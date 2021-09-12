Kate Manson of Tarot CBD: “Have an understanding that the regulations are constantly changing”

Have an understanding that the regulations are constantly changing. This industry is taking on a new form so it feels really young and thus can be volatile.

As a part of my series about strong women leaders in the cannabis industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kate Manson.

Kate Manson has had cannabis in her cards for many years. The founder of Tarot CBD and Golden Hour, Kate has led an 11-year journey in the cannabis industry inspired by her passion for the healing properties of cannabis and CBD. Before pursuing her own brand, Kate served as the VP of Experiential Marketing at Wikileaf where she learned the intricacies of effective cannabis marketing and authentic branding. Her work has been featured in AD Age, Merry Jane, Herb.co, Seattle Met & Bloom Farms.

It was Kate’s personal health that inspired her to create her own remedies as Kate became her company’s first success story. In 2018, she switched to completely natural solutions such as CBD, meditation, diet, and exercise to manage her mental health. She found CBD helped her far better than traditional pharmaceuticals did, and without the myriad of side effects. From there, she built a company to reflect her own wellness journey and share her personal solutions with anyone else seeking self-improvement and alternative, holistic medicine.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the cannabis industry?

There are two parts to the backstory that brought me into the CBD industry.

First, I sought to create a product that I could nationally market and that could actually be available for sale online unlike regulated cannabis. This posed a new challenge and forced me to create a new way to build a business. Because I had worked only on regulated THC brands my entire career, this was an unfamiliar and new world that drew me in.

The second part of that story is that I deeply believe in the efficacy of CBD. I started using it myself and it has become a daily, sometimes multiple times a day, practice that helps with anxiety and ADHD. For me, it was a no-brainer to create these herbal blends that people could use in addition to CBD with herbs and ingredients we’re more familiar with in the holistic health space like tumeric, rose, blood orange, elderberry, mint and valerian root for an alternative to prescription drugs with homeopathically healing properties. It provides a more accessible avenue for those curious about CBD but apprehensive.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I started a company right before a pandemic hit. Covid completely shook my entire plan and that was something I could have never planned for.

What I find most interesting about Tarot CBD is creating relationships with customers online and on the phone. Even with our growth, I’ve maintained a very personal online business. About 80% of our customers I know from Instagram or have chatted with them online or over the phone for customer service inquiries. I have built relationships that go beyond the product with them. It has been both wonderful and very different.

I worked at Nordstrom corporate for four years, a company known for their customer service. I brought those same values into my business which wasn’t difficult since it has been just me running Tarot for so long. Anytime that there’s an inquiry, I’m going to be the one answering every question. Because of that, it’s been easy to bring myself and my values to every facet of the business.

People will either email me or DM me on my personal Instagram to ask questions because they know I will personally answer. It’s interesting now that my new co-founder, Andrea, is starting to take over some of these engagements after it’s been just my voice for so long. It’s really funny because we don’t think people realize that they’re talking to Andrea instead of me.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I prided myself for 9 months never shipping the wrong product to anybody. That was a huge milestone.

Just as I had sent out a newsletter sharing this achievement with our subscribers, I got an email saying, “I got the wrong order, but I also got your email saying this is what you do right!”

The moral of this story was that I often get ahead of myself and that instead I should slow down, be more methodical, and pay better attention. It is ingrained in all of us to act fast, but I really need to double check and, of course, now I’m incredibly anal about it.

Do you have a funny story about how someone you knew reacted when they first heard you were getting into the cannabis industry?

When I was initially in cannabis products and not CBD, everybody pretty much knew. They were gracious enough to let me live. At the time, it was still an unregulated medical market, so I would always have lots of cash on me, all wrapped in rubber bands. At one point, I had a friend call me out and say, “Hey! You’re a drug dealer!”

But later on when I came out about it, no one was shocked. Even my parents expected it because they were never allowed over at my house because that’s where my grow was. Everybody kind of knew, but they were just waiting for me to say, “Hey, by the way, this is what I do in my day to day.” When I finally did, I was lucky enough to be surrounded by supportive folks that didn’t mind.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I would thank my boyfriend who is responsible for designing the packaging and having a hand in every aspect of the business. I could not have done it without him.

Another person I have to give a huge shoutout to is Kieryn Wang. She runs a cannabis consulting company and we could have touch calls along the way. In these moments, she’d recommend different ways of achieving my goals and she would write me these really valuable emails with limitless suggestions of how I could make things better.

Those two people were really instrumental to this process. Of course, there were obviously a million more sources of support along the way as well and the list will continue to grow. The process of asking for help from people is far from over.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Outside of Tarot, I have a cannabis company called Golden Hour launching infused joints and mints. I have another company with a girlfriend in Humboldt called Kôta Supply, which sells Cannabis homewares. It’s all female-created designs on homewares products, like pillows and shower curtains.

