Matt Abbott of The Sourcery: “Figure out the gaps”

Matt Abbott is the General Manager at The Sourcery, a tech-startup recruiting firm based in San Francisco, Calif. With 19 years of experience working for Fortune 1000 companies, Matt has built dynamic sales teams, recruiting engines, and streamlined The Sourcery’s Recruiting-as-a-Service model. He is now dedicated to sharing his recruiting, management, and technology knowledge with others. For more information about Matt Abbott and The Sourcery, please visit their website.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you.’ Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

I was born overseas. My dad worked for a large US oil company and had taken an assignment in the Netherlands, so I was born there. Shortly after I was born, we moved back to the States.

Our parents encouraged us to go and experience new horizons, and all of my siblings went to college out of state. They supported our adventures while reassuring us that if we didn’t like anything, there was always a place for us at home. It was really good for all of us — and gave us perspective. Through all our travels, we have been able to appreciate differences and have a greater view of the country. I know that it has helped me look at people objectively, and evaluate what they bring to the table from their experiences. Meeting unique personalities and understanding cultural differences only adds to the diversity of ideas and can generate amazing connections.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

There are a few, but an outstanding one is The Score Takes Care of Itself by Bill Walsh, the Hall of Famer and former coach for the San Francisco 49ers. This was one of the first books that I read about leadership in sports that wasn’t just about sports. Understanding the importance of preparation, and being in a position where you could practice for success is crucial. This book also emphasized communication, teamwork and the value of working with the right people. It stresses that if you do all the little things in life — if you show up, if you try hard, and put the right people in place — then good things will happen and it will take care of itself. Of course you may still lose, but you’ll be more successful over time.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

My father said once, “The company you work for, the logo isn’t going to be on your gravestone.” I take work very seriously, but I try not to lose perspective on what really matters in my life. My father made me realize some things are more important at the end of the day, and not to make work the only thing you care about or are defined by. I work for a small business, which is much more personal than my experiences with larger companies, but at the end of the day it is still work. Part of this life lesson was learning that my family, friends, and outside life are equally as important.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership is the opportunity to help others achieve their goals too. If someone is actively helping others on their team, I think that’s a form of leadership. If you’re looking out for your partners, and they’re looking out for you, some would say that’s called teamwork, but from a leadership standpoint it can actually help people get past the typical corporate structure and really start getting constructive feedback on how to become more successful. This is true for any industry or system, but I find leadership in trying to help other individuals achieve what they want in their careers.

In my work, I often talk about how to release and relieve stress. As a busy leader, what do you do to prepare your mind and body before a stressful or high-stakes meeting, talk, or decision? Can you share a story or some examples?

At first, I had to learn to take time for myself. I fail at this a lot, but you have to find time away from work. One thing I tell people all the time is to put a half hour to an hour, every day, at the end of your workday for yourself. I encourage people to spend this time reading, relaxing or meditating, or even focusing on larger goals for themselves.

The issue is that not many people do this, and even if they do allocate this time, they waste it by looking at the things they need to finish. There’s always going to be stuff to work on, always! I find that I’m at my best when I’m able to be more relaxed, in a position to think about the business rather than just working on the business. It goes back to the sports analogy, where you must practice. I played football where you would practice 15 hours to play a one-hour game each week. In music they practice 100 hours before doing a concert, and artists can spend months on a single painting. Yet, we get into our careers and spend almost no time practicing, no time thinking about it, just doing. Leaders must implement schedules that create a structure to encourage freedom to think about improvement. Creativity flows when you allow employees to have space so they can identify their own gaps and opportunities to get better.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality, and inclusion. This is, of course, a huge topic. But briefly, can you share your view on how this crisis inexorably evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now?

If you let anything fester over a long period of time, you will eventually have to deal with it on a larger scale. If people think they’re locked out of opportunities they may never even try. If there are no concrete steps to fix these underlying issues in diversity, equity, and inclusion, opportunity gaps will continue to reveal themselves in big ways. I’ll tell you a little personal story about that as well.

My daughter came to me around the time of George Floyd, she was ten at the time, saying, “I don’t understand what’s going on. Do you know what’s happening?” She was obviously concerned. I tried to explain it in terms she would understand. A year prior, her water polo team lost a hotly contested game during a big tournament. After the game, the team complained the referee was unfair and playing favorites. I asked her, “Do you remember how you felt that the referee was against you?” and she said, “Yeah, I was so upset. The referee was not calling the same fouls against both teams. We had no chance.” I said, “Well, I get what you’re saying but think about this. Think of yourself growing up, and you feel like you’re always at a disadvantage. Real or perceived, imagine if you felt like every referee was always against you, how would you feel?” She said, “I’d feel really bad. I would quit.” I responded, “You would quit water polo? Imagine if you felt that way in life.”

Can you tell our readers a bit about your experience working with initiatives to promote Diversity and Inclusion? Can you share a story with us?

