Jane Mann: “Create clarity”

Besides her clients in the Las Vegas area, many travel from as far away as the east coast for treatment by Jane. She brings a level of knowledge and skill to the treatment of acne and other skin conditions you will be hard pressed to find elsewhere. Jane uses leading edge technology, the highest quality products, and a level of expertise second to none. Microcurrent, Venus Viva, luxurious facials, customized treatments, home options and more.

She lectures and trains professionals across the U.S. on Facial Contour Massage techniques and other specialty treatments. “When it comes to anti-aging; there seems to be desperation with a lot of women trying to preserve what once was. I offer the balance between defying Mother Nature and going too far. If one can step back and look at products, ingredients, procedures with more of a common-sense approach versus and an emotional approach results are far better.” – Jane Mann.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I grew up in Quincy, Ill., a small midwest town on the Mississippi River. In 1988, I graduated from the University of Iowa and began the first part of my career in market research as an independent contractor for a small company in Southern California. My clients were larger companies such as Anheuser Busch, Ocean Pacific, Millers Outpost, Christian Dior, Clarions, and other widely known corporations determining trends in the retail industry. In 2005, while working on an editorial calendar for a newly created beauty magazine, I found my true love, esthetics. Since then, I have combined my knowledge and ability to separate what works and why with familiar marketing hype by incorporating the latest science and years of experience.

I started Skin by Jane Mann and my career as a licensed Esthetician in 2005. It was an exciting time to combine my passion for looking my best and helping others achieve their personal beauty best. My mission back then and still today is to offer effective skin treatments that make a difference. The Skin by Jane Mann Clinic offers much more than just a relaxing facial though, through a detailed skin analysis, we get to the root of skin issues; whether it be random pimples and breakouts to more complex aging issues such as glycation and sun damaged skin.

Most skincare lines on the market only mask the symptoms the skin is showing. That’s why most people are only happy with a skincare line for up to a year. At that point their skin stops responding and begins to erupt and often many times worse than before. As you may have experienced, many products sold today do not produce the results the advertisements claim, or worse have made your skin more sensitive and reactionary. I have spent countless hours and dollars on researching what works and why, before I suggest or use products on my clients.

One of the most valuable tools I have is the ability to customize an aging plan to address clients’ top concerns trickling down to their least. When that “cause” is corrected, we move on to secondary concerns. My knowledge is more conclusive and in-depth than a general esthetician. I have continued my education with proven academic professionals, doctors and scientists who really understand the nature of the skins barrier and how to regenerate, replenish and support it for the best results.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Aging is as much of an emotional journey as well as it chronically.

Most women (and men) have what I refer to as a “North Star”. It is what their eye immediately goes to when they look in a mirror. When I first started out in esthetics, I would ask if the client was here for treatment or relaxation. If the answer was treatment, I would address the client’s concerns with specific products or treatment options. If the answer was relaxation, the treatment focus was more on relaxation and facial massage. During a consultation and treatment, my client wanted an anti-aging treatment, I did not ask the client what their “North Star” was and just assumed that it was probably the mild fine lines around her eyes and spent a majority of the treatment time trying to minimize the lines. When we were done, she looked in the mirror and seemed unhappy with her result. Shocked, I asked her why? She slowly showed me the small horizontal wrinkle beneath her lip. She never liked it because she had been teased about it as a child. I realized at that moment that getting older and visual signs of aging are not a one size fits all solution. There is always a story behind why a client is pleased or displeased with her appearance. Today, I spend more time on the history and emotional attachments to aging and to north star concerns.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I began in the skincare industry, I approached my goal with a “more is better” approach. For a solo practitioner, this can be a costly lesson. Chasing the elusive carrot of staying with the latest and greatest technology is not always the best way to run a business. There will always be newer, bigger, stronger, sexier equipment on the market promising the fountain of youth, yet many “new” technologies are just regurgitation of past ones with higher price tags. I wish I had the confidence back then to rely on what I already understood; the science of aging. This philosophy incorporates much more than just inducing “micro-injuries” to build collagen and elastin. That is when as a clinic and a personal mission, I created a way to help outline and simplify all the options for aging skin through an aging plan. To truly honor ourselves as we get older; we need to address everything from a cellular level. Healthy cells can lower inflammatory issues, build stronger immune systems, leading to healthier lifestyles and ultimately more youthful appearance and perspective. I strive to communicate this with my clients when creating an aging plan. An aging plan incorporates diet, supplements, skincare and treatment options that work at a cellular level and give clients options that really work versus collecting impulsive purchases on their bathroom shelves.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

