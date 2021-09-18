Carolina Briones of The Central America Virtual Roadshow: “Test your devices before starting the meeting”

…Test your devices before starting the meeting. Be sure everything works properly to guarantee your business appointment will go smoothly.

As a part of our series about “5 Things You Need To Know To Successfully Run a Live Virtual Event”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Carolina Briones Pereyra, Secretary General, Central America Tourism Agency.

Carolina Briones Pereyra has more than 20 years of experience in the field of tourism, carrying out important roles in the public and private sectors, specializing in the development of promotional strategies and tourism marketing.

Her vocation for the promotion of tourism in the Central American region led her to found FU-TURISMO S.A., one of the first tourism marketing companies in Nicaragua. She has also held important positions as director in marketing and promotion areas at the Nicaraguan Institute of Tourism and Nicaraguan Tourism Chambers; and, as Executive Director of the CENTRAL AMERICA TRAVEL MARKET-CATM in El Salvador, the most important tourism promotion fair in the Central American region.

Carolina currently serves as Secretary General of the Central America Tourism Agency (CATA), implementing the strategy of positioning the multi-destination product in the European markets, one of the main challenges of the region.

Carolina has a degree in Tourism from the Universidad Internacional de las Américas (UIA) in Costa Rica, with a specialization in Tourism Administration from the Kleissham Institute, in Salzburg, Austria.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I was born in Estelí, a peaceful and prosperous city located in the north of Nicaragua. A green and magical paradise with perfect weather, profitable in the Commerce. My childhood was fantastic, protected with the love of a caring and loving family, which is an excellent example of unity and happiness even now. I played a lot with my cousins, we had so many adventures, but we always had fun above all.

Can you tell us the story of what led you to this particular career path?

Embracing tourism as a career is the product of many things. I am a free spirit who loves to get to know cultures and discover the hidden beauty of every place I go. I found tourism is one of the perfect means to developing our countries. By working in this chimney-free industry, I am helping my country and Central America’s economy evolve.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I consider that what we call errors are instead life teachings. From everything I have experienced, I can affirm that I have learned from my mistakes, which on many occasions have been the product of ignorance. Being young and after 13 years of being absent from my country, I began to work for the Nicaraguan Tourism Board in the promotion area. One of my first duties was to attend to a group of European journalists entrusted to me by the minister himself. I did pretty well, but in many things, they asked about the Nicaraguan attractions, and when I did not know the answers, I made up stories that those good people believed — or at least that is what I thought. One day I lost them on the way, and they didn’t realize it. The journalists thanked and congratulated the minister for how well they were taken care of by me.

From this experience, I learned the importance of tourist guides for the accurate knowledge sharing of a country. I was able to understand how much they need to prepare and study to be able to respond to their tourists, and above all, to share that enthusiasm and love for your country.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I admire the willpower of those characters, their perseverance, and the self-improvement spirits they got. I love historical films. Among those, I enjoyed The Pianist, The Schindler’s List, Forrest Gump.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Every cloud has a silver lining” is a saying from our grannies. In every single obstacle we face, for sure, there is a life lesson we learn, and from that point on, we become more agile in solving problems.

For the benefit of our readers, can you tell us a bit about your experience organizing events in general?

For over two decades, I have been working as an event’s organizer. When I started my career, I focused more on Nicaragua, my home country. The most important event for Central America is the Central American Travel Market (CATM), this is an event that brings together the public and private sectors in a single point and objective: to position Central America.

I have been the Executive Director twice and the head of it more than three times. I was coordinating the participation of 8 countries as exhibitors and the sellers and journalists of our six target markets in Europe, fam trips and all the hard work all these actions entail.

I also have overseen organizing many important regional events at the international level, such as Roadshows, Central America Innovation Tourism Talk, etc. There are countless events I do have been in, but those I mentioned are the ones I remember the most.

Can you tell us a bit about your experience organizing live virtual events? Can you share any interesting stories about them?

In this case, I can say that the event that most impressed me was The Central America Virtual Roadshow Europe 2020, which the Central American Tourism Promotion Agency (CATA) carried out last October 2020.

As a result of the pandemic, we had to innovate. Without any prior experience, we organized The Central America Virtual Roadshow Europe 2020, which, against all expectations, managed to bring together more than 190 European wholesalers who answered the call of Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

We were the first to believe and demonstrate that virtual events are commercially successful. We saw how wholesalers were, and are, willing to continue promoting and marketing the region and have high expectations in the area.

When organizing all this, we had no idea how much it would cost us, and we could do it at a low cost, getting the countries to participate.

In your opinion, what is an example of a company that has done a fantastic job creating live virtual events? What specifically impresses you? What can one do to replicate that?

