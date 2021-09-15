Humanity is on a collision course with reality.

Transformational system-level changes are required.

With all the power it wields, humanity knows far too little about what sustains and optimizes life.

Our ignorance results in countless problems.

How do we reduce ignorance and suffering and expand knowledge and suffering?

Albert Einstein observed that “We can’t solve our problems from the same level of thinking at which they originated.”

What level of thinking are we at? What level do we need to get to? How do we get there?

It is not easy to get to the “next level of thinking.”

Many people operate out of primitive hardwired instincts and emotions associated with the primitive origins of our brains – a biological reality.

Simultaneously, many operate out of deeply embedded antiquated, divisive, and dysfunctional belief systems (religions) fabricated in the infancy of our intelligence.

Our primitive instincts and emotions and antiquated, divisive, and dysfunctional belief systems are a lethal combination of behaviors not overcome easily.

Yet, they must be overcome to get us to the next level of thinking where we can sustain humanity, advance our civilization, and succeed as a species.

Our social and political attitudes, behaviors, and beliefs must advance to “the next level.” With eight billion people and countless other life forms on tiny planet Earth, and the addition of more than 1,500,000 humans every week, humanity – if it wishes to survive – must enter into a completely new understanding of the reality in which it exists and conform to reality’s behavioral demands.

This is not optional, it is imperative if we are to sustain humanity, advance our civilization, and advance as a species.

The window of opportunity to make the necessary and monumental shift in thinking is small compared to the large obstacles in our current belief systems that must be dissolved. Yet, we must do this if we and all the other life forms that share this jewel of a planet are going to survive.

The video presentation that follows gets us to the “next level of thinking.”

VIDEO: HOW TO SUSTAIN HUMANITY, ADVANCE OUR CIVILIZATION, AND SUCCEED AS A SPECIES

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RP6X_HCdoBk

FOR SHORTER SEGMENTS OF THIS PRESENTATION, PLEASE USE THE FOLLOWING LINKS:

Part 1 of 8 – Introduction – https://youtu.be/hXqhwfL0JfU

Part 2 of 8 – Cosmology – https://youtu.be/cYcgE_vZ3wE

Part 3 of 8 – Evolutionary Biology – https://youtu.be/27ztKhBYPlQ

Part 4 of 8 – The World of Religions – https://youtu.be/pCa6PVAnYiI

Part 5 of 8 – We Advance Technologically Easily but not so Socially, Politically, and Intellectually. We Continue to Destroy Each Other and Our Environment. Why? – https://youtu.be/eOGhsa6QyOo

Part 6 of 8 – The Architecture of Life, Part I – https://youtu.be/ya-zrSpSBzY

Part 7 of 8 – The Architecture of Life, Part II – https://youtu.be/zvYKJ_M22VY

Part 8 of 8 – Our Competing Sets of Survival Instincts that Produce Opposing World Views that Account for the Epic Struggle That Goes on Daily for the Evolution and Survival of Humanity – https://youtu.be/sJ7lasCU1qo