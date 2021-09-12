Julius de Kempenaer of RRG: “Be Prepared for a ROUGH Ride”

Be Prepared for a ROUGH Ride — Crypto is not for the faint of heart so once you have your basics in order. Make sure that you are mentally prepared to stand the heat. When you are prepared for a rough ride, the ride will become a lot easier. When you come into this market unprepared and thinking it will be the same as operating your 401k portfolio it will be very hard adjusting once the train has left the station. It is wise to get some experience with small amounts of money before diving in with bigger amounts… Needless to say that going all in with all your wealth would be a very risky undertaking.

Over the past few years, the Cryptocurrency industry has been making headlines nearly every week. Many people have gotten very wealthy investing or leading the cryptocurrency industry. At the same time, many people have lost a lot investing in the industry. In addition, more people have been scrutinizing the ecological impact of crypto mining, as well as its potential facilitation of illegal activity. What is being done and what can be done to address these concerns?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Understand In Order To Successfully Invest In Cryptocurrency” we are talking to leaders in the cryptocurrency industry, as well as successful investors, who share insights from their experience about how to successfully invest in Cryptocurrency.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Julius de Kempenaer.

Julius is a senior analyst at Stockcharts.com, founder and director of RRG® Research and the creator of Relative Rotation Graphs®. He started his career in the financial industry after a ten year stint in the Dutch Air Force, starting at and graduating from the Royal Military Academy in the Netherlands and retiring as a captain.

Over the last 30 years, Julius held various positions in quant- and technical analysis related roles on both the buy-side as the sell-side with some major names in the Netherlands like ROBECO and KEMPEN&Co. He started RRG-Research after his brainchild “Relative Rotation Graphs” were picked up by Bloomberg and published on their professional terminals, quickly followed by Refinitiv (Thomson Reuters at the time) on their EIKON terminals, and OPTUMA software.

Julius started working with Stockcharts.com in 2014 when the platform implemented Relative Rotation Graphs as a new chart format and offering it to their vast user-base.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a little about your backstory and how you grew up?

Do you have a minute? 😉

I guess I had a normal childhood, not too much drama. Got through basic/elementary school and high school without too much drama. Loved playing sports. Soccer on the piece of grass in front of our house with the kids in the neighborhood, tennis, wind surfing, but my main sport became hockey. Field hockey that is. Hockey as in Ice Hockey is pretty much non-existent in the Netherlands whereas Field hockey is a really big game here. Finished schools on time and after high school went to the Royal Military Academy. I graduated from the academy and served in the Dutch Air Force until 1990, all in all I spent eight years in the service and retired as a Captain.

During that period I continued to play hockey both at decent club level and for the Dutch Air Force team which was great fun as we got to travel to other European countries to play other military teams, Made some great and life long friends there.

During my economics studies at the academy I got interested in finance and trading and after retiring from the Air Force I started my first civilian job as a portfolio manager for Equity&Law which was a life insurance company which later was acquired by AXA, the French insurer. From there on I held various positions on both the buy- and the sell-side with some of the bigger Dutch names like ROBECO and KEMPEN&Co. Because of the insitutional clientele I served I used a lot of relative strength analysis in my work which over time became sort of a specialty or an expertise if you want. While publishing technical research for these clients and trying to find different angles to present my findings, Relative Rotation Graphs or RRGs came to life. Eventually this lead to starting RRG Research and my connection with Stockcharts.com.

As I was one of these players who would always comment and question umpire’s decisions I decided, after actively playing, that I needed to put my money where my mouth was and started umpiring. And actually did fairly well making it to the top league in the Netherlands. I retired from umpiring a few years ago at 54 and currently I am a mentor/coach for younger umpires who are climbing through the ranks.

Is there a particular book, film, or podcast that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Podcasts did not really exist yet when I was in the process of finding my way in the professional world.

