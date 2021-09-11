Ellen Macks of Ella’s Flats: “Find something that differentiates you, your product, or your process”

Find something that differentiates you, your product, or your process. For us since day one that has been our life-changing product itself. When anyone tastes our ELLA’S FLATS® All Seed Savory Crisps their eyes pop open with surprise at the scrumptious taste and light, crunchy texture. From there, add on that they are gluten-free, rich in protein, fiber, and beneficial fats, contain no grains or fillers, and solve for many dietary needs and preferences and we have a really unique product. Our customers keep them as a staple instead of bread, bagels, chips, crackers, and even salad toppers and pie crust! For your product maybe YOU are the differentiator because you have certain contacts, networks, or experience that will push your product forward? Or maybe your price or process is what’s different.

As a part of our series called “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food or Beverage Brand”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ellen Macks.

Ellen Macks is a wife, mother, and business school graduate from long before personal computers or the internet. Ellen grew up in her family’s Hotel Supply distribution business and held on to the lessons she learned there. She has always loved food and has been interested in finding the cleanest and most whole foods she can. At the same time, she has always been looking for a business that would suit her high energy and independent personality. In November 2015 she made a friend’s Old-World recipe and at once knew everyone needs these! She perused local grocery shelves and found nothing as delicious, versatile, and nutritious. So, Macks began researching the best ingredients, developing branding, and found a brilliant baker to help her bring ELLA’S FLATS® to market. Enthusiastic reactions from her friends, family, and then customers showed Macks she was on the right track, giving her the confidence to throw her energy and passion into launching this highly successful new brand.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I was very fortunate to grow up in a loving family. Both of my parents worked hard and showed me humility, creativity, honest business principles, and humor. Now my mom and sister both help me with Ella’s Flats®. My dad would be my top salesman but sadly he is gone. I worked for him as the third generation in our family Hotel Supply wholesale business. We had wonderful relationships with our customers and suppliers which I have enjoyed replicating while growing Ella’s Flats. I learned the whole process of buying, selling, inventory, and integrating new technology back in those days, like the fax machine!

Can you share with us the story of the “ah ha” moment that led to the creation of the food brand you are leading?

Ah-ha, yes! It was in November of 2015, my husband was staying with a colleague out of town and they were eating their homemade “seed crackers” for breakfast. My husband raved about them so he asked for the recipe. I knew I would love them too so I made them at once! As they came out of the oven, I said to myself, “everyone needs these”! And I proceeded to research, and taste test numerous batches a day. After about a month, I announced to my husband and family that I needed to make this a business. Meanwhile, I had been following a low-carb keto-based lifestyle for many years, since long before the internet, and I would have known if there was something there like our product. My son said I needed to go right to Whole Foods and buy everything similar on the shelf. My husband came with me and we bought and tried everything remotely similar. Let’s just say, none of them met the scrumptiousness, clean, crunchy texture, and nutrient-dense label of ours. This deeply encouraged me to continue my quest.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Well, that’s an everyday occurrence while I learn as I go! A mistake that I’ve made more than once is running out of bags when one of our flavors rises in popularity! Managing inventory is a science all its own, not having too much or too little, even with my packaging. It’s an ongoing challenge I’ll tell you.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they start a food line? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I’m sure I’m making big mistakes all the time too so I’m not one to point out someone else’s errors. I have advised people to be wary of growing too quickly. Things that cause too much growth without the underpinnings of enough critical business can actually hurt in the long run. I would tell people starting a food line to be patient and only invest in things that meet their criteria to support the particular endeavor. For instance, it’s easy for someone else in the supply chain to say you should do something, but are they keeping in mind the cost and risk associated with that?

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a product that they would like to produce. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

Start by going online to a digital nutrition label generator and come up with an appealing nutrition label. Make a few copies to show to your local grocer and get their reaction. Then find a way to demo it to the public! Watch, listen and learn while consumers whom you do not know, (not just friends and family) try it and look at the label. Their reactions, questions, and comments will tell you so much of what you need to know to move forward. Listening to feedback from consumers with different palates and experienced buyers will help guide you. I made mine over and over and handed them out to anyone I met anywhere to get their reactions. (Most of them took the whole bag and put it under their arm to take it home. 🙂

Many people have good ideas all the time. But some people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How would you encourage someone to overcome this hurdle?

Treat it like a serious business, not a hobby. Take some time to acknowledge your strengths and weaknesses and how can you build on those. Be realistic about the costs and budgets you’re working with. Most importantly, I’d say you have to have the passion to make an idea become a reality. It will not be easy, but if you believe in it enough and want it badly enough you’ll be more willing to overcome the struggles. Lastly, building a business isn’t for everyone, maybe someone else can carry your idea forward if that’s not for you.

There are many invention development consultants. Would you recommend that a person with a new idea hire such a consultant, or should they try to strike out on their own?

Yes, I would recommend seeking guidance! For focused, food brand nitty-gritty consulting, join Allie Ball’s Retail Ready program. It is amazing, thorough, structured, and group-based so you have many others like you to work with and learn from. You can demo the product on your own. See if you personally can talk about it, sell it, and get good consumer feedback. Then of course as things get going do outsource your weaknesses to someone who knows how to do them better.

What are your thoughts about bootstrapping vs looking for venture capital? What is the best way to decide if you should do either one?

