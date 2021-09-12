Seth Jared Hymes of In Demand Career: “Don’t try to relax, numb out, or meditate away the perfectionism”

Don’t try to relax, numb out, or meditate away the perfectionism. Accept it as part of the game of life, like a star athlete accepts the fact that they are going to get a lot of noise from fans in the stands. A lot of well meaning people in the Self Help world advocate various techniques to essentially escape or hide from the pain of perfectionism. These are band aids, and always keep you in a state of “managing” the issue rather than getting to the bottom of it.

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called “How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Seth Jared Hymes. Seth Jared Hymes is an entrepreneur and educator who has helped thousands of people change their lives and start careers in digital marketing.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I’m originally from upstate New York, and fell in love with making movies when I was in high school. I would persuade my classmates, teachers, and even the principal to be in my comedy videos. And this was years before Youtube. I was working on professional productions when I was 16, and went on to attend NYU Film School. This was where I learned how out of touch and ineffective most college curriculums are in preparing people for the workforce. When I graduated I was even more confused about how to move forward in my career than after high school, and about life itself.

I struggled for 10 years, waiting tables and working temp jobs with no idea how to make use of my passions or talents. In 2010, I discovered a new zest for life with digital marketing. I spent a year teaching myself about everything from SEO to Affiliate Marketing. I created a course for aspiring filmmakers called “Film School Secrets,” teaching them what to do instead of film school. It was incredibly fulfilling to share my experience and help younger people pursue their dreams without debt or the pressure to get into college.

I got my first digital marketing agency job in 2011. By 2014, I was making six figures. In 2016, I created a course called “The Digital Marketing Career Blueprint” at indemandcareer.com to help other people start careers in digital marketing. It’s been incredibly rewarding to help so many people change their lives. In 2017, I realized my dream of shooting a feature film, a comedy called “Wally Got Wasted.”

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Perfectionism equals poverty.” That is actually my own quote. I struggled with overthinking throughout my 20s, because the imagined fear of failing or looking bad was so powerful.

But because of this perfectionism and hyper need for control, I ended up broke, unemployed, and miserable for nearly a decade. That pain was far worse than my imagined fears. And it was like a statement of fact: “Perfectionism equals poverty.” If you don’t just DO something, you will end up broke, unhappy and impoverished. My logical brain couldn’t argue with that, and it has allowed me to continue to take action to this day.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

“Rebel without a Crew” is an amazing book that had a major influence on me. The book is written by Robert Rodriguez, who directed “Sin City”, “Desperado”, “Spy Kids”, and a lot of other Hollywood movies. But he got his start with a 7,000 dollars independent action movie he made with money he earned for participating in a drug testing study. He didn’t even have a crew (hence the title), just a ton of energy and creative vision. The book is his diary, and part of his message that you don’t need school and you should just pursue your creativity on your own terms.

I read it before I really understood anything about manifesting or having a vision for your life, but the book conveys those messages in the subtext. This guy had a singular vision and made it a reality no matter how many people said he couldn’t do it. And there is a joy and creativity in the story that’s rare from Hollywood.

I read it when I was living with my parents in the mid 2000s, feeling like a failure as a college graduate. It completely re-ignited my passion for movies and for life at the time, and was the main reason why I ended up moving to LA and eventually was able to produce and complete my first feature film.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Humility is the top one. Coming out of a “name” school, I thought I was hot stuff and that I knew better than everyone else. This attitude brought me nothing but struggle for years. When I finally dropped my ego and let myself learn from other people, that’s when things began to change. Now the more success I get, the more I push myself to drop the idea that I “know it”.

Determination is number two. I gave up on more passions and desires in my 20s than I can count. I was not able to really access that hunger to keep going. However when I discovered digital marketing in my early 30s, I basically said, “I am not going to ever stop until I figure this thing out.” I spent a year and half stumbling around on the internet trying to build sites and make money, failing day after day. But I never stopped, and eventually got my first agency job, tried launching another business, failed, kept going, failed, until I launched my digital marketing course. Before that if I felt I had “failed” with something I would quit and didn’t have the determination it takes to succeed.

Patience is the third one. I think it goes hand in hand with determination. Looking back I realize how easy and fast I expected things to go. I was a child of the 90s and I already had really insane and immature expectations about how success works. This was before people showing off on social media and FOMO were a big thing. I can’t imagine what it’s like for kids now. By the time I got to my 30s I learned to be just patient enough to relax and understand things won’t happen overnight, which allows me to stay consistent.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

First off, there is a difference between someone who is determined, extremely hard working, committed to excellence, with a singular focus to get a job done, and a perfectionist. There are many fine qualities such as these that can get confused with perfectionism.

You can be extremely or even obsessively driven towards a goal, redoing work over and over to get it right, and look like a perfectionist. But that is not what makes a perfectionist.