It seems so cliche, but I would not be where I am today without my dream team that consists of family and friends. My mom is an older soul with a beautiful perspective. She is my go-to on spiritual health and the complexities of being a woman. Her friendships with other women and how she raised me gave me strength and confidence to grow into who I am today. My children, who against all odds, help me raise them as a single parent. There were many nights I worked late and school events I missed. I could not have done what I have done today without their discipline, dedication and belief in me. My friends, who volunteered to help answer phones and schedule appointments, referring other friends to come see me, and be a parent to my kids when I was not able to show up or participate due to work. It has definitely been a team of real-life angles around me all the time. I am incredibly grateful to all of them!

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

As I mentioned earlier, aging seems easy at 25, but when a woman begins going through life, and later menopause, not only does the skin begin to change drastically but there is an emotional change as well. Stress leads some women to begin to lose the sense of being a woman, others struggle with the “loss” of being younger. As an esthetician, while it is my job to educate them on the best skin solutions to achieve their goal, my career offers the opportunity to be so much more. At times, I am the break in their day that gives them time to relax, reset and release whatever it is on their mind. I love the opportunity to help my clients on this journey through their ages by reconnecting them with what they feel they have lost or listen to what they need me to hear. Seems superficial, but it’s not. My clients are just like you or me; some have either suffered the loss of a child, parent, husband, job or their breasts and hair due to cancer. Others have lost perspective due to a bad marriage, sexual abuse or sick child. I was given the gift to listen, sooth and share. My small impact changes the world one client at a time. Giving the chance to take a pause and leave less stressed, scared and loved.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

1. Mental wellbeing — Always read 15 minutes a day. There are apps to help you with this, or you can just choose some personal discovery books to keep by your bedside. The world of words can really help to reshape a perspective, learn about another culture or even teach a new habit. Reading is an excellent escape into another perspective or wisdom.

2. Maintain an upright Posture — When we think of aging, we don’t consider our posture. One of the most common subliminal signs of someone’s health and wellness is how comfortably they stand for periods of time. Posture can be directly influenced by prior injury such as whiplash, one’s flexibility, under or over developed muscles and even their bite. To address posture, I normally give my clients referrals to Rolfing professionals, Fascia experts and yoga classes.

3. Go to the dentist and check your Bite — Most magazines will write about bone, muscle and collagen loss as major contributing factors of aging. But did you know that the height of your teeth can also directly influence your facial shape as well? As we age, if the teeth get worn down, the facial muscles adapt to the compromised tooth height. This can create a redistribution of facial muscle tone as well as features. I always send my clients to a respected dentist to assess if an over occlusion or loss of tooth height seems to be a factor. Dental health is one of the most overlooked contributing factors to an aging face that can be addressed without surgery.

4. Stretch baby — Flexibility — Simple stretching daily not only helps with microcirculation, but keeps the body playable. As we age our tissue becomes hardened through lack of use and dehydration not only creates less range of motion, but it also makes us susceptible to injury. Dehydrated tight tissue makes our bodies rigid and more fragile. Incorporating simple stretches into your daily routine is a simple way to keep movement fluid and reduce potential injuries or strains. Tai Chi is an excellent way to increase strength, mental stamina as well as flexibility. Other choices include yoga, pilates, gyro tonics, and active stretching with a professional.

5. Create clarity. We hire professionals to design a home, we write out goals and even make detailed lists describing the kind of husband, career or lifestyle we want one day. But rarely do we outline how we want to age emotionally, physically, spiritually and even visually. A well detailed couple of paragraphs on each aspect can really help you keep focused on what you want versus what advertisement or impulse catches your fancy. Just for fun take a couple minutes and list 10 non-negotiable qualities you want as you get older. It can be in regards to health, how you want to look physically, esthetically, what will your attitude be about getting older. After you create several headers, go in and write some more details. The more specific you get, the more you will see the need to create change, refine habits and possibly incorporate new lifestyle changes.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I am not sure I would be starting this trend or joining it. If I could start a movement, it would be accountability. In my practice, I see a lot of clients chasing the proverbial golden carrot of youth through multiple treatments and products oriented at generating youth. I am trying to refocus the emotional lens of aging from “What” a product will do to encouraging my clients to take accountability of what is happening. As a professional, it is my responsibility to help my clients understand you can’t reverse the damage done through a demanding lifestyle and poor choices with one or 10 skincare products. Skin is a warning signal of what is going on inside our bodies. We are bombarded today with standards and expectations associated with Quick fix solutions. These quick fix solutions offer possible cosmetic change, but our aging skin is a breakdown of cellular systems. As we get older our cells produce less energy, enzymes, peptides and hormones. I try to act as a cog in a wheel. Referring clients to professions to assist all aspects of getting older verses just treating the skin topically. When we treat the body as a whole, meaning through diet, supplements, discipline. What we apply on the skin can actually

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Ha, Ha. 5 things before I started in life or my business journey? I think the advice may be the same.

