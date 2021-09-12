Lynn Power of MASAMI & Isle de Nature: “Resilience”

Resilience. You need to be able to weather many down days (up days too) — so resilience is key. When we are having a bad day, sometimes I just have to call a time out and go on a walk or take a break from work. Refreshing your outlook can help put things in perspective.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lynn Power.

Lynn Power spent her 30 year career in the advertising industry (formerly CEO of J. Walter Thompson NY) before becoming an entrepreneur. She co-founded MASAMI, clean premium haircare, which launched in February 2020 and Isle de Nature, luxury bee-powered fragrance, which launched in September 2020. She’s passionate about making products that are good for you and good for the environment.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I spent 30 years in the advertising industry which I loved most of the time. I started as a Receptionist at a small agency in Chicago and before I knew it, I was moving to NY with my boyfriend (now husband) who I met at Ogilvy & Mather in Chicago. And our “short stint” in NY lasted 25 years as I worked my way up the male led industry to become CEO of J. Walter Thompson NY. After spending a lot of time building brands for other people (like American Express, Hershey’s, Campari and L’Oreal), I decided to take control of my life and build my own brands. I co-founded MASAMI with James Hammett — it’s clean haircare with a Japanese ocean botanical for weightless hydration. And then I co-founded Isle de Nature, a luxury bee-powered home fragrance business with a scent inspired by the Caribbean island of Dominica. I feel like my advertising background has helped me tremendously in launching my own brands — we are very focused on our brand values and our product experience which our customers love.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Well, launching right before (and during) Covid was certainly interesting. We launched MASAMI in February 2020 at New York Fashion Week, just weeks before NYC (and most of the country) went on lockdown. We obviously had no idea how 2020 would pan out and I think that’s a good thing in hindsight. I was much more prepared for Isle de Nature to be a ”soft launch” given the situation. I had to learn to be super flexible, change our business plans and go-to-market strategy and focus on things we could control (like content).

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I learned very fast that the manufacturing process can have a lot of surprises (although not very funny ones!). On MASAMI, we literally “missed the boat” with our first shipment of bottles from Amsterdam. That set us back a month. And then we had bottles printed incorrectly, products filled incorrectly, ink that smeared and lots of other unforeseen issues. Those have made both me and my co-founder, James, very cautious and careful now about timing, approvals, etc. when it comes to production. And similarly, with Isle de Nature, it took us almost 2 years to figure out how to make our ceramic vessels at scale (they are currently handmade) — much harder than I ever thought it would be.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I like to give one of my first bosses, Tom Yorton, credit for helping me get over my introverted nature. It’s not easy to speak up or present to a room when you are naturally introverted. But Tom not only forced me to do it, he encouraged me and even when I was terrible, he made me keep at it. It definitely helped me become a “learned extrovert” which has been essential in my leadership roles — and now as an entrepreneur when we have to put ourselves out there.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

One of the biggest issues is that founding a business (for anyone) is not just a full-time job, but 24/7. For many women who still bear the burden of managing childcare, dealing with the household maintenance, finances and more, it’s just daunting to take on a business without a support system and a lot of help. In my experience, men are generally better at building their support system and network whereas women think they can juggle it all. Then, there’s the difficulty around getting funding. A lot has been written up about the lack of funding going to female funded companies, despite the evidence saying that women run companies are more successful.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

I think that current women founders can be role models and advisors. By putting ourselves out there (in places like this article!) hopefully, other women will believe they too can launch a business. I also don’t think that we can wait for VC’s to “wake up” or men to suddenly become allies. Women now are in a position where we can help each other if we choose. We can actively mentor other women. We can provide tips and advice to female peers. We can be wallet feminists and buy the bulk of our products from women owned brands. That would make a huge difference.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Women can create amazing products that appeal to them and the best way to do this is to make them ourselves. Being a founder also allows you to have control over your life — who you want to spend time with, what you create in the world and how you want to do business. Women can bring a high level of empathy to the business world, which is needed, especially today.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

There is a perception that to be successful, you have to “grind it out” 24 hours a day. While the business is definitely around the clock, you can choose how and when you focus on it. There is really no advantage that I’ve seen to be a founder that works like crazy (and ultimately burns out). You can be strategic about your priorities and women have the superpower of being able to make things happen, so don’t feel pressured to “put in the hours”.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

Being a founder is definitely not for everyone. You need to be able to have a “generalist” approach to the business — understand enough about finances, analytics, branding, product development, etc. and surround yourself with experts who can go deep on areas you need. Many founders I know have major blind spots — such as not knowing how to manage cash flow. This ultimately makes it really hard to manage your business successfully. Being a founder is also quite lonely. While you have a support system, they aren’t “in” your business to the degree that you are, so they don’t feel the ups and downs like you do. You have to be resilient to weather the bad days and have confidence that a good day will be around the corner. So, anyone who works better with a structured support system will probably not like being an entrepreneur.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

1) A network. It’s so critical to have a wide network of peers, mentors, advisors and more. I enjoy going to Yao Huang’s Wonder Women dinners to connect with other amazing women. I also used Lunchclub and Betaworks to stay connected with other founders. There are lots of ways you can engage, but just find your tribe.

2) Self-Care. Starting a business is hard so you need to make sure you prioritize your self-care (hard for many of us women to do). This is a topic we seem to talk about a lot as many of us are over 50 so things start to creak. We had a two-session download on Clubhouse about all of the different tips and tricks we use for self-care. It was enlightening and I’m now doing a boot camp workout, a regular cleanse (thank you R’s Koso) and getting better sleep (thank you Impact Naturals).

3) A high performing team. It’s so important to have a team of great people around you so you’re not doing it all. This can be easier said than done. Not everyone will have your values, your work ethic or your experience. So, figure out which capabilities and traits are most important to you. I am lucky to work with people I really like spending time with — from my co-founder, James, to our head of content, Kristyn (a high school friend) to my brother, Jeff who handles our fulfillment, it really makes all the difference.

4) Resilience. You need to be able to weather many down days (up days too) — so resilience is key. When we are having a bad day, sometimes I just have to call a time out and go on a walk or take a break from work. Refreshing your outlook can help put things in perspective.

5.) Empathy. This comes a bit easier for many women and it’s one of the most important traits any leader today needs. This past year really tested our empathy. From customers who claimed to not get their packages to salon owners needing to put staff on furlough to having major delays in our supply chain, empathy will help you get through this and will ultimately make you a stronger leader.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I try to share as much of my learning as possible with other female founder (and men too). We have a Clubhouse room called Founders over 50 where we talk about lots of topics relevant to running our business. We’re also focused on giving back. We created the MASAMI Institute to help fund ocean education and research in northeastern Japan where we get our hero ingredient. And every purchase of Isle de Nature builds hives in Dominica.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

It would be around conscious beauty. There’s no reason for products to have toxic ingredients in them any longer (yet most still do). And brands should also be as eco-friendly and sustainable as possible. It’s not easy, but just taking steps to make things better is a good start.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I’d love to talk to Rihanna (who is now a billionaire) about her beauty brand and her business.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.