A perfectionist is someone who lives in a perpetual state of lauded delusion about the world. I say “delusion,” because that is defined by Oxford as: “an idiosyncratic belief or impression that is firmly maintained despite being contradicted by what is generally accepted as reality or rational argument, typically a symptom of mental disorder.”

Within the mind of a perfectionist, things always should be a way that they are not. It is a mild form of a mental disorder.

I say “lauded” because the perfectionist admires, treasures, and praises this delusion. The imagined fantasy, which irrationally runs counter to reality, is always considered to be more valuable than what actually happened.

This is why a perfectionist can achieve many things, but will usually still be dissatisfied.

This is why Stanley Kubrick would frequently do over 100 takes of a single shot, and drive many actors away from working with him. Some people say that is genius, I saw it is clearly the mark of inefficient perfectionism.

Michael Jordan is a champion and fiercely competitive, but not a perfectionist.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

I agree that perfectionism can be a positive driving force.

When my business partner and I were writing our script for “Wally Got Wasted”, we did about 25 different drafts. We were extremely diligent and detailed about every scene and line of dialog. We wanted it to be as perfect as it could be. I remember after so many drafts, we got a good note from a colleague about something that would require rewriting an entire large section of the script. This was after months of writing. A part of me was tired of writing, but the perfectionist part said you have to make this change no matter what it takes. I am glad I had that part of me to make sure the script was the best it could be.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

Perfectionism destroys dreams by keeping people locked in a fantasy. In order for a dream to become real, action has to be taken in reality. Perfectionism keeps people locked away in refuge of their perfect mental picture, and blocks any chance of anything real happening.

If perfectionism had total control over me when I was writing a movie, I’d still be doing rewrites 4 years later. I likely wouldn’t have shot the movie at all. I also would never have launched my digital marketing course, because I’d be rethinking and redoing and picking apart all the lessons.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

Perfectionism to me is just a fancy word for wanting control and safety. Our lizard brain is still hard wired to avoid pain and danger from millions of years of evolution. The imagined “perfect” result becomes a refuge from reality, a safe place.

Without judging this, it’s easy to have compassion for that part of our brains. It’s trying to protect us. “Perfectionism” sounds much better than, “I’m terrified that making a single mistake will shatter my very soul, so I’d better not do ANYTHING.”

Perfectionism builds stronger and deeper neural pathways in the brain, expanding this refuge from reality in the mind. Pretty soon it’s like you moved into a giant house with a big bean bag chair in the middle that you just can’t get out of.

It takes a great amount of effort and fighting the survival instinct of your mind to move forward.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

First off you have to take responsibility for the “hidden payoff” of perfectionism. Perfectionism has a secret vanity to it. It’s not like saying you’re just anxious. Many successful people are seen as perfectionists and it gives off an aura of superiority even in the name. Notice what benefits you gain from thinking of yourself as a “perfectionist.” Is there a part of you that secretly thinks it makes you seem like a hard worker, or more serious about the things you do? Do you secretly enjoy the paralysis that comes with perfectionism because it protects you from the pain of making mistakes? I was secretly proud of my perfectionism, thinking that I was the one person who would “never let things be good enough.” That is until I realized the impact of this — realizing the poverty and failure I had created in my life by giving my loyalty to the “perfect” fantasy in my mind. Understand your “perfectionism” is the result of fear and conditioning. No child is born a perfectionist. Our nature is to be imperfect and beautiful. Children scream, fall down, poop themselves. We are a hot mess, but we are extremely alive and loveable. In our family, and then in school, we are conditioned like dogs to compulsively strive for approval of authority figures, and I believe that is where perfectionism sets in for a lot of us.

— In my 30s my best friend and a business coach were both guys who did terribly in school. I was an A student and did very well on tests and on essays and so forth. My friends were terrible spellers and often mispronounced words, but they were both better off than me financially, and much more relaxed as human beings.

— This helped wake me up to my own conditioning from school and childhood. I was always desperately seeking approval, an “A”, and the fear of not getting it was debilitating. My friends had already experienced failure in school many times, so they didn’t have much fear of screwing things up, and this freed them up to take bold action in life in ways I could not. Once I started to see this, I was able to take action too. One of perfectionism’s best “tricks” is to convince you that you need to wait until you feel “right” or comfortable to do things. This is how it keeps you stuck and safe. If you can accept that the feeling of “it’s not good enough yet” will not go away, at least right away, then you can free yourself up to take action. It is helpful to have a commitment to something that is bigger than your anxiety.

