Nicole Systrom of Sutro Energy Group: “Scout for projects yourself”

Nicole Systrom, founder of Sutro Energy Group, partners with philanthropists, investors and entrepreneurs to accelerate high-impact climate and clean technology solutions. With an extensive background in environmental science and a passion for helping entrepreneurs scale breakthrough technologies, Nicole counsels philanthropists and impact investors on how to direct mission-oriented resources toward innovative clean technologies. A valued advisor to founders and funders in clean energy, Nicole has helped channel millions of dollars into the development of technology solutions in recent years.

Nicole’s passion for motivating wealth holders to support clean energy technologies means she is frequently tapped by nonprofits, foundations and family offices for her counsel on their climate-positive programs. As a board member and consultant to Prime Coalition, she helps philanthropists catalyze growth in technology startups that mitigate climate change. As an early advisor to Cyclotron Road, Nicole helped develop program and business strategies, positioning it to effectively support hard-science innovations and entrepreneurs.

In addition to Prime Coalition, she serves on the boards of the Energy Foundation — one of the largest energy and climate philanthropies in the U.S. — and Activate, a fellowship program forging a new path for world-changing innovators (and the successor to Cyclotron Road). Nicole is also a member of the President’s Council at Ceres, a nonprofit focused on sustainability challenges.

Nicole holds a BS in Earth Systems from Stanford University and an MBA/MS in Environment and Resources from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. She lives in the San Francisco Bay Area with her family and golden retriever.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I grew up in the suburbs of Chicago in a little town on the shores of Lake Michigan and loved being outside. My family spent a lot of time in Yosemite National Park in California — a pretty awe-inspiring place — and I think that helped me understand, from an early age, the power and majesty of the planet and nature.

You are currently leading a social impact organization that is making a difference for our planet. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to change in our world today?

Sutro Energy Group is a consultancy I founded in 2014 to accelerate high-impact climate and clean-technology solutions. We focus on three fundamental areas: infrastructure to replace fossil-fuel-based buildings, and equipment with clean, climate-resilient technology and energy systems; innovation to accelerate the development and deployment of clean technologies in all carbon-intensive sectors; and investment to increase the amount and types of capital available to speed this transition.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

My passion for solving the climate challenge started when I was at Stanford University. I took an Intro to Earth Systems class just to fulfill a general science requirement, and I thought it was the coolest thing ever. That led me to major in Earth Systems, an interdisciplinary program in environmental science and policy and economics.

I learned to think about solving environmental problems from a holistic perspective. You can’t just look at the biology of, say, how a forest grows and what it needs to regenerate itself. You also have to consider that people are going to depend on that forest for a living, and we do get some things out of forests that are good for society. From very early on in my academic career, there was that seed planted of don’t just look at the geology. Don’t preserve polar bears for the sake of preserving polar bears. Understand how humanity and society interact with the planet.

By the time I graduated I knew that helping to find and fund solutions to the climate crisis was the problem that I needed to dig into and spend my life on.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest them. We don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “aha moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

Early in my career I spent some time at Terrapass, a social enterprise that works on forest carbon-offset policies. The real “aha moment,” if I had to pick one, took place the day of the House vote on the big climate bill of that era, sponsored by Ed Markey and Henry Waxman. At Terrapass, we projected C-Span onto the wall and watched the vote as a company. It had passed the House, which was incredible. People had been working towards that for 15 years, so the fact that it made it to the floor in the form it did was great. Then it failed in the Senate, and I was devastated. It felt like a huge setback for the movement.

But I think that sparked in me this idea about the benefits of the private sector where you can be nimble and move quickly, and if you have a good enough idea and enough people like it, you don’t have to have a policy that’s driving it. That made me wonder what the private sector could do on the climate-change front, so I went back to Stanford to go to business school for my MBA.

Many people don’t know the steps to take to start a new organization. But you did. What are some of the things or steps you took to get your project started?

For me, starting a business felt organic. I had graduated from business school and was really interested in investment and the confluence of investment and philanthropy. Even before I had a business, I took on climate-related projects for friends and colleagues. I think people in my network understood that I had a unique constellation of experiences and interests, and that my mission was to work on climate.

My reputation within my network — and to some extent outside of it — allowed me to do climate work on some forward-leaning projects, ask and try to answer some new questions, and challenge some of the older paradigms about what it would take to address the issue of climate change.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

For me, it’s been the dawn of the political aspect of climate. Over the years there’s been a lot of movement on this issue and momentum on how to do more on the philanthropic front. We’ve also seen a pretty big sea change on how investors are focusing on the climate issue.

