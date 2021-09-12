Debora Pokallus of Bel Essence: “Support”

Support. Someone (even just one person) who knows your strengths and weaknesses and speaks truth to you, but also believes in you more than you believe in yourself. Running a business can be incredibly lonely and stressful and having someone who can help you be a better you is a gift. I have turned to my support network countless times for new perspectives, a sounding board and brainstorming, or just to vent frustration.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Debora Pokallus.

Debora Pokallus is the founder of Bel Essence, a natural and organic skin care company based on the concept of nutrition for the skin — healthy skin is naturally anti-aging. Previously, she spent 30 years in the fashion industry promoting independent designers, advocating for ethical practices in the industry and working to develop socially and environmentally responsible suppliers for the fashion industry. Ethical and sustainable practices are the foundation for all her business pursuits as well as the causes she supports.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I spent 30 years in the fashion industry, first as a designer then as a promoter of independent fashion, focusing on ethical fashion. I spent many years learning about sustainability, fair labor and social justice, and spoke on these subjects at universities and industry events. They have become the cornerstone for all of my future work, I incorporate these principles in my business and in my support for projects and organizations that work towards these goals.

Skin care came along by accident. When I entered my 40s, I did not like the look of my skin, or the way I was aging. I ran through drug store skin care brands, all of which worked but the results were not permanent. I researched what doctors and scientists required for healthy skin, and looked for natural, sustainable ingredients that provided the nutrition science said was essential for healthy, anti-aging skin. For more than a decade, I developed products only for my personal use that gave me the results I wanted. I was frequently asked what I used on my skin, and I happily distributed my formulas and instructions on how to make the products. The response was always, “I don’t want to make it, I want to buy it.” So, not one to turn away an opportunity, I started out selling the two products I created for myself, which still remain popular with customers. Now we are up to 17 and continuing to expand the collection. Staying true to the original process, I use and test the products first and assess the results — I’m extremely demanding — then expand the testing to others, so all products are human tested and human approved only.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Perhaps the most interesting part of the story is Providence. I spent decades working to promote independent fashion. With the rapid changes in the industry, the decline in retail and the growth of social media and apps, promotion and marketing changed profoundly, moved online and became easier for designers to manage themselves. They did not need to depend on fashion week events and live presentations to reach their audience and they could now market directly to their customer. As I was winding down the fashion business, an opportunity came along to bring the skin care to market. I was able to segue into a new career with very little difficulty. I learned that life does provide answers and gives us direction, we just have to be open to however and whenever those answers and cues appear. Sometimes a new career starts over a decade before it manifests. I still continue my advocacy for sustainability and social justice, and now I have expanded into a second industry with this work.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

We were developing our first new product to add to our line of two. Into the cauldron went all kinds of great oils and extracts, boiling and bubbling. We felt like wizards, creating this wonderful elixir of youth and our excitement grew with every ingredient we put in. After hours of adding and stirring and stirring and adding, we had our product. It was AMAZING, one of the best creations ever. And if we ever figure out how we made it, we will definitely bottle it. Lesson learned: Notes are helpful.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I also have studied voice and opera for many years. I walked into my teacher’s studio with virtually zero ability and just a desire to learn to sing to appreciate the art form. She taught me as if I were one of her most talented students, giving me every bit of her knowledge and expertise. She never wavered in her belief in me and when I felt frustrated, discouraged and inadequate, she always found a way to move past difficulty with encouragement and kindness. The small and consistent victories I achieved in the years of study taught me that slow and steady wins the race, hard work and patience eventually pay off, and don’t ever stop learning — we are never a finished product. My voice lessons gave me the basic confidence that I applied to starting a business, and I often look to them for inspiration in life. When an obstacle seems insurmountable, I remember my vocal journey, something I never thought I would accomplish, and I am reminded that even impossible is possible. Sometimes success comes in countless small steps; we should not just look for the big leaps. I will always be grateful for my teacher’s friendship and the lessons on voice and life from a truly great and gracious lady. Her belief in me gave me belief in myself.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Despite how far we have come just in my lifetime, how much we have achieved and how much we have proven ourselves, we are still fighting the “weaker sex” label. We are not fully allowed to have grit, determination, strength, power — all automatically attributed to men — and we are even maligned if we exhibit “masculine” qualities. This attitude is pervasive in school, communities, and even in the national discourse to the detriment of women and girls, creating doubt in our ability for success and affecting our access to resources, and most harmful, this gender perception perpetuates self-doubt.