— I remember reading somewhere that Johnny Carson smoked cigarettes like a fiend throughout his entire career. He was an anxious mess every night before he went on TV. I know other actors and performers who still get stage fright or even nauseous before a performance. That is their mind and their perfectionism, fear of looking bad, etc. trying to take hold and stop them from embarrassing themselves. At some point they have all made a decision to ignore or push through that feeling.

— When I was making my movie, I woke up each day feeling a sense of dread about all of the mishaps that could happen, overanalyzing the mistakes made in previous days. But my commitment to completing the movie was supreme, and that gave me the power to get going and lead my team every single day. And once I got moving I’d forget about the nasty thoughts in the beginning of the day. Those of us who still feel dominated by “perfectionism” are usually just the ones who have not stood up and said, “I don’t care if I throw up, I’m doing this.” Be a Scientist. Perfectionism is a delusional state of mind, a disconnect from reality. This is why it’s possible for an award winning athlete to come off a bad game and think “I stink” rather than “I had a bad game.” To counter that, be like a scientist and take notes, and study the data. No matter how “perfectionist” you or I may be, we all know of times and situations where we weren’t perfect at all. Look at the impact, objectively. I had to push through my perfectionism like crazy to make my first course on filmmaking, “Film School Secrets.” I worked really hard to make it the best it could be. Students began signing up and getting great results, and I was feeling really good. Then, one day someone wrote me an email pointing out a typo in one of my sales videos. This person said clearly I didn’t know what I was talking about because I mispelled one word in a 20 minutes lecture video.

— Fortunately, this was after spending time with my non-perfectionist friends. I realized I had helped 100s and 100s of people with my program (which also had a few typos!). Nobody else had ever said anything. In fact people had asked me questions about the very slide/lecture this guy pointed out. But they didn’t mention the spelling, they were asking about the concepts and ideas I was sharing.

— In reality: nobody gave a darn! Except for this poor guy, who was obviously a perfectionist himself. The real world results had shown that the error, which in my perfectionist mind could have been a “deadly sin” was actually quite benign. I decided to leave the typo in the lecture as a kind of badge of honor of my victory over perfectionism, and that was a very proud moment for me. So it’s helpful to look back at times when you weren’t “perfect” and see — did everything fall to pieces or was everything actually okay? Don’t try to relax, numb out, or meditate away the perfectionism. Accept it as part of the game of life, like a star athlete accepts the fact that they are going to get a lot of noise from fans in the stands. A lot of well meaning people in the Self Help world advocate various techniques to essentially escape or hide from the pain of perfectionism. These are band aids, and always keep you in a state of “managing” the issue rather than getting to the bottom of it.

What’s better is to actually be as present as you can with the judgmental voice in your head. Watch it as objectively as you can, and imagine that it is another person. Sure, that other person is annoying, if you really pay attention you can feel compassion and understanding for it. Perfectionism is just trying to help protect you, and it’s scared.

If you actually embrace it then it will start to disappear.

This also happened to me when I was shooting my movie. The reality of managing 100s of people and thousands of dollars was so real and intense, my mind would often criticize my decisions and results.

It felt a lot like a star athlete playing an intense basketball game, and hearing a fan yell criticism from the stands. The athlete doesn’t go into a lotus position and try to ignore the fans, they simply accept it as part of the game and the experience and then put their focus on the tasks at hand.

In the case of the movie, I was taking so much action with such an overwhelming amount of responsibility, the criticisms from my mind seemed sad and kind of weird, like an angry fan.

A specific example. In pre-production of the movie, I made a huge mistake. We had hired Edward, a professional with decades of experience, to handle SAG, the Actor’s Union. This involved a lot of paperwork and politics. However I was so anxious and in perfectionist mode during that time, I needed to control everything. My business partner trusted Ed and Ed had said he would handle the paperwork the following week. But I got impatient and said, “I’ll do it myself.” I ended up doing the paperwork wrong, and the SAG Rep did not like me at all.

Because I had taken on so much extra responsibility, I completely forgot to sign and return all the SAG paperwork before we started shooting. This means we were making one of the biggest transgressions you can make in the film industry — shooting a movie with Union actors without a Union contract.

It jeopardized our production, all the careers of every one of your actors. But I didn’t even realize this until 2 weeks into production.

We were scheduled to shoot at a big house in West LA, we had a ton of extras to handle, and for some reason I was tasked with driving a giant pickup truck to set. I had never driven a pickup truck, and I was late, fielding phone calls from the crew.

Then, SAG called me. And the woman basically said, we are shutting you down because you are violating all sorts of union agreements. I had literally hundreds of people waiting for me on the set. I was responsible for this mess. My heart sunk to the floor.

My mind was right there to be a grade A jerk, and say, “See! You screwed up and should have let Edward take care of that!” But it really was like being on the field in a game, and having made a big error. Fans were booing and hissing at me. I didn’t pretend the judgment wasn’t there. I watched it briefly, with curiosity, then put my focus on the game.

