Murtaza Saadat of hyperPad: “Be mindful of who gives you advice”

As a part of this interview, we had the pleasure of interviewing Murtaza Sadaat, CEO and Co-founder of hyperPad and Y-Combinator alumni with passion for creativity and innovation.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I’ve always had the dream of running my own software company. While other kids were dreaming of being famous movie stars, musicians, or athletes, I was learning about the latest technology and planning to run my own company. This was before “apps” before people idolized businessmen like Steve Jobs or Elon Musk. During this time, I didn’t really know what I was doing. But I’m always learning. At the age of 12, I had one of my first business ventures, selling server space on a server I built in my closet and using my home internet connection. The issue was I wasn’t allowed to have my computer run overnight, so as you probably guessed this meant the servers would go offline. As you probably guessed, people don’t like websites with limited operating hours, and this was a failure… It’s ok, Amazon launched their AWS servers a few years later.

While in college studying to be a software developer I had an internship at a large automation company. When I started my internship I felt a rug had been pulled from under me. I thought I was going to get hands-on experience programming and working with the latest technology. Instead, my days were spent copy-pasting documentation. This is when I knew working for a big company is not what I wanted to do, even just to get started. I quickly changed my major to business so I could graduate sooner and launched a company with my brother Hamed Saadat, who was just finishing his first year of University for Computer Science.

This is when the App Store first launched, and we tried to be part of the boom by making small games here and there. Nothing really took off.

Eventually, while on vacation we had the idea for what would later become hyperPad. An iPad app that would allow anybody to make mobile games and share them with the world, without ever writing a line of code. This drew the attention of DreamIt Ventures and YCombinator, and the rest is history.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

With hyperPad we’ve been fortunate enough to see amazing kids from all around the world use our platform in amazing ways. But one of our early users had an interesting journey and we’re happy to be part of it. Hamish was a young kid with Autism, I think he was around 12 years old when he was using hyperPad. He used hyperPad to make games and interactive apps for social change and to help save the environment. It was so exciting to watch his journey and see his growth. The most interesting thing about this was the fact he was invited to meet President Obama and show him the game he made with our app hyperPad! The success and spotlight are all his, but we’re just happy to be a small part of it. It’s interesting how our app empowered this kid from Australia to travel all the way to America and to meet the president.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“If you really look closely, most overnight successes took a long time.” — Steve Jobs

I know it’s pretty cliché at this point to quote Steve Jobs, but this is something I always need to remind myself and all-new founders. We often look at other companies in the media, envious of their “overnight success” but in reality, the path to that success took years of hard work. Late nights and rejection are just not that glamorous for the media to report.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

We were very lucky to have some amazing help along the way. Early on we worked with the local university incubator. John Pollock who ran the incubator helped us refine our business and story. Thanks to him and his mentorship, we were able to gain pitching experience and secure some government grants. The experience we gained from pitching and telling our story later helped us get into the prestigious YCombinator accelerator in Silicon Valley.

Is there a particular book, film, or podcast that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

This actually came after our startup journey. But the show Halt and Catch fire was an amazing representation of what we went through with our company. From starting with an idea and a pivot all the way to a passionate community that stands behind our product. In the show, they even faced some bugs that were eerily similar to the ones we had! It was calming to see the show portray a lot of the challenges we faced. It almost made it feel like we knew what we’re doing the whole time.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Persistence: I would say being persistent really helped along the way. My cofounder and I are probably a little too persistent, probably borderline stubborn. With a startup, you’re often faced with a lot of rejection. Sometimes its customers, other times its investors. For us it was both, but one situation that changed our company is how we didn’t take no for an answer when we were rejected from YCombinator. The first time we applied, we made it all the way to the final round of the interviews. But ultimately they decided not to fund our company. But we didn’t let that stop us. We went home, took their feedback and applied it to our company. We applied again for the next batch and our persistence paid off as we were accepted into the Summer 2014 batch.

Being a Dreamer: I think it’s important for any startup founder to look beyond the realm of current reality. What I mean by this, is to see what your company can be, or what technology can do. For hyperPad, we placed a lot of faith in the iPad early on. When the iPad first became available, it was pretty underpowered. The media referred to it as “just a big iPhone”. They saw it as a media consumption device. Not a real tool. But we saw it differently. We developed the early versions of hyperPad for the original iPad. At a time where nobody believed in the tablet, we saw the true potential and dreamed of a future where the iPad could be used as a real creation device. Now you have things like photoshop on the iPad.

Decisive: Running a company, oftentimes you’re faced with difficult decisions. Early on we applied to a few prestigious accelerators for funding opportunities. Y-Combinator in Silicon Valley was one of them, and another was Dream It Ventures in NYC. After submitting our applications, we received an invite to interview with Dream It Ventures. The interview went great, and they accepted us into the program and offered to invest in our company. We were extremely excited as this was some validation to our crazy ideas. However, just as we were about to accept their offer we received an invitation to interview with YCombinator.

I had a difficult choice to make, do I accept this investment from a smaller accelerator, or take our chances and interview with YCombinator.