But two books that put me on track of technical-/quant-analysis are “Technical Analysis of Stock Trends” by Edwards and Magee and “Technical Analysis of the Futures Markets” by John J Murphy. The main reason for this lies in the subject for my thesis at the Military Academy which I wrote on “How the Dutch Air Force could use options to hedge currency risks”. It all started with me inheriting a few shares of Royal Dutch Shell. “Monitoring” my new portfolio 😉 I started reading everything I could find and learning what influenced these day to day price fluctuations. In this quest I ran into options and the European Options Exchange which was becoming more and more popular at that time. I got especially interested in using this “new” financial instrument as it enabled me to trade with leverage which was much more exciting than the boring moves in the cash equity market… When I needed to pick a subject for my thesis the option market and the theory behind it had my interest and I combined it with a real problem that the air force was facing at the time. There was a lot of exposure to the US dollar as we were buying F16 jets and jet fuel which all needed to be paid in USD giving us a substantial USD/NLG (the Euro did not exist yet) currency risk. My “solution” was to use these fancy new instruments called options to hedge this exposure.

While writing this thesis, I got quite knowledgeable in options and options theory and after graduating from the academy and starting work in the air force I picked up a side hustle, teaching retail investors on options and how they could be used. The company that ran these courses was also very active in technical analysis which sparked my interest and I started reading the books I mentioned. The rest is history…

Is there a particular story that inspired you to pursue your particular career path? We’d love to hear it.

When I finished high school, I enrolled for an economics study but really did not look forward to university life taking classes in big auditoriums and studying in some student room. As I mentioned earlier I was an active hockey player and my trainer/coach at the time was an Air Force sports instructor who suggested that the Military Academy would be a good fit for me. Getting a higher education and getting trained as a military officer at the same time sounded like a great idea. I enlisted, made it through the selection process and got accepted to start as an officer cadet in 1982.

In hindsight that was probably (one of) the most important choice(s) of my life.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Not necessarily when I just started, as in early in my career, but shortly after I started a new job on the trading floor of Kempen & Co in Amsterdam.

One day I was working at my desk and minding my own business when the trader next to me says: “Hey, you do technicals right? So you know if stock price goes up or down?”..Me: “I’m trying …”

“Ok”, he says, “Take a look at this stock, will it close above or below 40?” So, I take a look. Stock was trading around 38 at the time with some two hours of trading to go to the close. Me: “No way that will close above 40 today!” Trader: “Wanna bet on that?”

At that time, I should have assessed the situation better and bail but of course being new on the desk I needed to put my money where my mouth was so I accepted the bet. Loser would pay for an evening out drinking Bacardi (rum) and Coke.

Off we go.

First hour not much happened, stock traded slightly higher but nowhere near 40. With 30 minutes of trading left we were at 39 or so still good.

Now you need to know that at that time the Dutch Exchange did not have a closing auction yet but just stopped trading at 5.30PM. The last executed trade would be the closing price for the day. As closing prices were/and are important and the traders needed to get all their orders executed for the day there was a daily routine for the most junior person on the floor to stand in the middle of the room and do the count-down. So with two minutes to go he would announce 2 minutes, the 1 minute, 30 seconds and the last 10 seconds of trading would be counted down out loud.

I noticed that routine when I started but it became normal and I stopped paying attention, it was just one of these everyday things….

Come 5.30PM and market is closed, trader looks at me with a big smile and asks: “See the closing price?”…. Guess what? 40.30-or something, definitely above 40 …. Whaaaat ?

This was somewhere 2000–2001, so much less or non-algorithmic trading and market making, executing client orders was still very much a manual game. So what happened?

It appeared that the desk had accepted a big client order to buy a big block of that stock and agreed to settle the trade at the closing price of the day. These are risk trades as there is no way you can execute a block like that at the close so the trader needs to buy chunks of stock during the day and make sure by the end of the day he bought all the shares he needed. Obviously, that closing price is of massive importance. If the average price at which the trader bought during the day would be higher than the close, the bank could lose a significant amount of money. On the other hand, If the closing price would be higher….

Thus when they had an order like that they would buy the majority of stock during the day but keep a significant amount on hold let’s say they kept 60–80.000 shares remaining to be bought. With two minutes to go 4–5 traders would each prepare a trade to buy 15–20k shares at best (no limit). When the count down from 10 started each trader would hit the send button and completely wipe all offers from the order book, pushing the price up into the close. Trades like that could make an average day in terms of commission a fantastic day in terms of trading profit.

