Natalie Shaul of Springbig: “Listen”

We really listen to our customers and put them above everything else. When we first started springbig, we asked our customers what features they would want to see and in what capacity. As we grew, we kept this stance and continued to ask for suggestions and listen to our customer concerns and take action. We truly strive to understand the needs of the target market.

As a part of my series about “Lessons From Inspirational Women in STEM and Tech”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Natalie Shaul.

Natalie “Nat” Shaul graduated from Stony Brook University then began working in finance in Manhattan. She then decided to follow her heart and make the switch to a marketing & advertising company creating digital advertisements for the auto industry. From there, Nat moved to South Florida and started with springbig. At the time springbig was offering loyalty and text message marketing to small businesses. In the Fall of 2016, Nat made the push for springbig to pivot to cannabis. Since then, Nat has been the co-founder/head of Marketing for springbig. Nat is also passionate about giving back to her community by running toy and canned food drives every holiday season.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I first graduated from University, I started in finance. However, I quickly learned that finance was not my passion and seeked a more creative path which led me to marketing.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

When we first pivoted to the cannabis industry, we had to essentially start from scratch. This meant trying to reach out to CEOs and decision makers at other cannabis companies. At first, when I couldn’t get much of a response from emailing, I figured it was just because we were a small company starting out. Then, I read an article about how female names have lower open rates than male names. That’s when I decided to change my name (for work) to ‘Nat’ from ‘Natalie.’ It was then that I really started to get responses!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

During our first year, we saw an extreme spike in platform usage on 4/20 and were bewildered as to why. From then on, we learned that we always need hands on deck on 4/20!

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

The hardest part when we were first starting was just how much time a startup needs. At the time, there were five of us doing every task that the company needed. We were working every night, weekend, and holiday. There was no work life balance and that did start to get tough. Despite this, we never thought about giving up because we knew what we were working on was going to help consumers and businesses in this new and exciting industry.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

One of our co-founders, Sam Harris. We first started working together about eight years ago, and when the going got tough, he was always there for me as a shoulder to lean on, to brainstorm ideas, push me to my potential, and eventually became my husband! Without him working the long nights and weekends with me, I don’t think I would have been able to get through the tough times. Once we had to go to three conferences within a two week period all while working full time answering calls, emails, and more. Without Sam, there would be no springbig.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

For me, it’s a little unconventional, but it’s a line from the Eagles song, Take It Easy — “take it easy, don’t let the sound of your own wheels drive you crazy.” Repeating this line to myself whenever I felt anxiety or panic start to swell up really aided in keeping me calm and focused.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. We’d love to learn a bit about your company. What is the pain point that your company is helping to address?

Cannabis businesses have trouble marketing themselves since their avenues for advertising are very limited. We created a platform that allows cannabis dispensaries and brands to connect directly with their consumers via text message, email, and push notifications (with their very own custom app). These businesses are also up against many other dispensaries and brands, making it difficult to ensure that their customers stick with them, so we created the most custom loyalty and rewards program in the industry! Keeping their customers, theirs!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I think the culture of our company and our employees make us stand out. For example we have weekly games, lunch together, yoga, and kitchens full of snacks! This brings the staff closer together and makes work truly fun!

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

​​​​We just released an app, re:source, that can be completely customized for our clients. The app allows our clients to send push notifications to their customers and create a fully customized loyalty program and so much more!

Let’s zoom out a bit and talk in more broad terms. Are you currently satisfied with the status quo regarding women in Tech? What specific changes do you think are needed to change the status quo?

I think that there have been great strides recently with more women entering the tech industry, but I do think that there is more to be done. I think many of the ‘tech giants’ should look within their company and promote women to higher powered positions. I think this would set a great example for young girls growing up.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women in Tech that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts? What would you suggest to address this?

Like I said before, I think it’s a big issue that male names have higher email open rates than female ones. I think that works against women in a tremendous and unfair way.

What would you advise to another tech leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth or sales and “restart their engines”?

The best piece of advice that I can give is to ask both your employees and your clients what they think can be done. Sometimes those that use your product most will have the best advice to give!

In your specific industry what methods have you found to be most effective in order to find and attract the right customers? Can you share any stories or examples?

We really focused on attending conferences and creating a large digital presence. With conferences, it went a long way to see our potential clients face-to-face and show them a demo or take a walk through our platform right there in person.

Based on your experience, can you share 3 or 4 strategies to give your customers the best possible user experience and customer service?

1) Listen to what the client is saying

2) Make sure that what you are working on is needed/wanted

3) Always put your clients first

As you likely know, this HBR article demonstrates that studies have shown that retaining customers can be far more lucrative than finding new ones. Do you use any specific initiatives to limit customer attrition or customer churn? Can you share some of your advice from your experience about how to limit customer churn?

Our tagline is ‘built by, built for dispensaries’ and we truly stand by that. To limit customer churn, we really listen to each and every customer we have. By doing this, we are able to make our platform better for their needs and in turn for the needs of all our customers.

Here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a very successful tech company? Please share a story or an example for each.

1) Listen. We really listen to our customers and put them above everything else. When we first started springbig, we asked our customers what features they would want to see and in what capacity. As we grew, we kept this stance and continued to ask for suggestions and listen to our customer concerns and take action. We truly strive to understand the needs of the target market.

2) Adapting. Being able to adapt to our ever changing market has gone a long way for us. There are constant changes in what our customers are and are not allowed to do for their marketing. The ability to adapt to anything thrown at you is a vital piece in company success; you can sell to them how they want to be sold.

3) Lead. For springbig, we were the first in our industry to provide dispensaries an all in one solution for loyalty, communications, and reporting — all while being integrated with their POS. Being the first to do something that is needed goes a long way in the success of a company.

4) Simplicity. While our solution is robust, it doesn’t take a tech guru to use. We intentionally made our product as easy to use as possible, while still being loaded with every feature our customers could possibly need and want. When we first built springbig, we built it knowing that sometimes the person who is responsible for running the program either does not have the time to deep dive into a platform or may not have the ability to.

5) Sales. We figured out early how we can sell to our customers and how they want to be sold. For example, in our industry, customers did not want to be bothered with cold calls too much, so we focused on speaking with customers at conferences and getting in front of them via marketing efforts like SEO and social media.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Here are the final “meaty” questions of our discussion. You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could, I would aspire to be like Michelle Obama and strive to educate on healthy choices, specifically among children. I would also emphasize childhood cancer and bring more light and education to that issue. I believe that this movement will provide many kids with a better and healthier future.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with Elon Musk. I am very passionate about the environment and keeping it green, so I really love the initiatives he has been working on. I would also love to hear about how he has started and kept numerous successful companies.

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspirational, and we wish you only continued success!