Something kicked in, and I got extremely humble and instead of arguing with the SAG rep, I apologized and explained that I had made a terrible mistake. I asked her if she would take pity on me and help me rectify the situation.

This caught her off guard. She was more understanding and eventually when she saw how many respected SAG actors were in the production, we got a retroactive contract. I did all this while driving the pickup truck to the location for another 14 hour day of shooting.

Reframing myself as an athlete performing in a game, and accepting the criticism, allowed me to continue performing even when my mind was heckling me like crazy!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would love to inspire millions and millions of young people to “Skip College for Success.” I feel so passionate about this topic, I literally wrote a book on it called “Skip College for Success,” which you can find on Amazon.

To me, the debacle of higher education and student debt is the biggest threat to our future economic prosperity. I have helped hundreds of smart young people skip college, gain marketable skills, and begin their careers faster than their college bound peers without any debt. Seeing a 19 or 20 years old making 52K dollars/Yr in a stable and rewarding digital marketing job is incredibly inspiring.

We all know there is a major labor shortage out there, and with the exception of things like Engineering, Law, and Medicine, colleges are completely out of touch with the needs of the modern workforce.

Students spend 16 years in school learning nothing about money or personal finances, and are then expected to do a complete 180 and become fiscally responsible adults, while shouldering tens of thousands of dollars in student debt.

Parents have been emotionally conditioned to believe that college is the cure all to provide security for their children, when the reality is the exact opposite. Middle and lower class families typically earmark a bulk of their savings for college, right alongside their mortgages. If this cultural conditioning were to disappear, families could breathe a sigh of relief and free up that money to invest in more practical things.

Think of all the money spent on tuition that could be used to finance a home, a retirement fund, or simply allow a young person to build up a solid financial foundation as they seek to find their way in the working world?

The amount of money that middle class families give away to colleges, without a second thought or any rigorous cost benefit analysis of this investment, is insane. If college truly were an “investment,” the colleges would be subject to SEC laws that require full disclosure of risks and outcomes. If college were truly “worth it,” then student debt would be decreasing and not rising to unimaginable levels.

A few facts you may have never thought of about college:

The idea that college leads to higher earnings is a myth . There has never been a statistically accurate study of earnings by educational achievement. All BLS earnings data is correlated, not causal. This means that smart kids are pressured to go to college, learn nothing, rarely work in their field of study, then go on to earn more money than the average high school dropout. I’m a great example. I graduated from NYU in 1999, having learned almost nothing in 3.5 years. 15 years later, I discovered digital marketing and ended up earning a six figure salary. Now NYU and the other colleges will claim I’m a financial success because I took a bunch of film classes a decade earlier. Crazy.

. There has never been a statistically accurate study of earnings by educational achievement. All BLS earnings data is correlated, not causal. This means that smart kids are pressured to go to college, learn nothing, rarely work in their field of study, then go on to earn more money than the average high school dropout. I’m a great example. I graduated from NYU in 1999, having learned almost nothing in 3.5 years. 15 years later, I discovered digital marketing and ended up earning a six figure salary. Now NYU and the other colleges will claim I’m a financial success because I took a bunch of film classes a decade earlier. Crazy. College graduate underemployment for almost all majors is over 50% — that’s according to the New York Fed. Underemployment is the term for when someone works at a job that does not require a degree. From Business Majors to English majors, this number is well over 50%. With all the pressure to go to college, it makes you wonder how 1 out of every 2 graduates can be working at a job that does not require a degree.

Underemployment is the term for when someone works at a job that does not require a degree. From Business Majors to English majors, this number is well over 50%. With all the pressure to go to college, it makes you wonder how 1 out of every 2 graduates can be working at a job that does not require a degree. Most college earnings information is based on biased data from an organization run by colleges. The NACE, or National Association of Colleges and Employers, is frequently the source of record for articles in major news outlets about what the “Average” college graduate earns. As the name suggests, the NACE is an organization run by colleges with an agenda to advocate for their own interests. Their “studies” are highly biased, survey based reports. Year after year, the NACE “surveys” it’s members about their earnings. This is not a scientifically accurate, randomized study. They usually sample a handful of History, English, and Philosophy majors, and then sample 3,000 or more Engineering majors, who tend to make a lot more money than the other majors. They then average this out, and then when you Google “how much does a college graduate make” — you get a CNBC article that says 50,000 dollars a year.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

I would like to hang out with Quentin Tarantino and talk about movies! I saw Pulp Fiction 10 times in the theaters just to watch my friend’s reactions. I listened to a podcast where he talked about watching “Aliens” in a theater in the 80s. His in-depth love for movies and the moviegoing experience really resonates with me. I think we would have a great time geeking out over lunch.

