Ethan Bloch of Digit: “To build any company, you need to stay balanced”

As part of my series about the “5 Things You Need To Know To Create a Successful App or SaaS”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ethan Bloch.

Digit Founder & CEO Ethan Bloch is on a mission to tackle the number one stressor for Americans: financial well-being. In doing so, Ethan aims to make financial health effortless for everyone. His obsession with personal finance started at age thirteen when he began day trading technology stocks with his bar mitzvah money and continued as he studied behavioral finance in college and realized that financial health does not come naturally to most.

To combat this, Ethan created Digit, the first personalized and automated savings app that helps members reach their financial goals and achieve results. One of the fastest growing financial service companies, Digit has helped members save over 5 billion dollars and pay down over 180 million dollars of debt to date.

An early adopter of social media, Ethan founded his first successful Silicon Valley venture, Flowtown at age twenty-three. The platform, which helped small businesses connect email and social marketing, was acquired by Demandforce two years after its launch.

Ethan has a degree in Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Florida. He is based in San Francisco.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I was fascinated by behavioral finance in college, and as I learned more about the realities of the financial world, I realized that, “despite the fact that there is a ton of information out there about how to budget, save and invest, many people find it incredibly difficult and stressful to manage their personal finances. Financial wellness isn’t a matter of effort or understanding, it’s difficult because our brains simply aren’t wired to do it well.”

With Digit, I set out to create a personal finance tool that did the money management for people, helping them to be more financially healthy without the stress. Digit is the first personalized and automated savings app that helps members reach their financial goals. One of the fastest growing financial service companies, Digit has helped members save over 6 billion dollars and pay down over 200 million dollars of debt to date.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led you to think of the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

In my early 20s, I realized that while there is a ton of information and resources available on managing your finances, that does not necessarily make it easier. So where is the disconnect? Once I understood that the financial services world can be unnecessarily complex and it’s not in our nature as humans to budget, I knew there was a need to be met in the fintech industry. I wanted everyone to have access to a healthy financial life without a heavy lift, because at the end of the day, financial health is important to most people, even if it isn’t possible to prioritize it day-to-day. I needed to provide a solution that automated financial decisions for consumers, and from there, Digit came to life.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

As we built and began to test the first version of Digit, consumers were excited to have a technology tool that would manage their money for them. We thought people would want to sign off on moving money to savings each and every time, so we started by asking for an approval from the user before saving for them. But, we were wrong!

When people started ignoring our messages, we thought it was because they didn’t like using Digit. Turns out, after many conversations with early users, it was just that they didn’t want to be asked for approval every time Digit set aside savings! By signing up for Digit, they trusted our algorithm to save for them and viewed the approvals as unnecessary.

As soon as we shifted to simply saving for our members with less engagement needed from them, our members were thrilled. They were telling us that the value of Digit is that it works in the background, without asking anything at all from them.

We’ve always continued this approach throughout our growth at Digit, listening to the customer, and then adjusting based on how Digit is or isn’t working for them, and innovating the product to meet their needs.

So, how are things going today? How did your grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Our continued dedication to the customer and learning to ask questions early on allowed us to take user insight and continue to evolve Digit into the app it is today. In fact, later this year, we are relaunching the app to include Direct, a new, intelligent bank account that budgets, saves and pays bills for you. We announced the waitlist for the Digit relaunch in June, and on the first day, had over 10K sign ups, proving how excited users are for the new banking experience.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

When we were first developing Digit, we wanted to name it Omni, tapping into its ability to know and automate all financial tasks for you. Beyond the fact that this is also the name of a hotel group, we realized that while the app was able to be an all-knowing force for someone’s financial wellness, the name was a bit overkill. And eventually, we went with Digit instead.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We created Digit to impact a user’s daily life, showing them how much they have to spend so that they can save for goals, big and small, and create a healthy relationship with their money. While other personal finance tools make money by selling user data or serving up ads, Digit uses a subscription-based business model. Our members find that what they save in overdraft fees and how Digit helps them pay down debt is worth a small monthly fee.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

When asked about the key to long term success, the one thing my mentors continue to tell me is that being successful in the short term is easy, but sustained success is a lot harder. The key is to take care of yourself.

I have found this to be very true. For me that looks like a structured morning routine inclusive of a workout, reading, and time for myself before the work day. Then, every weekend, I spend time hiking alone as a contrast to my busy work week, allowing a reset and time for reflection.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

There have been so many impactful people throughout my story, but I would say my first investor, if you will, was my big sister. She is five years older than I am and growing up, she helped me find ways to fund my passion projects and bring any big ideas I had to life. You could say I was the dreamer, and she was the executor. She was one of the first people to believe and invest in me, giving me the confidence to see my passion projects through.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. Approximately how many users or subscribers does your app or software currently have? Can you share with our readers three of the main steps you’ve taken to build such a large community?

Digit has helped members save more than 6B dollars and pay down 200M dollars of debt to-date. The three main ways we’ve built our community are:

Digit was the first of its kind to meet a real consumer need in the fintech space — the ability for an app to make personal finance decisions for a user on their behalf in an instant. People saw that and wanted to spread the word; it created a lot of organic growth.

Digit prides itself in personal user support. We call our users “members” and our member support team consistently goes above and beyond to help.

Our technology just works. Every day we see people credit Digit with helping them save for an emergency or pay off debt, and that’s good news worth sharing with friends and family

What is your monetization model? How do you monetize your community of users? Have you considered other monetization options? Why did you not use those?

As mentioned above, Digit operates under a subscription-based business model, charging a small fee for its technology that budgets, saves and invests for you. Our goal is to add value to the fintech industry, opening the door to financial wellness for more people, and not to simply monetize off of members.

Based on your experience and success, what are the four most important things one should know in order to create a very successful app or a SaaS? Please share a story or an example for each.

First and foremost, listen and learn from the user. As a founder, there is a lot to do, but don’t lose your connection with the end user. We realized that early on when we found that members wanted more automation, not more interaction. Build a service that can grow and evolve with the industry to meet consumer needs. An example here for Digit ties directly to the upcoming launch of Direct later this year. We listened to our consumers, and learned that they are craving a service that meets all their personal finance needs — including banking. With that insight, we leaned into neobanking and partnered with Metabank to launch a second version of Digit inclusive of the new, intelligent bank account. Ensure that what you’re working on is something that you are passionate about. For me, working on a solution for personal finance was a big, meaty problem I was obsessed with tackling. It’s impossible to build a team and product around something you aren’t passionate about. To build any company, you need to stay balanced. As a founder, you have endless potential to work. Intentionally create the balance you need for yourself to breed creativity and innovation. For me, some of the most important decisions I’ve made were made smarter by making time for weekend hikes and my morning routine.

I would start a movement in the US to encourage free preschool throughout the country, and if I could, help provide free and quality education to children across the world. I think these two initiatives, and certainly the second, would dramatically change the course of human history for the better.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

LinkedIn — Ethan Bloch

Twitter — @ebloch

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!