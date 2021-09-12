Diana Einterz of SITA: “How do we improve the passenger experience on the ground?”

Airports and airlines must deliver a safer, low-touch experience while maximizing their assets and minimizing costs. The pandemic has clearly accelerated the adoption of contactless technologies such as mobile and biometrics, and we are helping our customers deliver this frictionless passenger journey without having to make costly infrastructure investments.

As part of our series about “The Future Of Air Travel”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Diana Einterz.

Diana Einterz is President of the Americas for SITA, the world’s leading specialist in air transport communications and information technology. As a highly experienced global leader, Diana joined SITA from Orange Business Services (OBS), a key SITA partner, where she was Executive Vice President of the French Major Clients Division. Diana also spent seven years with Equant and served in a variety of executive posts for AT&T prior to that.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Most of my career has been spent leading large, diverse technical teams with a focus on operations. Much of the responsibilities required travel, and frequently, international travel. When the opportunity to work at SITA presented itself, it was a chance for me to see what it actually takes to make travel work. I knew I could bring the view of the customer to the products and services, while at the same time understand the plight of the CIOs and what it was like to support technical products and services. I was really excited to be a part of the process and not just a passenger on the journey.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

One of the most memorable moments, and a turning point for me, was one that could have been disastrous but turned out to create a bond that still motivates me. I had just started a new position in France, and my French was very basic and certainly not fluid. I was supposed to make the opening presentation at a sales kickoff, and I was so nervous. I usually give presentations without notes, but this time I wanted to have notecards on hand to make the experience less nerve-wracking, especially since I had to speak French.

My opening line was intended to be, “I officially open the 2014 Kickoff!” in French. I was so nervous that I mixed up the numbers and said “2040.” There was a gasp and I played it off and said, “well, not 2040 just yet! Let’s start with 2014!” Then, my microphone fell off my ear and I couldn’t make it work properly. In the process of juggling the microphone, I dropped all my notecards, and of course, I hadn’t thought to number them. There they were, strewn across the stage. I immediately froze.

At that point, I did the only thing I could think to do. I looked out at thousands of employees, who looked about as horrified as I felt, and I said, “Well, I can do this in English, or I can try to do this in French and see how it goes. So, let’s take a vote. How many for French?” There was some applause. “How many for English?” Much more applause. I was surprised. Realizing they were taking pity on me, I felt a bit stronger and not so alone, so I said, “I’ll tell you what…I am going to start in French. If I get stuck, I will say the word I am searching for in English and you will shout out the word in French. If it gets too painful for you, I will switch to English.”

The presentation was one of the most enjoyable ones of my career. I was able to convey all the points I needed to convey, and at the same time, the audience felt a part of the presentation and enjoyed the fact that they were helping me to learn and that together we were successful. I will always be so thankful that they were so kind and welcomed me so warmly.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

While not exactly funny, the one mistake I will always remember concerns an employee who was dying of cancer. Until then, I had always followed the rules. But this event taught me that sometimes you have to fight to do what’s right even if it means breaking the rules. This employee had been on disability for a while, and his family had run out of funds to care for him. He had maximized all of his disability benefits, and I felt it was my fiduciary responsibility to uphold company policy. Fortunately, another employee came into my office and closed the door and explained how I was in the wrong in this instance. They implored me to take care of this man and his family, stating it was the right thing to do regardless of what the rules say.

Up until that point, it had not occurred to me to question the rules or see if there was some way to care for this man and his family. I was embarrassed that I had been so unfeeling and blind, and immensely grateful that the other employee had the courage to come to me and force me to consider things in a new light. I went to HR, and together we figured out what could be done. I knew the family had suffered enough, I knew I had to help them, and we did. That one mistake and course-correction changed my management style forever.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”? Can you share a story about that?

The biggest piece of advice I would offer a colleague is balance. We all say it, but so few really do what is needed to achieve balance. I schedule two hours in the middle of every day for lunch and some exercise. It is as sacred to me as any meeting, and my team knows that if I have that time for myself, I will be a better leader and better equipped to make strong decisions. I only accept scheduled meetings between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm unless it is a meeting that involves my colleagues in Asia — and in those instances, we agree on the best time for all involved. While I have those parameters set up for my personal balance, it doesn’t mean those are the only hours I work.

