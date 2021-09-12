Matt Fairhurst of Skedulo: “Fearless Together”

Fearless Together: No one, no matter how smart or talented, does it alone. There are a lot of ups and downs when starting a company and the only way to brace those challenges is working together as a team and sharing common purpose. We deliberately embrace hard problems, accept and encourage risk taking and challenge one another to do the best work of our careers. We prioritize togetherness in pursuit of the joy found in succeeding as a team.

Startups have such a glamorous reputation. Companies like Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Uber, and Airbnb once started as scrappy startups with huge dreams and huge obstacles.

Yet we of course know that most startups don’t end up as success stories. What does a founder or a founding team need to know to create a highly successful startup?

In this series, called “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup” we are talking to experienced and successful founders and business leaders who can share stories from their experience about what it takes to create a highly successful startup.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Matt​ Fairhurst.

Matt​ Fairhurst is the co-founder and CEO of Skedulo, a leading mobile workforce management platform. Matt’s background is in user experience and user interface design, and, from this, he ​has a​ passion for building great products. He spends his time working between the global headquarters in San Francisco and the engineering/product development headquarters in Brisbane, Australia.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Skedulo was founded in 2013 in Australia, and the company has grown internationally including its headquarters in San Francisco, California. My background is in Product Management and Design, and I’ve always been drawn to the complex challenges of deskless workers. I’m passionate about helping deskless workers move away from whiteboards, google sheets, and paper.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

8yrs ago, mobility and cloud were everywhere, digital transformation was coming into full swing, and I was shopping a business process improvement idea. The “Aha moment” was that everyone I met with was talking about the business challenges of a growing number of mobile workers all of whom were bringing their own devices into the field (BYOD). BYOD was wreaking havoc. Measurement of their productivity was limited to paper, excel, whiteboards, it was ridiculous… all the other areas of their business were taken care of, but not the neglected mobile workforce. Even though the businesses were all different, the fundamental mobile workforce problems were so similar. So I got motivated, produced a product mock up, took it to 4 companies including solar, hotwater, traffic management and Healthcare and they all wanted it. 2 of those original preview customers are actual Skedulo customers today.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

My co-founder James Davies was instrumental in the early days and personally built a lot of the core technology that has made Skedulo successful. His partnership and contributions have been invaluable.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We’ve spent so much time addressing the hard challenges and complexity of organizing mobile work and people, it’s really our core strength, understanding how to solve for the unbelievable complexity. Having done that, we can flex in so many ways across a wide range of business processes. We have something for any environment, no matter how unique. We can Improve aged care one day, tackle home security the next day, and scale to help governments worldwide scheduling the vaccine rollout.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

During the pandemic, Skedulo’s team switched gears to assist with COVID-19 testing efforts and vaccination rollouts. Skedulo’s high capacity scheduling capabilities became a standard for scheduling testing, vaccine administration, and various back to work/school/sports programs.

That included scheduling millions of contactless COVID-19 tests, including helping Major League Soccer (MLS), the National Football League (NFL) and the National Basketball Association (NBA) with their player testing, along with the New Jersey Transit authority, the Mass Transit Authority (MTA) and New York City Schools. Skedulo also aided vaccine administration in several countries, provinces and U.S. states, such as California, Maine and Ontario, Canada.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1.Caring First: Ever since Skedulo was founded in 2014, caring has been a core value of ours. Caring first makes Skedulo a great place for our employees to work and it makes us a great business partner for our clients, helping us deliver on our mission to champion deskless workers worldwide. We care genuinely for each other, our customers, our communities and the planet, and we strive to hold ourselves accountable to listening and understanding. Together, we prioritize heart and our impact on the world above all else.

2. Fearless Together: No one, no matter how smart or talented, does it alone. There are a lot of ups and downs when starting a company and the only way to brace those challenges is working together as a team and sharing common purpose. We deliberately embrace hard problems, accept and encourage risk taking and challenge one another to do the best work of our careers. We prioritize togetherness in pursuit of the joy found in succeeding as a team.

3. Boldly Innovative: There is no playbook for starting a startup — and that’s something to embrace not run away from. Doing so allows you to create a unique product that solves a problem no one else has solved. At Skedulo, we believe that innovation and creativity should not only be the lifeblood of who we are and what we build, but fuels the wonderful opportunity we have to challenge the status quo.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I can’t. What I can say is the best advice I ever received was to get an executive coach early in your career to help you through the journey.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

Everyone deals differently depending on their personality, the best way for me to deal with highs and lows there are 2 things, 1) always stay true to the mission/vision of the company, it’ll help you manage through short term tradeoffs. The second thing is to find yourself a trusted advisor/coach.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The common mistake I see is waiting too long to ship. Don’t make perfect the enemy of good enough. Many young entrepreneurs are worried about being embarrassed by a less than ideal product, they’re insecure. If you’re ultra proud, you’ve taken too much time. Get comfortable being uncomfortable. Ship it earlier than you’re comfortable..

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

No matter how you look at it, it’s going to be a long, hard battle. Full stop. You do have to find a way to compensate, whether that’s mediation or a chosen hobby to play music, surf, walk, whatever. Take 1 day a week and don’t work. And again, find a coach.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them?

Avoid the noise that implies the decision is binary, it comes down to two things: 1. Does the speed of capturing the market opportunity require lots of cash? Be mindful of the type of growth life you want to lead. 2. Understand the market and product are one thing, you can shape the type of company you build.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

1. Build something people genuinely need. Why do they need it, how big is the problem. In your early days, spend 80% of your time here.

2. Focus early on people and culture. Define a set of values for you and your organization. Sometimes they’re the same. Make sure they are genuine and true, and anchor to them no matter what..

3. As you grow, become comfortable with admitting you’re in over your head in certain areas. Stack-rack your weaker areas and be okay with hiring someone who is the expert.

4. Being a CEO you realize that companies evolve constantly, moving through different chapters with different demands of its leaders. Think early and often about your own growth and what the next chapter will require as well as what you’ll need personally. Plan for both. The one constant is change.

5. Get good at having direct and open discussions with your executive and leadership team. Align and commit to who does what, define roles/responsibilities, and drive team alignment. Make sure the executive team is solid and capable of addressing problems head on as a group. You are going to spend A LOT of time together…get to know one another.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I’ve been a strong advocate for the tech industry’s role in helping to combat climate change and reduce carbon emission. This is a worldwide problem and we all have a role to play, including tech leaders who can not only develop new solutions to lower carbon footprints, reduce waste and foster renewable energy but also leverage our influence to publicly advocate for such measures. The earth depends on all of us taking action towards a sustainable future.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Skedulo, founded in 2013, is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Australia, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. Skedulo’s leading Deskless Productivity Cloud solution powered by AI and machine learning empowers organizations to manage, engage and analyze their deskless workforce, supporting the 80% of global workers who don’t work in a traditional office setting. For more information, please visit http://www.skedulo.com, or our blog, @Skedulo, Facebook and LinkedIn pages

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!