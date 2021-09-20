Jill Brown: “Walk the walk and talk the talk”

Walk the walk and talk the talk. There are many “influencers” and even experienced professionals in the fitness & nutrition space who do not look the part. This may sound judge-y or like a vanity play, but if you’re going to be teaching fitness and or nutrition, you need to look the part. Of course injuries and illnesses happen, but if you’re teaching people how to live a healthier life, you should embody that inside and out, IMO.

Jill Brown is a physical transformation coach for people in their midlife (40’s, 50s & beyond). With 30 years of experience in fitness training and 12+ years of nutrition coaching, she has transformed the bodies and mindsets of tens of thousands of people looking to optimize their wellness. Jill specializes in functional fitness (including strength training, Pilates and indoor cycling), nutrition and intermittent fasting protocols for fat loss, strength, and the mindset necessary to stay fit for life.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

I grew up with the exact opposite lifestyle that I live today. I was fed a diet of junk food, processed food and sugar.

My mother was a smoker and didn’t like to exercise (aside from some dancing). She did not believe in prevention in any way, shape or form. If there was a pill or procedure, she would rather do that than make a lifestyle change. Her motto was, “I’ll cross that bridge when I come to it.” Needless to say, she died of completely preventable diseases at 72. I wasn’t able to help her, so I made it my mission to lead as many other people to a healthier life as possible, including myself.

I grew up in NYC (Manhattan & Queens), but always felt a deep yearning to live in warmer, sunnier weather. I always put on pounds in the winter and had terrible cravings. By the time I was a teenager, I knew I wanted to live in L.A. for the healthy lifestyle I saw in the movies and tv. I wanted to be around people who took health and fitness seriously.

During college, I had gained over 25-lbs thanks to my unhealthy habits, playing in punk rock bands and still eating nothing but junk food. I went to Emerson College in Boston and majored in TV, Radio, Film and Broadcast Journalism to get skills that would help me find work in Hollywood. A year after graduating college, I made the move to L.A. to pursue a career in production. Unfortunately, I found the work I doing to be unfulfilling, And, the stress was causing me to get even unhealthier. The only place that gave me salvation was the gym.

Fortunately I had a side hustle. Right after college I joined a gym. I was working a full time job in Manhattan during the day and I tried to be consistent in getting to the gym after work. It was a long commute since the gym was on Long Island and my day job was in the city. One day the manager approached me. He said he noticed how committed I was and how quickly I caught on to the classes I was taking. He offered me a chance to get my first certification to become a fitness instructor if I would agree to teach classes there. I jumped on the opportunity! I realized this would keep me motivated to never skip a workout.

I lost the weight over that year and as I mentioned, I moved to L.A. I struggled to find a career path I could navigate, but my self-esteem kept getting shot down in Hollywood. Going to the gym was my “happy place” and I started teaching fitness classes as a side hustle again. Eventually, I started to make a gradual career change from the “Hollywood industry” to the fitness & wellness industry.

I didn’t give up media or production work completely however. It was still a passion. I did a stint as a full time TV news reporter and anchor in Colorado for a couple of years, and freelanced on many infomercial productions both in front of and behind the camera. I took a longer term job as an in-house producer and writer for a media production company that gave me flexibility. I also continued on with journalism as a blogger for the Huffington Post for several years. I love creating videos and working on social media which also helps me continue building my online coaching brand.

My struggle: At 35, I moved back to L.A. from Colorado where I was news reporter and anchor. I went back to teaching fitness part time while also working as a producer and writer for a production company. One day, on my way to the gym after work, I was in a bad car accident. I tried to brush it off and pretend I was fine but I was actually in shock. I woke up a few days later with the right side of my body rendered senseless. I couldn’t even feel scalding hot water in the shower. It turned out that I had severe spinal stenosis in my neck and was almost paralyzed from the neck down. One of the discs in my neck had been completely crushed and embedded into my spinal cord. I needed to have 2 major spine surgeries including a fusion. The doctor told me I had congenital degenerative disc disease and warned me the same thing would start happening to my lower back. I thought my fitness career was over. But, I was determined not to give up and to rehabilitate myself. By 40, I was in the best shape of my life. Ten years later, I decided to do it again and was in even better shape at 50 even with my spine getting worse. Then I had more bad news. Another genetic defect was diagnosed. I was born with a crooked leg which made it hard to do certain activities like running and skiing or competing in physique competitions. Certain activities always hurt, like running, and I didn’t know why. It turned out I also had hip dysplasia which eventually caused two torn labrums! Let’s just say, I did not win the genetic lottery for orthopedics. As devastating as these diagnoses were to me, these struggles also had a bright side. Due to rehabilitating myself from my injuries, I became a highly sought after trainer who could work with people who also had injuries. This is why my fitness programs are so safe and effective for people over 40 and who have had some physical problems.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

I gained 25+ lbs during college, when I should have been in the best shape of my life. I knew nothing about nutrition back then except what I would learn from grandmother. She told me about fish being brain food well before science confirmed this, and taught me to love beans, yogurt and fruit. This got me interested in nutrition. Then when I moved to L.A. I started taking cardio classes from a woman who was 38 years old. In my early 20’s, I thought that was ancient, but I loved her athletic body and sculpted arms. I told myself by the time I was that age I would look like her. I kept a mental picture of her in my head for years.