Working for recruiting firms for a vast majority of my career, I have had the opportunity to witness the evolution of DEI for my own firms and the companies we service. Throughout my 20-year career, various initiatives have focused on the necessary evolution of private business. The one constant, recruiting firms are on the forefront of change and inclusion. Are there opportunities to improve, ABSOLUTELY! But, from my experiences talking to friends, family and acquaintances about various struggles in their workplace, I’m thankful I’ve grown up in an industry that promotes based on merit and where women and minorities make up 83% of all recruiters in the United States. (*83% — https://www.zippia.com/recruiter-jobs/demographics/)

One reason I think recruiting is so diverse, is that the barrier to entry is very low. Recruiters come from every background and the opportunity to learn the recruiting craft is very present. I jokingly tell anyone who is interested in recruiting, “There is no degree in recruiting. You must learn how to become a recruiter.” Maybe I’m naive, but the recruiting industry is a very level playing field and those that are committed to the craft and work smart often end up growing in their career and finance, regardless of education, prior background or status. I love that.

Now that I’m running a recruiting company, I actively consider if my decisions are supporting the greater social impact of the recruiting industry — from the vendors we support to our internal recruitment. For small businesses, your team can often look and act similar to the current hiring managers. Being deliberate in recruiting outside of your network is crucial. Obviously, hiring within your network is safe, but it can be limiting. I’ve learned to appreciate how diverse candidates bring different perspectives to the table. Working in a small women’s business enterprise, I am cognizant of my responsibilities to foster an environment that supports our ethos. One specific example: I’ve communicated to my leadership team that if we have two similar candidates, we are responsible for hiring the minority candidate. I don’t see this is a monumental initiative — it’s a smart decision to ensure The Sourcery builds the best collaborative environment.

This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

If you say that you want a diverse workforce but don’t have a diverse executive team you’re missing a large piece of the puzzle. The decision makers should have competing ideas, and if all of the leadership team is coming from a similar perspective there is a lack of creativity and innovation. For example, I’ve been looking at bringing in an individual who would help support our future growth, and wanted to add another woman to our open executive role. It was important to me that my head of operations is a female, because she will give us insight that a male-dominated executive team might miss. One step that we have taken to ensure diversity on the executive level is hiring an internal recruiter, which creates more of a collection of diverse pool candidates. We’re spending that money and investing in more diversity now, we’re hiring more women, more minorities, and we will keep searching.

Ok. Here is the central question of our discussion. You are an influential business leader. Can you please share your “5 Steps We Must Take To Truly Create An Inclusive, Representative, and Equitable Society.” Kindly share a story or example for each.

Figure out the gaps: First, you have to identify what problems you need to solve. Leaders have to take the time to question where and what the gaps are. For example you might have a diverse environment, but maybe you don’t have a strategy for hiring and retaining LGBTQ+ employees. You can be doing a good job, but there must be an honest evaluation of problems, too. Even if you are doing well, how do you become better? What can leaders do? Then we keep uncovering the layers.

Create a plan: Define your ideal business culture and then head in the direction of it. DEI doesn’t start or stop with incorporating diversity in the office, but it starts all the way back to the overarching goals of the business plan. Take STEM for instance, how do you get more females into STEM? What are the direct benefits of more women in STEM? How do you attract that? How do you put money and attention into those areas? How do you find scholarships? Then we can keep going back further; how do grade schools start getting individuals interested in STEM?

Take risks: Often you’ll say, “I took a chance on someone,” but what does that mean? It’s a two-way street. The reality is that employers have to take a chance with people in order to see what niche skills they can really bring. Companies we work with are often very rigid on what they’re trying to accomplish with the hire, so they lose out on potential individuals that would bring more significant influence or a greater skill set to the overall organization. Employees can be fantastic and employees can fail — we all struggle. I have even been fired from a job, and you learn from those experiences. You need to remember these things when you hire people.

Evaluate often: I mentioned earlier how the hard questions must be asked. This is taking it a step further than identifying gaps, and continuously evaluating how you are contributing to an inclusive, representative, and equitable society. This is making the constant effort to make this a priority, and leaders have to be pensive. Frequent reflections on the individual and organizational level will ensure that a shared understanding is in place, and the action steps are being taken to get there.

Expect challenges: Part of this journey is knowing that you’ll never get there. Right now, I hear a lot of companies say, “I have a goal to get x amount of interviews with diverse candidates.” That’s great. I think those are all part of branding. They’re all part of putting a corporate culture together, but I also get this feeling that people view it as a checkmark. Imagine a company saying they have a goal of 100 million dollars this year in revenue. Then, when they hit 100 million dollars of revenue, their CEO says, “You’re crushing it. Let’s go for 110 million dollars!” That is the mindset I think everyone needs to take regarding diversity and inclusion.

We are going through a rough period now. Are you optimistic that this issue can eventually be resolved? Can you explain?

I am optimistic. Whenever I think about diversity issues at a high level, we in the United States rise to the occasion. Look at what has been happening with minority populations, which has been especially abhorrent over the last year. Here in San Francisco, you unfortunately hear about hate crimes directed toward Asian Americans. The first thing we have to do is accept that there’s a problem. If we don’t acknowledge this discriminations is taking place to begin with, you can’t address and solve the problem. But Americans by nature improve, and we will do better.

There are specific sectors where I’ve seen some incredible movement, such as in the inclusion of more women in the workplace. When it comes to executive roles, to equal pay, FMLA-type benefits, and getting more collaboration with the overall culture, progress definitely has been made, but much work still needs to be done.