I grant the credit to Taller Agencia’s work in The Central America Virtual Roadshow Europe 2020. It was the first time that this company worked for CATA and its first time organizing an event of this magnitude in a modality of doing business virtually.

This was a great challenge for them, which implied that they had to comply with many requirements that arose along the way and that only a truly committed company can assume.

For CATA, this has been the best work experience they have had in years. Taller Agencia had the determination and dared to do something they had never done before. They priced in a considerate way for CATA and were always willing to go the extra mile without representing additional costs for CATA.

Although CATA had a clear idea of ​​what it wanted to achieve in general terms, we did not know how to handle this new form of virtual negotiation. Taller Agencia created a methodology, great work guidelines, excellent design, established communication and service mechanisms with the extraordinary Central American Tourism Operators. Taller Agencia wrote excellent reports on the results, which brought about valuable information that has allowed us, both to CATA and the Tour Operators, to design specific lines of work with our target markets in Europe and improve our performance in marketing virtual events.

To date, The Central America Virtual Roadshow Europe 2020 continues to be highly valued by entrepreneurs.

What are the common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to run a live virtual event? What can be done to avoid those errors?

One of the significant problems of virtual events is that they do not allow the interaction of the recipients of communications in some cases. When one feels not being participative, the event tends to fall apart. On the other hand, there is a lack of commitment that the connected people are attentive to the conferences.

Which virtual platform have you found to be most effective to be able to bring everyone together virtually?

I believe that Zoom is an excellent and successful platform; nevertheless, as virtual communication improves, the offer and products improve, and new ones arise. CATA is open to experimenting with the most innovative, adjusting to the needs of such a dynamic and changing industry as tourism.

Are there any essential tools or software that you think an event organizer needs to know about?

As I have said before, I am a virtual communication learner. I consider it essential that an event organizer manage electronic agendas to follow up on the multiple tasks involved in organizing an event. Software for monitoring corresponding to the functions, goals, objectives, and work teams is essential. Don’t forget that you are a human being, and a break is needed now and then.

Thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our discussion. An in-person event can have a certain electric energy. How do you create an engaging and memorable event when everyone is separated and in their own homes? What are the “Five Things You Need To Know To Successfully Run a Live Virtual Event” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

One of the significant advantages of the tourism industry is that many of us know each other. Due to the nature of our work, the people involved in the tourism industry tend to be more receptive, friendly, and open to learning new things. Of course, all these features become a plus for any negotiation.

If I have to say five things to do to be more successful in a virtual event, I will say:

Try to create a friendly business climate before the event starts. To do so, and if it is allowed and possible, open a communication channel with your potential customer using technological tools such as WhatsApp, emails, Linkedin, or any other resource you may have within reach.

Test your devices before starting the meeting. Be sure everything works properly to guarantee your business appointment will go smoothly.

Set your camera in a way your counterpart may see you well and face to face.

Smile, there is nothing better than a smile to light up your face.

Modulate your voice, speak slowly and clear and call your customer by their name. Keep that touch that you have when you meet in person.

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a live virtual event that they would like to develop. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

Like face-to-face events, virtual events vary according to the particularity on the industry it addresses, which must guarantee a high level of professionalism and a high-quality standard when choosing speakers, facilitators, buyers, exhibitors, technicians, etc.

We must not forget that in virtual and face-to-face events, the attendants are human beings, and therefore, everything must be taken care of in detail, no matter how insignificant it may seem.

If I were to talk about the tourist industry, I would focus on the visual elements, beautiful photographs that incite our desire to visit the destinations. An event organizer must take care of the exhibitors, listen carefully and support them in everything they may need to develop their marketing work, advise them with essential tips so that their work experience is satisfactory. Ensure that all participants know how to use the meeting rooms, the applications, take great care in technological issues and that these are easy to use and understand for those who participate in your event.

Super. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Regional integration is part of our shared history, and I want to continue inspiring the unity and tourist integration of the peoples of Central America and the Dominican Republic. I understand touristic integration as a means that would bring good and positive changes to everyone, which may help to improve living standards for our peoples. I would love to keep working on its reinforcement through promoting and commercializing the region and the Dominican Republic’s charm and beauty.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love the opportunity to have a quiet breakfast meeting with people capable of leveraging the increase of tourism development of our region, tell them about the dreams and desires of the small entrepreneurs that we have who can lift the world with support and modernization.

It would be great to have breakfast with the United States Tourism Officer, with His Excellency Mrs. María Reyes Maroto Illera, Minister of Tourism of Spain, with Mr. Zurab Pololikashvili, the Secretary-General of UNWTO.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.