Galit Ventura-Rozen of Everyday Woman: “Be a Leader”

Galit Ventura-Rozen, M.A. is the award-winning author of the Successful Woman’s Mindset, prominent speaker, and a high-performance sales and business expert. She speaks nationwide on the topics of leadership, real estate, business, and of course, the successful mindset. She owns and has operated Commercial Professionals, which is based in Las Vegas, Nevada, for over 22 years.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

At the age of 21 when most of my friends were looking for a job right after graduating college, I knew I wanted to work for myself. I decided to get my real estate license and within 2 years I started my first company in commercial real estate. When I started in this industry it was rare for a woman to own a commercial real estate company. I had my challenges but recognized that I loved what I did and could grow a successful company with agents as well as work with multimillion-dollar investors myself. As I was building my business, I recognized the importance of showing other women how to be successful and that is when I started volunteering as a mentor for young women leadership programs. I made a point to meet and help guide anyone who reached out wanting to learn more about the industry. This led to mentoring numerous women and men in the commercial real estate field. I then decided I wanted to do more, so I went back to school to get my master’s in therapy so I could learn how to teach women about mindset as most women get in their own way with negative thoughts. This lead to my second business, Empowering U, where I professionally speak at events and train employees to be leaders, successful in sales and have a successful mindset. When COVID-19 started in March 2020 I started my third business, Everyday Woman, which started as a Facebook group of women supporting women professionals and entrepreneurs during a time when women were trying to figure out how to go online with their businesses and support their families. This online movement has grown to 13,000+ women and gives women hundreds of tools to be more visible and get more clients.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

The most interesting story I have had since I started my company is when I was asked to speak in front of a Women’s Leadership Network that spanned 14 countries and multiple states in the U.S. They flew me out to Boston and spoke to over 500 women about my book, The Successful Woman’s Mindset. This story resonates with me when asked this question because, after 25 years of being in the same career and owning the same company, I recognize the positive impact I can make helping women recognize their abilities to succeed and step into their power. Only 20% of this companies executive positions were held by women and they wanted to change that, so they asked me to come speak. The feedback and reactions I received from those in attendance, as well as from the HR department, made me realize I MUST continue to share my stories of success and failure as well as my methods of success through mindset and logical tools in order to help women reach the success they desire.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I have made many mistakes in my career, but the funniest would be thinking at 22 years old that I could hold all of the positions in my company including marketing, management, human resources, etc. The lesson I learned was, a founder of a company is only as strong as the team they put together. Your team has to understand the vision and be able to help make that vision into reality. Being able to build successful teams has become a huge part of my success in all of my businesses.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I would have to say my mother. My mom came to America with my father before I was born. Even though she never had a paying job, she is the hardest working woman I know. She raised four kids in a foreign country without family support while my father worked long hours to support us financially. Growing up my mother did everything with grace, and never skipped a beat with all of us. She taught me that no matter how hard you work (getting paid or not), always make time for family, schedule in our children’s activities, and take time for yourself. She is a key factor in my businesses’ success because she taught me how important it was to have more than just money or success in your business. Because of my mom, I proudly started my first company before my oldest child was born and I made sure to build my businesses around my life. I never miss a sporting event, field trip, or anything else that is important in my children’s lives. I raised three kids while growing companies at the same time. She taught me it is possible to have it all!

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience, what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

First and foremost, women need more access to funding that is actually accessible and possible to receive without having an abundance of money in the bank. Women not being educating and having access to the tools to understand how to start a business is holding them back. These things are important tools that help them succeed. Many women do not know how to start businesses or run businesses because it’s not something that is commonly taught in school. Lastly, they need support. Having the support of other women that are successful and understand what it takes to be a founder of a business is essential.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

The above ideas need to be backed up by the government and local agencies to give women a place they can easily go to for support, both financially and whenever they need help as they build their businesses. This will be the key to success for women and will help to give them the opportunities that they do not have now.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

More women should become founders so they can work for themselves, have financial freedom, and live the life they desire. It is such an amazing feeling to know you built something that is yours. Many times, women start their own business because they have a passion for something or they want to help others. Many times, when you are working for someone else you are building their dream. How amazing would it be to build your own? More women founders mean other women will take notice and want to have their own business as well. It is time to increase the percentage of women-owned businesses that exist as well as increase the number of women-owned businesses that are making a million dollars or more. At this time that number is quite low.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

You have to work 24/7. This is not accurate. It is possible to set boundaries and hours for yourself. Of course, you COULD work constantly because there is always something else to do but you can CHOOSE to treat your business as a job and schedule time off, vacations, family time, and more.

