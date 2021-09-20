Shaunda Head Of SHH-CREATIVE: “You never want to be the smartest or richest person in the room”

You never want to be the smartest or richest person in the room. It doesn’t serve you. Find a community that you love to hang in, where you can get good advice and give good advice, and watch your business shift.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or a business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Shaunda Head.

Shaunda Head is an Atlanta-based brand strategist and digital marketer who helps women align ALL THE THINGS in their brand so that their brand message can impact more powerfully. The Founder of SHH CREATIVE, A Dope + Different™ Agency, Shaunda creates and implements strategies in marketing, branding and copy to help her clients SHOW UP and drive higher connection with their true, dream clients. In addition to building strategies, she also teaches various workshops on aligning your branding and marketing in a way that benefits your full brand system.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Sure! So, I started off as a technically trained graphic designer who minored in English. Bananas, I know. But I’ve always been an odd bird, as my mother would say!

Throughout the majority of my corporate career, I was always the lone graphic designer, so I picked up tons of communications, marketing and business development skills from varying departments. I’d been freelancing as a graphic designer since freshman year of college, so I also picked up lots of project management skills that way. Throughout my freelancing, I went from creating logos, to building websites, to bringing in other aspects of myself, like copywriting and photography.

It was a dream! But even with all of the work I was doing, I couldn’t support myself at all. So I believed that I was only good enough to have my own business as a side gig…never as my full-time career.

In 2017, I finally got up the nerve to quit my marketing job at an engineering firm, and finally started out fully on my own, as a consultant. My goal was to help other women of color who dreamed of beginning their own businesses but needed the tools and resources to do it.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

My aha moment came from me, and who I was. I’d always battled imposter syndrome, being in places where I was the only Black woman or the only woman or even just “the artist”. But in truth, I was exceptionally unique, as we all are.

As I moved out into this online business space on my own, I discovered just how much we’re taught that we need to do everything in this ONE way, or we’re not going to be successful.

The problem was, though, that I’d tried all of that…and it just didn’t work for me. Other people’s suggestions just did not seem to fit my business, or the women I truly wanted to serve. And it began to dawn on me just how different I was.

In 2019, I had a meltdown of sorts surrounding my business, and I took a 2-month pause to decide if I wanted to continue pushing this business forward. I wasn’t doing the work I really wanted to do, I didn’t feel my expertise was showing, and I felt super alone in this business thing!

I realized that there were a couple moves that I wanted to make that I’d actually planned out two years prior, and never had the guts to see them through. I thought, I have to at least try my own ideas.

And so I did. And my entire business changed.

I look back on that time now and wonder, why was I so afraid to just be myself?? I was so concerned with fitting the status quo and finding clients that I downplayed my God-given gifts so that I could fit into what I thought others wanted.

Now my business is concerned with all the ways that we can differentiate ourselves. We study the “flaws” and quirks that make you you…that others may say make you a bad fit for a project. Let’s stop trying to fit a project…let’s get out there and show people you and let’s let them find you, instead of the other way around.

For me, that meant doing the work that looks at your entire brand. I view your entire brand as a system, meaning all things work together so that your brand is aligned and always emits a clear and consistent message, across all channels. That means we don’t do work in silos. Your marketing connects to your branding which connects to your content and copywriting which connects to your social media…and so on. And if my company is executing your marketing funnels, we’re doing it all. The strategy, the design, the copywriting…we want your unique brand voice to shine through, everywhere they can find you. And we want it to sound like you. We want it to connect with who you want it to connect to.

We want you to put you first in your business, so that you can connect with people who want exactly that. No more shape shifting to please the masses.

That’s exactly what I learned, and the exact thing that changed the course of my business.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I suppose I was! Although I didn’t think of it that way. I just knew I saw things differently than others, and expressed myself differently too. That was celebrated in my home, but out in the real world, I was still so different from all of my friends. Now I love that all of my differences are the very things that help me to do my job well.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

My mom. I always thought I was the creative one, and that she was more strategic. But she would always tell me that I was both. She would say, “…everybody doesn’t have all of these things that you have. You’re special. And you’re on the precipice of something big.”

It was statements like that that I would hold on to after her death. Because you know what? She was right!