This one is really specific to each situation. Cost of production, promotion, sources of finance, etc. I do think it’s important that an investor really bring strategic knowledge, industry contacts, and experience to the table, not just dollars.

Can you share thoughts from your experience about how to file a patent, how to source good raw ingredients, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer or distributor?

Patents are an interesting thing in the food industry. It was the very first thing I researched to see if I owed my friend anything for using her recipe as my base while I changed it somewhat. Recipes are not patentable. Certain processes can be. If you have a food preparation process that can be patented, go for that!

For the rest, I have gained most of my contacts and other knowledge one conversation at a time, one day at a time. I get on the phone or in-person with anyone who has experience and I listen to them. Then I take the next steps they taught me about. And looking back, that has led to the results we’re having. Each person has something to tell you that you can build on. Make the next phone call, research the next subject on the internet, submit your info to the next platform.

And then Food Shows! Attend and talk to everyone. Food suppliers are more than happy to answer your questions. When you have the opportunity to exhibit, that’s where the rest of the industry finds YOU. Suppliers, consultants, other sources, use shows to find the suppliers. So try to be out there with your local distributors, at their shows, and grow from there.

Here is the main question of our discussion. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food or Beverage Brand” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

1 . Find something that differentiates you, your product, or your process. For us since day one that has been our life-changing product itself. When anyone tastes our ELLA’S FLATS® All Seed Savory Crisps their eyes pop open with surprise at the scrumptious taste and light, crunchy texture. From there, add on that they are gluten-free, rich in protein, fiber, and beneficial fats, contain no grains or fillers, and solve for many dietary needs and preferences and we have a really unique product. Our customers keep them as a staple instead of bread, bagels, chips, crackers, and even salad toppers and pie crust! For your product maybe YOU are the differentiator because you have certain contacts, networks, or experience that will push your product forward? Or maybe your price or process is what’s different.

2. Once you know what differentiates your product, be able to say how far you can distribute. Is it shelf-stable and able to go across the country or even internationally? Or is it something that needs to be distributed locally or regionally? Then stay focused on that. For example, our product is shelf-stable and falls under the dry grocery category. At one time I was considering a chocolate-covered version (I highly recommend that you DO try this at home) and one of my distributor mentors told me absolutely not. Do not get distracted by an ingredient that requires a different distribution strategy from your core process. In that case, it would have been chocolate that needs to be kept refrigerated as it moves across the country.

3. Who will buy your product? This is where I emphasize how important it is that the founder personally demo their product directly to the public. Get customer feedback, listen, learn and accept that feedback to help develop your marketing strategy. Hone in on your customer and know how to explain what you offer and why they want it. I’ve demoed personally to thousands upon thousands of consumers in different markets and food shows and learned so much. Mostly what I got out of that was the confidence to forge ahead, invest more of myself in time and financial resources because the broad public just goes crazy over our product line. I love demo-ing and watching and listening while people crunch into ELLA’S FLATS® for the first time. It gets me every time! At first, I wasn’t sure how kids would respond, but after many times where it was the child who tasted our Flats and gave a thumbs up to their parent, I gained confidence in sharing them with the kids too, (of course only after asking the parent if it was ok)

4. A clear message about what exactly you make and why someone would want to buy it? Have and communicate a message that embodies and clearly defines your product. Know what you’re making and why people would want it. I’ve met suppliers who have trouble saying what it is that they make, what is new or different about it, or why I would want to buy it. It’s hard to get past that lack of clarity to a sale.

5. Where will the product be merchandised? Here’s where I’m so grateful I am to learn so much from grocery managers and store owners and managers everywhere. At first, of course, I was a little intimidated by the idea of disturbing a busy retailer and asking them my amateur hour questions. But I soon learned that retailers are more than happy to share info, give you truthful feedback and make suggestions. Honestly, I learned everything from my retailers at the beginning, including all about barcodes, shelf life, packaging, distribution. And I learned where they thought the product would sell best in their stores. So again, I could proceed with confidence when the next buyer asked me where are we merchandized?

Can you share your ideas about how to create a product that people really love and are ‘crazy about’?

Find a way to make it something that makes consumers feel good, maybe physically clean and satisfied like ours, or maybe it generates other kinds of good feelings for consumers. Make people FEEL good. Our consumers Feel so good, not only when they eat our Flats® and feel so clean and satisfied, but when their family members, friends, and kids reach for them instead of junky foods, that is really the greatest feeling.

People love our product for themselves and they love sharing it to make others feel good too.

My favorite stories are the many, many times people bring a bag of ELLA’S FLATS® to each other from across the country as a special gift only to learn that the other already knows about it and their family all buy them wherever they live. Or when I bring them to someone and not only do they already buy them regularly but they refuse to believe that I’m Ella, lol.*

Ok. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

We are working to make our business a success, and while we’re at it, we are bringing a convenient “all-day” whole food to everyone. That is all food, all nutrition, and really scrumptious and versatile. Rich in protein, fiber, and flavor. Anyone who converts over to eating our ELLA’S FLATS® instead of high carb, low nutrition products, can make themselves healthier. That’s good for everyone!

You are an inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

You never know what your idea can trigger. If I can inspire people to eat more whole foods, less processed foods without a sacrifice in taste, and show the general marketplace that there is a growing demand for high-value foods, I would be positively delighted.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

@BarbaraCorcoran! I just love her and am constantly quoting her to myself and to others. She is clear, courageous, honest, and a riot!

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.