Secondly, I would recommend to colleagues that they try to find a day to keep as open as possible. Personally, I try to keep Fridays open and free of scheduled meetings so that I can address e-mails and execute on action items, ensuring I enter into the weekend as relaxed as possible. When my children were small, I prioritized making dinner and eating with the family. Sometimes, I would put the kids to bed and then go back to my e-mail, but I spent time with them, and I turned off my phone. Sometimes, as they got older, I took them with me on business trips because I enjoyed sharing my work with them. It was surprising to me how much they understood and could even give me a few suggestions along the way.

Ultimately, I learned that no one would protect my priorities if I didn’t do it myself. I am very committed to my work, but I also realize that if I find my balance and insist on it, I am a better version of myself at work as well. Mind, body and soul.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I had a boss mid-career who saw my potential and forced me “out of the nest” so to speak. I was his Chief of Staff, and he was an officer at a major telecommunications company. I loved my job and would have followed him anywhere. One day he sat me down and explained that I had the potential to do so much more and that it was his responsibility to push me into a growth opportunity. I did not agree at the time and explained that I loved what I was doing, however, he was not convinced. He even went so far as to say that I had been in this job too long and so I needed a big assignment with diverse responsibilities so I could catch up to where I should be. Within a few weeks, I was leading a team of 300 people, dealing with three unions, and responsible for, among other areas, international satellite earth stations and undersea cables. It was a difficult transition but a springboard to many other assignments. I’ll always be grateful for that push that propelled me outside of my comfort zone.

Can you share with our readers how have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Anyone who knows me well will know one of my favorite phrases is “with great privilege comes great responsibility”. I believe I have been blessed with a lot of amazing opportunities and with that comes a responsibility to give back and to lead with grace. In taking that a step further, I believe it’s crucial as a leader to lead by the Golden Rule — do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Perhaps it seems cliché, but it is fundamental for me. I hope that everyone I encounter would say that this shows. The best thing I can do is to make sure that I keep the company healthy so that employees can keep their jobs and flourish. I do not believe it is for me to make them happy, but it is incumbent upon me to create an environment where they can thrive and leverage their talents and, in this way, hopefully happiness follows.

Giving back to the communities where we live and work is also a priority of mine. Tactically, this could look like incorporating charitable teambuilding during large SITA gatherings, building a home, packing care packages, or volunteering with groups like the United Service Organizations.

Thank you for that. Let’s jump to the core of our discussion. Can you share with our readers about the innovations that you are bringing to the Aviation and Air Travel industries?

COVID-19 had a dramatic impact on the aviation industry both financially and operationally. It required our industry to reprioritize technology spend, do more with less, and implement health and safety protocols. As we start to rebuild following the pandemic, the industry focus is firmly on delivering healthy, frictionless passenger processing for a safer passenger experience while ensuring operations are more resilient, more agile, and more cost-efficient. SITA is at the forefront of innovation in the industry, delivering technology solutions that make all of that possible.

Which “pain point” are you trying to address by introducing these innovations?

We anticipate the air transport industry will face five key challenges during recovery and where technology can help address.

Challenge 1: How do we manage new health requirements?

Governments, airlines and airports need to access traveler health information for verification and validation purposes securely. SITA Health Protect can help the relevant authorities make quicker and informed decisions on whether a passenger can travel ahead of check-in, reducing the rise in counterfeit documents, minimizing lines and avoiding additional staffing for manual checks of health documents at the airport.

Challenge 2: How do we improve the passenger experience on the ground?

Airports and airlines must deliver a safer, low-touch experience while maximizing their assets and minimizing costs. The pandemic has clearly accelerated the adoption of contactless technologies such as mobile and biometrics, and we are helping our customers deliver this frictionless passenger journey without having to make costly infrastructure investments.

Challenge 3: How do we improve the passenger experience in the air?

The next generation in inflight connectivity is opening a better inflight experience for passengers. SITA’s research shows that today more than two-thirds of all passengers opt to use their own device onboard to stay connected, receive real-time travel updates, or access entertainment. The trend towards using our own devices instills confidence in the safety of travel while enhancing passenger satisfaction. To deliver this experience, airlines need to offer fast, uninterrupted connectivity across the journey.

Challenge 4: How do we deliver more effective and cost-efficient airport operations?

The need for agility and optimizing operations at the airport is crucial to respond to rapidly changing situations. SITA Connect SDN, SITA Airport Management and SITA Omnichannel Contact Services all allow for better visibility and control while assigning assets and resources more efficiently. Cloud will be a key investment area as we look to post-COVID travel.

Challenge 5: How do we improve aircraft efficiency and make it more sustainable?