She always encouraged me to follow my bliss, no matter how impossible it may seem. And mine was being more than an artist. Finding a way to show up in the world as my true self, with all the bits and pieces in between.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

My favorite experiences are when clients tell me after our sessions that they feel seen. That is so important to me. I don’t set out to do anything but hear women out, and help them see how they can examine more of their unique voice in their industry and use it to bring in more of the customers they really want.

I find that the fact that I celebrate your differences really stands out to people. I’m not trying to cover you up. I’m not trying to take so-and-so’s successful launch and replicate it for you. I’m trying to find that thing you’ve been hiding and spotlight it, so the person who needs to find you can do just that.

I’m trying to help you see that it’s okay to be who you are, in fact, it’s becoming more and more mandatory in online business. We only have seconds for our people to find and connect with us.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Empathy. In my work, I need to be able to really hear and understand what my client is saying, instead of focusing on the actions I want her to take. So I really value that empathy is my #1 strength in Clifton StrengthFinders. When I have a client whose sales page copy I’m writing, it’s become so easy to dive right into her voice and convey the message she wants to convey. I’ve had clients cry when they’ve received their copy, saying “this is exactly what I’ve been trying to say, I just didn’t know how.” It is the highest compliment and I am just thrilled when that happens. Yes, writing is one of my gifts, but I chalk it all up to being able to fully step into what a client is saying to me, and help her to express it in the way that is most aligned to her.

In my work, I need to be able to really hear and understand what my client is saying, instead of focusing on the actions I want her to take. So I really value that empathy is my #1 strength in Clifton StrengthFinders. When I have a client whose sales page copy I’m writing, it’s become so easy to dive right into her voice and convey the message she wants to convey. I’ve had clients cry when they’ve received their copy, saying “this is exactly what I’ve been trying to say, I just didn’t know how.” It is the highest compliment and I am just thrilled when that happens. Yes, writing is one of my gifts, but I chalk it all up to being able to fully step into what a client is saying to me, and help her to express it in the way that is most aligned to her. Transparency. Over the past two years, I’ve really learned the value of connections in brand building. You want your audience to connect with you, so that they’ll stay in your ecosystem and go on this journey with you! So if we’re talking about engagement and connection, we’re talking about transparency. One of my highest selling offers is a low-ticket bootcamp on using stories in your content marketing. I teach my Story Vision Method, which is how to find the stories in your arsenal that your audience wants and needs to hear to convert. So it stands to reason that I need to be as transparent as I teach. I’ve shared with my audience when I became a first-time mother after struggling with infertility. I speak about how, at 33 years old, I moved my grandmother into my home and became her sole caregiver, while we learn about this ugly disease called Alzheimers together. I go into the controlled chaos of my household and how it’s helped me to keep crafting how I can simplify, simplify, simplify…because I know there are other women out there with the same type of responsibility who are also running full-time businesses in the midst of it. If anything, with the last year and a half we’ve had, there are even more.

Over the past two years, I’ve really learned the value of connections in brand building. You want your audience to connect with you, so that they’ll stay in your ecosystem and go on this journey with you! So if we’re talking about engagement and connection, we’re talking about transparency. One of my highest selling offers is a low-ticket bootcamp on using stories in your content marketing. I teach my Story Vision Method, which is how to find the stories in your arsenal that your audience wants and needs to hear to convert. So it stands to reason that I need to be as transparent as I teach. I’ve shared with my audience when I became a first-time mother after struggling with infertility. I speak about how, at 33 years old, I moved my grandmother into my home and became her sole caregiver, while we learn about this ugly disease called Alzheimers together. I go into the controlled chaos of my household and how it’s helped me to keep crafting how I can simplify, simplify, simplify…because I know there are other women out there with the same type of responsibility who are also running full-time businesses in the midst of it. If anything, with the last year and a half we’ve had, there are even more. Resilience. I think by now, everyone knows that business is a rollercoaster of emotions and finances. But when it hits, it still hurts. Stack on top of that our personal lives that are coming for our necks any given day of the week! The past eight years specifically for me, have been some of the hardest of my life. But they’ve all led me to this period, which happens to be some of the most gratifying. It’s cliche to talk about how I wouldn’t trade anything that’s happened for the life I have today. And honestly? Maybe I would. But what I do know, is that my strength and resilience is not by happenstance. I was made this way. And if I hadn’t been through so daggone much, there’d be no way I could sit here today and know without a doubt that I am strong enough to handle whatever, whenever. Entrepreneurship will throw you off course all the time. It’s up to us to find a reason to jump back on the horse. Or to at least know that we can do it if we just keep going. I’ve been undervalued and underpaid at work and undervalued and underpaid by clients. I’ve had my car repossessed, my house go into foreclosure, and not had enough gas money to leave the house. Then I started listening to myself and just said, “Eff it. If this is going to be the end of my business, let’s try some things.” And turns out, just like my mommy said, I was on the precipice of something big. The great philosopher Shawn Carter aka Jay-Z said, “The genius thing that we did was, we didn’t give up.” That’s the one thing that all business owners have in common. If you don’t give up, your day will come.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I remember telling a coach that I wanted to lean more into my strategy side, that I didn’t want to explore any other design offers. She answered me by, you guessed it, laying more design option ideas in front of me.

