Jess Shipwash of Shipwash Properties: “Perseverance”

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jess Shipwash.

Jess Shipwash is a wife and mother to a newborn baby boy, born in May of 2021. Jess is the co-founder of Shipwash Properties LLC, a real estate investment company that she founded with her husband, Jeff. In addition to real estate, Jess is a registered nurse with a strong background in critical care.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I grew up in a family of nurses. My mother and grandmother were both nurses, and I have several extended family members that are nurses. It was always a dream of mine to become one as well. I graduated nursing school in 2016, and started my career in critical care, working in a variety of departments including cardiac critical units and intensive care units. In addition to my medical career, I always had a burning desire to become an entrepreneur. My husband and I both love real estate and we were fascinated by the HGTV shows on flipping houses. It may sound corny, but we dream to become the Erin and Ben Napier (Home Town on HGTV) of Tennessee! I wanted to take the passion I have for caring for others and turn it into something that could benefit my community, and that I could truly call mine! So, I launched a real estate investment company! In addition to starting a business I am passionate about; I want to have the opportunity to pass something down to my son. Handing the keys of a successful business over to my son one day fuels me through the late nights and weekends.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

The most interesting thing that has happened in the short amount of time since founding this company is the skill set of learning SEO that I have acquired. I knew absolutely nothing about SEO when I first started this company, but it didn’t take long to realize the importance of it. Instead of thinking of the next week or month, I began planning out for the next five years. I tried to envision what would make my business successful in the next five years versus the next month. Once I began to shift into that mindset, I realized the importance of a credible website and ranking that credible website on the first page of Google. Marketing is the lifeblood of my company, and in my opinion, SEO is the future of marketing for real estate.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Oh the discovery of how important it is to change a faulty shut off valve. One of our first flips consisted of gutting the entire kitchen. The day I closed on the house; I immediately went over to begin the demo process with my husband. The next day, I went to have keys cut to put a lockbox on the front door for the contractors. The contractors weren’t planning to start until the following week, but I wanted to go ahead and take care of this task. That Saturday, I went to add the lockbox. Once arriving, I decided to just go in and make sure everything was ok! When I opened the front door, my heart sank. I heard water pouring. I immediately rushed in to find the water line in the kitchen was leaking water. The house had an unfinished basement. The water was draining through a hole where the water line to the refrigerator. In addition, there was a vent register next to the old sink where the water was leaking. Thankfully, the crevices allowed the water to drain down to the unfinished part of the house instead of flooding the living area upstairs. I spent the entire weekend cleaning up water and drying out the basement. I thought my first flip was going to be a bust!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

It’s extremely difficult to narrow down to one single person who has helped me along the way. I have been blessed to have a large supporting cast around me my entire life. If I had to narrow it down to just one, I would have to say my late grandfather. My grandfather taught me so much about life. How to be a great person, how to fix things, how to care for things, etc. He was never short on words of wisdom. Although many people receive help financially for their business, my help learned from him goes much further than money. In my opinion, my business would not be where it is today without the lessons I learned from him growing up.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

This is something I have thought about lately, especially since I founded a company that is dominated by men! In my opinion, the lack of desire and ambition has held many women back from becoming a founder. I know that doesn’t just mean that women have a lack of desire and ambition, because several men do as well, but for more women to become founders, we need to step our game up on our efforts. We shouldn’t sit back and be concerned with the fact that most founders are men. We shouldn’t be concerned by the fact that people may or may not hold us back. Instead of depending on someone else to determine your success, go grab it for yourself. It wasn’t that long ago that it was unheard of for a female to be a physician. Today, some of the world’s greatest physicians are female. People don’t care about your sex when they need their lives saved. And you shouldn’t care if your dream business is dominated by men. Go out a take down your dreams!

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

In my opinion, we need to take the lead as individuals. It’s impossible to wait on someone else to change the way things are. Instead of depending on someone else, go out and do it for yourself. To be fair, it’s certainly difficult to initiate change within society. Just like the first female physicians, I am sure they went through a tremendous number of hurdles to even get into medical school. I do think that it helps to overcome these obstacles when you create a circle of friends around you with similar traits. I have several female friends that are working to start their own business or take a leadership role within their companies.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

More women should become founders because they bring a unique perspective, as well as stand out from the pack. Women bring a unique perspective when they build a business that is traditionally started by men. This may seem obvious, but, in my opinion, it’s not talked about enough. Doing something that is not the “norm” always generates methods that bring new concepts. Secondly, you stand out from the pack! As you stated, only 20% of founding companies are started by women. You are unique! Unique brings additional skill sets, more perspective, and new ways of doing business.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

Two myths that I want to dispel about being a founder: “someone gave you the money/key” and “you have it made.” No one gave us the money to start this business. My business was started by paying off all our debt and setting aside savings to invest into it. No one left us an inheritance, and no one offered to invest. My husband and I are literally building every single component of our business from the ground up without anyone’s help. Not every business is started because someone left them money! Secondly, I do not “have it made.” Starting a business is exchanging a 9–5 for a 9–9. Honestly, it’s a 24 hour around the clock job. I haven’t grown my business to the level of implementing systems at this time. In my opinion, the foundation of starting your business should have your hands all over it, and we are still in those stages. I put more hours into a given week in my business than I ever did at a standard W-2 job. Project management, looking at properties, bookkeeping, planning, website design, SEO work, etc. never ends!