Women also still have to consider family issues more than men. It is assumed that women are the caregivers and men are the hunter-gatherers, so family and home responsibilities are disproportionately placed on women, encouraging and even forcing us to put our career or self-employment ambitions on hold. Even when we do start businesses, family issues can force us to slow down growth, or even put a business on hiatus until personal matters are resolved. You don’t often hear about men who re-enter the workforce or business world.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

On a practical level, the human infrastructure bill currently being developed in Congress will be a massive help if the final version contains adequate child care support, family leave and elder care. Women are most likely to be caregivers to children and elderly relatives, so funding to increase access to quality outside care will ease a huge burden on women. We need to tell our legislators how important this is to the lives and livelihoods of women and families.

As a society, we have to keep moving forward blurring gender roles and changing our attitudes toward women leaders. Starting in grammar school, girls need to be exposed to STEM and business education and be encouraged to pursue whatever talent and dream they have regardless of traditional pigeon-holes. We have to close the gender and race pay gap. Persistent income inequality influences society’s assessment of our value in the economy and affects our sense of self-worth.

Individually, we all play a part in how women are perceived and treated, and how we see ourselves greatly impacts how we are viewed by society. When we pursue a life without limits and recognize and claim our own value, the next generation of girls can believe that anything is possible for them. Leading by example realizes powerful change.

We also all must work to cause change and be heard because the louder the chorus, the more difficult it is for a song to be ignored. We are finally recognizing the history of discrimination built into our institutions and systems, and we are starting to confront it and demand solutions. However, this is only a beginning and there is much more activism and work necessary so that race, ethnicity, gender identity, etc., will not be obstacles for anyone.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

The innate caregiving, supportive, nurturing qualities that women possess are actually business assets, and these qualities are lacking in current business structures to our collective harm. The qualities that women naturally hold are also strengths for effective leadership. We have so many intrinsic attributes that make us great founders, but we have been taught to repress and disdain the very qualities that make us valuable leaders. When we embrace our nature and use it fully in what we create, we have better products and services and better companies.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

You are never too old, or too anything to found a company. I started this business in my 50’s. Age doesn’t disqualify you. If you have a viable product or service that you believe in, you can create a business. We are too quick to come up with the reasons why we can’t and too often don’t take inventory of why we can — and should. It’s HARD. When we hear stories from business leaders, the struggles are often summed up in a couple of sentences. We don’t hear details about the years of wandering in the desert, the repeated failures, the sleepless nights, so when we start up and hit brick wall after cement piling, we blame ourselves. It must be us, because all these other business owners sailed to success. Struggle, disappointment, frustration are part of your journey, but these challenges lead to some pretty remarkable “aha” moments and are vital to keeping your business on a grounded, sustainable path. Every challenge you overcome helps you face the next one. Know that every difficulty you face has been encountered by at least a hundred people before you. There is no one type of leader or founder. There are many personality types that make successful leaders. Leadership styles need to change and evolve as a business evolves and grows, and we should not be afraid to explore different ways to lead throughout the life of our business.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

Most of the time we learn traits like resilience, perseverance, confidence as we grow our business, so not having the qualities of a founder before you start does not preclude you from going down that road. There are no definitive traits that make or break a founder or leader, founding a business is an idea plus skill and talent (innate and learned) that meet opportunity. When we know ourselves, our strengths, weaknesses and what we want to accomplish, we can determine the best path to get there, whether it is as a founder or employee.

A “regular job” as an employee should never be viewed as a lesser option; great leaders thrive and succeed in the employment ranks of a company and contributing your skills and abilities to a business is a definition of success. As a founder, our success cannot be measured in the size or revenue of our business. Successful founders can be multi-national corporations, or home-based cottage businesses that provide for the needs of a family. It is about pursuing an idea and a passion and providing a product or service that we believe in.

