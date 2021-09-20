Victoria Gates Of NisonCo: “Needing to work harder to meet others in your community and socialize”

Needing to work harder to meet others in your community and socialize.

As a part of our series about the things you need to successfully work remotely, I had the pleasure of interviewing Victoria Gates.

Victoria Gates serves as Director of Operations for NisonCo, a remote PR and SEO firm catering to the cannabis, psychedelics and other emerging industries. Previously, in college, she was involved in drug policy; later, after graduating, she worked in money and politics advocacy. She has worked remotely for the past five years and applies her double major of Marketing and Psychology to explore the intersection of where people and their work collide.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. What is your “backstory”

Channeling my high school rebel self, I launched into cannabis advocacy through my college chapter of Students for Sensible Drug Policy (SSDP). Shortly after meeting the chapter founder, I changed campus policy and conducted harm reduction education. After graduating, I pivoted to mental health and then towards money in politics advocacy. At this time, I often worked in the field working directly on grassroots campaigns and thus started my remote work career. Following the 2016 election, NisonCo offered me a position and began my tenure at our — always have been, always will be — remote PR and SEO agency.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

In the cannabis industry, it’s interesting watching it grow and working remotely because, besides your photo, your clients don’t know much about you. They’re always surprised by how young we are because of our level or experience and how great we are at what we do.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Once, I tried to work a flexible schedule rather than actually taking time off for a trip. While traveling, we ran into some troubles and I had to call our president to come clean: I was feigning working during the day and actually needed to take some time off to pivot some of our travel plans. I learned that it’s so tempting to just say, I’ll save my time off for another trip and I’ll work through this one, when in reality it’s better to fully unplug and use that vacation time fully, so you don’t compound stress if and/or when plans change while you were supposed to be working.

What advice would you give to other business leaders to help their employees thrive and avoid burnout?

Model the behavior you wish you see in your employees. If you’re always working and sending Slack messages on weekends and/or evenings, employees will feel pressure to work and respond, even if you tell them they don’t have to. You have to be the one to take vacations, hit send later on that Slack message, and set aside time for vibe checks where you can be honest about your stress and what you’re doing to manage it, so they can feel comfortable in doing the same.

Ok, let’s jump to the core of our interview. Working remotely can be very different than working with a team that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits and opportunities of working remotely?

Everyone works differently. Working remotely allows you to create and work in an environment that best suits your needs at the moment. Sometimes, you might need total silence at your home office. Others will need music blasting or want to be surrounded by working folks without the worry that their flow will be interrupted. You can also have the comfortability to choose how much of your personal self you bring to work. Some colleagues of mine like to keep it strictly business. Others are happy to share milestones in their lives and welcome team celebrations around them.

Can you articulate for our readers what the five main challenges are regarding working remotely?

Not having a physical practice to tell your brain it’s time to start and stop work mode (more on this below) Not getting distracted by your workspace Learning to communicate more in text and less by voice Having to be very organized Needing to work harder to meet others in your community and socialize

Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? Can you give a story or example for each?

Growing up, my mom was one of the early remote workers at the start of the millenia. I learned a lot from her about how not to work from home.

Whether it’s getting dressed and changing out of your work clothes at the end of the day, having a practice to separate space for your office even if it’s the same kitchen table you’ll eat at later is important. Recently, I heard a great idea from a podcast of taking a fruit with a strong smell — like a lemon, apple, etc. — then scratching and sniffing it, then placing it on your kitchen table while working to remind yourself of your work rather than personal mode.

To not be distracted by your workspace, it’s helpful to close down and reset the space at the end of the work day, this way you can start fresh the next day. It’s easier said than done if you have kids or pets, of course; however, I find coming to a clean workspace the next day gets my mind ready to work and not distracts me as the space inevitably gets messy during the day.

