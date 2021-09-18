Riggs Eckelberry of OriginClear: “Avoid get-rich-quick schemes”

Avoid get-rich-quick schemes. Early on I got sucked into a “managed fund” that was a pure scam. I didn’t lose a lot of money, but the waste of time and energy and the feeling of loss was a major speed bump in my investing efforts. Having been burned, I stayed out of the market for years and probably missed out on some early gains.

Over the past few years, the Cryptocurrency industry has been making headlines nearly every week. Many people have gotten very wealthy investing or leading the cryptocurrency industry. At the same time, many people have lost a lot investing in the industry. In addition, more people have been scrutinizing the ecological impact of crypto mining, as well as its potential facilitation of illegal activity. What is being done and what can be done to address these concerns?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Understand In Order To Successfully Invest In Cryptocurrency” we are talking to leaders in the cryptocurrency industry, as well as successful investors, who share insights from their experience about how to successfully invest in Cryptocurrency.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Riggs Eckelberry.

Riggs Eckelberry is the founding CEO of the public water technology company, OriginClear, and the visionary designer of a three-part model for water industry disruption, which starts with innovative technology and engineering, expanding out to total outsourcing for business clients, and now creating ClearAqua™, the Water Coin For The World™, a crypto network that can empower people everywhere to help with water problems. Riggs came to the water industry from a quarter century in high technology, specializing in commercializing breakthrough technologies.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a little about your backstory and how you grew up?

I like to say that I was the son of a migrant CEO. My Dad was posted to half a dozen international branches of Procter & Gamble and we grew up in the Caribbean and Europe. My mom was an amazing artist and so maybe I have that crazy mixture of business and eclectic, one generation along from Jon Hamm in Madmen!

When it came time for high school, my Dad got it into his head that I needed to be “Americanized”. I might have been a good little French schoolboy, except that it was the sixties in the US, and soon I found myself on a very unconventional path, going to work in a nonprofit, and even becoming a ship captain at a very early age.

Fast forward to the eighties, and I fell in love with technology as a way to change society. I learned how to computerize New York-area companies that were then switching over from paper ledgers, long before “I work in software” was ever a pickup line.

I was always amazed to come upon some shabby building deep in the Bronx, only to find out it was a very prosperous business. These families (because they were always handed down from father to son or daughter), knew that appearances counted for nothing.

But computers became exciting for me when they were put to use for communications. The Internet was a revelation for me, and I really loved the whole dot-com period. Admittedly, we got more done after 2000 than we did before, but what I did learn from all that was that you have to be willing to make mistakes, very fast, in order to get anywhere.

By the mid-2000s, I was ready to be a CEO. Through a series of amazing pivots, I ended up in the water industry, and ever since then, I’ve been working to shake up this very staid, yet vital industry.

Is there a particular book, film, or podcast that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

For me, The Innovator’s Dilemma: When New Technologies Cause Great Firms to Fail, by the brilliant Clayton M. Christensen, was very powerful. It shows with very detailed case studies how disruptive tech never comes from industry leaders; in fact, the new generation of any technology usually is developed within those big players, but then rejected as being a bad business idea. And a competitor is born that will destroy the incumbent.

I personally experienced this phenomenon when I was part of two separate acquisitions. I was moving fast to create fresh technology, but the acquirers, big leaders, were not interested in the least. They ignored the new ideas and today, what we built is no more. If you want your work to survive, make sure you develop it for people who care!

Today, we have the big water companies totally focused on working with large public utilities, when all the action is out in the field, with smaller, decentralized water systems. That’s where we are making our inroads: water decentralization.

Is there a particular story that inspired you to pursue your particular career path? We’d love to hear it.

So I was working in this nonprofit, and we had a tremendous amount of word and video output to make, for courses we were creating. And I just turned to automation as a matter of survival. When I landed, later, in New York, It was natural for me to keep doing that. I’ve always been impatient with repetitive tasks that a machine could do for me!

So for me, technology was fast and exciting. And I’ll never forget first trying out a spreadsheet: I didn’t have to work through all the dull math, I could work conceptually! I’ve been hooked ever since.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I was totally bought into the promise of computing. That didn’t mean I knew the puny details! In fact, when I went to show my first client her new computer, I didn’t even know how to turn it on. We figured it out together, and she did (happily) buy the computer in the end.

I did learn two things from this: first, learn a little bit about what you’re doing. And second, start out with friends. Leave the tough sales until later!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I like to credit philosopher L. Ron Hubbard for instilling in me this love of disruption. I had the amazing experience of apprenticing under him for three years in the early seventies. People forget that he was trained as an engineer and had served in both the Marines and as an officer in the Navy. He had an incredibly varied life, and perhaps because of that, he was quite forgiving of a young man’s mistakes.

