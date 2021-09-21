Michelle Mekky of Mekky Media Relations: “Be prepared to work harder in the beginning than you’ve ever worked”

Be prepared to work harder in the beginning than you’ve ever worked. For the first two years, I only slept a few hours a night and my stress was off the charts. It was a challenging time, to say the least. But as the company grew and I could bring in trustworthy help, I was able to let go just a bit and take some time for myself. I feel that those sacrifices in the early years were worth it, now that I see the successful and still growing company I have built

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Michelle Mekky.

Michelle Mekky is a veteran, award-winning broadcast journalist and public relations executive who has led high-profile marketing and PR campaigns for some of the nation’s biggest and most innovative brands and businesses. She is founder and president of Mekky Media Relations, Inc., a boutique PR agency that has been widely recognized for its tremendous growth and success in its first four years. The agency has strategically partnered with many leaders in their industries, helping them tell their stories to new audiences to fuel their growth.

Michelle got her start in television news, spending over a decade as a senior producer and news writer for Fox-TV in Chicago. She transitioned from journalism to PR and marketing, working at top agencies and using her insider media knowledge and widespread connections to achieve top-tier coverage for clients ranging from startups to global powerhouses. She launched Mekky Media in 2016, to bring her own brand of PR to the market and deliver powerful publicity, with an emphasis on personal attention and creative storytelling. Mekky Media provides PR strategy, media relations, media training, event promotion, social media strategy and influencer outreach. To learn more visit www.mekkymedia.com.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I was insecure as a teen and really didn’t know what I wanted to do with my life. But, thankfully, I had some inspiring English teachers who encouraged me to join the high school newspaper and cable channel. That was the start of my journey toward discovering my love for storytelling. It was also when I began to learn that I have an ability to work extremely hard if I am passionate about something. I ended up attending Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism, for both my undergraduate degree and Master’s, and that led to my life’s work in media and public relations. I worked for a decade as a senior news producer and news writer for FOX-TV in Chicago and then transitioned into PR. I had gotten to know a lot of PR people while in the news business, and I believed it was a creative field where I could excel. I worked for 10 years at agencies in Chicago, before taking the big leap to start Mekky Media Relations in 2016.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

One of the craziest and most exciting nights in my career was when I booked Mario Lopez as a celebrity host for two back-to-back client events in one night. We had him emcee the Susan G. Komen Chicago Gala, which involved a complicated itinerary of emcee duties and media interviews, then ushered him a few blocks away to a late-night launch party for Mekky Media client Industry, where there were photos opps. and more interviews. My team and I helped design these events and orchestrate Mario’s role, and the logistics we had to coordinate were incredibly complicated and detailed. But we pulled it off. Both clients were so happy about the extra attention that Mario’s star power brought them. I was proud to be able to help them accomplish that.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I had ovarian cancer in 2015. It was thankfully caught early and I made a full recovery. But soon after I returned to work, I lost my job. These two traumatic events really shook my confidence and made it difficult to figure out what my next steps should be. My husband, mom and friends were all encouraging me to do what I most wanted — start my own company. But it took one life-changing conversation with a close family friend and mentor to get me to believe in myself again. She insisted that I’m ready and that the time had come, and she backed up her words by writing me a check. She was Mekky Media Relations’ first and only investor! The fact that she was willing to take a risk on me sparked a new confidence and a belief that I could grow this business and make it a success.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Lack of self confidence holds a lot of women back. It was a major issue for me. Too often, women are not given adequate opportunities in the workplace, and this plays a big role in causing self doubt. We have to address our fears head on and move past them, which is difficult but so rewarding once we’re able to make that progress. But another issue that holds back women founders, I think, is that we already have so much responsibility — we feel like we have to be all things to all people, whether it’s our spouse, children, parents, friends or coworkers. Sometimes even if you have a good idea and the means to start a business, the rest of your responsibilities in life make it too overwhelming. The way around this is to create a support network of people you can lean on for help. If you have a spouse or partner, make sure they’re on the same page, because it’s tough to go it alone. And finally, make sure you’re prepared financially. You will not make money in the beginning, so you need to take time to plan and save. I think addressing these key issues can empower more women to become successful business leaders.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

