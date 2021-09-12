Anne Cheng of Supercharge Lab: “Know that you are enough”

Know that you are enough — Women often suffer from imposter syndrome, have to work to get a seat at the table, and often suffer the consequences of a patriarchal society. Women have to know that they are enough, and more than that, know that they have what it takes to get successful.

As part of our series about the women leading the Artificial Intelligence industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Anne Cheng.

Anne is the founder of Supercharge Lab, a Cognitive Artificial Intelligence company that optimizes business outcomes through psychological profiling, helping companies reduce wastes of time, effort, and money. Anne is a serial entrepreneur who has exited multiple startups and has consulted for both large enterprises and startups through her previous work as the founder of Southeast Asian angel fund, Start Up Nation.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you share with us the ‘backstory” of how you decided to pursue this career path in AI?

Thank you for having me! I am Anne, the founder and CEO of Supercharge Lab, a Cognitive Artificial Intelligence company that helps companies optimize their businesses through the understanding of the psychology behind decision making behaviors. I was born into a working-class family and never felt particularly extraordinary.

I started my career in the financial industry, in the early 2000s. I had started and failed at a few startups by the time I left financial services, and by 2010, had sold two startups in the lifestyle space. In 2011, I started Start Up Nation, a Southeast Asian accelerator, which later became an angel fund, serving startups across Asia. I later spent time consulting with larger corporates through YPO before leaving to start Supercharge Lab.

I never had thought that I would lead an Artificial Intelligence startup. I suppose I was just looking for a tool that was powerful enough for me to gather the insights that I wanted to gather, and to help people develop more high-performance behaviors that would impact the way we live, work, and play.

What lessons can others learn from your story?

One of the biggest lessons I’ve learnt from my own journey is that human beings can reinvent themselves. I’ve met many folks along the way who had failed so many times before and were written off as “failures”. Society is harsh and attributes judgments on all of us. Be kind — everyone has their backstory. There is a quote by Churchill that says, “Success is not final, failure is not fatal, and it’s the courage to continue that counts” and I really resonate with that. It’s important to celebrate the adaptability that makes us all human.

Can you tell our readers about the most interesting projects you are working on now?

Supercharge Lab has been transforming itself from within — we rebranded our solution as Sigmund not too long ago and are in the process of overhauling its technology stack to prepare itself for the kind of scale that we are hoping to achieve within the next 12 months. We’ve recently started working on building a platform-agnostic engine that will integrate with multiple enterprise clients and their CRM solutions, and are embarking on hiring a few folks who will take us to the next level.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Throughout my life, there has been a consistent light — when I was a teenager, I got to know a family friend, Delene, who at that time was still completing her studies. Over the next 25 years, Delene has been my sounding board, my trusted confidant and my guiding light. My family calls Delene my “guardian angel” and she has led me through many difficult decisions in my life. I’ve been more than lucky to have Delene in my life, and I am grateful for her love and wisdom over the past 25 years.

What are the 5 things that most excite you about the AI industry? Why?

The AI industry is experiencing its own renaissance, with new applications coming onto the market at an accelerating rate. The most exciting part about AI is how it can be applied for the greater good — for example, in recent days, we’ve seen that AI has been applied to outcomes that have served the community throughout the pandemic — whether through the analysis of virus mutations or in vigorous testing of the efficacy of vaccinations, AI’s ability to be a force for good is encouraging.

Here are four other things about AI that are exciting –

AI and Quantum Computing — Quantum computing has by far been a walled garden for deep technologists. AI is in a position to demystify and democratize quantum computing in an impactful way and lead the way to powerful applications that can change humanity for the better. AI and Cleaner Fuel — With AI, energy grids can become decentralized, and utilization of energy can become more predictable, leading to less leakage and a more sustainable environment for all of us. AI and Robotics — AI is becoming more intelligent, and when applied to hardware, AI can unlock possibilities for ageing populations to persons with disabilities. In countries like Japan, the fifth industrial revolution is beckoning, and the possibilities are starting to become reality, through AI-enabled robotics. AI and Human Behavior — This is the field in which we play — by analyzing unstructured data, we analyze human approaches to decision making and apply it to messaging functions that improve outcomes for our clients. The ability for this to grow is exponential — imagine a world where AI can drive high-performance behaviors, helping us become more productive, effective and harnessing the mental powers that make us human.

What are the 5 things that concern you about the AI industry? Why?

