nowadays is far from being a new movement: by various estimates, the global longevity economy could grow to achieve 27 trillion dollars in 2026. Nevertheless, the deep-rooted beliefs about aging and the overall acceptance of it as an inevitable force, despite rapid progress in medical and scientific communities, still prevails. And this is something we should tackle without delay.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I would kindly invite them to follow Nord Security news or catch me on LinkedIn.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!