Lessons learned, make sure you know the rules of the game, especially the stuff that is not visible on the surface. In other words, try to look beyond the obvious as much as possible and be prepared to accept and deal with the “unusual” if it happens every now and then. Finally, never trust a trader, even if he sits next to you. They never show their hand and do everything to take your money. In this particular case it cost me around 400 Euros in Rum and Coke and a massive hangover the next day… 400 Euros was a hell of a lot of Rum and Coke.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are several people who played an important role in getting to where I am right now. Richard Lake, who sadly passed away a few years ago, was an English analyst for Brewin Dolphin securities in London who put me on track of relative strength analysis which formed the basis for pretty much everything I did from that moment on.

A very important, if not the most important, person that influenced my career is Eugene Sorenson, currently the Chief Product Officer at Cosaic.

Somewhere in 2005/2006, still on the trading floor of Kempen & Co in Amsterdam, I published technical analysis research for Institutional investors. I had developed a particular way of showing/visualizing relative strength and sector rotation. When I presented this to a group of investors at a BLOOMBERG client event in Zurich the rep told me I should show this to their Head of Graphics in New York… That Head of Graphics was Eugene Sorenson.

It took a while before we met but late 2006 Eugene was travelling in Europe and I drove from Amsterdam to Frankfurt to meet him.

I guess the meeting lasted less than 30 minutes and after 15 he said “I wanted it on the system”. That was the start of a pretty long journey, with a lot of political and technical hurdles to take, which eventually led to the launch of RRG<GO> on the Bloomberg professional terminals around the world. Obviously that led to a sky rocketing number of eye-balls on my brainchild which, in the process, was named RRG, short for Relative Rotation Graphs. And I started RRG Research. Eugene’s input and confidence during the whole process was instrumental to get all this going.

Shortly behind Eugene, comes Chip Anderson, the president of Stockcharts.com whom I met for the first time at the IFTA conference in San Francisco in 2013 where we first discussed bringing RRG to Stockcharts.com. We kept in touch and continued the discussion in the months after and met again in person at the annual symposium of the CMT association in New York in April 2014 where everything was finalized, leading to the launch of RRG on, and my relationship with Stockcharts.com in July 2014.

And here we are in 2021, 10 years after the launch of RRG on Bloomberg and seven years, 283 blog articles and 93 episodes of my weekly show Sector Spotlight further on Stockcharts.com. And still going strong.

Over the years, I got to know both Chip and Eugene as very decisive and no BS managers but they also became good friends and I bless myself for having them come on my path. Every time I am in New York Eugene and I try to get away for a mountain biking trip upstate, which is great fun. With Chip I share a mutual interest in Formula 1 racing which always leads to fun discussions and comments during race weekends. When all this Covid drama is over we are planning a visit to the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort!

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

My mind is always thinking of new and out of the box ways to visualize the endless and still growing stream of data that is available for financial markets. Bringing Crypto Currencies on Relative Rotation Graphs was a cool exercise, which helps me to find a focus on the currencies that are most likely to make a major move in either direction.

Interesting projects that I am currently working on are related to bringing alternative data into RRGs. One is, for example, the potential inclusion of Short Interest data for stocks and sectors on RRG. This can help investors get a handle on where short positions are being built up and where they are being covered. This is usually very hard to spot on regular charts but combining it with the traditional or basic RRG it can lead to interesting insights.

Another one literally popped up this week when I met with a colleague field hockey umpire who just moved to a new position with a company that specializes in AI, machine learning and NLP on independent public news sources and turning these gigantic waterfalls of data into meaningful numbers and interpretations that can be used in a variety of ways by all sorts of users, including the financial industry. Obviously my mind started racing on how to prettify and visualize these data in a meaningful way. Work in progress.

Obviously the goal is always to help people make more sense of all the data that are available by combining them in smart ways and preferably put them in a nice graphical representation. The saying “A picture speaks a thousand words” is very old but it could not be more accurate in current time.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The cryptocurrency industry seems extremely dynamic right now. What are the 3 things in particular that most excite you about the industry? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

First of all that it is, as you say, extremely dynamic. Obviously, that starts with the fact that this market trades 24/7/365. The movie title is “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps” but in Crypto it is for real. In the beginning, I really had to get used to this phenomena. I was used to (mostly stock-) markets having an opening and a closing of the day. You could go to bed after the close and watch the market open the next day is it digested news and information that came in overnight. In Crypto that is not the case. You go to bed and by the time you wake up things can be drastically different than when you went to bed.