For operators, digitalized operations are essential in addressing the new challenges and demands post-COVID. Affordable and intelligent solutions will help achieve greater communication onboard, in the air, and ground control. SITA’s FlightFolder, Mission Control, eWAS Pilot and eWAS Dispatch innovations all support sustainable operations and more effective flight pre-planning.

How do you envision that this might disrupt the status quo?

The industry, while extremely resilient, has faced enormous challenges. Airline and airport executives will need to refocus their IT spending priorities to embrace health and safety measures to reassure passengers. This is transforming industry processes, with technology playing a vital part in building passenger confidence and ensuring compliance with health regulations, such as passenger health verification and validation, distancing, hygiene and sanitation.

Are there exciting new technologies that are coming out in the next few years that will improve the Air Travel experience? We’d love to learn about what you have heard.

The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of contactless technologies such as SITA Smart Path, the industry’s most comprehensive whole-journey identity management solution where your face is your boarding pass. We recently trialed the first biometric-enabled airport experience from check-in to boarding for domestic travelers on select United Airlines flights using US driver’s licenses. Another example is a trial we recently conducted in Aruba for an app that uses blockchain to make it easy for visitors to share a trusted traveler credential — based on their health status — privately and securely on their mobile device.

As you know, the Pandemic changed the world as we know it. For the benefit of our readers, can you help spell out a few examples of how the Pandemic has specifically impacted Air Travel?

The impact on the air travel industry cannot be overstated. IATA estimates a net loss for the airline industry of 126.4B dollars for 2020 and in April of this year forecast a 47.7 billion dollars loss in 2021. To recover, airlines, airports and other stakeholders must achieve more with less — containing costs and embracing a digital shift to create efficiencies.

Can you share five examples of how the Air Travel experience might change over the next few years to address the new realities brought by the Pandemic? If you can, please give an example for each.

As we look beyond government-imposed travel bans and massive dips in passenger volume, the pandemic has prompted a new focus on trust. In order to recover and thrive post-pandemic, the air transport industry must regain the confidence of passengers and ensure airport and airline workers trust the measures taken are sufficient to keep them safe. Here are some of the technology trends that can support a smarter, safer and more sustainable industry.

Wider adoption of advanced self-service and biometrics. In the next few years, automation and biometrics will become the norm rather than the exception at leading airports globally. SITA has already implemented Smart Path self-service biometric and mobile technology and automated the outbound passenger journey at several airports, including Beijing and Miami. Innovation in SDN and evolving airport operations. Innovation in software defined networks (SDN) is enabling more resilient and agile airport operations that can respond to the changing demands of travel during and post-pandemic. For example, SITA’s SDN portfolio allows multiple airlines, ground handlers, and other tenants to access the same virtualized infrastructure in the cloud, delivering more scalable and agile connectivity. In the next few years, we anticipate airports and airlines to adopt these technologies to drive greater cost efficiencies in a post-COVID travel landscape. Uptick in Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and machine learning. The Internet of Things (IoT) has held great promise for some time, but the convergence of 5G, maturing Artificial Intelligence (AI) programs, and the ubiquity of sensors embedded into cheaper hardware is bringing this vision to life. Machine learning algorithms detect patterns and learn how to make predictions and recommendations by processing data and experiences, rather than by receiving explicit programming instructions. I think we can expect an uptick in all these technologies over the next couple of years, specifically as we address immediate needs like sanitization, social distancing, and the automation of customer support processes. Development of a Digital Identity for air travel. In the coming years, we expect that the development of a digital identity will replace the traditional passport. One approach is a Digital Travel Credential (DTC), currently being explored and progressed by key industry bodies like ICAO. Another potential solution is self-sovereign identity, a form of digital identity giving travelers control over how their personal data is shared and used. The benefits of using these technologies include lower financial transaction costs, greater protection of personal information, and limited opportunity for cybercrime. Blockchain for aviation industry-wide savings. Blockchain is about sharing information safely among different industry players — providing one truth at a given point, that can be used to facilitate workflow and the exchange of data. This trusted network is tailor-made to address some key challenges of COVID-19 without compromising passenger experience or data privacy, and for that reason I expect blockchain technology to increasingly impact the passenger journey in the coming years.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, it would be centered around diversity, equity, inclusion. If we could truly commit to respect and value every person we would be unbeatable. Think of what we could learn if we just took the time to truly listen to others and to benefit from their knowledge and experience. Innovation would come at a much more exciting pace. We would identify fires earlier and put them out before they caused too much damage. Individuals would be inspired to be even more dedicated and committed to going further because they would know that what they were doing was important. Each one of us brings something to the table that can make a difference.