More recently, though, the political movement has come to the fore. Last year we saw the youth vote cite climate as a reason they come out to vote. With organizations like the Sunrise Movement, there’s a real political energy tied to climate.

For my part, I was a member of a group called Climate Leaders for Biden. We did some fundraising for him during the 2020 election but also worked to help unite the community around his candidacy and his policy. The work continued into this year.

It’s a huge contrast to when I first started Sutro. Then it felt like everything was a one-off effort around a certain bill or initiative, with little coordination among advocacy groups, funders and donors. Today there is much tighter coordination and focus, and I think that’s a very, very good thing.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or takeaway you learned from that?

I think the funniest mistake was trying to work from my dining room table by myself and only having my dog to talk to when I first started. I learned quickly that I needed to be around other people to do my best work, so I joined an impact-focused coworking space

Obviously, it’s all a lot more complicated once you have kids — to say nothing about working from home during a pandemic — but the networking aspect is important.

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

My grandfather was my mentor and biggest influence. He passed along a lot of his values: being a good person and his love of Yosemite, as well as his commitment to philanthropy. He started a family foundation and instilled in our family an ethic of service and giving back.

My grandfather also went to Stanford for undergrad and business school, and he lived about 10 minutes from campus when I was a student. I would visit him often and was incredibly lucky to spend that time with him. He really believed in me as a young woman. That’s still something I think about a lot whenever I’m feeling down about myself or the climate issue. His belief in me and all of the ways he invested in me and my happiness and my skills still motivate me today.

Are there three things the community, society, or politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

There are so many places to start, but for me, it goes back to the three “I’s” I mentioned earlier: infrastructure, innovation, and investment. By focusing on these areas — and local, domestic, and transnational policies that support them — we can create a more equitable, climate-safe world.

How would you articulate how a business can become more profitable by being more sustainable and more environmentally conscious? Can you share a story or example?

I think about the portfolio of DBL Partners. They’re a leading VC firm focused on companies where the product aligns to an environmental or social goal, and they work with the company to enhance that impact.

They were an early investor in Tesla. Tesla may have supercharged the EV movement, but DBL Partners helped Tesla think through where to locate manufacturing plants in order to get government grants and benefit the community. That kind of broad thinking about environmental and social sustainability goes back to my Earth Systems studies. Everything needs to fit together for it all to work.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Don’t work from your dining room table! Get a real desk. Scout for projects yourself. When you’re starting your own company, particularly a consulting firm, you have to call people in your network and let them know you’re open for business. That takes an outward push. Write your own story and manifest the kind of work you want to do. Push back if you feel your client isn’t asking the right question. People often come to me with a broad question, and a lot of my job is figuring how to do a project, what the process is, and how to communicate it correctly. That’s very different from what happens in many corporate environments or school settings where the assignment is what it is. Let people know your perspective and point of view on the issues you care about. I try to publish a piece or two every quarter — and am pretty active on social media. It creates a connection even when people disagree with me on a topic. I think that’s key. When it comes to climate, politics are as important as investment and philanthropy. A number of climate-focused philanthropists worry that “getting political” could turn climate into more of a partisan issue than it already is. Others simply want to keep their heads down. But effective political advocacy doesn’t mean running attack ads against climate opponents — a ton of political giving tools are available to influence this issue, from 501(c)(4) and 527 organizations to direct contributions to candidates. We have to cut our emissions in half by the end of the decade, so we need all hands on deck here.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Do it because it’s really fun! It’s a great feeling to know you’re doing a good thing. Plus, the people involved are often good company.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”?

“When people show you who they are, believe them the first time,” which is a Maya Angelou quote. It’s something I think about a lot. I’m a loyal person, and my personality makes it hard to revise my opinion of someone and my commitment to them once I’ve decided they’re someone I want to support, trust, or work with. It’s hard for me to go back on that, but as I’ve learned, it’s even more painful when you ignore those signals.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Laurene Powell Jobs. She’s built an organization at Emerson Collective that understands how to use many tools to address societal problems, and she’s built an incredible team of people who do that work. This isn’t a “cult of Laurene.” She truly has an incredible group of people who defy gravity and know how to work with each other. It’s awesome.