Some coworkers prefer text to voice communication, I try whenever possible to jump on a slack huddle or call if it seems like we’re going back and forth, but that’s not always possible if the other team member wants to keep it to text. In those cases, practicing direct nonviolent communication frameworks work the best to get the point across when you might feel like you’re struggling.

While staying hyper organized not only helps you to stay on top of work-related tasks, it’s another way to show your boss/team what you’re working on and what you’ve gotten done. We use ClickUp for our project management; it’s a one stop place to see everything that’s being worked on. We have a services and support team, so it’s so easy for them to seamlessly work together, such as by putting in requests for the support team and then checking the progress themselves rather than coming to me as a facilitator. Personally, it saves me time not having to play telephones between parties for updates. We also keep our Slack focused on specific topics and do quarterly maintenance to ensure we don’t have unused or repetitive channels.

Oftentimes, myself included, you get a remote job and then decide to move to a place you’ve always wanted to live. Being in an office gives you an instant set of friends. Working remote does, too, but it’s just a group of friends you only see a few times a year. If you’re like me and decided to make the move, you have to put in the extra effort to meet folks in your community. Joining a co-working space and your local young professionals group is a great way to find others to co-work with and mix up your working space.

Additionally, you really need to lean into and expand upon your hobbies. As a gardener living in a condo at the time, I secured a spot at the community gardens to meet those with fellow interests.

Do you have any suggestions specifically for people who work at home? What are a few ways to be most productive when you work at home?

Listen to your brain and your body. The concept of an eight hour work day where you go into an office, sit at your desk and are productive the entire time is a myth. If you feel yourself getting distracted, try drinking some water or having some food. Take movement breaks often and experiment to see if a break at scheduled intervals like the Pomodoro Method works for you.

It can be challenging but committing to sync all of your tasks and projects in one place, whether it’s ClickUp, Asana or Trello. It’ll really help to see what’s on your plate. You could also put the tasks through the Focus Funnel (™) by Rory Vade to see if a task can be eliminated, automated, delegated or ultimately, done by you. If not, add it back to the top of the funnel and repeat at the new deadline. The freedom working from home provides means you can set up systems that work for you and make your job easier.

Can you share any suggestions for teams who are used to working together on location but are forced to work remotely due to the pandemic? Are there potential obstacles one should avoid with a team that is just getting used to working remotely?

By now, in the pandemic, most have likely figured out if they’ve enjoyed working remotely or not. It’s not for everyone, especially if someone looks forward to being back in the office. If you’re the type of person who just can’t wait to be back in the office, then don’t panic, do your best and make sure you set aside time to recharge before and after work, you’ll be back in the office soon enough.

If you’re someone who realized you love working remotely, dive in deeper! Follow blogs from all remote teams like Trello, Zapier, Buffer and NisonCo while sharing interesting reads with your colleagues to start conversations and share tips and tricks with each other. If your team is just getting used to working remotely then having frequent conversation about the trials and tribulations of working remotely is a great way to build trust and to help others know how to better help you remote work.

What do you suggest can be done to create an empowering work culture and team culture with a team that is remote and not physically together?

Since your team doesn’t interact with each other often, ensure your employees build time into their weekly schedules for team bonding activities. It might not seem like much and you might need to make certain ones mandatory. However, it’s important to build group rituals whether that’s a certain way you start meetings, maintaining a #humblebrag Slack channel where you shout each other out, or having forced fun time on platforms like Gatheround or a game like Skribbl. The act of getting together and laughing or problem solving with each other creates trust and team bonds that you’d normally get at the water cooler or after work drinks in the office.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d like to inspire a shift from Human Resources to People Ops. Our employees are what makes our company successful and they should be treated as people rather than purely resources.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Just breathe! Make sure to take time out of your day to reflect and meditate. We can learn a lot about ourselves just by listening to our feelings, bodies and overall inner voice.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Given the nature of my job, I've got a hand in a little bit of everything NisonCo does.

Thank you for these great insights! We wish you continued success!