One reason is that if you have your own company, you will most likely have more control over your life than you have when you’re working for someone else. Don’t get me wrong, starting a business is intense and requires around-the-clock attention. But I have valued the flexibility and the chance to focus on the priorities that mean the most to me. Also, as a busy mom, I have been able to spend more time with my kids and work on my family relationships, and we’re probably closer now than we ever were before. In addition, it’s incredibly fulfilling to start a business, especially when it’s something you’ve long dreamed of accomplishing. All the challenges you encounter are worth it when you can look with pride on what you’ve created, the people and clients you’ve helped, and the opportunities you’ve made for your staff.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

To be a successful founder, you must have insane passion and work ethic and be comfortable taking risks. You must be a visionary and strategic thinker, and also someone who is able to handle rejection. Those who are more suited for a “regular job,” I think, prefer more structure and a calm and stable life. They like to be led and find it stressful when others are depending on them for leadership and direction.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

You need a business idea that’s unique or has a different spin, and it must be an area where you have experience or expertise. You must be able to clearly communicate what this is and why you stand out in a field of competitors. In the case of Mekky Media, I stressed that I was an industry veteran, as well as the creativity and personalized attention that my company would bring to every client. As I said, it is essential that a woman founder is comfortable taking risks. It’s the only way to grow a business. If you always play it safe, your initial investment of time and/or money will not pay off, or it will take a very long time to see results. You must surround yourself with knowledgeable experts who can help you in areas such as finance and law. You can’t do it all alone! I learned this the hard way, and my life and business benefited greatly once I brought on a smart and loyal CFO/COO to manage the money and help me strategize and plan for the future. It’s also important to have a mentor or confidant who can guide you and advise you when things are tough. This should be someone who is not tied to your business — not an employee, client or competitor, but an outsider whom you trust to give good advice when you need it. Be prepared to work harder in the beginning than you’ve ever worked. For the first two years, I only slept a few hours a night and my stress was off the charts. It was a challenging time, to say the least. But as the company grew and I could bring in trustworthy help, I was able to let go just a bit and take some time for myself. I feel that those sacrifices in the early years were worth it, now that I see the successful and still growing company I have built

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I am proud that Mekky Media has partnered with many leading nonprofits that are doing important work in Chicago and nationally. We have told their stories and elevated them so they can have a greater impact in solving some of the world’s big problems. Our nonprofit clients that we love so much have included Komen Chicago, Chicago Scholars, Chicago Lights, Start Early, Devices 4 the Disabled, the Center for Enriched Living, Because Love, Holiday Heroes, IES Abroad, the Muslim American Leadership Alliance and Triage Cancer, which I also serve as a board member. In addition, Mekky Media serves the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, and I’ve been proud to be a spokesperson and share my own cancer journey.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Societally, there is a great need for women to be more supportive of each other. Lately I’ve been saying that I’m removing the word “jealous” from my vocabulary. Too often, we compare ourselves to others, and we have negative feelings about the joys and accomplishments we see on social media. People will post comments like “I’m so jealous.” I know this is something people tend to say, but I think it can serve as a way to pass judgment and hold each other back. Instead, we need to be genuinely supportive and happy for each other. This is much more positive and productive in the long run and helps all of us stand together and overcome our obstacles. In addition to being more conscious about the things we say, women can support women by joining professional organizations and small business groups that provide opportunities for education and mentorship. It’s also important to have good friends who can catch you when you fall. You don’t need a lot of people — just the right ones who will have your back. So the movement I would like to inspire is all about women empowering each other!

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Like so many women around the world, especially here in Chicago, I would say Michelle Obama. She embodies so many of the core values that guide my life and that I have established for my agency: passion, trust, commitment to excellence, teamwork and, most importantly, authenticity. It would be a great honor to be able to meet her and be further inspired by her incredible leadership.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.