The AI industry has had a few bumps in the road, since the technology has the muscle to do a lot of good, but also be used for less than ideal outcomes. My biggest concerns in AI would fall within five categories:

Ethics — Today, much of AI is becoming democratized — and building AI-driven engines is now much easier than ever before. Capitalism, however, has not earned its own conscience, and with startup founders and investors being thrown into the mix, trying to create economic legacies, the moral compass of organizations typically falls by the wayside. Bias — Unfortunately, there is rampant underlying prejudice in the creation of AI algorithms, which teaches AI discrimination. Some infamous examples include the racism that has been prevalent in the US healthcare industry, Amazon’s sexist hiring algorithm, and Facebook’s advertising algorithm perpetuating biases based on gender, race and religion. Privacy — The issue with AI is its dependence on data to perform better. A large part of publicly available data can be ineffective, but there are issues with the collection of users’ private data for non-intended purposes, where users are unaware of how their data has been used, processed and, at times, commercialized. Weaponization — Perhaps the worst outcome possible, today, black hat hackers and cyber-terrorists are weaponizing AI, alongside developments to incorporate AI into actual warfare (both physical and psychological). The result — no one is safe. This creates a newfound level of terror where there is a race to save humanity from itself. Singularity — Popularized by Netflix’s “The Social Dilemma”, people are now more aware than ever about the risks of AI in creating a Superintelligence. This isn’t something that will happen in the distant future, but something that is predicted by Ray Kurzweil to happen in 2025.

As you know, there is an ongoing debate between prominent scientists, (personified as a debate between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg,) about whether advanced AI has the future potential to pose a danger to humanity. What is your position about this?

Any advanced technology, whether AI or otherwise, has the potential to pose a danger to humanity. Most technologies are created to make things faster, better, or easier. The truth is, if built on an organization without the right ethical compass, any technology can be used for less than savory purposes.

What can be done to prevent such concerns from materializing? And what can be done to assure the public that there is nothing to be concerned about?

There have been a burgeoning group of AI activists who are building a movement for the creation of ethical AI applications. Large companies have jumped on the bandwagon to ensure that AI that is built is built with a clear moral compass — Google, Microsoft and others have all pledged to create AI for social good. That said, is there a risk that AI will one day harm humanity? Yes, and we should not lie to the public that there is nothing to be concerned about.

It is important at this point for members of the public to educate themselves about the risks of practical uses of AI, and how it affects our lives. With a strong community that provides checks and balances for the creators of AI, the hope is that AI will continue to push humanity forward.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share a story?

I’ve spent over ten years working with startups as a founder, angel, mentor, and investor. I strongly believe that startups today are tomorrow’s leaders, driving innovation and effectiveness to larger corporations around the world. I often carve out my time to mentor, coach and share my experiences with startup founders and aspiring entrepreneurs.

One of my early mentees, Tanuja, recently became a Principal at a M Venture Partners in Singapore, after a long seven year journey that started with a failed startup, a journey a variety of startup ecosystem players, and finally emerging as a valued and respected ambassador of the Southeast Asian startup ecosystem. “For a long time, I thought of my startup as “failed” and felt horrible about it. But now I’m changing my view a little. I feel that it was a steppingstone to where I am today. I learnt so much from it and therefore, I can’t consider it a failure,” quips Tanuja.

Today, Tanuja serves as an inspiration to other startups, and brings her amazing talents to startup founders with her unique style of empathy and strategic alignment.

As you know, there are not that many women in your industry. Can you share 3 things that you would you advise to other women in the AI space to thrive?

Women bring a unique perspective on businesses in STEM. Three things I would say are:

Embrace the suck — this is a military saying that means consciously accepting something unpleasant but unavoidable — that being a woman means people are going to treat you in a less than favorable way in technology. I’ve had VC investors who were disrespectful and rude, and a variety of people doubt our claims. Turn the Suck into Success — by turning adversity into opportunity through constant reinvention, women can use their unique gifts to drive outcomes like never before. Remembering that BCG famously conducted a study that showed that for every dollar of investment raised, women-led companies generated 78 cents in revenue, whereas male-run startups generated 31 cents. Know that you are enough — Women often suffer from imposter syndrome, have to work to get a seat at the table, and often suffer the consequences of a patriarchal society. Women have to know that they are enough, and more than that, know that they have what it takes to get successful.

Can you advise what is needed to engage more women into the AI industry?

I’d say that it starts with the mindset from the moment a girl is born into this world. By shedding societal values that robots are for boys and dolls for girls, by shedding patriarchal gender norms, and by teaching women that they are equal from the get-go, we can create a better world for our daughters, wives, mothers, and female peers.

What is your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story of how that had relevance to your own life?

I alluded to the quote by Churchill above that says, “Success is not final, failure is not fatal, and it’s the courage to continue that counts.” We have to constantly learn to raise the bar and reinvent ourselves. I suppose that’s the triumph of being human.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I were to start a movement, I would start one that focuses on removing disinformation and hate from our world. Perhaps that would make the world a better place, and that we could, finally, push humanity forward.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Supercharge Lab can be found at: www.superchargelab.com and www.linkedin.com/company/SuperchargeLab. My LinkedIn profile is www.linkedin.com/in/anne-cheng/ and you can always chat me up at www.calendly.com/annecheng.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!