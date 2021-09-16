Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Embracing Change is Healthy for You

Empaths are not always comfortable with change. We tend to feel safe in what’s predictable and known. A part of us resists change because we fear it. But that is not the way of nature. It doesn’t resist change. It is a dynamic part of her dormancy and rebirth cycles. Autumn in particular is a […]

Empaths are not always comfortable with change. We tend to feel safe in what’s predictable and known. A part of us resists change because we fear it. But that is not the way of nature. It doesn’t resist change. It is a dynamic part of her dormancy and rebirth cycles.

Autumn in particular is a teacher of change. As the wind begins to blow and leaves drift from the trees, nature prepares for her metamorphosis. You, too, can use this time to shed what’s extraneous. Then, when spring comes, you can prepare for your own rebirth. 

Fall is a time to reflect on your priorities. It’s an opportunity for positive change, a chance to let go of any beliefs, resentments, or relationships which don’t serve you. Ask yourself, “What are my burdens? How can I release them?” This will lighten your load and energize you. When you can flow with change, autumn offers a deeper experience of your own transformation, spirituality, and joy. 

For sensitive people it’s important to take special care to nurture yourself. Self-care helps us accept change and catalyzes our inner growth.

To help you embrace the challenges of change here is a practice from my book “Thriving as an Empath: 365 Days of Self-Care for Sensitive People”.

Empath Practice: Harvest, Change, and Letting go

Autumn is a time to harvest the fruits of your work and your life. It’s a powerful period of transformation and letting go. On the Autumn Equinox, when day and night are of equal length, nature lets you experience harmony. The evening of the equinox, plan to meditate on balancing your mind, body, and soul. In quiet moments, thank each part of yourself for making you the interesting, sensitive person you are. Feel your logical and intuitive selves coming together in a balanced way. You can turn to each form of wisdom whenever you choose. The experience of equanimity is within you. Meditating on this will center you and help you flow with the upcoming seasons of dormancy and change. Then once you are grounded you can ask yourself what no longer serves you and the changes you need in your life.

Set your intention. I am connected to the cycles of nature and light. I will feel the sublimely perfect alignment of my body with the universal forces. The experience of equanimity and the ability to make changes is within you. Meditating on this will center you. It will help you surrender to the ebb and flow of life and the changes you desire.

    Judith Orloff MD, Judith Orloff MD

    Judith Orloff, MD is the New York Times best-selling author of The Empath’s Survival Guide: Life Strategies for Sensitive People. Dr. Orloff is a psychiatrist, an empath, and is on the UCLA Psychiatric Clinical Faculty. She synthesizes the pearls of traditional medicine with cutting edge knowledge of intuition, energy, and spirituality. Dr. Orloff also specializes in treating empaths and highly sensitive people in her private practice. Dr. Orloff’s work has been featured on The Today Show, CNN, the Oprah Magazine and USA Today. Dr. Orloff has spoken at Google-LA and has a TEDX talk with over half a million views. Her other books are Thriving as an Empath: 365 Days of Self-Care for Sensitive People, The Empowered Empath’s Journal,  Emotional Freedom, The Power of Surrender, Second Sight, Positive Energy, and Guide to Intuitive Healing.

    Dr Orloff now offers a 7-module online course, Awakening Your Intuitive Healing Power.  Harness your intuition to become a vessel for healing-as you transmute life’s challenges through surrender, self-care, centering techniques, and more.

    For a complete list of Dr Orloff’s workshops and lecture schedule go to: Schedule

    Explore more information about empaths and intuition on www.drjudithorloff.com.
    Connect with Judith on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/DrJudithOrloff/) and Twitter.

     