This is the exact opposite experience I want someone to have when they work with me.

Everything ain’t your ministry! And some stuff is just your Zone of Excellence (shout out to Gay Hendricks). That means it will take even more energy for me to make that thing happen…something we have a lot less of nowadays. Not interested!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

I listen to Luvvie Ajayi Jones a lot, and I love that she said she’s asked her employees what their Zone of Genius is, so that she can find a way for them to do more of that in the business. Care about your employees, truly. Find a project where they can shine. And don’t throw everything at your best people, because you know they’ll get it done. What you’re also doing is giving them more stress and anxiety. You’re punishing them for being good employees. What you’re about to do is make them a gone employee.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Lean into you. When you do that, your content comes easier, authenticity is a given, and you’re automatically focused on how you can best serve. It’ll also aid you in calling in your exact dream clients, as in those who resonate with who you truly are, and not who may have been pretending to be (hey, no judgement here!).

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

Internet traffic has more than doubled since the start of the pandemic, so that means, if you’re operating an online business, you’re “competing” even more than you were a year and half, two years ago. If you want to stand out in your marketplace, you’ve got to be okay with your differences. In fact, you have to put them out there for the world to see, all up and through everything you’ve got.

People need to know why you’re someone to pay attention to. If you’ve decided to emulate another, more successful brand, well that means you’re not competing with them. And let me tell you something. You can’t compete with Walmart unless you’ve got Walmart money and a Walmart advertising budget.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

It’s super common to make decisions based on what you see other brands doing. It’s like taking market research way too far. Focus on the work you really, truly in your heart want to do. Figure out how you’re different (in marketing we call it your unique selling proposition) and work that into all of your marketing and branding. Then find the people who are looking for exactly that, and create the offers that match both your goals, and the wants/needs of those people. Be sure to structure your sales funnels so exactly those people will funnel through, don’t worry about anyone else. Only your people.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

Whew! The highs are high and the lows are low! Mainly because there’s a lot of solo work involved in entrepreneurship, even if you have a team. If you’re the owner or the CEO, everyone looks to you. There’s also this thing that our entire worth is wrapped up in our business. Of course, that’s not true. But it often feels that way.

I remember when I was freelancing I’d always say, “I just want to find a good job so I can stop this stuff.” I always envied the ability to leave work, leave it all there and pick it back up in the morning. But I’d leave work, get home and then start on my own work instead.

I’ve finally gotten to the place in my business where I clock out after I pick my daughter up from school, and I have my weekends off too. That was huge for me because I’d spent almost two decades working nights and weekends, telling myself it was mandatory to do.

It. Is. Not. Mandatory.

It is a choice for a phase in your life. And now I’m in a new phase. That’s the difference between a “regular job” and working for myself. I’ve decided I’m in a new phase now, and I can adjust my schedule accordingly without fanfare.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Back in April of 2020, I launched my first sales funnel for my own business. As a previous service provider, it marked the beginning of my being able to make passive income from an evergreen model, and allowed me to solidify my pivot and expand my brand visibility. I remember an immediate feeling of relief sweeping over me…and a huge sense of pride. There were even tears (which would not surprise any of my friends in the least) when I pressed that red button to send the first launch email to my waitlist.