I dove head first into transforming my body, first with fitness. Then, knowing I wouldn’t be able to out-train a bad diet as I got older, I dove into nutrition next.

Early in my career, a new workout program was just getting started that turned into a world-wide phenomenon. You may have heard of Spinning? It started here in L.A. and I had the good fortune to be approached by the inventor of Spinning, Johnny G. I became one of the world’s first Master Trainers, traveling internationally to teach Spinning and helped launch the program in the U.S.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

My go-to method for optimizing my health, fitness & overall wellness is Intermittent Fasting and mixing up my workouts. With both IF and exercise it’s crucial to “mix it up.” Aside from having a morning routine of affirmations or meditation and a nighttime routine to wind down for a good night’s sleep, I believe in mixing up my workouts, Intermittent Fasting windows and varying my nutrition. The human body responds to “novelty” while it adapts to doing the same thing over and over. If you want to keep improving, optimizing and moving forward, you need to change things up when it comes to how you move your body, what you eat and when you eat. Any fitness routine or diet will eventually stop yielding results, so it’s important to try new things, eat seasonal foods and if you follow one particular style of diet, it’s a good idea to cycle it.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

When I was in my last year of high school and all through college, I was using food as an anesthetic for low self-esteem, anxiety from a troubled house-hold and depression. My diet was made up primarily of processed junk food and I was addicted to it. Add to that, my lifestyle of staying out late at night going to music clubs and even playing in punk rock bands. I was unhealthy and got sick all the time. Year after year I was packing on the pounds. One day I was coming home from an all night party at 5 in the morning. I was walking along the Charles River in Boston and watched the college rowing teams getting onto the water to train. I told myself, I wanted to be like them. I wanted to be someone who gets up before dawn and works out like clockwork. When I graduated, I went to a gym and signed up. The trainer on duty gave me a free fitness assessment and the numbers were not good. He gave me a workout program which included weight lifting and doing cardio on a medieval torture device called a “Stairmaster.” He told me to do this machine 3 times a week for 20 minutes. To my horror, I couldn’t do 5 minutes! Here I was, a 21 year old in the worst shape of my life. I was mortified. Right then and there I resolved to make fitness a priority. When I moved back home to NY for a year, I joined another gym and started taking fitness classes. The manager at the gym noticed how committed I was and how fast I was improving. (Truth was I did have a background in dance, so I was able to catch on to routines quickly). He offered me the opportunity to get certified as a group fitness instructor if I would teach classes there. I jumped at the chance. Why? Because I knew that the accountability of having to show up 3 times a week to teach classes, I could never make the excuse to skip a workout again. Plus, leading the classes made me motivated to get into even better shape. And that’s how it all began. Even though I did other things career-wise after getting my degree in Mass Communication (TV, Radio, Film & Journalism), I kept teaching fitness in my spare time — it was my side hustle. Over time, fitness and nutrition became more than my passion, but my calling and career.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

I didn’t set out to make fitness, nutrition or wellness my career. I didn’t have a business plan, a mentor or even a career path to follow. Since I got my degree in Mass Communication, I thought fitness and nutrition would just be my side hustle. But the calling was so strong, even though I tried to deny it, I gradually had to make the decision to do it full time. The main lesson is if something you’re doing as a passion project or side gig is more fulfilling than what your defined career is, consider making the transition. If other people are making a good living at what you feel called to do, you can too.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

This is beauty of social media. I am on several channels simultaneously to reach a larger audience. I also teach daily classes on a wonderful zoom integrated platform. My main message nowadays is that if you’re in your 40’s to 60’s or beyond, it’s not too late to change your fitness, your health, your mindset and yes, even transform your physical body. I am strong advocate for women of a certain age taking ownership of their bodies. If you think you can’t get into phenomenal shape in your 40s, 50s or after, think again. Whether you have injuries, illnesses, physical ailments (trust me, I have 2 severe spine conditions and hip dysplasia), you can still transform and be your best self. There is always a way around or even straight through the obstacles you think are holding you back.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I have just turned my massively successful 1 to 1, 12-week VIP total transformation program into a group program so I can work with hundreds of people at once for an affordable price. Now that I have proof of concept working with my VIP clients in a 1 to 1 capacity, I have taken this same unique system of nutrition, intermittent fasting, fitness and mindset strategies to empower anyone looking to shed at least 25 to 50 lbs and change their relationship with food.