I chose to take the funding from Dream It Ventures. Which I believe was the right choice. We learned a lot during our time in NYC, made some amazing contacts and had some extremely smart mentors help us along the way. This allowed us to improve our company and apply to YCombinator later in 2014, which worked out in our favour as by this time YC increased the amount they invest in startups.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

One of the goals behind starting hyperPad was to foster creativity, and allow people to unleash that creativity in ways they never dreamed of.

Since launching hyperPad, I’ve watched curious kids grow into intelligent teenagers that unleash that creativity by developing some really professional quality games that push the limits of our technology.

But kids aren’t the only lives we’ve changed with hyperPad. One of our users wrote to me saying hyperPad made him interested in Computer science, so they took some online courses and became hooked. They’re now working at a startup as a developer!

Another user has told me they’re using hyperPad to augment their income. He’s making mobile games on hyperPad and selling them in the App Store. He’s actually earning more money with his mobile games than he does with his regular job.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Can you tell us about the sports technologies that most excite you at the moment? Can you explain why you are passionate about it?

Ok, this one might be weird. But I think Tik Tok, or at least quick video platforms like tik tok are extremely exciting for future sports technology.

These video platforms open up sports analysis to a whole new audience. They’re essentially empowering the viewers to become sports casters! Can you imagine, if there were snapchat type filters dedicated to sports reporting?

I think these video platforms are just getting started. They’re going to branch out into sports and news and it will be extremely exciting to see.

This has sort of happened already with Twitch and the world of esports. The live streaming platform enabled regular audiences to become the presenters of e-sport events, and they’ve built a fanbase that tune in just for their analysis of these events.

How do you think this might change the world of sports?

I think this will make the world of sports more honest. Meaning that you’ll have the views and opinions from regular fans, not someone backed by the team on cable tv. It could make the concept of professional sports feel more approachable and realistic.

Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

I believe that it will only last so long. Just look at tick tock and Instagram influencers. Eventually these regular people get so popular that they pick up sponsors.

But I think the social aspect of these apps are enough to keep the presenters in check.

What are the 3 things that concern you about the sports industry today? Can you explain? What can be done to address or correct those concerns?

Accessibility: It seems sports are getting harder and harder to get into. A lot of sports now require specialized equipment or are limited in some way. It’s concerning seeing a shift in the sports industry where a lot of activities are only available to certain people.

A Focus on brands: A lot of athletes now seem to have the end goal of launching a brand. They want to be the next “Jordans” sneaker. Ultimately this creates an atmosphere where the athletes are focusing on trying to gain attention rather than performance.

Drug/enhancements: The medical and drug industry is moving at an extremely fast pace. A lot of pain and injuries can be healed quicker with new medications, a lot of mental health issues can be treated with new medications. But the usage of these drugs is still a bit murky. While some are not directly designed as performance enhancements, they can have side effects to improving an athlete’s overall performance in the field. We saw this in the Tokyo Olympics where ADHD medication was banned, and was rumoured to be the reason why the American gymnast did not compete. It will be an interesting future when it comes to medication and sports, and a lot of discussion is still needed.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Be mindful of who gives you advice. Just because they’re successful doesn’t mean their right. Make sure you assess all advice you receive to see if its right for your business. Remember, you’ve been thinking about your business for many sleepless nights, the person you’re speaking with only has been thinking about it for a few minutes. We’ve fallen in this trap before, and it really hurt our company. We follow some advice simply because the person giving it was a very successful entrepreneur with multiple exits. We listened to this person for the wrong reason, and it set back our company for years. Don’t put your life on hold. A mistake I made early on, and one that I’m still paying for is stopping the rest of my life for my business. To focus on my business I put aside relationships, friendships, and mental health. It’s not healthy and remember to have a balance between work and life. Be mindful of feature creep. Sometimes you can get carried away with adding more features. This can be very dangerous. The best thing you can do is to launch quickly, and get user feedback. Maybe your customers never wanted or needed that feature in the first place. Try to get people using your product first before loading it up with features. It’s ok to make mistakes and fail. I wish I knew this early on. When I first started, every failure felt devastating. It puts a lot of stress on my mind. But now I see failure as a learning experience. Failing doesn’t have to be negative, you just need to be critical and see why you filed and quickly adapt. If you’re hung up on failure, you won’t be able to move forward. Success takes a long time, it doesn’t happen overnight. Like the quote I shared before, a lot of overnight successes are actually slow marathons. All companies move at a different pace. Don’t look at other companies as a guiding light for your level of success. We fell into this trap early on, and it can be depressing to see your company moving at a slower pace than your peers. But that’s ok!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The world is going through some troubling times. I’m an Afghan Canadian, and the current conflict in Afghanistan is devastating. Before the Taliban took over, there were organizations like Skateistan that would teach young girls how to skateboard, other sports, and even science & technology. Unfortunately since the Taliban took over these types of opportunities for young girls and women are unlikely to happen again. I hope a movement can take place to help the women and young girls of Afghanistan to get some of their freedoms back.

