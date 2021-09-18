David Kemmerer of CoinLedger: “Don’t be a ‘maxi’”

Don’t be a ‘maxi’: Once you get deep into the crypto community, you’ll hear a lot about “maximalists”. These are people who believe that their favorite coin is the one true cryptocurrency and that all other cryptocurrencies are just scams. All I’ll say is that there are tons of interesting crypto projects out there, so don’t limit yourself to just one!

Over the past few years, the Cryptocurrency industry has been making headlines nearly every week. Many people have gotten very wealthy investing or leading the cryptocurrency industry. At the same time, many people have lost a lot investing in the industry. In addition, more people have been scrutinizing the ecological impact of crypto mining, as well as its potential facilitation of illegal activity. What is being done and what can be done to address these concerns?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Understand In Order To Successfully Invest In Cryptocurrency” we are talking to leaders in the cryptocurrency industry, as well as successful investors, who share insights from their experience about how to successfully invest in Cryptocurrency.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing David Kemmerer.

David Kemmerer is the Co-Founder and CEO of CoinLedger, the parent company of popular cryptocurrency tax software, CryptoTrader.Tax. David is an expert in the field of cryptocurrency tax compliance. Prior to launching CoinLedger, David was building automated trading systems on early cryptocurrency exchanges. David has been deeply involved within the cryptocurrency landscape for more than 4 years.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a little about your backstory and how you grew up?

I grew up in Minneapolis, Minnesota and went to school at the University of Wisconsin. I started CoinLedger and our product, CryptoTrader.Tax, in 2017 when we saw a massive need for automated tax reporting within the cryptocurrency space.

Is there a particular book, film, or podcast that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

“Traction” by Gabriel Weinberg is a phenomenal book that inspired me to build companies from a distribution first approach. Sometimes, you’ll hear people say ‘great products sell themselves’. That’s not true — Coin Ledger started writing content before we even launched our first product. That helped us build our audience and reach more customers when our product was ready.

Is there a particular story that inspired you to pursue your particular career path? We’d love to hear it.

I don’t know if there’s really any one particular story I can tell — I’ve been involved with entrepreneurial projects since I was a kid.

I guess a turning point in my life was when I decided to quit my comfortable, six-figure job to get started with Coin Ledger.

Honestly, it sounds like a risky move but it really wasn’t that difficult of a decision for me. I believe that not chasing your dreams is 100x riskier than going for what you really want, even if you end up crashing and burning.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I got started with cryptocurrency trading back in 2017. At the beginning, I was doing thousands of crypto transactions a month.

Then, I realized I had a big problem.

“How the hell am I going to do my taxes?”

Because of the sheer number of transactions I was doing, it was pretty much impossible for me to keep track of all of them on a single spreadsheet.

I turned to Reddit to find out if there was some kind of platform that could help me. At the time, there weren’t any resources available for people in my situation.

However, Reddit did help me get connected with two very smart guys who were working to solve the crypto tax problem. They became my co-founders at Coin Ledger. And the rest is history.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m grateful to my dad. He gave me a loan that helped me launch a trading card game company right after college. He also required me to pay it back with interest, which was tough love on his part. I’m grateful for that too, because it forced me to start thinking about things like burn rate and how to stay profitable.

That company didn’t end up working out (that’s a whole story on its own), but the experience that I got was invaluable in helping me run Coin Ledger.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Coin Ledger is always working to improve our product to better serve our customers. There are some exciting changes coming in the next few months. Unfortunately, there’s not much more I can say about it at this time — but I do think our customers are in for an awesome surprise.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The cryptocurrency industry seems extremely dynamic right now. What are the 3 things in particular that most excite you about the industry? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

There are so many exciting things going on that it’s hard to narrow my answers down to three things. Here’s my best attempt.

New investors: 2021 has been an awesome year for crypto. You’re seeing thousands of new investors come into the ecosystem. Many have even started to work on their own crypto projects. I’m very excited to see what the next wave of crypto entrepreneurs build!

NFTs: I think one driving force of the recent crypto boom is NFTs. Some of my friends who are musicians or artists previously had no interest in cryptocurrency. Now, they’re texting me questions about how they can start minting their own NFTs. It’s awesome to see so many creatives embrace the space!