Every piece of that funnel was me. I had written every word, designed every page and every slide. It was exactly the thing that I’d been wanting to build, and I’d seen it through. That funnel alone went on to attract almost 800 students, numerous speaking engagements and the 1:1 dream clients that I’d always dreamed of working with. All over a period of about 9 months.

When I think back on the events that have shaped my business, that experience blows my mind the most. I was in the zone. I’d fully leaned into what I knew was possible for myself. I’d believed just enough to try. And it worked.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

My lowest point was in the Fall of 2019 when I decided I needed to press pause on my business and decide if it was really something I wanted to do. I was unhappy, I was unfulfilled. I had a Facebook group of over 2000 women at the time, but I was completely unattached from the work I was doing, so I wasn’t serving them. I was just…there.

I’d spent two years doing what everyone else said to do to build your business and it just was not happening and it was not fulfilling to me. I’d even started applying for corporate jobs again.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

I thought about what I’d like to have tried before I threw in the towel, and it was all stuff that I’d already built out two years prior…even down to the email sequences! It was me on a platter, just waiting to be served, and I’d just been sitting on these projects for years. I was afraid I wasn’t “big” enough to pull them off, and I thought maybe no one would want to hear what I had to say.

But thank goodness I pressed play and gave it one last go. I turned my entire business around, built a whole new aligned audience, started being recognized for my expertise, booked speaking gigs, podcast interviews, and booked my schedule out with absolute dream clients.

It was my dream. And I set it in motion by pulling things out of my bag of tricks that I’d sat on for two years. I was low-key mad at myself!

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Guts. Just enough to believe in yourself. You have to be the one who believes in your goals and success the most, or else, how are you going to pass that belief on to someone else? For me, this showed up when I broke back onto the scene at the top of 2020, armed with a new lead generation tool to really find my people and blast my expertise from the rooftops. That low-ticket offer that I mentioned earlier? I created that as another lead generator, not a money maker. But I knew I wanted to get my stuff out there in front of a cold audience, so I found some money for an ads budget and let ‘er rip. Considering the financial struggles I’d had in the past, it was scarrrrryy. But not only did I not lose money, I profited, on top of building a new list and positioning myself as the expert that I was.

2. A coach. Someone who understands and cares about your goals. I’ve always valued coaching, because I knew enough to know that I needed guidance. It just needs to be from the right person. You don’t want a coach who will tell you how to do what everyone else is doing. You want someone who will help you find your Zone of Genius and guide you through how to make a business out of it. I often find niche coaches to be awesome as well, because that dialed in expertise is something we all need. My entrance back into the online space was facilitated by an awesome coach and teacher who I credit with changing my business to this day. The people who struggle the longest are those who believe they should watch a ton of YouTube videos and download a gang of freebies, and patchwork their business together. Does it work? I’m sure it has. The question is, how long did it take, and what success did you leave on the table? If you’re in business but refusing to pay for guidance, then unfortunately, your time will be up pretty quickly. Spend your time researching the right coach for you, instead of researching how to get by without one.

3. Community. Even if you’re a lurker! If you choose the right community, you’ll find so much gold and support in the people, not just the leader. I’ve been in groups where I have downright marveled at the caliber of entrepreneurs. You can jump into the convo, ask for help, give help, arrange meet ups…but the point is, you need to be around other people who are doing what you do. Even if you have a team, you need to kick it with people who don’t work for you, okay? You never want to be the smartest or richest person in the room. It doesn’t serve you. Find a community that you love to hang in, where you can get good advice and give good advice, and watch your business shift.

4. Support. …Whether they understand what you do or not. It’s common for entrepreneurs to complain about how their family or friends have no idea what they do for a living. And it’s common because it’s true! The closest people to me probably still can’t say exactly what it is that I do. We’re completely different that way. But they love and support me like their lives depend on it. They lift me up when I’m down, send me articles about business things that they know I’m passionate about and help me pick out office chairs when I complain about how my back hurts from the chair I’ve been working in for a decade that I got for free. Not everyone is going to understand the ins and outs of your business. But your friends understand how to be a friend. Don’t leave them out of your life, no matter how easy the long hours and focused work can make it seem. You need that group chat to get you through! (I’d tell you the name of ours, but then I’d have to kill you, and I’d rather not!)