One time, serving in port relations aboard his ship the Apollo, I was focused on meeting all the bigshots in port. Ron taught me to pay attention to the underlings. And sure enough, one time we got a berth in a tight harbor because he taught me to go find the one overworked guy who made the docking assignments! This was a guy I had never bothered to meet before. “Regular people” are both more interesting and can get more done for you, often, than the higher-ups. And Hubbard was always interested in regular people.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

My big new project is ClearAqua™, the Water Coin For The World™. I have been working on this since 2018, and I believe this is the right time to implement blockchain and cryptocurrency for a major asset class like water.

I get mail all the time from people who want us to take action on some problem such as Flint, Michigan. But we have to focus on our own work. Water, though, is a universal problem and the more you learn, the more you realize how bad things are. So, I wanted to find a way to empower people everywhere to help, somehow.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The cryptocurrency industry seems extremely dynamic right now. What are the 3 things in particular that most excite you about the industry? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

I’m seeing that every aspect of human activity is being digitized onto the blockchain. This is incredibly exciting, because here is the promise of getting away from systems that can be manipulated. This was illustrated by our early effort to create a water coin, called Water Chain. It ran into difficulty because we were dealing with variable and often subjective measures of water value. Our new concept monetizes pay-per-gallon systems, so that there is always money attached to each gallon of water treated.

The second thing is that we are still seeing market crashes, but they are much shorter. Earlier this year when we saw the big pullback across all cryptocurrencies, we worried we were in for another two years of crash, as we saw starting in September of 2018. But the snapback was much quicker. At this point, investors would be very foolish to sell too quickly, as the volatility masks good underlying adoption trends.

Finally, I think that the word “crypto” is less toxic than it once was. It means that people are starting to see that there are real-world benefits. One reason that many Venezuelans are surviving is crypto; and I think that the disastrous overprinting of US dollars, which would normally destroy our country, could be mitigated by the parallel development of high-trust e-money. The idea of e-money being high-trust is really ironic, when you think of it; since dollars were supposed to be the stable money.

What are the 3 things that concern you about the industry? Can you explain? What can be done to address those concerns?

My biggest concern is that big holders can really move the currencies. And as a result, there is a lot of manipulation going on — they’re engineering flash crashes to get people to sell off, then buying back up. I personally don’t think anything can or should be done about it, other than making sure that KYC/AML is enforced so that you don’t have outright criminals operating in the industry. But other than that, regulation of the crypto markets will only endanger its freedom.

Secondly, the attempts to tax crypto could result in a loss of a great deal of privacy. I recognize that government wants its fair share; but we want to tread carefully. I think that the existing taxation of exchanges is plenty. More than that will drive a lot of transactions underground.

Thirdly, the proliferation of meme coins is taking a lot of fools’ money. It’s possible to make a lot of money quickly with a coin that doesn’t do anything, and leave a lot of people holding the bag. I see this as a maturing process and again, something we shouldn’t over-regulate.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about cryptocurrency? Can you explain what you mean?

The first myth that I hear over and over again, is “crypto is not real money”. But what is money, really? You can make the argument that Bitcoin, for instance, is more likely to have long term value because of its hard limit. Conversely, our US dollar is being destroyed by irresponsible printing.

Looking only at the well established cryptos, these are solid and reliable currencies, designed so they cannot be manipulated. And that means crypto is the currency of the future.

I also hope people realize that the digital currencies governments are issuing are nothing like real cryptos. They are simply a way to represent conventional money in a more convenient way. Worse, if government “bitcoins” become the only way to buy and sell, then we will have a total surveillance society. Again, the existence of true cryptocurrencies, which can never be totally banned, is a way to offset that.

How do you think cryptocurrency has the potential to help society in the future?

Let’s take water. There is no global market for water. Why? Because water is local; and water is so diverse. Now we are working to package water payments (in a coin called SH2O™) that relate directly to actual gallons of paid water; this has the potential for creating such a world market, eventually.

Why is this important? Because you have a lot of water risk in the world, for example in Northern California with its horrendous droughts. A world market would enable a water asset-holder to offset their risk with water contracts from, say, Singapore. And that in turn will lead to better priced and more reliable water supply.

Recently, more people have been scrutinizing the ecological impact of crypto mining. From your perspective, can you explain to our readers why the cryptocurrency industry is creating an environmental challenge?