Companies embracing crypto: Right now, Reddit is testing giving crypto rewards to users in two of their subreddits. Of course, Reddit isn’t the only recognizable brand embracing crypto. In the past year, PayPal, Twitter and even Taco Bell have dipped their toes in the ecosystem. As a crypto entrepreneur, it’s very encouraging when so many established companies are starting to realize that they need to pay attention to what’s going on in the space.

What are the 3 things that concern you about the industry? Can you explain? What can be done to address those concerns?

Here are three of my biggest concerns.

Lack of understanding: While the average person probably has heard of Bitcoin at this point, they might not understand the cryptocurrency ecosystem as a whole. Luckily, there are tons of talented content creators who are building fantastic educational content. Regulation: I have no problem at all with regulation, as long as it’s carefully considered and takes into account the unique properties of cryptocurrency. Unfortunately, most of the proposed legislation that I’ve seen tries to force fit laws that were designed for the traditional finance industry onto crypto. Bad regulation can have disastrous consequences and I’m praying that American politicians can get this right. If they don’t, blockchain innovation may move to another country. Usability: Right now, many crypto applications are still difficult to navigate for the average user. I know that this problem is going to get solved in the near future. After all, the Internet was also considered hard-to-use in the early days. Still, I know that it’s a big problem that’s stopping crypto adoption, especially amongst older demographic groups.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about cryptocurrency? Can you explain what you mean?

There’s three myths I would like to dispel.

Myth #1: Crypto is just a fad: Anyone who’s been in the cryptocurrency space for a while has heard many people say that cryptocurrency is a fad, and that as soon as the hype dies out Bitcoin will fall to zero. It’s been estimated that the media has declared Bitcoin dead more than 400 times since inception. Yet somehow, the global crypto market is worth more than 2 trillion dollars despite the fact that Bitcoin was created 13 years ago. This seems to be a pretty durable “fad”.

Myth #2: Crypto is for tax evasion: I’ve heard some critics of cryptocurrency say that tokens like Bitcoin and Ethereum are just a sophisticated way for investors to avoid taxes. Nothing could be further from the truth. After all, CryptoTrader.Tax helps hundreds of thousands of crypto investors report their taxes every year. The vast majority of crypto investors are law-abiding citizens who do their best to navigate the confusing guidelines that the IRS has put in place.

Myth #3: Cryptocurrency has no intrinsic value: Here’s a quote from the Brookings Institution: “cryptocurrencies cannot easily be used to make most payments and have no other intrinsic uses”. This is a ridiculous statement and I don’t even know where to start with this. I would encourage your readers to do their research on decentralized finance and blockchain gaming and form their own conclusions.

How do you think cryptocurrency has the potential to help society in the future?

Right now, there’s a considerable percentage of the population that doesn’t have access to the traditional financial system. It’s been estimated that more than 25% of Americans are either unbanked or underbanked, meaning that they either do not have a bank account at all or are forced to rely on alternative financial institutions such as predatory payday lenders.

Decentralized finance can give these Americans access to tools that can help them build their savings. On protocols like Compound and Aave, lenders can take out loans while using cryptocurrency as collateral, with none of the red tape that you see in the typical loan process.

Meanwhile, savers are able to stake their money and earn higher interest rates than they can receive at any bank. Earlier this year, Compound was offering savers interest rates of 8% (which is significantly higher than what I get with my Wells Fargo account).

In the near future, I believe these decentralized protocols can provide reliable financial services across America and across the world.

Recently, more people have been scrutinizing the ecological impact of crypto mining. From your perspective, can you explain to our readers why the cryptocurrency industry is creating an environmental challenge?

Proof-of-work cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin require energy-intensive mining operations to validate transactions and mint new tokens. In layman’s terms, computers need to solve complex mathematical problems, which ends up burning a lot of energy.

From your perspective what can be done to address or correct these concerns?

The cryptocurrency community is well-aware of the environmental problems and is already taking steps to solve them.

This year, Bitcoin miners took steps to move to renewable energy sources.The Bitcoin Mining Council was formed to give incentives to miners who take steps to build sustainable operations.

You’re also seeing some proof-of-work cryptocurrencies like Ethereum migrate over to the more environmentally-friendly proof-of-stake mechanism.

Recently, more people have been scrutinizing cryptocurrency’s impact on illegal activity. From your perspective, can you explain to our readers why cryptocurrency, more than fiat currency, is seen as an attractive choice for criminals?

I’m not sure I agree that criminals see cryptocurrency as an attractive choice. A report by Chainanalysis found that just 0.34% of Bitcoin transactions in 2020 were used for illegal activity.