I am also leaning heavily into the new social media platform, Clubhouse. I created a club where I do a weekly public room on Reversing Midlife Weight Gain, which is also a presentation I do as a webinar. And, host a room on Sleep hacks to be more productive.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Perseverance would be my number 1 trait. When I was 26 and in the beginning stages of my fitness career, I had my first serious injury. Looking at my crooked leg (I was born with hip dyslpasia), the orthopedic surgeon said, “are you sure you want to do this for a career? You’re going to have a lot of injuries.” I had just decided to change careers! Then, at 35, I had to re-think my career again when I was diagnosed with spinal stenosis and needed my first of 2 spine surgeries which took the better part of a year to completely heal from. I could have gone back to working on infomercials as a writer or producer, or something similar. I was offered jobs to do these full time. But, I was determined to rehabilitate myself using Pilates and strength training. By 40 I came back even stronger and in the best shape of my life.

Second is passion. With the number of times I have been knocked down, it would have been easier to change lanes and take an offer for something easier and more secure. But my passion for helping others and desire to share my years of knowledge and experience, made me stick it out. The joy I get from helping people change their lifestyles and their bodies makes it impossible to do anything else.

And, my third most important trait is being a life-long student. I am voracious when it comes to learning. I make it a point to read something every day that expands my knowledge in my field. I read books and listen to educational podcasts daily.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

The Oxford dictionary defines ‘wellness’ as “the state of being in good health, especially as an actively pursued goal.” But what defines good health? To me it’s the confluence of having above average physical fitness: muscular & cardiovascular strength and endurance, balance and mobility, a healthy diet that prevents inflammation and disease; having practices that manage stress and mindset; plus good sleep hygiene.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

Simply put: quality of life and minimal dependence on prescription medications. We’ve become too dependent on pharmaceutical drugs to manage our lifestyle related diseases. My mother died at 72 from several diseases, all of which she was taking a multitude of prescriptions for and all of which were preventable. Genetic predispositions aside, several of the top 10 leading causes of death in the U.S. can be avoided or the risk greatly reduced by lifestyle changes. Cardiovascular disease, many types of cancer, Alzheimer’s and strokes are some of the leading causes of death that can be helped by focusing on fitness, nutrition, sleep and reducing stress. And we should all know by now how to prevent insulin resistance leading to prediabetes and ultimately type 2 diabetes by eating less sugar.

Focusing on strength should also be a top priority as we get older. The number one predictor of longevity after the age of 65, is lean body mass!

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

There are companies now that offer discounts for gym memberships, offer stipends to subsidize taking fitness classes like Pilates, yoga or other workouts programs, and offer mindfulness training like meditation to their employees.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Walk the walk and talk the talk. There are many “influencers” and even experienced professionals in the fitness & nutrition space who do not look the part. This may sound judge-y or like a vanity play, but if you’re going to be teaching fitness and or nutrition, you need to look the part. Of course injuries and illnesses happen, but if you’re teaching people how to live a healthier life, you should embody that inside and out, IMO. Have a niche. While I coach people in fitness and nutrition who are in their 30’s to well over 70, I market myself as a specialist for people trying to lose fat in their midlife years (40’s — 60’s). Almost everyone over 40 comes to realize the things they did in their 20s and 30s no longer work after a certain age. Pick a niche with strong pain point that a segment of the population struggles with. Develop a following on several social media platforms. Not just one and not all of them either. Know where your ideal clients hang out. For my demographic, I’m heavy on IG and FB and now Clubhouse. Be a true expert in your field. With great marketing you can develop a large following, but if you’ve only been in practice for 5 years, you may find yourself having “imposter syndrome” when you’re in contact with someone who has decades of experience. You can’t rush hands on experience and wisdom even if you have a degree. Have growth mindset. The wellness, fitness & nutrition sciences are relatively new when compared to other sciences. Thousands of papers come out daily. Don’t get too dug into one type of protocol or diet or fitness program that may change when the next meta-analysis gets published. Be open to learning new methods and theories.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could change anything, it would be revising our food system and requiring employers to give employees time for fitness activities. Factory farming, overuse of pesticides and monocropping has destroyed our food system. If I could, I would eliminate feed lot factory farms, force the government to tax food manufacturers for using ingredients known to be detrimental to our health and subsidize organic and humane farmers.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I’m a big fan of Tim Ferriss for all the work he has done to help optimize human performance. But behind the scenes, the also deeply admire the scientists and researchers who are working on the discoveries that improve our health and longevity, like Dr. Valter Longo, Dr. David Sinclair, Dr. Mark Mattson, the Buck Institute, etc. And, the doctors who are public figures promoting lifestyle and dietary changes like Dr. Mark Hyman, Dr. Matthew Walker and Dr. Andrew Huberman for his awesome podcast.