Secondly, the fact that it is a market that is purely driven by fear and greed, emotions running high and low, leading to probably the purest form of supply and demand of any market you can think of. It really means that you have to be prepared for a rough ride and not be afraid to deal with it. When I started I fell victim to FOMO myself. I had started to get my feet wet somewhere towards the end of 2017 and at some stage I had bought some XRP around USD 0.25. Within a few weeks its shot up to above USD 3.00 and I really thought it would never stop rising. As a result I held on (HODLd) and eventually sold around the same price as I had bought realizing this was not the way to do it. I needed to get any potential sentiment out of the way and treat this beast like any other market driven by supply and demand and nothing else.

And thirdly, despite the fact that Bitcoin is already trading for more than ten years, the Crypto market as such is still very new and very young and that means that it is full of opportunities and threats. Trying to navigate these in a responsible way is very exciting. It is no secrets that young and immature markets always offer very good opportunities to the early adopters. The more mature a market becomes the more saturated it will be and price moves will become much less big and much less fast. In Crypto that is not the case yet. So strap yourself in.

What are the 3 things that concern you about the industry? Can you explain? What can be done to address those concerns?

Well some of these concerns are also the unique characteristics of this market. Decentralization is one of them, it is one of the core characteristics of the crypto market but it also means that there is no institution or body where you can go to when things go wrong. There is no protection if the exchange you use to trade gets hacked and all your crypto assets are stolen…

That lies close to regulation. Another core characteristic of the Crypto market; it is unregulated. No governmental oversight, no central bank involvement. In a way that is a good thing as it means that it is really a free market that cannot be influence by interest rates set by a central bank or things like Quantitative Easing etc. On the other hand these things are probably preventing a much wider adoption by less knowledgeable or adventurous investors which at some stage could put a cap on the inflow of new money.

Thirdly, the crypto market is still seen as heaven for criminal transactions as they are not or very difficult to trace and money can be moved over geographical borders at the speed of light. As far as I can judge that “criminal” label is getting less and less but it is certainly still there and for a really wide adoption in the world I do believe that participants should be able to rely on a legit system with at least some form of protection.

Addressing these concerns will be tough as it means intervening into the core of the foundations on which crypto is built. I am not sure how to go about this but IMHO for crypto to get a wider adoption and mature as a market we do need some form of regulation along the way. In what form? That’s a question that is probably above my pay grade.

I just finished watching a series on Netflix called Startup. The setting is all around cryptocurrency, networks and net-neutrality. Especially in season 2 it becomes clear with what sort of dilemmas the company needs to deal tearing them apart between their core believes (net neutrality, independent etc.) and responsibility. Very interesting!

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about cryptocurrency? Can you explain what you mean?

Well the first one is probably that “Bitcoin / crypto” is only for criminals. That certainly is not, anymore, the case. If it ever was. Over the years more and more reputable institutions have begun tipping their toes into the crypto market. I believe they are here to stay. Surely the attraction for criminal activities is still there and it remains a concern.

And most certainly that Crypto is an easy way to get rich… It certainly is not. The fact that you do not hear the stories of people who have lost their shirt and more in crypto does not mean they do not exist. I have heard the stories, one in particular relating to the brother of a friend who got completely ruined lost his shirt, suffers from depression and is now really deep in the hole. Very sad and something to think of before you start diving in unprepared and uneducated.

How do you think cryptocurrency has the potential to help society in the future?

I am not sure if cryptocurrency as such has the potential to help society in the future. The way things are, going, at the moment I have a hard time seeing any cryptocurrency, not only BTC, for example becoming a payment instrument. It is way to unstable for that. You agree to buy a Tesla for, say, 1 BTC at 40.000 dollars. By the time the car is delivered the price can be 60k dollars or 20k dollars. It is not good for either side. The buyer because he may have overpaid big time. But also for the seller as the USD value of the BTC they received may have dropped significantly. And at the moment their bills to be paid are still all in USD, so the currency conversion on both sides is way too volatile to make it a real proposition. For the same reasons it is very hard to see crypto as a store of value, a place where you can safely put your money. The stock market is a lot less volatile and even that is too much to stomach for many people.