5. Yourself. Yes, you. No matter how uncomfortable it makes you. Really looking at ourselves feels really weird, I get it. But years down the line, when you’re burnt out and feeling unfulfilled, you’d wish that you hadn’t lost yourself in the process. Keep track of your strengths and your wants. Remember, we didn’t leave our corporate jobs to feel like we’ve still got a boss on our backs. We left to fulfill our dreams and passions, to create sustainable income for our families, and to bring back some work/life balance. It is possible! But it’s also possible that you’ve decided what that looks like. I ask you to surrender the need to know what that looks like for you, and just be open to looking for what fulfills you. If you concentrate on that, the people you call in will be in alignment with that, and the offers you create will fall in line with that, as well. But YOU have to be a priority.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

I’d define resilience as a persistent strength that is built over time. When you think about it, building resilience can be rough and depressing. But in business, it is mandatory.

Being an entrepreneur means strength, yes, but it also means the ability to adapt, sometimes wholly and completely. It means being able to make tough decisions that you can stand behind. It means learning from your mistakes and being able to define your strengths so that you can hire others to do those things that you just aren’t great at. It means seeing yourself for who you are and making decisions based on that so that your business can grow.

So resilience is all about how you can stay in this game. What better decisions can you make to keep your brand adapting and growing? That’s what it’s all about.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

I was raised by a single mom and though I have an older brother, the majority of my childhood was spent in a home with just she and I. So I learned the value and necessity of teamwork to keep things moving. I learned to lean into what I was good at and do it well. And I learned that life will throw things at you sometimes, even if you don’t deserve it. But I was raised by an amazing, resilient, powerful woman. There is nothing I can’t do, off the strength of that alone. I’ve realized that the older I get, and longer I’m in business.

I am here to do what I alone am uniquely called to do. That’s what I learned from my mother.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

I try my hardest, but my therapist will tell you that it doesn’t always work!

I’m rarely, if ever, alone, so I have certain times of the day when I absolutely must have my quiet time, no matter what. I pray, I do alot of intention setting, and I love to look for the evidence when I’m dealing with something. Because I struggle with anxiety and depression, I’m very aware when my mind is telling me things that aren’t necessarily true. That’s come over time though. The main thing is, because of the extent of the situations that I’ve been through in my life, I’m aware pretty quickly when I’m placing something in the ‘life-altering’ category when really it’s just a slight annoyance. Some stuff you can let affect you in the moment, feel your emotions, sit in them for the time needed, and then pull up your big girl undies and keep it pushing.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

Clients come to me when they’ve been working in their business and things feel off…like they’re missing something or not feeling completely themselves in their work. But sometimes, clients come in fresh off of a pivot into online business, and want to know how they can build their brand, from the ground up.

One such client came in last winter, with some amazing ideas I’d never heard of. She’s a genius, truly. But she’d been through so much in her day job, from being bullied for her brilliance to people stealing her ideas, that she just didn’t trust herself or anyone else, for that matter.

It was heartbreaking to watch this genius downplay and shy away from her gifts. So our first sessions were really just talking about her and her philosophies and the way she thought about her industry. We pulled out so many golden nuggets! Her message was clear and it was life changing for her audience.

Afterwards, she called me some version of a therapist/cheerleader. And yes, that’s what it looks like sometimes. I’m going to help pull those things out of you that you didn’t know you could use to build your brand, and I’m going to show you how to help other people see it too. I’m not going to let you sit and wallow in the pitfalls of business, because there are many. My job is to help you remember your brilliance and, when you’re ready, show you how to use it.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

There’s a proverb that says, “When sleeping women wake, mountains move.” It’s the story of my life. When I look back on my 20s and 30s, it’s like I was sleepwalking through most of it. Not willing to do too much, just coasting along. Following. Trying to replicate others’ success. Just…hazy.

I ran away from myself for so long. When I decided to just eff it, and go for it….nothing looks the same. Nothing. My vision is clear and it is wrapped around ME.

So whenever I have a chance to sit down with a potential client, I want to know…where have you not been yourself in your brand? How did that make you feel? What are you ready to do about it??

That’s the work I want to do. Let’s find who you’re ready to be, the woman who was there all along. Waiting in the haze.

How can our readers further follow you online?

They can follow me at shh-creative.com and on Instagram @shhcreativellc.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!