Sometimes founding a business can lead to a successful career as an employee. Starting a business teaches you skills that can translate into a position in another company. You can bring your experience and knowledge to an established business and thrive and even grow much further. Likewise, what we learn in a regular job can be the inspiration for a business and working in a company teaches us business operations. We should not accept any definition that may limit or perhaps discourage us from pursuing our desired goals in life. We should pursue a path that allows us to develop and use our skills and talents to their fullest and gives us the best opportunity to grow as a business owner or employee and as a person.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Support. Someone (even just one person) who knows your strengths and weaknesses and speaks truth to you, but also believes in you more than you believe in yourself. Running a business can be incredibly lonely and stressful and having someone who can help you be a better you is a gift. I have turned to my support network countless times for new perspectives, a sounding board and brainstorming, or just to vent frustration. An open mind. Don’t think in a straight line. Seemingly inconsequential contacts, offers, or opportunities can end up having an unexpected and profound impact on your business. Hold onto any contacts/information that come your way and build a database of resources to turn to when a need or problem arises. I had a chance meeting result in a business opportunity for a fashion event. A random business card stuffed in my pocket turned into a solution to a problem. However… Focus. Don’t get lost in the weeds chasing every butterfly. You have to focus on your fundamental mission and assess opportunities in that light. Does the idea conform with the purpose of your business? Many of the product ideas or projects we come up with are great, but when we look at how they fit in with the overall collection and mission, they would take us in another direction that our business cannot support and develop properly. Trust yourself. Just because a billionaire or business guru did it doesn’t mean you have to. It is very easy to follow successful people and try to mimic what they do, thinking that it is the key to success. Every business and founder is different and you have to trust your sense of what is right or wrong for you. Don’t skimp on marketing! I found working with fashion designers that they thought their product would sell itself and did not have any budget for marketing beyond modeling photos. It’s easy to spend your capital on just the product or service you offer because it’s amazing and life changing, but marketing is vital to the future of your business. People need to know you created the next greatest idea. New businesses notoriously under budget this area. There are many ways to promote that are free and low cost, especially today, start with that and then build. Be creative — don’t overlook ways to promote your product or service that may even seem a little crazy. Saving money is crucial to a start-up, but don’t be cheap to the point of stalling your business.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

In a youth obsessed society, our company focuses on wellness and health — the actual fountain of youth. We create products that use natural ingredients, even the most unsexy, that have healing and nutritional properties and WORK. We inform our customers not just about our products, but also about the ingredients so that whether they buy from us or someone else, they can make educated choices about what they put on their skin. We continuously work to source our ingredients from environmentally and socially sound businesses, and are always looking at more sustainable packaging. We stay informed about advances in sustainability so that we can incorporate new ideas, materials and processes that will continue our evolution into a sustainable and responsible company. We are certified cruelty free and we take that seriously. We are currently testing a promotion to help the small, local, underfunded animal shelters increase attention and donations, and we support organizations and causes focused on conservation and preserving habitats.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I spent many years sitting in entrepreneurial seminars, webinars, conferences, etc., learning about launching a business. The most common quote I heard in courses on how to start a business was, “Find a need and fill it.” We usually look at that statement as: find something the market lacks, provide it, and you can make lots of money. But what if we as business owners looked at that statement differently? Instead see it as, the purpose of business is to fill the needs of the community. What if businesses actually chose to serve the needs of their customers, employees, vendors and community before profits and share value? What if businesses based their decisions on what would improve the lives of their community, preserve the environment, and establish equity and fairness? When amassing wealth is the priority, every aspect of life on Earth suffers. We can have tremendously profitable businesses that do not exploit labor, consumers or our planet.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

One person I have always wanted to meet is Tina Turner. I listened to and loved her music all my life and I have admired her as a person and performer. She made a comeback in the music industry and became a successful solo artist. She faced challenges in her life with incredible grace, and her philosophy of life inspires me. She achieved tremendous success in the face of difficult circumstances, and she chose to have her life embody peace, forgiveness, acceptance and joy. I would love to have a chat.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.