Another is, that you must do everything yourself. It truly is the opposite; a successful founder will build a team that helps the business and the success and focus on the supervision and implementation of those ideas.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder, and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

I think the traits that a successful founder should have are: self-motivated, visionary, a great leader, hard worker, passionate, and learns from their mistakes.

I think anyone can learn these traits and can be a founder if they choose to commit to recognizing what it takes to be a successful business owner.

There are many people in this world that will never even think of being a founder and having a regular job works for them. There is nothing wrong with that. I am more focused on those that think about it often and don’t do anything about it because they do not know where to start. That is something I have experienced often with women that work with me to become founders themselves.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

A Vision. Founders cannot make hasty decisions or react poorly to a situation when change occurs. They must step back and have a clear vision of the projects and goals of their company. To do this, create a logical plan of action that can be implemented by your employees and team — and guide them along the way. In my experience, the most effective founders don’t simply tell people what to do; they teach their team how to do it. If part of your team fails, take the initiative to understand why the failure has occurred, and show the team member how to succeed. Yes, failure is part of the process, which is why it’s important for you to stay strong when it happens. Your employees are only as strong as their founder. Be a Leader. As a founder, leadership is key to success. Knowing when it is time to lead the team, the company into the future goals that have been set is important. Recognize that others are looking up to you for direction, guidance, motivation and you are being watched for your reaction to certain situations. When the employees see you as a leader, a founder, and respect you, look up to you, maybe are even inspired by you, this motivates them to want to accomplish the vision of the founder and the company. Have courage. A founder must have the courage to make hard decisions during difficult times. I remember during the past recession my company likely would have closed if I didn’t make a few tough choices. At the time, I was running a commercial real estate business, and the market had completely stopped and was going downhill. With 13 agents, I had to have the courage to make decisions that were going to benefit the situation and the end goal of keeping the company above the red. The most important lesson I learned during this situation was I had to not just believe the company would survive but I had to show my employees and agents I had the courage to make sure we did so they, in turn, could share in the courage with me. Founders can have more courage by starting the tough conversations with their team, encouraging feedback even if it is negative, embracing change in a positive way, and having an open-door policy for ideas from your team members that understand there will not be negative consequences for speaking up. Be a Doer. Founders must be women that do. They don’t just talk about what they want to do or what needs to be done, they actually do it. They recognize that there is a daily to-do list and to get to the next level means completing the tasks at hand in a timely manner. I learned early on that my to-do list must be directly related to the goals I set for the company. This means I am clear on my goals and I am clear on the steps to accomplish them. In the beginning, I would spend more time handling the daily tasks and not enough time focusing on the tasks to accomplish goals. This meant it took longer to get where I wanted to go. Successful delegators. Are you still trying to do everything yourself in your business? To be an entrepreneur, you must recognize you are one person and if you spend your time focusing on administrative, graphics, data entry, and so on, you are spending less time on the areas you are an expert in and making money. Delegating the tasks that are tedious, that do not make you money, that others can do just as well as you, is a big part of recognizing you are not an employee anymore and will be a great start to thinking like a founder. I had a situation where one of my employees was not performing at the level that was expected. It was putting the entire team behind. I asked what was going on and learned that person was going through some personal challenges. Since I knew what was going on, I was able to team them up with someone else the tasks were completed by the deadline.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I recognize how successful I am and how much I have to teach others. That is what I do, I mentor young women in leadership programs, I volunteer my time to local organizations that support women, I am a part of my local professional women associations. I have also made it my mission to show as many women as possible how to make seven figures in their business. This truly is my passion and by sharing my 25+ years of success methods with other women, I believe they will share my methods with other women, and we start a chain reaction of more and more women having financial freedom and living the life they desire and deserve.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would inspire a movement where women learn how to believe in themselves and recognize their worth and value. When a woman believes she can do something, get out of her way. There is nothing like a determined woman that believes in herself.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Arianna Huffington because she is a woman who has built businesses that are successful from the ground up, staying true to who she is and succeeding in a male-dominated industry.