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

The short answer is, no! I want to reiterate the fact that working even the most stressful W-2 job was easier than starting a business. In a standard job, you have one job. In your business, you are everyone. You are the project manager, the bookkeeper, the design expert, the website builder….everything! Of course, I am talking from the perspective of someone who is still in the building stage! This takes a high level of discipline and not every person in the world carries that trait. You need discipline, perseverance, and the ability to look ahead. Anyone who lacks in those three traits would have a much more difficult time attempting to start a business in my opinion.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Discipline

I know I spoke on this already, but it is critical for the success of your business to have an extreme level of discipline. Discipline includes many aspects, but time management is one of the largest factors. For example, I am a new mom! In addition to my full-time work as a founder in my company, I am a full-time mother. Without time management discipline, things could get away from me in a hurry. Not only do I want to manage the time in my business, I want to ensure I give adequate time to thing I love most, my son!

2. Perseverance

You will face roadblock after roadblock after roadblock. Unfortunately, that is just part of being a founder. How you respond to these roadblocks will set you apart from your competition. It’s human instinct to give up. That is facts of nature. When things get too hard, our bodies tell us to walk away. Fighting that instinct is a battle. For example, it was very difficult for me to lead a team of contractors on one of our flips. A group of male contractors did not like it when I told them something needed to be redone. What did they do? They immediately contacted my business partner/husband. When he told the lead that I was in charge of this project and they needed to listen to me, it was actually quite comical!

3. Analytical

To be successful, you cannot continue to guess or go with how you feel. You need data. Data is one of the life bloods to a successful business venture. You need to consistently analyze ways to improve efficiency, know what is and what isn’t a good deal, and understand what makes you profitable. I recently completed an analysis on ways to improve efficiency in a remodel. I needed to know what processes needed to be completed to move onto the next step. For example, it was not the best idea to install new vanities prior to painting. Our plumber was able to come out much sooner than we anticipated and installed the vanity prior to paint. Initially, I thought this wasn’t a big deal, but analyzing the data told me a different story. The additional time it took the painter and carpenter to do their part added to our cost. It took the painter longer to paint, and the carpenter longer to install the floor. That one mistake added over 400 dollars to my cost. I know this is a relatively small example, but this shows how not analyzing your projects for future efficiency can cost you!

4. Vision/Adaptation

A founder and leader of a business always needs to look ahead. They should be analyzing what will make their business successful in the future. One of my single most expensive line items in my business is marketing. We rely on marketing to secure off market properties to rehab and sell/rent. We needed to look ahead to the future to determine what marketing strategy will provide the best ROI. Everyone pulls their phone out when they need something! It’s almost become a human instinct to Google anything we need help with or need answered. This mindset is what allowed me to begin the journey of SEO. I knew I needed to get my website on top of the first page of Google if I wanted to be successful long term. Instead of spending 5,000 dollars a month on direct mail, I should concentrate that money into website design and SEO for the future. Those leads are also organic, meaning they are 100% free!

5. Winner’s Mentality

You need a winner’s mentality. Do not fear your competition, embrace it. I love to win. Whether I am playing phase 10, or I am in a bidding war, I love to come out on top. This competitive mindset has helped me to achieve many successes in my life. I decided to start a business as a female founder in an industry dominated by men, right in the middle of a global pandemic. Did that scare me? Not at all. Most would be scared to enter an industry this competitive, I looked forward to the challenge. My next goal is taking over the top spot on Google. Several “big players” in my area have dominated those top ranking for years. They’re getting ready to take a back seat to my company in the next few months!

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

My short-term and long-term goal is to begin providing a percentage of my profit to St Judes Children’s Research Hospital. This is a non-profit hospital that takes care of children with different types of illnesses. They do this at no cost to the parents. I’m not sure how many lives they have saved, but I would guess tens of thousands. They are an incredible organization, and they also just so happen to be in my home state.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Be more like Dan Price of Gravity Payments. Dan is famous for raising the minimum wage of all his employees to 70,000 dollars back in 2015. Dan went under great criticism from business experts saying that his company would fail, and it just wouldn’t work. What happened? Gravity Payments tripled its revenue over the next five years. Dan is the perfect example of realizing that a company’s greatest asset really is the employees. Like many of us, I have spent parts of my life working for companies who only care about the bottom line and not the morale or health of its workforce. Dan proved not only could you demonstrate this by sacrificing his own salary, but a company can reap the benefits for it in the future. As my company grows, I want to provide life changing opportunities for my future employees just like Dan!

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Candace Parker! I am a HUGE Lady Vol basketball fan. I grew up playing basketball and I always idolized her. Not only is Candace a great basketball player, but she is also a great person. My role model growing up was Pat Summitt. Unfortunately, Pat passed away, but Candace carries her traits. Candace played for Pat and I would love to pick her brain about how Pat managed her team and staff. Not only that, getting to have lunch with one of the greatest Lady Vol basketball players of all time would be amazing!

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.