It’s not very sexy, but I’m actually also in the process, buying laundromats in Brooklyn and Queens for an investment opportunity and passive cash income. You could say I’m living the Hollywood dream through the symbiosis of drugs and laundromats that always seem to go together.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Despite great progress that has been made we still have a lot more work to do to achieve gender parity in this industry. According to this report in Entrepreneur, less than 25 percent of cannabis businesses are run by women. In your opinion or experience, what 3 things can be done by a)individuals b)companies and/or c) society to support greater gender parity moving forward?

Diversify hiring practices. Promote women from within. Don’t hire a Brad or a Chad externally. Provide access to capital for women wanting to start a business.

You, the person reading this, can be more educated on where you’re shopping and where you’re spending your money. Put your dollars into WOC and LGBT+ owned business instead of buying corporate week. If I can pass on one message to the universe: don’t buy corporate weed!

You are a “Cannabis Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 5 non intuitive things one should know to succeed in the cannabis industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each.

There is a lack of professionalism in the cannabis space. Have patience for your partners. Have an understanding that the regulations are constantly changing. This industry is taking on a new form so it feels really young and thus can be volatile. Everything is more difficult in the cannabis space. There are more hurdles and barriers to overcome. A lot of people won’t understand that CBD is non-intoxicating. Everything is more expensive when you mention your niche in cannabis. This I haven’t figured out. Maybe people automatically assume you’re a millionaire if you’re in the cannabis industry, or if it’s simply because it’s a more difficult industry to work in but regardless, the price tags are always higher.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the cannabis industry?

The people and relationships that I have made. All of my closest friends work in the Cannabis space. We all share a deep appreciation for counterculture and I greatly value these connections I’ve made. Having a more relaxed environment and lifestyle. I’ve done corporate work and I’m not good at it. I’m much more excited about doing something different everyday. The unknown. You don’t walk into many industries completely unsure of the projections along with the fear of the unknown and the excitement that comes with it.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

This is very conspiracy theorist of me, but I worry that the government will take over the cannabis industry and make it like the tobacco industry, purely focusing on profit. There are a lot of small businesses shutting down due to monopolizing companies coming into play. It’s incredibly hard to play with these big players with huge advantages. There is a massive lack of transparency, regulation and lack of consistent testing practices. I could take my tinctures to three different labs and get very different results.

What are your thoughts about federal legalization of cannabis? If you could speak to your Senator, what would be your most persuasive argument regarding why they should or should not pursue federal legalization?

I am all for federal legalization if and only if nonviolent offenders are let out of prison for things we are legally doing now and growing the industry. We must have a long, hard look at the harm we’ve done. We can’t make weed legal until we decriminalize it and let people out of jail. That’s the first step in moving the industry forward.

Secondly, there needs to be clauses in the amount of farms, the size of farms, and discretion in how individual counties can allow certain cannabis businesses to function and grow. While I don’t have much faith it will be avoided, I’d hate to see the industry end up with massive monopolies like big pharma, tobacco, and alcohol.

Today, cigarettes are legal, but they are heavily regulated, highly taxed, and they are somewhat socially marginalized. Would you like cannabis to have a similar status to cigarettes or different? Can you explain?

As mentioned before, I would much prefer the cannabis industry to take on a completely different form. Unlike cigarettes, cannabis is medicinal and should be regarded as a remedy rather than a problem that must be contained. Considering the extensive research conducted on marijuana and its benefits, I honestly don’t understand how cigarettes are legal while cannabis isn’t when we know cigarette smoking is responsible for countless health issues and deaths.

If anything, on a recreational basis, cannabis should be treated like alcohol rather than cigarettes. Of course, not everyone uses cannabis for its healing properties and some do use it seeking intoxication. In this sense, I’d understand and expect higher taxation.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“No is negotiable.” Anytime somebody tells me no in regard to my business, thus stagnating growth, I continue to ask or seek the right person to ask until I get an answer closer to the one I’m seeking that will get me closer to my goals. At the least, in these instances, we’ll come to a compromise with some encouragement and persistence. I’d suggest to those reading this to not give up when someone tells them no.

“You can be the biggest or the best but you can’t be both.” A college professor told me this and it really stuck. When you start to break the phrase down and think about it in terms of CBD, or really anything, you can be the Budweiser but you’re not going to have the best beer. You can devote yourself to the quality of your product and be a total connoisseur, but you’re never going to be the biggest.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d reform the United States’ education system to ensure that teachers have the ability, time, and budgets to help young kids grow when they are most impressionable. I think we’re doing a great disservice to our youth with how we run our school system — and I think that causes a lot of issues in our society. I would solve the educational crisis.

As a more educated society, we’d be able to make better decisions. A proper education would open so many doors for so many people.

In my experience, teachers and educators focused on the kids they thought were going to go to college and didn’t really focus on the ones that needed it most. We have to stop abandoning kids who don’t initially show the initiative for a college education. College isn’t for everyone, but everyone deserves to be given a chance and equally invested in regardless.

Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you only continued success!