Definitely one piece of advice would be stay present. So much information and knowledge is given to us through other people’s experience and life lessons. It is easy to get wrapped up in our own perspective and operate solely from there. I wish I learned earlier in life how to be more emerged in the moment; with others and myself. In my later years I read a book that asked me to take the time and look at the sunlight on the leaves of a tree. I paused and just watched the light bounce from leaf to leaf as the wind gently blew creating a wave like light show. Nothing but the stillness and the moment of observation filled my mind, shutting off all other thoughts. I try to do this exercise daily as an awake meditation. It not only quiets my brain and helps me stay grounded so I can be more present for my clients. I think the second bit of advice I’m sure I was given, but I wish I would have heard is; Be kind to yourself. As a goal-oriented person, I tend to be harder on myself with mistakes. Perfection is an adjective that I have always taken too seriously as a verb. Whether it is making the “right” choices for the “perfect” outcome or continually elongating a bad choice to try and make it right. Sometimes, you have to just let go and start over. My dad used to say, don’t screw up so badly you can’t unscrew it. Bad choices and mistakes will happen. The more accountable you are, the more you will be able to accept the mistake and gain strength from your experiences and gift from your imperfections. In my practice, I find by selectively sharing past experiences help others find clarity and acceptance. If it feels right, I will always share empathy and The 3rd bit of wisdom or advice I wish I had learned would be seriously, get to know who you are and what you like, value and desire. When I was in my 20’s I remember watching Julia Roberts movie “runaway bride”. Probably the smallest part of the movie is what struck me the most… What did she like for breakfast. Like the lead character, I made a habit in my life of just going with the flow. Being a chameleon of such with each man I dated or friend I made. I never really knew what I liked or what was really important to me. I guess I was always more concerned with being liked and accepted. As I got older, I learned the more I became what I wanted and liked, the stronger my persona stood out and the more I connected with my tribe of friends that supported the real me. My friendships were stronger because I felt valued and I was able to give more altruistically with the trust that my ideas were beneficial. This definitely helped me in creating the culture of my business. When you visit my clinic, it is a reflection of me and things I love to share with others. The 4th bit of advice I am glad I heard is- A situation is rarely as good as seems or as bad as it seems. I defiantly keep this in mind with what is happening with COVID, unemployment, global warming and even when I watch the news. Conflict, disagreements will happen, but it is rare we really know all of the story. I like to take the time to learn about others perspectives and remain open and empathic. At times this can be a challenge so my backup philosophy is to imagine us all as souls, just trying to cross the finish line together. No one really sets out to hurt someone’s feelings. It is usually an emotion lost in translation. Lastly, it’s ok to not be ok. Taking the time for a personal hour or day is ok. We are a complex system of buried emotion, cellular memory, brain chemistry in one of the most intense periods of our life. It is my opinion that sometimes we just need to take our own personal time out and take a nap, turn off the cellphone and let life go on a little bit without our input.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

I love all of them, but what concerns me the most is sustainability and this microwave minute rice mentality, everything is so instant now, kids don’t even know how to wait on information that we had to either search an encyclopedia or go to the library. Somehow, I would love to influence others to slow down. Look and listen to the leaves blowing on the trees or make the time to plant a garden, there is a beautiful connection between eating food you have grown versus eating food pre-prepared. Instead of choosing a big box store, start buying from local artists for your kitchen glasses, plates and mugs. There is such great energy in products made by artist hands versus a fabricating machine. We may find we can live with less. Less opulence, less food, less waste, less complication. If we could learn to recycle what we have we would be less inclined to just throw something out. Don’t get me wrong, I love “new” like everyone else, but I started using older family china as everyday dishes verses letting them sit in a china cabinet to be used only once a year; That did mean I had to hand wash dishes, but I am washing the same dishes my great grandmother once washed too. Yes, it takes time, but maybe it is the time we need to help our mental and environmental health.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Instagram: Skinbyjanemann

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JaneMannSkin/videos

Thank you for these fantastic insights!