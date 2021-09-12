Marlene Wallach of glēēm Beauty: “Never surrender”

Never surrender. All successful founders have one thing in common, they refuse to quit.

Marlene Wallach is formally the President and founder of Wilhelmina Kids & Teens and Wilhelmina Creative Management. Marlene Wallach came out of a self-imposed retirement to create glēēm Beauty after working with models over many decades who had boosted their self-esteem after their blemishes — and additional skincare issues — were gone. From there, Marlene got to work to create a skincare line that would target these specific concerns. Marlene used her previous entrepreneurial experiences to create her clean beauty products that are crafted from the goodness of Aloe Vera.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I was the President of Wilhelmina Kids & Teens and helped to discover many young talents over the years including: Amanda Seyfried, Natalie Portman, Peyton List and Sarah Michele Gellar to name a few. These models and celebrities have been featured in top designer fashion and retail campaigns and I helped to transform the agency into a lifestyle brand along with its launch of my new brand, glēēm Beauty.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I consider myself to be a “serial entrepreneur.” I started Wilhelmina Kids and Teens and Wilhelmina Creative Management from scratch and turned the company into a booming business. Before that, while I was living in southern California, I created a very successful film marketing business. Now, I have started glēēm Beauty, and it’s off to a roaring start after only five months on the market. Interestingly, what ties all these ventures together — other than my involvement — is that I was advised each business would never find success!

In the case of glēēm Beauty, many questioned, “How can you start a consumer products company in the middle of a pandemic?” Of course, as we now know, this extended period of time stuck at home had many turn their focus inward — following suit with upgrading their skincare routine. Plus, disappointment in existing products had consumers looking for new skincare manufacturers that were creating new product lines, making it the perfect time to enter the beauty skincare market. In addition, most of the models I knew were out of work during the pandemic- thus available and happy to do shoots and advertising for glēēm.

The main takeaways are:

Never let someone dissuade you from pursuing what you truly believe in.

If you want to be successful, you have to stay calm and keep going, even when times are difficult.

That has really been the story of my life. When it comes to business, a successful entrepreneur has to be an excellent crisis manager, and that is exactly what I am.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

When I first met Dieter Esch, the owner of Wilhelmina Models (now a public company) back in the 1990s, I went with my boyfriend to discuss my investment possibilities. After the introductions, I found that Dieter was speaking directly to my boyfriend as if I wasn’t in the room. After a little while of that I stood up and said, “I am the one with the money, you should be talking to me.” He always said from that moment, he knew we’d make good partners. Moral of the story: Always speak your mind.

My first husband, Stuart, is probably the person for whom I have the most gratitude. He was a man of great focus and purpose. He helped me get started in business, believed in me, and funded my initial projects. He died too young and I miss him every day.

According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

As opposed to when I began my career, the environment today is extremely empowering for any individual who has the desire, fortitude, and dedication to be a founder. Being a founder is extremely demanding in terms of time and energy and one must be willing to pay that price to gain funding and to be successful.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

I was fortunate enough to attend Pace University Business School where I learned about making a business presentation and what investors were looking for in a concept and management. I was also lucky enough to be an officer of a company that successfully did an initial public stock offering, meaning we raised money to start our business, an entertainment holding company. That educational experience gave me a huge advantage for when my time came.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Women have a natural advantage over men in terms of understanding what “birth” is all about, whether it pertains to babies or businesses. Picking the right partner, months of development, hours of labor for a successful launch and then careful nurturing of the young business must be innate to any founder- instincts women are born with.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

One of the great myths about being a successful founder is that the key to success is execution. In fact, the key to success is preparation and the key to preparation is thoughtful research. A successful launch is 90% preparation and 10% execution!

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

The keys to being a successful founder are to be totally focused and singularly dedicated to the task at hand, to be unwaveringly optimistic and to be a crisis manager. In any startup there will be moments when crises will threaten to “sink the ship.” The difference between success and failure is solely dependent on the management of those crisis moments.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?”

Passion for your project. You are about to commit the next five years of your life doing 100-hour weeks for this project. In this relationship, you are not allowed to fall out of love.

Be a crisis manager. All startups have lots of crises and you must be the primary problem solver. Solving the crisis is always your responsibility.

Planning. Success in business is 90% research and planning and 10% execution. A well thought-out and researched business plan is the foundation for success.

Never surrender. All successful founders have one thing in common, they refuse to quit.

There is no secret. I think that last item is probably the most important. When I was starting out in Hollywood, California, I asked those who had succeeded what their secret was. What I soon found out was that “those who succeed are those who stick around.” Twenty years of hard work is what it takes to become an overnight success.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I love being able to help young people get started with life. I used to say I specialize in “life-changing” experiences. During my career I have launched many terrific models and actors and given them opportunities to have experiences generally not afforded to young women. Many of those experiences are of such magnitude they will carry them throughout their lives.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

One of the greatest retail stores in the world is Harrad’s of London, a place I would love to be able to have glēēm Beauty’s products represented. So, I guess it would be nice to have the Queen of Qatar read this column. I am planning to be in Qatar in October for business, maybe we could arrange to have breakfast or lunch.