I see more advantages in the underlying technology. XRP — Ripple is probably a good example. It is basically a settlement system for money and security transfers.

When you purchase a security that security needs to be moved from one account to another. When you are a retail investor holding one account with a broker you will not really notice this. But when you are a professional investor a settlement process is started after you executed a transaction. Depending on the market settlement is T+2 or T+3 which means Transaction date + 2 or 3 days. That is the amount of time that is needed to move securities from one account to another and the money in the opposite direction. This is called payment against delivery, swapping the money against the securities. A protocol like XRP could bring that amount of time to almost real time while cutting out a lot of costs that are incurred by asset managers and banks in the current system.

It is definitely not said that XRP-Ripple will become that system. But it is a very good example of how the underlying technology can be of help in the future.

Recently, more people have been scrutinizing the ecological impact of crypto mining. From your perspective, can you explain to our readers why the cryptocurrency industry is creating an environmental challenge?

Crypto currencies are created through a process that is called “mining”. This essentially involves, a lot of, computers that are solving mathematical equations, that eventually lead to the creation of new supply of a cryptocurrency which then can be sold on the market. The more supply becomes available the more complex the calculations become and the longer it takes for a computer or a network of computers to create a new Bitcoin for example.

Miners are not exposed to the price swings in the market, or at least not directly. They are not buying crypto they are mining crypto and then sell it. So the higher the price on the market the more profitable their mining operation will be. However, over time this has led to the creation of big mining farms and as you know, to keep a computer running you need electricity, if you need to keep hundreds of servers running you will nee a lot, and I mean a lot of electricity. And electricity is not free so the price and the amount of electricity that is needed to mine cryptocurrency determines whether the operation is profitable.

Ultimately all this electricity also needs to be generated somewhere and depending on how this electricity is generated it can have a serious ecological impact which is getting more and more addressed recently.

It is one of those side effects of a process that are under estimated in the beginning and only later starts to lead to questions. Same with electrical vehicles. Great idea, you stick a battery pack in a car and you can charge it with electricity, that is a lot more eco friendly than fossil fuels like gas and diesel. Until someone starts doing some math on what impact the generation of the electricity for these cars has on the environment and the same for mining the cobalt that goes into the batteries…

From your perspective what can be done to address or correct these concerns?