I think this is a passing problem. Already, the smart money uses hydroelectric, as in Iceland. I also see good potential for geothermal. Perhaps solar.

Look at it this way: we have a booming electric car market, and that’s good for a lot of things; but if the source of the power is a coal plant, then you have merely displaced the problem. Still, we are going ahead with EVs because over time, we can fix the sustainability of central power plants.

Not to minimize the issue, but I think that the sustainability problem of crypto mining will go away as fossil fuels are disincentivized by larger programs like climate change initiatives.

From your perspective what can be done to address or correct these concerns?

It’s good to publicize the problem. But a focus on pivoting our entire economies to more sustainable energy sources will be more productive in the long run than trying to regulate the mining of cryptos. Because China is essentially uncontrollable and they are the major violator, here.

Recently, more people have been scrutinizing cryptocurrency’s impact on illegal activity. From your perspective, can you explain to our readers why cryptocurrency, more than fiat currency, is seen as an attractive choice for criminals?

In theory, criminals can hide their transactions more easily with crypto than fiat. In practice, you only have to look at the decades of Deutsche Bank scandals to realize that our entire digital finance system is at risk. At least, crypto is secure, which protects us from theft (if we take proper measures).

From your perspective what can be done to address or correct these concerns?

I believe that proper KYC/AML (Know Your Customer/Anti Money Laundering) is an adequate system, because it catches the criminals when their dark money has to (inevitably) surface into the real world.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are “The 5 Things You Need To Understand In Order To Successfully Invest In Cryptocurrency?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

One, avoid get-rich-quick schemes. Early on I got sucked into a “managed fund” that was a pure scam. I didn’t lose a lot of money, but the waste of time and energy and the feeling of loss was a major speed bump in my investing efforts. Having been burned, I stayed out of the market for years and probably missed out on some early gains.

Two, look for the team behind the crypto. We do this a lot in regular investing, but for some reason we don’t do it so much in crypto. I know that a major problem we had with Water Chain in 2018 was the management team. All good people, but they weren’t a team; and this led to the demise of that project before it even got off the ground. I’ve since learned to control these projects closely myself!

Three, keep it simple. If you can’t get in on the ground floor of a good crypto, then stick to a reliable currency like Ethereum (which I like more than Bitcoin as it actually has utility). Earlier this year I took some advice from an investment letter and bought a bunch of “alt” coins. They dropped lower in the crash than anything else and still haven’t recovered. Not a great deal of money, but a good lesson learned. And by the way, don’t pay a lot of money for crypto investment advice.

Four, get into a good Facebook group. That’s something I will have to let you find on your own. Look for an influencer you know, and join up. You need knowledge and community.

Five, don’t sell. We are still so early in this market that accumulation is the best strategy, I feel, that will work out over time. It reminds me of how my parents lived in so many countries starting in the fifties and realized later that if they had only bought every place they lived in, they would have been millionaires in their forties.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they enter the industry? What can be done to avoid that?

I think it’s a mistake to not get a proper hardware wallet to secure your money. No exchange is really, really safe. I use the Ledger Nano wallet, but Trezor is good too. Only keep money in exchanges for short periods or in smaller amounts you can afford to lose. Do NOT keep a lot of money on a phone wallet!

Also it’s a mistake not to keep good accounts. Later on you will find yourself puzzling through all the transactions you should have tracked, but didn’t. Big waste of time! I use Koinly but there are several programs that are also good.

Don’t invest based on advice from that buddy who has a particular coin offering. I have wasted a lot of money that way!

Don’t day trade unless you don’t work for a living. You will get caught short right when you are trying to do your actual job.

Don’t stop investing. Even if you make mistakes, it will pay off in the end.

Do you have a particular type of cryptocurrency that you are excited about? We’d love to hear why.

I personally like THETA and THETAFUEL. Partly because I’m part of a group that has long promoted it, but also because it is a simple system to lend your internet connection to help distribute media. Over time, it should do just fine. Simple is good!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

What I am most excited about is the potential for creating a real world community around a water coin. I just spoke on a World Water Week seminar about this, and what I liked was the idea of letting other initiatives connect up with this community. For example, I was impressed by Arghyam, an Indian foundation that makes small grants for simple things like “check dams” for rice paddies. If we can integrate these organizations to play in a bigger pool, we will have something amazing!

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I think Russell Brand is fascinating. He tells it like it is, but does it in such a way that he doesn’t get banned. That’s because he avoids going over the edge. At the same time, he is a true eclectic and in many ways, a revolutionary.

Thank you so much for these excellent stories and insights. We wish you continued success and good health!