There’s a reason why Chainanalysis could calculate that metric so easily. All transactions that take place on the blockchain are publicly available and inalterable.

Frankly, it makes no sense for a criminal to make an illegal payment via cryptocurrency and have that record be public until the end of time. Instead, they could make that same payment using cash with no record of the transaction.

From your perspective what can be done to address or correct these concerns?

I think the real issue is correcting public perception. Cryptocurrency is still an emerging space — which means that many people think it’s the domain of criminals and people on the fringes of ‘normal’ society.

I talk to our customers regularly and I can tell you the vast majority of crypto investors are everyday people just like you and me. Highlighting the stories of real crypto investors is probably the best way to show that the space isn’t made up of criminals and scammers. Most crypto investors are everyday people who are interested in the potential of decentralized money.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are “The 5 Things You Need To Understand In Order To Successfully Invest In Cryptocurrency?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Here are my 5 tips for every new crypto investor.

Understand the fundamentals — I recommend reading through the Bitcoin and Ethereum White Papers to get an understanding of what problems cryptocurrency was created to solve and how consensus mechanisms work. This will give you the basic building blocks of knowledge you need to be a successful investor. Recognize it’s a marathon, not a sprint: I first entered the cryptocurrency space back in 2017. There was a period where the entire ecosystem faced some serious doubts — there was a long bear market that lasted from 2018–2020. What kept me excited about cryptocurrency throughout all that time was the unlimited potential of the space. Four years later after Coin Ledger first got started, we’re seeing that potential start to manifest. Find the right news sources — Cryptocurrency is a fast moving space, and a lot changes on a month to month basis. It’s important to find some voices that you can trust to help update you on the latest news. Personally, two of my favorite podcasts are The Defiant and Bankless. Of course, there are tons of other great YouTube channels and podcasts out there. Unfortunately, there’s tons of scammers and fake influencers as well. I’d encourage the audience to avoid anyone who seems to be pushing a ‘get rich quick’ scheme. Cryptocurrency is all about community: I think it’s possible to be a successful equities investor without ever joining a Facebook Group or a subreddit that’s focused on stocks. I’m not sure that the same is true with crypto. There’s tons of communities on Twitter, Reddit, Telegram, and Discord that are focused on cryptocurrency projects. These can help you understand what’s going on in the space, and also help you connect with some very cool people! Don’t be a ‘maxi’: Once you get deep into the crypto community, you’ll hear a lot about “maximalists”. These are people who believe that their favorite coin is the one true cryptocurrency and that all other cryptocurrencies are just scams. All I’ll say is that there are tons of interesting crypto projects out there, so don’t limit yourself to just one!

What are the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they enter the industry? What can be done to avoid that?

There’s a couple of common mistakes I see quite often.

Getting scared off by volatility: Some new investors get scared by the massive swings in the prices of Ethereum and Bitcoin. All I will say is that the investors who’ve stayed focused on the long-term through all of these swings have historically been handsomely rewarded.

Not staying on top of taxes: It’s important to stay on top of tax law from the moment you make your first cryptocurrency transaction. Of course, that’s easier said than done. If you’re using multiple exchanges and multiple wallets, it’s easy to lose track of what you’ve done with your crypto, which can be a problem when it’s time to file your tax return. Tax software like CryptoTrader.Tax can solve these issues by integrating with the exchanges you are using and automatically recording your transactions.

Do you have a particular type of cryptocurrency that you are excited about? We’d love to hear why.

I am super excited about the potential of blockchain-based gaming. Axie Infinity is already helping gamers in the Philippines earn 4x-5x the company’s minimum wage. I think it’s only the start — in the future, you’ll see games like Fortnite and Call of Duty embrace in-game cryptocurrencies as well!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I genuinely believe cryptocurrency is what can give the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people.

I just mentioned how the Axie Infinity has been embraced in the Philippines. You’re seeing workers who previously had to work long hours in sweatshops finally be able to quit their jobs and earn more money.

That’s just the start. All of the smartest people I know are building cryptocurrency applications. In a few years, I believe these decentralized services will bring financial freedom to people all over the globe. More people will have access to new and unique ways to earn money and build their savings, no matter what the situation in their home country may be.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I’d love to have a private lunch with Elon Musk. I respect his business acumen a lot! Maybe I can convince him to get Tesla to start buying Bitcoin again. 🙂

Thank you so much for these excellent stories and insights. We wish you continued success and good health!