I’m not sure. I certainly do not have the solution at hand. The problem is that it is a decentralized system without any regulation. So there is no way governments or central banks etc can “steer” anything or imply any regulation. Some countries are banning or retracting the mining and/or the use/trading of crypto but it is very difficult to enforce that and it would need a concerted action of pretty much the whole world to make that happen. I am afraid that moment is very far away and it is unlikely that it will ever come. So as long as it is profitable to mine crypto using environmental un-friendly electricity, people will continue to do it.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are “The 5 Things You Need To Understand In Order To Successfully Invest In Cryptocurrency?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Get your BASICS Right — Similar to many other things and especially new things you start, it is so important to get your basics sorted out right from the start. If you are looking to invest in stocks you need to make sure you have a brokerage account and have some credit on it, so that, when the opportunity arises you can trade. Same with crypto. Make sure you have everything set up in terms of exchange accounts, wallets, access codes, keys etc. And make sure you do not lose access as it is virtually impossible to regain access and retrieve your crypto assets when you lose access to your accounts. Also in case you are using a so called “cold wallet” or “hardware wallet” which is essential a hard disk with some extra physical security features. A normal hard drive or USB thumb drive will function but is less safe. For these devices it is extremely important to not lose the,,, You would not be the first to lose a fortune because a hard disk was tossed away in the trash. Be Prepared for a ROUGH Ride — Crypto is not for the faint of heart so once you have your basics in order. Make sure that you are mentally prepared to stand the heat. When you are prepared for a rough ride, the ride will become a lot easier. When you come into this market unprepared and thinking it will be the same as operating your 401k portfolio it will be very hard adjusting once the train has left the station. It is wise to get some experience with small amounts of money before diving in with bigger amounts… Needless to say that going all in with all your wealth would be a very risky undertaking. Make An Executive Decision On Your INVESTMENT HORIZON — Crypto trades 24/7/365 and can just as easily be day-traded where you buy and sell multiple times a day in multiple different cryptocurrencies. Some people even operate automated robots to do the trading without human intervention. But you can also operate a long term strategy where you just buy a position in a cryptocurrency and let it sit for months or years. And everything in between. Have, at least some sort of, A PLAN — This one is closely related to no 3. It is a very bad idea to shoot from the hip. Unless you like gambling. In that case you came to the right place.. Preparation and having a plan ups the odds for success in crypto, just like in investing in other asset classes, massively. As a rule of thumb I would say that the shorter your investment horizon is, the more detailed your plan needs to be. This market can move so fast that you simply won’t have time to think on what to do if something happens if you have not laid out the rules for the trading plan upfront. If you are operating on a longer term investment horizon the plan does not have to be as detailed but it certainly won’t hurt to have planned some sort of strategy to get in and out. There is no right or wrong but it is wise to stick to your plan and not let a “trade” turn into an “investment”… You know the difference between the two right? An investment is a short term trade that went South … 😉 😉 Check RRG® at Stockcharts.com 😉 — You got to start somewhere when you want to trade crypto, For me that is the Relative Rotation Graph showing me the rotation and the relative movement for a group of cryptocurrencies against Bitcoin. First of all it gives me a good sense of how the crypto market is doing as a whole and it helps me pinpoint the currencies that offer interesting opportunities or which ones are better avoided for the moment. From there on I use all the other (charting) features that we have available on Stockcharts.com to make up my mind.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they enter the industry? What can be done to avoid that?

Getting in with no experience in trading whatsoever, zero preparation, and thinking it will make them rich overnight. It will be very hard to ban stubbornness and stupidity. Taking a bit of time to educate would probably prevent a lot of disasters. Second but probably most harmful mistake is losing access to your assets. Thinking about it would actually be an interesting exercise to figure out how many bitcoins have been lost over the years as a result of people losing access to wallets, keys, accounts etc. or simply because hardware was tossed in the bin. I think we’d be surprised by the number.. They will never come back to the market.

Do you have a particular type of cryptocurrency that you are excited about? We’d love to hear why.

I have no particular preference and I try not to get excited about a trading instrument, it can become a costly thing. I treat crypto as securities that go up and down and try to apply technical analysis to detect trends and potential reversals to act on. Some of the coins I have traded I had, and still have, no idea on what they were doing.

On a more philosophical level I like the projects that have a clear goal like Ripple as I described earlier.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Mmmmm, not so sure if I am a person of great influence. Maybe someday.. But having said that, IF I could inspire a movement it would probably not be something very specific but more in general I would like to revert the trend for Governments to commercialize the general provision of things like utilities (electricity, water, heating oil/gas, health care, public transport etc). I am a firm believer in free markets and support them 100% but they do have weak spots and they come to the surface when commercial companies start providing these basic services. They are focusing on profit maximization so when you operate a train or a bus service commercially you focus on the densely populated areas as that is where you make your money. As a result people in smaller villages and in the countryside will get a lesser service as it is simply very hard to make such a route profitable. Also Health Care. With the commercialization of Health care systems, and both insurance companies and hospitals needing to maximize profits, people who cannot afford basic health care insurance will fall victim to the system and not get the care they need. I think a system where basic services in these areas would be provided by the government and commercial companies can provide additional services, extra luxury, more flexibility, etc. for a fee on top of the basic provisions, would be ideal.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

It’s funny you ask “In the world or in the US…” as if the US is not part of the world 😉. From a business perspective Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates because of his open mind and clear no BS communications. He comes across as someone who does not take himself too seriously but at the same time is laser focused and successful. After my breakfast with Ray can I have a private lunch with my wife Miša de Kempenaer — Deurloo just because we don’t do that enough 😉

Thank you so much for these excellent stories and insights. We wish you continued success and good health!